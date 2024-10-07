People Are Now on Buyers’ Strike Because Home Prices Are too High: Fannie Mae

Optimism about dropping mortgage rates drove up its Home Purchase Sentiment Index, but the poll occurred just before mortgage rates exploded.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Fannie Mae said today that its Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI), which has several components, increased in September to 73.9, a 30-month high “as consumers reported survey-high optimism that mortgage rates will decline over the next 12 months.”
A record 42% said they expect mortgage rates to decline, up from 39% a month earlier and up from 24% two months earlier.
Most of the polling occurred in the first two weeks of September with some data collection through September 19, thus largely when mortgage rates were falling into the low 6% range ahead of the intensely anticipated rate cut by the Fed on September 18.
But mortgage rates have exploded since the rate cut, along with the 10-year Treasury yield, on renewed inflation fears, and on the complication that a whole bunch of rate cuts and 2% inflation had already been priced in to even get to the low 6% range. Today the daily measure of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate by Mortgage News Daily jumped to 6.62%, up by 51 basis points since the day before the rate cut (6.11%).
This iffy hope for further declining mortgage rates from the low 6% range where they had been in the first half of September was largely responsible for the increase in the HPSI to a still-low level but a 30-month high (73.9), when it was at 91.5 in September 2019.
Great time to sell, terrible time to buy: that doesn’t work.
Two of the other components of the HPSI look very funny in combination: Consumers think it’s a great time to sell a home and a terrible time to buy a home. And that is a prescription for more inventory, lower sales, and lower prices.
65% said it’s a “good time” to sell a home, and so there has been this surge in inventory for sale because sellers feel emboldened by lower mortgage rates, and so they’ve started to put their vacant homes on the market that they could have sold some time ago but didn’t because they wanted to ride the price spike up all the way.
The “good time” to sell a home sentiment had hit survey highs of up to 77% in 2021 and early 2022 when mortgage rates were still ultra-low, but people didn’t put their moved-out homes on the market because they wanted to ride the price spike up all the way, and so inventories dried up at the time. This time, they’re putting their homes on the market.
But a near-record 81% said it’s a “bad time” to buy a home. That’s the buyers’ strike, and they are still on strike because prices are too high, and so demand for existing homes has collapsed.
Buyers’ strike because prices are too high: Fannie Mae
“Although most consumers continue to think it’s a ‘bad time’ to buy a home, the recent shift in attitude toward mortgage rates” – if only mortgage rates would play along – “is pushing overall housing sentiment higher, and a growing share are now pointing to high home prices rather than high mortgage rates as the primary sticking point for affordability,” the report said.
“We’ve yet to see consumers’ newfound rate optimism translate into a meaningful increase in home sales activity,” the report said.
“Existing home sales are on pace to record their lowest annual total since 1995. This signals to us that consumers are paying attention to the easing interest rate environment but still feel stymied by the considerable run-up in home prices over the last four years,” the report said.
But mortgage rates have re-spiked. So that’s going to put the onus on prices to jar loose the people on buyers’ strike.
And yet, we knew it, consumers have it drilled into them endlessly that home prices can only go up:
“A plurality of consumers also indicated that they expect home prices to increase over the next 12 months, which would offset some of the expected rate-driven improvement to affordability,” the report said.
But rates have spiked since the survey. So where should the improvement in affordability come from? Prices? No way Jose…
In September, at the time of the rate cut, Fannie Mae’s economists got even gloomier about home sales, though at the time, mortgage rates had dropped into the low 6% range: They noted that buyers were waiting for even lower mortgage rates, lower home prices, and higher wages.
Here is Austin demonstrating how home prices can start to become more affordable when buyers go on strike, regardless of mortgage rates:
So who is going to blink first?
My bet is on the buyers unless we get a major recession or something that shifts the home prices will go up forever gospel from the general public..
The sellers already blinked. Months ago.
Isn’t this just three peaks? With a predictable trough between each?
Wolf, with all due respect, that chart portrays the standoff over the last 2 years. Virtually the same highs in June and lows in the winter, no?
These are LISTING prices — what sellers want, not what buyers have agreed to pay. Listing prices in September were lower than in Sep 2022. Sellers already blinked. If homes don’t sell at those prices, there are price cuts — lots of them already, sellers blinked again, see the article I linked — and if that doesn’t work, they’ll blink again, and so it goes. Little blinks at a time.
So…prices of homes will have to make the long and difficult trip down to Porky’s tavern if it wants a date with Mrs piggy. Even then mrs piggy might decline the advances unless chocolates are offered up.
Prices need to come down to where they are affordable to the buyer I would think, but it the Twilight zone expect the unexpected.
and yet you still see A$$hat sellers pulling funny tricks like price increases..still see price increase on Redfin in SoCal listings from time to time and these aren’t houses that listed for way too low, case in point. a 1500 sqft house in Placentia listed for $1.15M but now increase to $1.2M if demand is not through the roof, really don’t know what a seller like this is hoping to achieve…Nevertheless still comical to see and this will be a long battle until one side blink in mass….I just don’t have that much faith it will be sellers first at least in some of the markets…
So much for date the rates, marry the house….not that the RE agents pushing for this narrative have any shame….maybe they can just tell their customers this is still the case except no one wants to date you…
It’s the other way around: you’re married to the purchase price, and divorce can be painful. But you can date the rates.
I bought my house in central Austin for $115K in 1993. The market was hot even then. Now, the neighborhood’s 6700-square-foot lots go for $750- $800K. Spec builders built monstrous homes on these tiny lots during the pandemic to make the square footage math work with the lenders. The music has stopped on these $2M+ homes, and they sit there.
I spoke with a local, experienced realtor, who said he’s starting to see a lot more short selling.
It’s going to get worse.
They’re selling 1/3 acre lots 15 minutes from where I live for 2M. That’s just the land although I think it comes with a water meter. HOA is 3500/mo. My rent for a 2 bedroom house on .2 of an acre is less than 1/3 of that monthly fee. That’s how far out whack prices have gotten relative to incomes.
My prediction is sideways movement in housing prices for a long time. Banks and institutional investors don’t want to lose money on falling home prices. They will start buying inventory if they have to in order to keep prices up. But they also know they can’t push them higher because they’ll be stuck with that inventory for too long.
Anyone know what happened to home prices in the 70’s when interest rates spiked? Was there a buyer’s strike and how was it resolved? I assume very high wage inflation gave buyers somewhat of a boost.