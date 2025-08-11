Average Age of First-Time Home Buyers and How it Changed over the Past 25 Years

Turns out, younger people live their lives, and have always done so.

The average age of first-time home buyers has essentially not changed since 2012, and compared to the early 2000s, it has declined marginally. In 2024, the average age of first-time buyers rose to 36.3 years, from 35.7 years in 2023, but was below 2021 and 2022.

For the past 13 years, the average age has been in the range between 35.5 years (2016 low) and 36.4 years (2022 and 2021 high), and this range was lower than in the early 2000s, when the average age of first-time buyers (FTBs) was at 37.9 years (blue in the chart).

“And so, despite the financial challenges in transitioning from renting to owning, over the past decade households have managed the transition at essentially the same average age,” the NY Fed’s analysis said, based on NY Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax data (chart by the New York Fed):

But the average age of repeat buyers – those buyers who buy a home for the second-plus time – has increased by 3.5 years over the two-decade time span, to 47.9 years in 2024, from 44.4 years in 2003 and 2004, despite the 0.5-year decline from the high in 2019 of 48.4 years (brown in the chart above).

The share of home purchases by first-time buyers has also increased over the past decade, with drops in some years and gains in others.

In 2020 and 2021, the share of FTB home purchases dropped because homebuying went into a frenzy, and the purchase volume of non-FTBs soared. But then the frenzy froze over, purchases of existing homes plunged, while FTBs kept at it, kept buying, and their share increased again to 35% of total home purchases in 2023, according to a NY Fed analysis in February (chart by the New York Fed):

The FTB share of mortgages to purchase a home has also increased over the past decade to 51% by 2023, up from 40% at the low point in 2005 through 2007 (chart by the New York Fed):

FTBs are important to the housing market and to inventory for sale, and the entire industry is watching them and is praying for them, because they actually represent incremental new demand by taking inventory for sale off the market without putting inventory on the market.

But many repeat buyers – such as families that move – don’t represent new demand; they’re just swapping homes, they sell a home to buy a home, thereby adding one home to the inventory for sale and taking one home off the inventory, and so overall have no impact on inventory (+1 -1 =0).

Obviously, many younger people are eager to buy a home, but that has always been the case, and eventually they buy a home, and that has also always been the case. And the average age at which they do that hasn’t changed much either, and has actually declined a little since 2000. And that makes sense because younger people live their lives, and have always done so.

