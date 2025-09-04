Despite all the Shouting by the Cut-Rates-Now Crowd, Unemployment Claims Do Not Depict a “Cracking” Labor Market

Unemployment claims are even with a year ago and are below two years ago.



Every data point about the labor market is getting twisted into “the labor market is cracking” or whatever by the cut-rates-now crowd. Today, we got another the-labor-market-is-cracking data point, that is depicting a decent labor market:

Initial applications for unemployment benefits (“initial claims”) in the week through Saturday were at the same level where they’d been a year ago at the end of August 2024, and below where they’d been at the end of August 2023 as per the seasonally adjusted four-week average released by the Department of Labor today.

At 231,000, the seasonally adjusted four-week average was up a little from early August, but down from the recent peak in mid-June (red).

And in a historic context going back to the 1970s, initial claims are low, despite the substantial growth of nonfarm payrolls over the decades.

They were lower only during the tight labor market of 2018 and 2019, and during the period of the labor shortages coming out of the pandemic — and also for a moment in 1973.

The unemployment claims data here are based on actual unemployment insurance applications filed at state unemployment agencies by workers who’d lost their jobs. This is administrative data, not survey-based data. The state agencies then submit this data weekly to the US Department of Labor, which combines it and releases it. If states don’t make the weekly cutoff for the submission of the data, that data goes into the next week, and if a big state does that, such as California or Texas, then claims fall during that week but jump the next week, which is why the Department of Labor also releases four-week averages of the data, which iron out those meaningless week-to-week squiggles.

The people who filed for unemployment insurance at least a week earlier and are still claiming unemployment insurance because they still haven’t found a job form the “continued unemployment claims” or “insured unemployment.”

Continued unemployment claims dipped in the latest week, and the four-week average also dipped, and at 1.947 million has been roughly level for the past two months.

The level of continued unemployment claims is up from 2024 and 2023, but is still historically low, lower than any time in the decades before 2018 – more in a moment:

Over the past four decades, it’s only during the tight labor market in 2018 and 2019 and in the years since covid, particularly the period of the labor shortages in 2021 and 2022, that the level was lower – despite the much larger nonfarm payrolls.

So people remain on the unemployment insurance rolls a little longer than in 2022-2024 and in 2018-2019, but not nearly as long as they did in the decades before 2018.

These unemployment claims tell us that companies are laying people off at a historically low rate, but the laid-off workers spend more time on the unemployment rolls looking for a job than they did in 2022-2024, and yet, they spend a lot less time on the unemployment rolls than before 2018.

So this is no longer the labor market of 2022 and 2023 where employers were struggling with labor shortages. But these unemployment claims depict an overall decent labor market in the historical context over the past four decades.

