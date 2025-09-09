In California, the Time a Home Sat on the Market in August before it Was Sold or Delisted Soars to Highest in at least a Decade

Result of withered demand: Days on the market in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Riverside, San Francisco, San Jose & Silicon Valley, Sacramento, Fresno.

The situation is this: Inventories are high, sales have plunged, frustrated sellers are pulling their homes off the market in large numbers, new listings are low because what’s already on the market is very slow to sell, and the number of days that a home sits on the market before it gets pulled off the market, or before it sells, has been soaring and in August hit the highest level for any August in the data from Realtor.com going back a decade. This situation is spread across all major metros.

This jump in the number of days a home spends on the market is occurring despite the surge in delistings where frustrated sellers throw in the towel and wait for better days, rather than cut the price and make a deal. Three of California’s markets are in the top 10 nationally on the list of Realtor.com’s ratio of delistings to new listings: the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro in the #3 spot (behind Miami and Phoenix), Los Angeles in the #8 spot, and San Diego in the #10 spot.

In California, the median number of days a home spent on the market before it was pulled off the market or sold jumped to 56 in August, by far the highest for any August in today’s data from Realtor.com going back to 2016, and up from the runners-up of 48 days in 2019 (dotted purple) and 46 days in 2024 (red).

In the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro, the median number of days on the market before a home got pulled or sold jumped to 66 days in August, by far the most for any August in the data going back to 2016.

In the Augusts of 2017 and 2018, homes sat for 47 and 45 days. In 2019 and 2024, the two runners-up, they say for 53 days.

In terms of delistings, the metro was the third-highest in the US, with 34 delistings for each 100 new listings, up from 30 two months ago, and up from 18 in May 2024.

In Los Angeles County, the median number of days a home spent on the market jumped to 54 days in August, by far the highest for any August in the decade of data.

The second-highest August in the decade was 45 days in 2024 and 2019.

In San Diego County, the median number of days on the market rose to 45 days in August, the most for any August in the decade of data:

In Orange County, the median number of days on the market rose to 51 days in August, the second-highest for any August in the decade of data, behind only 2019.

Orange County is the only major market in California where days on the market has not yet reached a decade-high, due to the high readings in 2019 (dotted purple):

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metro, the median number of days a home spent on the market remained at 45 days in August, same as in July, and by far the highest for any August in a decade of data.

The runner-up was August 2024 with 37 days. In 2017 and 2018, homes sat for 31 days and 29 days respectively before they were pulled or sold.

This metropolitan statistical area (MSA) includes the counties of San Francisco and San Mateo (northern portion of Silicon Valley), part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.

In the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro, median days on the market rose to 40 days, along with August 2019, up from 31 days a year ago, and along with 2019, the highest August in the data.

The MSA includes Santa Clara County (San Jose and the southern part of Silicon Valley) and San Benito County, which extends south into rural areas.

In the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom metro, median days on the market rose to 51 days, the highest for any August in the decade of data, up from 44 days a year ago, and up from 38 days in the Augusts of 2017 and 2018.

In the Fresno metro, the median number of days a home spent on the market jumped to 57 days, the highest for any August in a decade of data, and up from 50 days in August 2024 and 2019, the second-highest Augusts in the data.

Because demand has plunged. Pending sales of existing homes in the West – which is dominated by the huge housing market of California – were down by 40% from 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors at the end of August. This is what persistent demand destruction from too-high prices looks like:

