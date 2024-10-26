Treasury Yield Curve Un-Inversion Hits Milestone on Inflation Fears, Tsunami of Supply, QT. Mortgage Rates Near 7%

The 10-year yield surged by 60 basis points in five weeks but may run out of steam by about right now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.25% on Friday, up by 60 basis points from the day before the Fed’s monster rate cut (when the 10-year yield was 3.65%), and up by 5 basis points from a week ago. This 4.25% is a milestone of sorts.
The 10-year yield has now reached the highest point since July 25. What a three-month round trip! On July 25, longer-term yields began to speed up their decline as the bets on Fed rate cuts kept gaining momentum on less-than-hot labor market data and cooling inflation, and kept declining until the Fed actually cut by 50 basis points on September 18, at which moment, to the surprise of many, particularly in the home sales industry, longer-term yields headed higher, instead of dropping further.
And about two weeks after the rate cut, the series of large everything-up-revisions started arriving, one after the other, a stronger labor market and higher and rising inflation. And yields spiked (blue = effective federal funds rate which the Fed targets with its headline policy rate):
But short-term yields have continued to decline, pricing in at least one 25-basis point cut this year, but are unconvinced about a second 25-basis point cut. Mega-cuts are off the table. And they’re pricing in cuts next year, but more slowly than a couple of months ago.
The “yield curve” has continued the process of un-inverting amid the simultaneous rise of longer-term yields and decline in short-term yields.
The normal condition of Treasury yields is that longer-term yields are higher than short-term yields. The yield curve is considered “inverted” when longer-term yields are below short-term yields, which started happening in July 2022 as the Fed rapidly hiked policy rates, pushing up short-term Treasury yields, while longer-term yields also rose but more slowly. The yield curve is now in the process of normalizing.
The chart below shows the “yield curve” with Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates:
- Gold: July 25, 2024, before the labor market data went into a tailspin.
- Blue: September 17, 2024, the day before the Fed’s mega-rate cut.
- Red: Friday, October 25, 2024.
Yields from 7-year maturities on up are now (red) about where they’d been on July 25 (gold). This is the milestone.
And note by how far those yields have risen since the day before the rate cut (blue line). Everything from 3-years through 20-year yields has risen by 60 basis points or more. This was a big fast round trip, going down in two months, going back up the same distance in one month amid a lot of volatility in the Treasury market.
The two-year Treasury yield has been above 4% the entire week and on Friday closed at 4.11%, the highest since August 1. It has come up in part because the aggressive rate-cut expectations have been dialed back after the series of everything-up-revisions.
Mortgage rates, which roughly parallel the 10-year yield but higher, have spiked from the low-point just before the rate cut. The daily measure of Mortgage News Daily for the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has gone in a little over one month from the low of 6.11% on the eve of the rate cut to 6.90% now.
Mortgage rates in the decades before QE were normally above 6%, and for long periods above 7% to 8%, and there were years with much higher rates (chart via Mortgage News Daily).
For the real estate industry, this turn of events was very much unexpected. They promised buyers and sellers that mortgage rates, which had already plunged from near-8% a year ago to near-6% by mid-September without even a single rate cut, just on a wing and a prayer, would continue to plunge, and there was talk of 4% rates or whatever.
Despite the plunge in mortgage rates from the end of October 2023 through September 17, sales volume of existing homes wilted – because prices are too high. And over the past few weeks, sales volume has deteriorated further, as we can see from the drop in mortgage applications.
The problem with the housing market today – sales of existing homes in 2024 are on track to plunge to the lowest volume since 1995 – isn’t mortgage rates; they’re back to normal. It’s that home prices exploded, including by 50% or more in many markets in less than three years during the free-money era of the pandemic, in many cases on top of already precariously high prices.
These prices are too high, they’re not economically feasible, they don’t make sense. Seeing this, many buyers have gone on strike. But mortgage rates are now back in the normal range.
The drivers…
Longer-term yields, especially 10 years and longer, are driven by projections of inflation over the life of the security and by projections of supply of new Treasury securities to fund the huge deficits.
Inflation fears are big motivators. No investor wants to end up holding a Treasury security with 10-year left to run, and with a yield as purchased of 3.6%, when the average inflation rate over the life of the security is 4% or 5% or 6%.
A tsunami of supply of new Treasury securities is currently washing over the land every week to fund the deficits, and there is nothing to indicate that Congress and whoever is in the White House are even willing to have a serious conversation with the American people about this issue. So the debt has been ballooning recklessly, and bond investors aren’t seeing any relief on the horizon.
The Fed’s QT, a third factor that drives longer-term yields to some extent. The Fed switched to QT in 2022, after reckless rounds of trillions of dollars of QE, which had repressed longer-term yields and mortgage rates to record lows and had caused all kinds of mega-problems, including the crazy spike in home prices. By now, the Fed has shed nearly $2 trillion from its balance sheet. And QT continues despite rate cuts.
How much further can the 10-year yield go?
The 10-year yield has come up a lot, and fast, and our gut feeling is that it will run out of steam about right now.
If the next few inflation readings are benign, and the labor market data re-weakens, in that kind of scenario, the 10-year yield will likely back off.
But core CPI inflation has accelerated for the third month in a row on a month-to-month basis, and if it squiggles higher over the next few months, powered by continued strong demand and a solid labor market, the 10-year yield might try to climb up the steps some more, which would push mortgage rates back over 7%.
What’s your take Wolf on T-bill and chill still or at 4.25%, good time to jump into some 10 year T notes? The delta is much smaller than before and if FED will once again cut before end of this year and then some more next year, current rates aren’t bad at all. Just curious, since I do have some Tbill near maturity end of Nov..and not quite sure I want to move it over to Index funds since the market is still pretty overvalue overall.
I’m not jumping into duration at this point. But some other people do. Which is what makes a market.
On the positive side at least there aren’t any major world events that will drive up spending, but I suppose one could argue that even significant deficit spending is a good economic catalyst. No chickens returning to the roost for the time being.
War would do the trick… Seems possible if not likely in the back end of the decade
I hate to say it but you are right. The markets do not seem to be as worried about it as I am.
I know Wolf doesnt like too much political stuff so I will just say that how we vote on Nov 5 seems like it will have deeper consequences than the last few elections.
How do you figure? Both political parties are in favor of warmongering. It doesn’t make much of a difference which one you choose if you are antiwar, as there is no party for you.
Conquer and pillage, always good….juicy steak afterwords.
No one’s in the mood for a war, we can just spend our way to forever, watch the faces of the poor people as they chew their dog food.
It will depends on Xi and Taiwan
The Fed probably jumped the gun on rate reductions. I’m not seeing all the expertise of the “experts”.
In the future, if there’s a look back in the history book and people want to wax poetry on Pow Pow’s legacy and the great job he did…etc. They need to make sure not to leave this part out and put it front and center…the amount of damage it has done to future generation…pricing out millions from homeownership. Under no circumstances is this kind of home price growth is consider normal or healthy despite people that already got theirs before this boom or NAR/RE would like to tell you.
” It’s that home prices exploded, including by 50% or more in many markets in less than three years during the free-money era of the pandemic, in many cases on top of already precariously high prices”
And all idiot buyers from the North East coast continue to buy in South Florida.
This is a nail bitter in terms of where 10Y goes, it’s recent accent above 4% was unexpected, but that’s what makes markets fun. The main attraction I’m curious about, is the fairly recent resurgence of inflation that’s been kept alive by resilient growth, which is a nonstop narrative which has killed recession narratives for almost three years,
Hence, if we’re certainly not going into a recession and growth is strong, and we just had a monster rate cut and an exploding ongoing non-ending deficit expansion, with massive upward revisions, then there’s a decent chance that a rising 10Y with a rising term premium is a trend that doesn’t just suddenly exhaust itself.
I’m rooting for it and pounding my cane with great force and enthusiasm!
From Trowprice, a few days ago:
“ Breakeven inflation rates1 are the best measure of market‑implied inflation forecasts. On September 20, the day after the Fed’s rate cut, 10‑year inflation breakevens jumped around seven to eight basis points2 higher, likely in response to the size of the rate cut. After the previous two inflation breakeven moves of that magnitude, the nominal3 10‑year Treasury yield increased by about 100 basis points within three months. This pattern indicates that inflation expectations could likely contribute to a higher 10‑year term premium over the next few months.”
“ Dollar emerged as the unequivocal winner in the currency markets last week. Both Dollar Index and 10-year US Treasury Yield surged through their respect technically significant 55 W EMA resistance.”
“ The dollar has also benefited from a rise in market expectations for a victory next month by Republican candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump, which would likely bring about inflationary policies such as tariffs.”
I was shocked to recall that the 10y had fallen to the 1.5% area in August 2019 — primarily because of tariff shock:
“ The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since 2016 on Thursday after President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Chinese goods.”
I am not sure if I understood….why should tariff related inflation reduce bond yields? Should they not result in higher yields?
Ah…no. The Fed rate cut for nothing signaled that it is really actually happy with higher inflation and has an implicit inflation target over 3 percent. Only a fool holds longer dated bonds in that scenario. Moreover the Fed revealed itself to be a collection of partisan hacks that want a Harris presidency with all that it entails. More reckless spending and more inflation. why on earth would anyone hold a T bond greater than 2 years?
Ah Mr.Bridger…if you’re still under the illusion that the Republicans are fiscally conservative, I have a lot of bridges that I can sell you…LOL
The yields inversion was the #1, cited by many, reason for incoming recession. I guess at this point we can say that this rule of thumb is not solid…
Another cited reason for a doom was Buffet going cash, a long time ago. Since then the market has gone up by >20%?
Then Buffet selling Apple many months ago, losing a lot of upside. Both flops, if applied to a normal investor.
How to live without the thumbs and gurus? /s
It is the un-inversion, not the inversion of the yield curve that historically predates/predicts recessions. And there is typically a lag of some months. So a recession in early 2025 would qualify.
Personally, I think monetary and fiscal policy may pump liquidity to try to delay it further.
They are in Florida enjoying the sun, drinking a cool swamp monster slush.
Nothing wrong with them spending their money in Florida…or Arizona where I live.
It’s government spending that is the killer, not the old turds in Florida.
Yields will go higher due to several forces. I fully expect to see the 10-year yielding 4.5% before too much longer.
The 10-year yield has come up a lot, and fast, and our gut feeling is that it will run out of steam about right now.
If the next few inflation readings are benign, and the labor market data re-weakens, in that kind of scenario, the 10-year yield will likely back off.
FED can also influence by aggressively reducing the rates. I understand 10 year yield went up even FED cut 50BP. But as some FOMC members cautioned against aggressive cuts, Market has dialed down future rate cut mania. If FED becomes dovish, it will surely bring down 10 yr yield. As of now QE is very very distant possibility but FED can slow down or stop QT if new President forces them. We can see in Refunding Announcements that slowing QT helped US Treasuries to borrow less from Market.
Lorie Logan told us ON RRP will become nearly zero. It will become eventually but as of now that drop has slowed down a lot from May. If they were dead serious about QT, they should NOT have slowed QT and wait until ON RRP are near zero. Some movement in ON RRP this month but still some distance to go before becoming nearly zero.
McService Job Nation was created with endless Fed Puts, Wealth Effects and Wall Street Bailouts.
The US stock market for some reason reminds me of the Japanese stock market during the 1990’s…hope we don’t repeat their lost decades.