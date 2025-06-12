Recession Watch: My Favorite Recession Indicator, Mid-June Update

It says: “Not yet,” and “Quite aways to go.” This trend has reversed before, but if it doesn’t and instead picks up momentum… Time to keep an eye on it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When does a recession start? In the US, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which calls the official recessions in the US, has always defined recessions as broad economic downturns that include downturns in the labor market, such as declines in employment and significantly rising unemployment, neither of which have happened in this cycle.
My favorite recession indicator is the weekly data on the people who filed for unemployment insurance at least a week earlier and are still claiming unemployment insurance because they still haven’t found a job, what the Labor Department calls “Insured Unemployment.”
The black slanted line is the Recession Marker. The levels that entail a recession have risen over the decades as total employment has risen. This growth of employment over the decades causes the Recession Marker line to be slanted upward.
The current level of Insured Unemployment is still historically low, and far below the Recession Marker for this year of about 2.7 million.
The prior three business-cycle recessions – not counting the Pandemic which was a lockdown, not a business cycle recession – came after Insured Unemployment had surged to:
- 64 million in December 2008, beg. of Great Recession
- 56 million in March 2001, beg. of 2001 Recession
- 49 million in July 1990, beg. of 1990 Recession.
Today, the four-week moving average rose to 1.914 million, as the weekly total rose to 1.956 million, according to the Labor Department.
This shows that newly laid-off people – their numbers have been fairly low historically – are having a harder time finding a new job, than they did some months ago.
So it’s not that there is a big wave of job cutting, there isn’t, and employment overall continues to grow. But employers have slowed absorbing the people that have been laid off, and the number of people on Unemployment Insurance has been increasing at an accelerated pace and in early May started exceeding the mid-November level. The purple columns indicate recessions.
If this trend doesn’t reverse… While the level itself remains relatively low, and quite a bit below the recession marker (black line), the trend is going in the wrong direction at a now significant pace.
This trend has occurred before, and then it reversed before reaching anything near critical mass, and the economy kept plugging along just fine.
But if this trend persists, if it does not reverse, but just keeps heading higher toward critical mass, the indicator is going to ring a recession warning bell.
Not a “lagging indicator.” These weekly data for unemployment insurance benefits are the earliest indicators of systemic job losses. The data track the number of people receiving unemployment benefits after their initial claim.
A business-cycle recession starts in a specific month, as called out by the NBER. My favorite Recession Indicator gave advance notice of the beginning of the past business-cycle recessions, without having given false positives (indicating a recession when there was none).
The NBER identifies the start-date of a recession often months after the fact. So the NBER’s determination is lagging and backward-looking. But the start-date of the recession, as called out by the NBER, was indicated well ahead of time by this Recession Indicator.
It’s weekly data, released only a few days after the end of the reporting week, and is the most current. It’s not based on surveys. And it has not given false positives yet, unlike some others, including the yield curve and the Sahm Rule which registered recessions in a strong economy.
I use the four-week moving average (which the Labor Department also publishes) because the week-to-week data jump up and down as big states, when they miss the weekly deadline to process all their unemployment claims data and then submit it in the following week, cause the weekly figure to be low in one week and then high in the next. All states do that from time to time, but the big states move the needle. This kind of stuff has nothing to do with the labor market or unemployment and needs to be filtered out by averaging out the weekly data over four weeks.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
Thanks Wolf.
Is there a breakout by state and/or industry?
No need to post anything, a nudge in the right direction will do
This is about a US recession, not states or industries.
Yeah I know. I meant a breakdown of the jobless claims.
This is an interesting post. A year or so ago, every business had a help wanted sign at the front door. Car repair shops especially were constantly advertising for help. After reading this post, it occurred to me that the number of help wanted signs that I see while running about town has significantly decreased. I am in the eastern Tennessee Knoxville metro area. I wonder if others have observed similar changes in their locales?
Outstanding reminders, Wolf! For now, at least, we appear to be a good ways off from a recession. I would suspect that we’ll see another spike like early 2023, if a recession starts to move forward at a hastened pace.
Personally, I think there’s a good chance that once the recession arrives, job loses to AI will be a contributor to the timing of the recession, especially if it takes more than 18 months to arrive.
Wolf, why not write it up and publish it in a decent journal? It might end up giving you more clicks. Maybe call it the “Wolf Street Recession Indicator”. Looks like we are pretty far from a recession based on your indicator.
BTW, any guess as to why the 2 and 3 month T-bill yields skyrocketed today? I’ve seen such huge moves in notes and bonds, but not in 2 and 3 month T-bills
It’s getting plenty of “clicks” on my site.
Broadly speaking, do you see any correlation between your recession indicator and the S&P? Asking for a friend.
Many people expect economic events to happen quickly, almost like a plane crash. But I think that more recessions start slowly, perhaps over a quarter or more, before people notice and the data arrives finally to confirm the conclusion that yes, a recession started a few quarters earlier. Most data lags real trends by at least a quarter.
I do think that the new Jobs Claim Report as well as the Continuing Claims Report have little lag effect and are one of my favorite economic metrics. The other metric I watch is the 10 year Treasury, which is confused right now because of the debt ceiling issue and tariffs. We will definitely have a much better idea soon. But maybe not….
Also every recession is different. Dotcom vs financial crisis.
Yep, every recession and every stock market crash seems to be caused by something different and unexpected. What went too far this time? QE? ….. the crash, the recession, hasn’t happened yet, so, inconclusive. Economists and the econ-minded just know (should know), it’s coming. We just don’t know when.
The people who just can’t help but freak out don’t understand Wolf’s point, unemployment is dang low. The economic problemas we’re worried about are not materializing right now.
…uhhh can’t help but throw in my 2 cents…my prediction, once RE is clearly dropping, POTUS will kick JP so many times that he’ll give in and drop rates. Maybe he stays strong, maybe he sides with Mr.Musk who I’m sure would say stop throwing money at the situation. Maybe we’ll let the cycle cycle.
In any case, love the data, Wolf.
People forgot that unemployment spiked near 10% in October 2009 and it took until 2017 to reach 4.2%, which is where it is now.
The dotcom bust went from 3.9 to 6.3.
So if the recession is only a few months like the dotcom bubble then we are fine. If something like the financial crisis then whoops.
The free money era is over and it might suck for a bit but that’s why you don’t do free money
Powell and the Fed messed this up in my opinion. They probably shouldn’t have lowered rates at all last year. The rate might be in a good place but if unemployment is going to go up then they’ll have to cut unless inflation skyrockets too which it likely won’t.
Nice. Similarly initial unemployment claims is a very good indicator. It has ticked up from all-time lows of 200k to currently about 240k, but it would need to hit at least 300k (perhaps as high as 350k) to signal real trouble.
If I was a betting man, I’d say unemployment will rise from here.
In our little corner of the world making truck equipment in the Midwest, we’ve done widespread layoffs only twice in the last twenty years – 08/09 and late 2019 to mid 2020 (PPP and other efforts distorted that plan). Our fortune generally follows the economy wherever it leads, good or bad. 2021-2024 were slammed busy, but that has now faded.
Much like the RV industry, I tend to view our industry as a bellwether for the economy, and our employment has followed in the past.
Orders have absolutely cratered since the start of February to around half of their five-year average almost overnight. June orders are coming in much lighter than that. And before anyone says, “it’s just you”, I assure you, it is not. One of our largest customers just announced three plant closures. Word has it our leading competitor said their orders are “down by about half” right now.
We cut capital investment in Q1. We cut OT and froze hiring this spring. Modest layoffs hit in May. June will fully exhaust the backlog. The stock warehouse is already full to the brim, so in July it gets ugly. Unless everyone decides to start buying commercial trucks again in the next few weeks, half our shop will be filing for unemployment in July.
Maybe it’ll be a short-lived dip, and we’ll be back to normal soon. The mood is not optimistic here right now.
Considering unemployment is at or near all time lows that isn’t really a hard bet. Also 2021-2024 was the free money era. Of course orders went through the roof.