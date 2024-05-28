Services Inflation for Japanese Businesses Spikes by Most since 1991, Bank of Japan Gets Lots of Rate-Hike Ammo

Huge month-to-month jumps for second month in a row as businesses jack up their prices for new fiscal year.
The producer price index for services that Japanese businesses buy jumped by 0.82% in April from March, after a similar jump in March from April, according to data from the Bank of Japan. On an annualized basis, both those jumps amounted to just over 10%.
In the data that exclude the consumption tax hikes in the past, the April spike boosted the year-over-year increase to 2.9%, the worst jump going back to 1991.
The fiscal year for Japanese companies begins in April, and many of them adjust their prices at this time, and a big portion of the month-to-month price spikes in March and in April were a result of companies jacking up their prices on services they provide to other companies. They’re now passing on their wage increases.
The services that contributed the most to the year-over-year surge in prices were:
- Civil engineering and architectural services: +7.5%
- Other technical services: + 5.9%
- Training and development services: +6.7%
- Machinery repair and maintenance: +5.5%
- Waste and industrial-waste disposal: +5.1%
- Software development: +4.5%
- Commodities inspection, non-destructive testing, and surveyor certification services: +5.4%
- Leasing of computer and related equipment, communications equipment, motor vehicles, etc.: +5.3%
- Hotels: +22.3%
- Ocean freight: +16.7%
- Domestic air passenger transportation: +10.1%
The recent acceleration can be appreciated in all its glory in this chart below of the index value of the services PPI without consumption tax hikes, showing that all kinds of heck is breaking loose, while the Bank of Japan has its policy rate still at 0%, after one microscopic rate hike in March and indications that it would slow the bond purchases:
Businesses that pay for these price increases in services will pass them on to their customers. Wages are a big factor in services inflation. The BOJ has been pointing at inflation in services as a sign that inflation has been spreading throughout the economy – and it has been.
The Bank of Japan has more than enough inflation-related reasons to hike its policy rates with substantial rate hikes, not minuscule-type hikes of the kind it performed in March from negative 0.1% to 0%. Its refusal-to-hike policy in the face of rising inflation has caused the yen to plunge to about ¥157 to $1 currently, as it’s ultimately the currency that ends up dealing with these kinds of monetary sins.
They’re playing Jay Powell’s “transitory” game.
Apparently you’re right. But Powell’s game continued by raising rates sharply and keeping them there for a long time.
Howdy Julian. Don t forget POW POW lowered before.
Other way around?
Powell was playing the “transitory” game in 2021.
The BOJ is now playing the “sustainably” game.
BOJ wants inflation to be “sustainably” rising to its 2% target, meaning it wants inflation to be certain to remain above 2% before it acts. Core CPI in Japan has been above 2% since April 2022, but it wasn’t sustainably enough just yet or whatever.
Howdy DC. YEP
Hitobito ni taishite shiyō sa reru tan’naru tsūrudesu.
I like to look at the “real” interest rate (interest rate – inflation rate) and for Japan, is still quite negative. That means it has to print new money to roll over existing debt and incur new debt.
I look at this QE explanation as a kind of “intelligent design” approach for explaining Weirmar economics.
What I’m waiting to hear about is, how much dollar holdings did Japan have to sell in May to keep the Yen in the 155-160 range.
“That means it has to print new money to roll over existing debt and incur new debt.”
LOL, no. It means the government doesn’t have to pay real interest on its debts. It’s getting a freebee, at the expense of investors holding yield products, such as JGBs, bank CDs, CRE, etc.
This is such great news for Japan, one of our most important partners in the Pacific region.
Not all inflation is bad, some (about 2%) is actually optimal, and Japan has been suffering from deflation and lower than 2% inflation for far too long.
“….suffering from lower than 2% inflation” 🤣❤️
we USians wish we were “suffering from lower than 2% inflation.”
Do you have a rational explanation of why 2% is optimal, or even good? 0%, 2%, 6%, 12%?? I would argue that when interest rates are centrally planned, there are winners and losers, and the planners get to pick which is which. Central planning generally destroys economic signals, resulting is less efficient decision making by market operators. Society end up with too much of some things and not enough of others (relative to what people actually want(naturally desire to produce/exchange for)).
Japan’s long saga since the start of the bubble in the 80’s has been due to manipulation of interest rates (largely done to benefit the US/USD (in my opinion), resulting in uncalculatable wealth destruction of both of existing wealth wasted and wealth never produced.
I will give you that once economic systems have created significant unproductive debt, the easiest way out is inflation, but this just transfers from the productive/prudent to the unproductive/spendthrift. Hardly a positive outcome.
– What are japanese interest rates doing ?
0% policy rate. 1.04% 10-year JGB yield.
The BOJ is totally in control of the 10-year yield. It holds over half of all JGBs, and big government institutions and institutions that the government can lean on hold a big part of the rest, and there’s not much of a market to speak of left. If it wants the 10-year yield to rise a little bit, it will let it rise a little bit.
The BOJ however is not in control of the currency, which has plunged, despite big efforts to stop it from plunging.
Is the only check on the Japanese interest rate/inflation dynamic the Japanese voters getting fed up with inflation?
If so, how much longer are they going to tolerate this?
Votes don’t matter, so the younger generations took action by not procreating and dooming their offspring to a life of indentured servitude to a parasitic government. Same as in Korea, Europe and the US.