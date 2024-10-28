Boeing Launches $22 Billion Share Offering to Get Breathing Room, Dodge Junk Credit Rating, after Having Wasted $64 Billion on Share Buybacks

It will dilute the bejesus out of already beaten-up stockholders. Share buyback karma.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Boeing, which has booked net losses every year from 2019 on, totaling nearly $32 billion, and which has borrowed huge amounts of money over those years, bringing its short and long-term debt to $58 billion while gutting its stockholder equity, now a negative $23.6 billion, has been in dire need of lots of cash to burn, after it wasted and incinerated $64 billion in cash on share buybacks to pump up its shares.
The company’s infamous pivot from aircraft engineering to financial engineering to please Wall Street has turned into a devastating mess, including for shareholders. Wall Street loved it at the time, and the shares soared by 500% between 2013 and the peak in early 2019. But since then, shares plunged and have given up most of the gain, and are back where they’d first been 11 years ago.
So today, after days of rumors about a share offering, Boeing announced a huge stock offering that will undo some of the devastation that the share buybacks wreaked upon its balance sheet, and it will dilute the bejesus out of current shareholders.
It will sell 90 million common shares (about $14 billion at the current share price) and $5 billion of mandatory convertible preferred stock that will qualify as equity for credit rating purposes. So that’s about $19 billion. It also granted underwriters the option for an additional 13.5 million shares ($2.1 billion at the current price). And according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, it can increase the mandatory convertibles by $750 million.
All combined, it would increase the total equity raised to $22 billion.
The mandatory convertible preferred stock is being marketed to investors with a dividend of 6.0% to 6.5%, and a premium of 17.5% to 22.5% to the stock’s closing price on Friday of $155.01, for when they convert into common shares at or before the maturity date of Oct. 15, 2027, according to Reuters.
This offering brings in sorely needed equity capital that the company had so recklessly incinerated with share buybacks before 2019. And it would largely fill in the huge hole that is its negative equity of $23.6 billion.
If Boeing actually raises the entire $22 billion, it would undo about half of the devastation of its balance sheet wreaked by the $43-billion wave of share buybacks in 2013-2019. That wave of share buybacks caused shares to spike by 500% into early 2019, pushing them from $75 to $450.
Now they’re at around $153 at the moment, where they’d first been in February 2015, down about 66% from the peak, just a hair from qualifying for a pedestal in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks (data via YCharts).
The dilution of existing shareholders from the share offering is going to be significant: There are 618 million shares outstanding, and adding the 90 million shares being offered today would dilute existing holders by about 15%. That’s before the conversion of the mandatory convertibles and the option of 13.5 million additional shares granted to underwriters. So if and when Boeing is actually profitable again, the earnings per share will be diluted by at least 15%.
Boeing stopped the share buybacks in 2019 as its difficulties mounted after two of its misbegotten 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed. Instead of wasting and incinerating $43 billion on share buybacks in 2013 through 2019 and $20 billion in the decade before the Financial Crisis, for a total of $64 billion, the company should have developed a brand-new plane to replace the 737. It should have fired the financial engineers and hired some aircraft engineers (data via YCharts).
Boeing’s corporate credit rating is currently one notch above junk at Moody’s (Baa3), S&P (BBB-), and Fitch (BBB-). There were fears that the cash-flow problems, production and quality issues, the huge amount of debt, and the ongoing strike by 33,000 workers that shut down much of the production in September, would trigger a downgrade to junk (our cheat sheet for corporate credit ratings by ratings agency).
A junk credit rating would make it even more difficult and costly for Boeing to raise the funds it needs to cover its massive cash bleed and to pay off the $12 billion in debt that is coming due in 2025 and 2026.
With the equity raise as outlined today, the company will have some limited financial breathing room, and will likely avert a near-term down grade to junk, so one day at a time. But it won’t resolve the production and quality issues around its aircraft, its labor woes, and the decades of damage that financial engineers from the top down had done to the company.
Financial engineering is the why of our capital markets now. Will end poorly.
The old Air Sojourners saying used to be…
“If it ain’t Boeing, I ain’t going”…
The new saying?
“If it’s Boeing, I ain’t going!!!”
YMMV…
Perhaps someday the US government will throw a bailout or rescue package under the pretense of national security and then cycle of privatizing profit and commonizing costs would be complete.
Numerous and ongoing Boeing 7XX airplane serious problems.
NASA Freezes Starliner Missions After Boeing Leaves Astronauts Stranded
NASA is once again turning to its more trusted commercial partner SpaceX for crew flights in 2025.
By Passant Rabie Published October 17, 2024 | Comments (41)
Boeing-built communications satellite breaks up in orbit. ‘Total loss,’ operator says
News
By Elizabeth Howell
published October 23, 2024
Boeing is no longer an aerospace engineering company; it’s now just a way to extract as much compensation for corporate insiders and shareholders.
Boeing is the poster child for “the financialization of everything.” Focus is now on financials above world-class engineering, quality, and safety. Prove me wrong. Finance is a service only.
Make stock buybacks illegal again.
Set CEO and C-suite salaries at some reasonable limit based on a reasonable average employee salary ratio. Something like “a million dollars.”
What a complete disaster and embarrassment.
Boeing, like many financialized corporations has lost its way. Boeing = Woeing.
Shares buybacks are done by lots of companies and is a way to pay back the shareholder (investor), just as they would do with any investor. Let companies decide.
Up until 1982 share buybacks were illegal as they were viewed as a form of stock manipulation. This changed by the simple expediency of the SEC changing their regulatory view. Nobody voted on it. How convenient for any notion of accountability. Maybe some of the old wisdom was best after all ?
Tender offers for shares were legal. That was used to good effect by companies that knew their stock was undervalued. Now it’s something that companies do at whatever stupid price is prevailing.
Boeing is the last company that should be buying back stock. That cash should be used in the business to make their products more efficient and reliable.
How does it pay the investor? Unless your shares get bought, you could lose money if the stock price goes down, as it has for Boeing.
Both the Chinese and the Russians have developed alternatives to the 737. The Comac comes to mind. Significant competition is coming. At our current rate Boeing might be out of air travel in ten years or the Chinese will buy the name and logo and paste it on….and even that might not work. Who wants to fly in a Boeing? My wife does a lot of business travel. “She ain’t going if it’s a Boeing.” She checks every flight.
Dividend distributions reward shareholders.
Share buybacks amount to approximately $800 billion per year for the S&P 500 companies. That’s a lot of capital going up the chimney chute or supporting golden parachutes instead of going towards productive ends. The incentive structure is out-of-whack.
if done without taking a loan to buyback the shares I’d agree. Getting into debt is not helping the investor, it helps the CEO and the C-Suite (temporarily).
RE: bblontrok:
You state that share buybacks are “a way to pay back the shareholder (investor)”. While that is technically true it is, unfortunately, designed only to benefit the C-suite. It assumes that the company doin
Before this scan was legalized there was a much better way of “pay back” for an investor. They were called dividends. Dividends have the advantage of allowing the recipient the chance to invest in ANY company they may deem to be the best for their particular circumstances.
The basic problem with share buybacks is that the company doing the buybacks has to assume that their company is absolutely the best investment on the planet and no other investment needs to be considered.
Good for the Execs, bad for everybody else.
When Boeing’s HQ was moved from Seattle to Chicago in 2001, a plan was in place to ruin the company. In 2022, what was left of the carcus was moved to Virginia near the pentagon to be finished off. Corporate vultures win the day!
Wait until the PE vultures get their hands on it to milk it further! /s
“Boeing is the poster child for “the financialization of everything.” Focus is now on financials above world-class engineering, quality, and safety. Prove me wrong. Finance is a service only.”
You don’t need an outside entity like private equity to loot a company. If the executives are all on the same page, they too can load a company up with debt and pay themselves. The “how they pay themselves” is slightly different between PE/LBO and with existing leadership. With existing executives, it’s by executing share buybacks. My understanding of how private equity gets paid is paying themselves out of the debt used to purchase the company directly (“getting your bait back”), which is transferred onto the company. I’d like to find a play-by-play analysis of a modern leveraged buyout (what private equity used to be called – recall KKR).
The common theme is loading up a company with debt. This is one side effect of keeping interest rates excessively low.
Share buybacks should probably be illegal as it creates perverse incentives. If share prices were solely based on fundamental performance, as used to be the common idea, it might make sense. But now with de facto government support of the stock markets, and a better public understanding of stock pricing, it’s heavily “Greater Fool” driven pricing.
It’s more than that.
Were one to know someone on the inside, it’s possible one would learn that Boeing turned to DEI principles in promoting senior persons to key positions – including CEO. Persons who had no experience in aviation (or engineering).
The consequences were predictable.
@phillip Jeffreys: Do you know any specifics on DEI promotions or are you going on a fishing expedition?
I’m asking because there has been absolutely no reports of this happening.
The previous CEO was David Calhoun who was earlier with GE. And the guy before him was Dennis Muilenberg, a veteran Boeing employee. Both of them are white and seem to have screwed up Boeing beyond repair.
I know someone who was in the C suite.
This person knows the details by name.
All I can say.
This stock should be trading below $100.
What a disaster.
A national treasure lost and the perpetrators walk away with their pockets full.
I would hate it if I owned a pool of non-junk rated bonds, and it included a chunk of Boeing debt… While not officially downgraded, might as well be. The future is bleak at the moment.
Symbolic of the propensity of corporations (over the entire planet) especially since 2008 to substitute for true investment financialization.
– There are people who think that Boeing is counting on a government bail out because the company earns still A LOT OF money from the US Department of Defense.
That offering showed that it doesn’t need a government bailout. It got an investor bailout. But it needs to get its sh*t together, pronto.
True statement.
How well spoken.
Almost a synthetic strategic bankruptcy, to restructure itself and pretend they have a viable corporation. Excellent financial engineering that was probably hallucinated by an AI bot enchanted by a peyote trance.
If they would shut down all production and just buy nividia they might become solvent.
Top notch writing: “…infamous pivot from aircraft engineering to financial engineering…” Love it! Just sent in my annual donation. Keep up the great work!
Given the insanity of this market will never wane…why do I see this as another buy the dip moment down the road….any dips will just be gobble up, plus this one will benefit from the too big/important to fail category.
This mess scares the heck out of me every time I step onto a plane. Makes me doubt the quality of work in a company that’s in a fincial tailspin, with workers worrying about their jobs and executives worried about share prices.
“The company’s infamous pivot from aircraft engineering to financial engineering to please Wall Street has turned into a devastating mess.”
Isn’t that always the result of just about every company that pivots to finance?
I have noticed for a lot of companies that make/made things (like Boeing, Intel, HP, Xerox, GM, GE, probably many others), if you look at the histories of these companies, at some point someone says something to the effect of: This used to be a great engineering firm until the finance guys took over.
all of this will continue until there is a collective understanding in america that wall street is not good for america, and that it is a parasite rent-seeking construct.
once that is understood, change can hopefully begin.
Who will facilitate such a collective understanding when the media is run by Wall Street too?
Buybacks : that’s how Boeing pay workers. Mech strike bc BA shares
are down. BA produce the 737, 787, F-15, KC-41 tankers, apaches, bunker busters bombs…E Oct 24 : Vol is up.
MCD was $320 last week with negative equity. BA is more important to
our national security the junk food king. F-15 F-150 truck.
Golden rule for intervention in any market is to make money – or buy low sell high. That way, whether it is for the oil reserve or agricultural products, the authority is reducing price volatility.
Boeing has spent $40 odd billion at prices between $250 and $350 a share and is selling them all back again at $150.
Worst inside trading I have ever seen.
(I bet the directors did a lot better with their options).
In other words, the management has eaten the seed corn and is now starting to eat the company. The machinists should have taken the deal. Fucking stupid doesn’t even begin to cover both sides of this equation.
If Boeing had had followed the advice of numerous aviation experts (and common sense) and spent just a part of that ridiculous sum wasted on buybacks on a program to finally replace the 737 (whose design dates back to the 1960s) with a clean-sheet single-aisle airliner it would be in a completely different place now. Instead, it bought more of its own shares during those critical years than it made in profits. It’s insane.
It is much less about the cost of a clean sheet design than delay due to FAA certification. Airbus would have a massive lead with its NEO planes since it just needs to put on new engines.
They couldn’t help themselves. The 737 is the most successful commercial airliner in history, and they figured that improvements would make it more betterer, or something. It was a short-sighted decision.
The 737 Max is a modern and fuel efficient jet. They just cut many corners in the software and then the production QC processes. The plane’s software flaw is fixed and it will be in production for years and service for decades. They need to get the production rate back up but in general the 737 is the least of their problems now. The 777x and their military and space programs are disasters.
The first rule of corporate management is that money invested in R&D and innovation’s, cannot be stolen and used for multi million dollar stock options for the corporate officers…. How do you expect these guys to pay for their mansions, jets, and yachts if they spend all that money on making decent products?
Would much rather see tax payer owned companies. 70% of the original tech in the iPhone came from public sector and they package it to up for the final mile and they and their investors see all the benefit. These types of companies will likely be massive bailouts at some point, not unlike the bailout of auto companies and things like the CHIPS act. Poor decisions by companies and government will still just continue to benefit the few at everyone else’s expense.
Boeing will not be the only one diluting their stock. This will become common, as sales and profits shrink, and the need for cash increases. The average stock investor will never know what is going on until it is too late.
It is always the same. The average small investor always stares into the headlights of truck about to run them down, unaware of what is happening.
I’m curious to see if Wolf and others think Apple is in the process of buying back their stock in lieu of investing for the future. Similar to Intel and Boeing.
Apple is in far better shape than Boeing and today cannot be really compared to Boeing. But it has taken on a huge amount of debt to fund part of the share buybacks. It used to have a pristine balance sheet with little debt. Now it has over $100 billion in debt. And revenues have stagnated since 2022 despite big price increases.
Crazy how fast tech sector can change. I was at Intel during all of the 90s and it was great until they totalled botched seeing the next tech wave. Even the executives couldn’t believe when Compaq came out with sub $1,000 PC at around $800 and they knew they needed to get in front but they couldn’t see it. Instead they dashed off into ventures such as software and massive data centers and such. They haven’t seen any CHIPS act money yet but unclear it will be successful.
Maybe SpaceX should buy Boeing. Seems like a natural fit. Elon would likely skip the nextgen 7xx and go right to the starship Enterprise.
I’m surprised no one is seeing similarities with auto workers union that wanted a return to better pension benefits.
Apparently Boeing workers lost their pensions years ago too, and that seems to be at the heart of this ridiculous share offering.
It seems the dilution is a double edge sword, that fires a warning shot on one hand — doing extreme restructuring and hinting at bankruptcy — but it also offers to buy time for things to play out. However, if this is about ultimate solvency, the workers are going to have a challenge, bleeding money out of a company that can’t afford its workforce.
Diluting shareholders and have a greedy workforce doesn’t seem like a positive picture. Nonetheless, the auto workers got a raise and a lot of those stocks have bounced back big time — will Boeing get lucky too?
Most workers get Social Security when they retire, plus whatever defined contribution plan they followed during their careers, such as a 401ks or IRAs. Boeing workers have been on this program for 10 years. Why should they now get something different?
“Nonetheless, the auto workers got a raise and a lot of those stocks have bounced back big time — will Boeing get lucky too?”
Only GM has risen, but Ford has dropped and Stellantis has plunged. The financial consequences of the strike (much higher cost of labor) don’t immediately show up, but then they do show up in earnings, and eventually shares react (see Ford today, -6% afterhours).
It should be clear to all by now that we need to End the Fed and add a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. But that won’t happen until the debt bubbles collapse or the dollar crashes. The money printing and interest rate repression have distorted the economy in many ways. Socialism doesn’t work.
Capitalism doesn’t work. We need a Hybrid.