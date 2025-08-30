30-Year Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% on Inflation Fears, but 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts, Long End of Yield Curve Steepens a Lot, Mortgage Rates still over 6.5%

The bond market’s reaction to cocktail of inflation fears, potentially lax Fed, and Mississippi River of new debt flowing into the market.

The 30-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points on Friday and closed at 4.93%. Since the beginning of March, it has risen by roughly 50 basis points, as the bond market reacted nervously to Trump’s enormous pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates amid worsening inflation, driven by inflation in services.

The 30-year Treasury yield is now 60 basis points above the effective federal funds rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its monetary policy rates (blue in the chart).

When the Fed cut its policy rates by 100 basis points in 2024 amid rising inflation, the 30-year Treasury yield, in a massive counter-reaction, rose by 100 basis points, and we began musing here about a secret question: How many more rate cuts would it take to drive the 30-year yield to 6%?

Inflation kills the purchasing power of bonds, and investors want to be compensated for the expected loss of purchasing power by being paid a higher yield. So the bond market wants to be reassured by a hawkish Fed that inflation will not be allowed to run wild.

But Trumps efforts of installing a lackadaisical or even reckless Fed even as inflation is accelerating and far above the Fed’s target is making the bond market very nervous – and the 30-year yield shows that.

In addition, investors have to absorb the Mississippi River of new Treasury debt flowing into the bond market – meaning new investors need to be enticed into the market, and that happens with more attractive and therefore higher yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield has been glued to the EFFR for months, sometimes a little higher, sometimes a little lower.

On Friday, it ticked up two basis points to 4.23%, which is exactly where it was a month ago, and exactly at the end of February, and exactly two years ago at the end of August 2023. It’s up about 80 basis points from just before the Fed cut its policy rates in September last year.

But the six-month Treasury yield dropped further on Friday, to 3.98%, the first time below 4% since October 2022 when the Fed was still hiking rates in large increments.

It is now pricing in nearly two rate cuts in its window of about 2-3 months, so one cut at the September 17 meeting, and it’s getting closer to pricing in a cut at the October meeting.

The Fed is under enormous pressure to cut. Before the FOMC’s September 17 meeting, there will be a number of data releases, including crucially, one more nonfarm jobs report and one more CPI report.

But the Fed is under such enormous pressure from Trump that it will likely cut by 25 basis points, even if the jobs report turns out to be rock-solid and CPI comes out red-hot.

There may be dissents by FOMC voters, maybe in both directions, for a bigger cut and for no cut, and the majority voting for the 25-basis-point cut may be slim. But the Fed is under such pressure that a 25-basis point cut will give it some breathing room.

If inflation accelerates further in the fall, while the labor market is solid, Fed officials will have more ammo to defend not cutting again this year.

The yield curve steepened a lot at the long end. The chart below shows the yield curve of Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:

Red: Friday, August 29, 2025.

Gold: January 10, 2025, just before the Fed officially pivoted to wait-and-see.

Blue: September 16, 2024, just before the Fed’s rate cuts started.

The 1-month yield is boxed in by the Fed’s five policy rates (from 4.25% to 4.50%) and closely tracks the EFFR. So the 1-month yield hasn’t changed much since the last rate cut in December.

But rate-cut expectations have pushed down the shorter end of the yield curve, while fears of inflation, fears of a lax Fed, and fears of the Mississippi River of new Treasury issuance have tied the 30-year yield close to the 5% mark.

With the 2-year yield falling to 3.62%, and the 30-year yield at 4.93%, the spread between them has widened to 131 basis points on Friday, the widest since November 2021. That part of the yield curve, from the 2-year yield to the 30-year yield has steepened a lot this year.

Mortgage rates track the 10-year yield, and the 10-year yield is stuck. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the most recent reporting week (from Thursday last week through Wednesday this week) edged down to 6.56%, according to Freddie Mac data on Thursday. It has been above 6% since September 2022.

On the eve of the rate cuts last September, this measure of mortgage rates had dropped to 6.09%. But then the bond market freaked out over a lax Fed amid rising inflation.

Further rate cuts, if inflation continues to accelerate, may not be good for mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates didn’t drop to 5% until the Fed started QE, including buying trillions of dollars of MBS, from early 2009 on, which was designed to push down mortgage rates.

Under the force of the Fed’s mega-QE of 2020-2021, mortgage rates dropped below 3%, even as consumer price inflation broke out in late 2020 and then spiked in 2021, creating the most negative “real” mortgage rates (mortgage rates minus CPI) ever. And money was suddenly free.

And when money is free, price no longer matters, and home prices exploded far beyond where they make economic sense when money is not free.

With these policies, the Fed broke the entire housing market. The housing market has now been frozen for three years. These too-high prices have started coming down in many markets, faster for condos than for single-family homes, but it’s a slow process. It’s unlikely the Fed will do that ever again.

