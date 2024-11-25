Americans Buy Ever Bigger, More Powerful, More Fuel-Efficient Trucks, SUVs & Cars. EVs Escalate the Horsepower War

“The roughly linear increase in specific power” of ICE vehicles over the past 50 years “does not appear to be slowing”: EPA.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Overall fuel economy of passenger vehicles sold in the US of the model year 2024 rose to a record of 28.0 “real world” MPG, according to data released by the EPA today. Over the five model years since 2019, average fuel economy has surged by 3.1 MPG, or by +12% (red line).
The standout over the past few years was the category of “Car SUV” (light blue), whose average MPG spiked by 47% since the 2019 model year. They’re SUVs based on a car chassis and include the #2 bestseller of all models in the US, the Tesla Model Y, whose sales exploded since production started in 2020. Other EVs in that category have also come along. EVs are far more efficient than ICE vehicles (including hybrids). The Model Y for 2024 has an equivalent fuel economy of 113.8 “real world MPG,” and the average for all EVs for the 2023 model year was 106.7 MPG, according to the EPA today.
For the 2024 model year, progress in the car SUV category flattened out after the spike, while the MPG in all other categories continued to tick higher.
The data comes from the EPA’s Automotive Trends Report for 2024, released today. The EPA collected this data from automakers for vehicles produced for the US. The EPA divides vehicles into five basic categories: Sedan, “car SUV,” minivan/van, pickup, and “truck SUV” (SUV that by weight or by chassis is closer to a truck than a car).
The longer-term trends boil down to this: more fuel-efficient, more powerful, and heavier.
The Horsepower War.
Overall average horsepower for the 2024 model year rose to a record 267 hp, from 245 hp in the 2019 model year (red in the chart below).
Since 1981, average horsepower has increased by 161%, from the low of 102 hp for the 1981 model year, the nadir of US auto design, when automakers were struggling with emission control requirements. Horsepower started rising again with fuel injection and electronic engine management systems that became more common in the mid-1980s.
Pickups dominate in the horsepower war. The model year 2011 was when they averaged over 300 hp for the first time. For the model year 2024, the average rose to a new record of 347 hp.
EV pickup truck production and sales are ramping up: Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and GM’s Silverado EV and Sierra EV currently start with close to 600 hp and go up from there, which is nuts. But they’re new arrivals and don’t weigh in the data yet. As production volume and sales build over the next few years, they will push the horsepower averages even higher.
Overall market share of EVs rose to 9.0% in Q3, and their increased market share will be pushing the horsepower readings even higher going forward.
Automakers made huge progress in ICE technology.
This increase in power with internal combustion engines over the years has occurred as average displacement (engine size) has gotten smaller, and power output relative to engine size has increased.
The specific power of internal combustion engines has increased by about 0.02 horsepower per cubic inch per year for the past 50 years, the EPA said in the report.
For example, for a 302 cubic inch engine, this translates into an average horsepower gain of 6 hp per year, or a gain of 300 hp over the 50 years.
And we can see that. The 2024 Ford Mustang 5.0L Coyote V8 (302 cu. in.) generates 500 hp (about 100 hp per liter). Back in the day, a 1978 Mustang II with the 302 V8 generated about 140 hp (28 hp per liter). The 2024 Mustang’s 2.3L four-banger EcoBoost engine generates 315 hp, or about 137 hp per liter. Over the decades, automakers have made huge progress with their ICE technologies.
“The roughly linear increase in specific power [of ICE vehicles] does not appear to be slowing,” the EPA report said.
To illustrate these trends, the EPA provided a chart of the percentage changes since 1975 for ICE-only vehicles of three key metrics:
- Horsepower per displacement (such as hp/L) which more than tripled (+210%).
- Fuel consumption per displacement, which dipped by 11%.
- Fuel consumption per horsepower fell by 70%.
But Power, luxury, and fancy stuff weigh more.
Overall vehicle weight rose to 4,419 lbs (red). There is a wide range of weight, depending on type of vehicle, equipment, and configuration. And power is heavy.
Pickup trucks were the heaviest. Overall, their average weight rose to 5,397 lbs, according to the EPA today. Big 4X4 4-door pickups with 500 hp and up are the heaviest. For example, a Ford 4×4 Crew Cab pickup with a big diesel weighs in at 6,500 to 7,500 pounds, according to Ford specs. Four-door 4×4 EV trucks with 600-plus horsepower, such as the Cybertruck, are in the 6,500 to 6,900 lbs range. ICE pickups with two doors, rear-wheel drive, and base engines start at about 4,600 lbs.
Sedans are the least heavy. Their average weight rose to a record 3,676 lbs (green), about 2,000 lbs. lighter on average than pickups.
And it costs a lot more…
…as documented by our infamous F-150 XLT & Camry LE Price Index, which tracks the MSRPs by model year of the base Ford F-150 XLT and the base Camry LE going back to 1990. For details, including the historic price cut for the 2025 base F-150 XLT and the historic price increase for the 2025 base Camry LE, now only available as a hybrid, please read our article about it.
Thanks for this excellent summary of the great improvements in our vehicles Wolf.
Some of us are hoping and holding out for the EV that will be able to be plugged in at home OR not need any outside energy due to every horizontal surface being a solar energy receptor.
Certainly seems feasible and actually has been done anecdotally already.
That should last us until theoretical physicists and subsequent engineering folx perfect the Gravity Mirror to make transporting stuff actually create more energy than it consumes…
1. It works fine with solar panels on the roof of your house, and lots of people who are retired or are working from home are doing it. For this to work, the car has to be park at home during part of the day.
2. In terms of your “or”: There is not enough surface on a car for this many solar cells, unless you drive very rarely, and then very little, and park the car in the sun every day. The math is pretty clear. Solar panels don’t generate that kind of power per square meter.
Aptera has pre-production prototypes that do mount solar panels on the car, and are capable of a modest amount of daily driving. If you are in Arizona or southern CA, you might get more than 30 miles a day. Farther north, or cloudy geography will get substantially less.
The caveat is 2 seater and HEAVILY optimized for aerodynamic efficiency. The aero efficiency is how they make the math work.
The other caveat is they are not yet in production.
That company went bankrupt and was liquidated in 2011, and then some crowdfunding revived it, and it has been selling promises (reservations, investment offerings), not cars.
Hertz is selling teslas @$25 k,
I have an idea that solar panels could run fans in parked cars to keep the interiors from overheating. It could save the lives of people and pets caught in this situation.
My uncle who passed away 12 years ago had a contraption like that in his ancient VW. He put the small solar panel on the dash and it powered a small fan that blew outside air into the car. I’m not sure it did a lot of good, but it was kind of nifty.
”””The math is pretty clear. Solar panels don’t generate that kind of power per square meter.””
YET, eh?
How’s a boot a similar article about the vast improvements in solar panels?
IIRC, there were some fairly serious improvements by a company in Troy, MI back in the 1980s era alone, and we can hope those improvements do and will continue.
The brain power demonstrated on this site alone should be enough to double the power from solar panels sufficiently to make a small car entirely independent within a decade.
”Git out there and git to work young uns!!!”’
Brain power? You must mean the Hot Wind! LOL
Got an email from Dodge yesterday about their new Dodge Charger EV and it’s whopping 650hp. I thought my Challenger with 375hp was fast. I can’t imagine what 650hp looks like!
At some point I gotta ask: do you want *that* much power?
Ever watch the video of the guy with the ferrari who turned his traction control off?
I can’t help but think if Bonnie and Clyde had more horsepower under that flathead V-8 Ford they stole they might be alive. 65HP was all it provided. The car died 90 years ago (1934) shot full of holes. And yes Faye dunaway still acts at 833 years old.
“The 2024 Mustang’s 2.3L four-banger EcoBoost engine generates 315 hp, or about 137 hp per liter. Over the decades, automakers have made huge progress with their ICE technologies.”
Forced induction is now common – no longer reserved for performance cars. I’d wager that’s responsible bigly for the increase in HP per unit displacement.
With the right bolt-ons and tune, that 2.3T mustang could smoke the V8.
Hell, my spouse’s brother has a 2016 Focus ST pushing 300 HP on its little 2.0T. Intake, intercooler, tune, and straight-pipe catless exaust – although that car isn’t emmissions legal in a bunch of states lol.
Wolf,
On the weights graph, what’s up with the car SUV category in 1982?
Also, could you elaborate on the car / truck SUV distinction? I’m looking at figure F-1 in the appendix which is a flowchart that determines which is which. It seems like any crossover with AWD and sufficient ground clearance would be considered a truck SUV instead of a car SUV, which doesn’t make sense to me.
Your #1. That category as a mass-market category didn’t go back that far. It’s essentially a new category that has grown to be one of the most popular ones. What existed in the 1970s and 1980s that fit into that category were low-volume weirdo vehicles. So the mix of that small-volume group might have changed, with one model going out of production, for example, before another model came along.
Your #2. You’re thinking about the approach, breakover, and departure angles. Those are fairly high-off-the-ground vehicles to have those angles.
I just looked this up:
The Toyota RAV4 has an approach angle of 19.0°. So it’s a car SUV. The Toyota Highlander has an approach angle of 17°. To be a truck SUV they would have to have an approach angle of > 28°.
By contrast, the Toyota Land Cruiser has an approach angle of “up to” 31°. It also qualifies as truck under the breakover and departure angles minimums. So it’s a truck SUV. And it looks like one too.
There may be some cases where this part of the definition is a close call. But most of the time it seems pretty obvious.
So, with nothing else to do at this time of the night, I just went back to the EPA data and looked up when car SUVs became mass market in terms of production numbers; it was in the mid-1990s.
One of the Stellantis brands had a car SUV going back all the way to 1975 in very low volume (a few thousand a year). I don’t know what was, maybe a Dodge?
Toyota had a low volume car SUV in the early 1970s (a few thousand a year) then stopped, and not again until 1990.
GM had a low-volume car SUV in 1975-1978 (few thousand a year) then stopped, and then again after 1982, also low volume.
Honda started making car SUVs in 1996, Hyundai & Nissan in 2000.
Ford started making car SUVs in 1987.
Thanks for the explanaions. I hadn’t encountered approach, breakover, and departurr angles as a defining characteristic of cars before.
I’m looking at the CRV – objectively a car SUV in my mind as it’s based on the Accord platform – and oddly enough, I can’t find the breakover angle spec. But approach & departure angles put it in the car SUV category like the RAV4.
Reminds me of the future vehicle prediction in George Lucas’s movie THX1138. Why not put a jet turbine in the car. Only problem with all this horsepower is the tires, it has been decades since cars had those big TA radials on the back. Besides what front wheel drive transmission can handle that power, it has to be rear wheel drive. In the day I could “light” the back skinny bias ply tires with a 66 mustang running premium gas in the stock 289 and a 2 barrel carb – the manual applied coat hanger wire to prop open the choke plate to start it on a cold day was a optional accessory.
Chrysler made a turbine car in the 1960’s, I recall. It was experimental and worked pretty well for what it was. It had a lot of limitations, but went pretty well in a straight line.
In ten years it will be rare for urban dwellers to drive and in 15 for anyone to own a car as automation accelerates. These are advancements in horse breeding on the eve of ICE development.
In 10 years, American cities will have tons of little electric scooters zipping around. That’s the growing trend in urban transportation.
Even 50cc motor scooters like the ubiquitous GY6 are falling out of style vs electrics.
CAR/SUV must be like that Chevy Traxx i’ve been eyeing.
Regarding the price increase disparity between passenger cars and light trucks… and since tariffs are a hot issue nowadays…
I think one might be able to argue that perhaps part of the reason for the disparity is the fact that imported trucks have a significant tariff on them while passenger cars only have a negligible tariff. This may serve to reduce competition and help with prices rising faster for trucks than cars.
So, when it comes to tariffs, the lesson might be… be careful what you wish for.
The vast majority of pickup trucks sold here are made here. For instance, Toyota has a huge truck plant in Texas. I don’t know what manufacturer is importing large numbers of trucks? The main brands are Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Ram, Toyota, Nissan, and some Hondas.
Hyundai/Kia does not make a pickup truck (maybe a joint venture with GM in the works).
Yeah, 1981 was pretty much peak “malaise era” (there’s even a wiki article for this term) for vehicles in the US.
A 1969 Chevy Camaro Z28 with a 4.9Liter displacement engine produced about 300HP. By 1982, the 5L engine Camaro was down to a laughable 145HP thanks to emissions controls and fuel economy regulations in wake of the oil shocks of the mid 70s and early 80s. In 2017, the 3.6L Camaro was up to 335HP.
Much of this incredible improvement is thanks to the increased power of computers which have enabled advanced computer modeling and simulation as well as helping with advancements in metallurgy and material sciences.