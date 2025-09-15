The Biggest Single-Family Rental Landlords and Multifamily Landlords in the US: Big Shifts Underway

Single-family giants are selling houses they bought amid the Housing Bust and shifted to new construction of build-to-rent developments. Multifamily caught up in CRE turbulence.

The top six single-family rental landlords own 422,000 single-family properties; the top six multifamily landlords own 660,000 rental apartments; and mom-and-pop landlords own 11 million single-family rentals, out of nearly 50 million total rental units.

Big multifamily landlords and mom-and-pop single-family landlords are classic elements of the rental market. But the single-family giants are a new creature that came out of the Housing Bust after home prices had plunged.

And since 2022, these single-family rental giants have been selling individual houses that they’d bought in starting in 2012, after having cut back on their purchases of individual houses years earlier as prices had become too high to make their rental math work.

But they’ve been adding new construction of entire for-rent developments to their portfolios, focusing on the higher end. And some of these giants even have their own homebuilder divisions.

In other words, they’re shedding some of their scatter-site properties and have become net sellers of them, while adding entire build-to-rent developments to their portfolios, each development with its own leasing and maintenance office and common amenities for tenants. These purpose-built communities are a lot more cost-effective to operate than decades-old houses scattered all over the place.

There are 147.9 million housing units in the US – single-family homes, condos, and apartments – according to Census Bureau data, of which:

Owned and occupied by homeowners: 86.2 million (58.2% of total housing units)

Owned by landlords, occupied by renters: 46.4 million (31.3% of total housing units)

Vacant year-round for rent: 3.6 million

Vacant for other reasons: 12 million

So there are about 50 million rental units (single-family and multifamily) in the US, including vacant units.

Mom-and-pop landlords, defined as owning 1-9 rentals, own about 11 million single-family rentals (SFRs). They have always been the mainstay in the SFR market. Before 2012, there were no landlords with over 1,000 SFRs.

Now there are many, and some are giants with close to 100,000 SFRs. It began amid the mortgage crisis, and with the encouragement from the Fed to push up home prices: PE firms piled into the SFR market and bought tens of thousands of single-family homes out of foreclosure for a song and put them on the rental market. That was the birth of a few giant single-family investors.

The largest single-family rental landlords in the US.

#1, Progress Residential:

94,000 SFRs, according to the company, of which over 12,000 in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro. The company is owned by PE firm Pretium Partners. After the financial crisis, it bought 65,000 single-family homes “one-by-one,” when prices were low. It later bought portfolios of single-family rentals from other landlords. It also bought Section 8 single-family rental properties. Years ago, it began to pull back from purchasing individual homes as prices had become too high for rentals, and since 2022 has essentially ended the practice.

Shifting to build-to-rent. In recent years, it acquired 78 build-to-rent developments, totaling 7,500 single-family rentals. These developments typically have their own leasing/maintenance office and common amenities for tenants.

In January 2025, Pretium announced that it secured $550 million in equity capital commitments from institutional investors, and that, “including leverage,” it expects to originate up to $5 billion in loans to homebuilders, part of which will be used to create communities of build-to-rent single-family homes.

#2, Invitation Homes:

93,603 SFRs as of Q2 (85,905 wholly owned, and 7,698 joint-venture owned), according to the publicly traded REIT’s SEC filings for Q2.

INVH was founded by PE firm Blackstone (not to be confused with the asset manager, and ETF/mutual fund provider BlackRock) during the Housing Bust in 2012 and spun off to the public via an IPO in 2017. Blackstone sold its last shares of INVH in 2019.

INVH has been selling individual SFRs since about 2022 that it purchased at very low prices starting in 2012. In Q2 it sold 358 individual SFRs (wholly owned and joint-venture owned).

And it switched to buying new-construction developments of purpose-built SFRs, instead of these scatter-site acquisitions it had done after the Housing Bust.

In Q2, it acquired 939 build-to-rent homes, at an average cost of $336,425 per home, and had a remaining acquisition pipeline from homebuilders of 1,338 homes, at an average cost of $340,000 per home.

#3, American Homes 4 Rent:

60,596 SFRs as of Q2, according to the publicly traded REIT’s SEC filing for Q2. AMH, founded in 2012 by Public Storage founder B. Wayne Hughes, was spun off via IPO into a publicly traded REIT in 2013. When it merged with American Residential Properties in 2016, it briefly became #1 SFR landlord.

AMH started its own homebuilding division in 2017, when it pulled back from scatter-site acquisitions. In July 2024, the company announced that its homebuilding division had completed its 10,000th home in new build-to-rent developments and was named the 39th largest homebuilder.

In Q2, its homebuilding division delivered 501 newly constructed build-to-rent homes plus another 135 homes in its joint ventures, for a total of 636 build-to-rent homes. Per its guidance, the company plans to build and deliver 1,800 to 2,000 build-to-rent homes in the year 2025.

It sold 370 scatter-site properties in Q2 that it had purchased individually for a song starting in 2012. Net proceeds from the sales averaged $325,900 per home. An additional 904 properties were held for sale at the end of Q2.

In the three markets of Atlanta, Miami, and Houston, AMH has 409 houses for sale, according to data from Parcl Labs in early August.

#4, The Amherst Group:

59,500 SFRs for rent. The privately-owned company is engaged in build-to-rent. It also bought portfolios of SFRs from other big investors, and bought individual homes and renovated them.

It also has become a seller of scatter-site properties it had purchased after the Housing Bust: in Atlanta, Miami, and Houston alone, it had 418 houses listed for sale, according to Parcl Labs.

#5, Blackstone jumps back in by acquiring two huge landlords.

62,000 SFR in the US, according to data from Parcl Labs. Blackstone, after it spun off Invitation Homes (see above), got back into single-family rentals by acquiring two landlords. In 2021, it acquired Home Partners of America with 17,000 SFRs. In 2024, Blackstone acquired Tricon Residential, a publicly traded Canadian company with about 38,000 SFRs in the US and multifamily apartment properties in Canada. Home Partners of America was folded into Tricon. Tricon is also a developer of build-to-rent SFRs.

#6, FirstKey Homes:

Over 52,000 SFRs, according to the company. It was founded in 2015 by Cerberus when it took on the 4,200 SFRs that Cerberus had previously bought from Building and Land Technology (BLT).

FirstKey Homes has also become a seller of its scatter-site properties. Alone in the Atlanta, Miami, and Houston markets, it listed 1,045 homes for sale, according to data from Parcl Labs in early August.

The largest multifamily rental landlords in the US.

The #1 multifamily landlord is Greystar with 122,545 units, according to the list of the largest 50 multi-family landlords in 2025 by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). Greystar has been aggressively growing its portfolio. In 2022, it ranked #5 with 80,121 units. Over those 4 years, it has grown its portfolio of rental units by 53%.

Some other tidbits:

The top 50 landlords combined own 2.50 million rental apartments, up by 60,000 units from 2024, and up by 228,000 (+10%) over the past five years.

Buffett’s Berkshire Residential Investments is #28 with 36,247 rental units.

Even the smallest of the top 50 owns 25,898 rental units.

Rank 2025 Company Name Units Owned 2025 Units Owned 2024 1 Greystar 122,545 109,341 2 MAA 102,348 100,894 3 Morgan Properties 96,727 92,935 4 Nuveen Real Estate 86,586 84,697 5 Equity Residential 84,249 80,191 6 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 84,058 82,565 7 The Related Companies LP 83,839 72,423 8 Monarch Investment & Management Group 75,871 73,026 9 Cortland 73,479 74,831 10 Edward Rose Building Enterprise 71,591 70,658

Multifamily construction went through a historic boom of over 4 million units started between 2015 and 2024. During the years of 2021-2023 combined, 1.45 million units were started, each year by far the most since the multifamily boom in the mid-1980s, and many of these units have recently flooded the market, and others continue to flood the market, creating substantial supply, largely halting the spike in rents in those markets.

And note the drop in 2024 as the sector fell on hard times.

Multifamily is now caught up in the turbulence of CRE: The delinquency rate for multifamily mortgages that have been securitized into CMBS jumped to 6.9%. Two years ago, it was still 1.8% [for more: Office CMBS Delinquency Rate Spikes to Record 11.7%, Much Worse than Financial Crisis Peak. Multifamily Delinquencies also Spike]:

