On the Surface, PCE Inflation Is Encouraging, But Beneath it, Core Services Accelerated, Housing Stuck at 5.7% for Six Months

And a look back at the head-fakes core services inflation dished up last time with this type of inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So right up front – and the Fed has been talking about this, though no one listens: The “core services” PCE price index has gotten stuck at 3.5% over the past six months annualized, and accelerated to 4.0% month-to-month annualized in December, with housing inflation stuck at about 6.7% over the past six months annualized, and with other core services components still red-hot.
The core services PCE price index rose by 0.33% in December from November, the second acceleration in a row, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. This amounts to an increase of 4.0% annualized (blue).
The six-month moving average, which irons out the huge ups and downs of the month-to-month data, accelerated to 3.5%, and has been in this range since August, after the sharp deceleration in early 2023 (red).
Core services is where consumers spend the majority of their money, and they matter. Which is why Fed governors have said in near unison that they’re in no hurry to cut rates, but have taken a wait-and-see approach, with an eye on core services. And if it goes away, fine.
But on the surface, the PCE price index looks encouraging, and this has been the trend for months, with the overall PCE price index at +2.6% year-over-year in December, the lowest since March 2021; and with the core PCE price index at +2.9% year-over-year, also the lowest since March 2021, and aiming for the Fed’s 2% target.
The factors for the year-over-year cooling in these inflation measures have been the same for months: plunging energy prices, sharply dropping prices of durable goods after the huge spike in 2020 and 2021, cooling food inflation (with prices still rising from very high levels, but slowly), and favorable “base effects” when compared to a year ago.
But energy prices don’t plunge forever, so that will go away; durable goods prices don’t drop sharply forever either, though they can drop for a while longer to unwind some more of the price spike they’d been through in 2020 and 2021; and the base effects are going to get timed out this year, when the base of the year-over-year comparisons become the lower inflation figures of 2023.
A similar scenario has emerged in the CPI inflation index for December, which we discussed in detail with lots of charts here.
Housing inflation, still red hot and not cooling anymore. The PCE price index for housing rose by 0.46% in December from November and has been in this range since March, after the sharp slowdown early in 2023. This amounts to 5.7% annualized (blue in the chart below).
The housing index is broad-based and includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings; imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings. It’s the largest component of core services.
The six-month moving average annualized, which shows the more recent trends, also rose by 5.7% in December, and has been in the same range since August (red).
So it looks like the PCE price index for housing has gotten stuck at 5.7%. This stubborn inflation in housing is a blow to theories trotted out for 18 months that housing was lagging, and that we know it will go away as an issue, etc., etc. The increases are less hot than they had been, but remain hot and have become persistent.
The major categories of core services in the PCE price index, as a six-month average of month-to-month changes, annualized:
|Core services, major categories, 6-month average, annualized
|Housing
|5.7%
|Description and chart above
|Non-energy utilities
|2.5%
|Water, sewer, trash
|Health care
|2.5%
|Physicians, outpatient, hospital, nursing care, dental, etc.
|Transportation services
|6.1%
|Auto repair & maintenance, auto leasing & rentals, public transportation, airfares, etc.
|Recreation services
|5.6%
|Concerts, sports, movies, gambling, streaming, vet services, package tours, etc.
|Food services, accommodation
|2.8%
|Meals & drinks at restaurants, bars, schools, cafeterias, etc.; accommodation at hotels, motels, schools, etc.
|Financial services
|3.5%
|Fees & commissions at banks, brokers, funds, portfolio management, etc.
|Insurance
|2.8%
|Insurance of all kinds, including health insurance
|Other services
|0.1%
|Collection of other services
Inflation in Transportation services and Recreation services is accelerating on the basis of the 6-month moving average, with the PCE price index for Transportation services rising by 6.1%, and the index for Recreation services rising by 5.6%:
The head-fakes last time.
Inflation in services turns out to be tough to beat, and it can dish up big head-fakes. Last time we had this type of surge of inflation, so that was in the 1970s and 1980s, we thought repeatedly that we had inflation licked, only to find out that we’d fallen for an inflation head-fake. There were three head-fakes in core services on the way to the peak of 11% in 1981:
Jerome Powell said he would use all the tools available and now the Federal Reserve consensus is wait and see. When the Federal Reserve was actually doing something, wait and see is doing nothing; however, apparently the Federal Reserve feels that not actively debasing the currency (Quantitative Easing) is something the Fed should be applauded for.
Wait and see in terms of cutting rates. So yes, doing nothing in terms of cutting rates.
The Fed is at 5.5% and QT. The Fed is doing a lot, with overall PCE at 2.6% and core PCE at 2.9%.
In the last 6 months, reserves are up by about $350 billion and assets are down by just over $500 billion. (and the total assets chart appears to be flattening?) The Fed’s QT seems awfully benign lately. I tend to agree that they are setting themselves up for an unpleasant surprise based on your article today.
Why do I hafta waste my time with this stupid stuff?
RRPs plunged to $570 billion, including by $70 billion over the past two days, and by $1.8 trillion over the past 12 months, and some of that cash wandered over to reserves. Everyone knows that, except you. I explained it here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/19/feds-balance-sheet-qt-liabilities-rrps-1-78-trillion-from-peak-to-590-billion-but-reserves-rise-to-3-6-trillion-as-liquidity-drains-and-shifts/
Reserves are a liability, not assets. Same as RRPs. Cash wanders from one to the other via the financial markets and the banks, on the same side of the balance sheet, and the flow has no impact on the size of the balance sheet because both are liabilities.
The BTFP got arbitraged by banks until the Fed closed the loophole on Wednesday. Until then, the BTFP increased, and the amounts borrowed ended up in Reserves as part of the arbitrage. READ THIS:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/24/effective-immediately-fed-shuts-down-arbitrage-opportunity-with-the-bank-term-funding-program-btfp/
Over the past 6 months, total assets dropped by $566 billion, not including yet the big Treasury runoff on Jan 31 (they run off on the 15th and end of month). With the end-of-month runoff, it’ll be closer to $600 billion. Which is close to $100 billion a month, which is over the $90 a month cap.
And dropping though may stall
The mainstream media were clapping like seals. The usual puff pieces without any nuance. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one article in the mainstream media that points out that the cumulative inflation since 2020 has been 25% (according to the CPI). That prices will never go back down; that they will just increases more slowly (for now at least).
“That prices will never go back down”
That’s wrong. Fuel prices have already plunged, and durable goods prices have come down a lot, with used vehicle prices in a historic tailspin.
What’s not coming down are prices of services.
Tailspin? Second chart above. It’s a long way to 140. Its a seven year timeframe and remarkably stable for the first half.
Yes they’re making progress with QT. You’ve taught me that. But 2.9 is 40% above the target of two.
I’m still learning.
With housing, rental increases are generally staggered based on lease expirations. Let’s say the market rent increased 6%. It is true these increases persist each month but do we say the renewals last month increased 6% so this percentage is still a current gauge?
It doesn’t work that way. These rental surveys go by address of the dwelling.
The Census Bureau (which does those surveys) has a large pool of randomly selected addresses in its housing survey pool that stays the same over time (with some replacements). Let’s assume there are 100,000 rental units in this pool of addresses, and each address receives a survey every six months on a rotating basis, and whoever lives in this units at that time has to fill them out with the current rent. Then the Census Bureau compares this to the rent data of the same unit on the prior survey six month ago, and to the prior figure 12 months ago, etc. and so they get actual rents paid by actual tenants over time.
With rent-controlled units, there may not be a lot of rent increases. But when the tenant that paid $1,500 leaves, and the unit is then rented out to a new tenant at market rent for $2,000, the new tenant then ends up getting the survey a few months later, and they’ll put in the rent they pay, and the data then picks that up.
So it picks up actual rents paid by tenants in the same units over time. Since this is a very large survey of lots of addresses, the process is pretty smooth. This is very good rent data, the best we have.
Do you think they will ever hit 2018 prices again or is this a new normal? CPI on durable goods are painful!
Durable goods are a mixed bag, in terms of inflation:
The norm for consumer electronics is to get cheaper AND better. That has always been that way. For the last 30 years, furniture has gotten cheaper, but not necessarily better. It used to be well-made US couches, now it’s couches put together somewhere else by cheap labor. New cars get better but more expensive as a rule. Used car prices can fall, but don’t often. This is a historic plunge for used cars, and no, it will not go back to 2018 levels. It might work off 1/2 or maybe 2/3 of the 2020-2021 spike – it already worked off 1/3 of it – and that may be it.
Wage increases will surely keep the CPI increasing.
A lot of wage increases depends on such ephemeral, impossible-to-measure traits as … psychology.
Women, for example, get fewer raises than men because in general they are less confrontational and more fearful of being told no. So they just don’t ask.
My mother passed away on New Year’s Day. I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that you never met her.
The fed still has work to do. Rate hike instead of cut in March?
FED would never ever surprise the market aka their masters by hiking rates no matter what the inflation is.
Do you remember when inflation was at 9% plus, FED did nothing other than parroting transitory word.
Of course, all inflation is transition, goes up and down over time.
“imputed rent for owner-occupied housing”
I found this confusing, and just read the BEA’s factsheet on it.
It seems like the BEA just looks at what similar properties actually do rent for, and then uses this average to calculate the imputed rent for owner-occupied houses.
But: if rents are structurally too low, as I have opined before, then PCE is /understating/ the true cost of the home to the homeowner. Put another way, the homeowner is losing money as a landlord renting to him/herself.
“true cost of the home to the homeowner.”
… is irrelevant because a home is an asset, and assets don’t go into consumer price inflation, which is consumption based (“consumer”). So the BEA and BLS figure housing costs as a service (“Shelter”), and one of the ways to determine the cost of this service is rent. I explained this a gazillion times. That’s how the US figures housing inflation. Note that housing PCE is HOT. It’s not like it’s keeping down overall PCE. So don’t gripe!!!
No disagreement from me about my home purchase not being “consumer spending” like you say. That BEA fact sheet explained exactly the same thing on the 2nd to last page.
But Wolf, I keep thinking about your CS vs OER chart, and the huge divergence between rents and home prices. Sure homes aren’t consumer spending, but overpriced homes are pulling rents up.
You’re right that I shouldn’t gripe – I was lucky enough to lock in a 2.7% mortgage. But all the new homeowners aren’t so lucky.
But I think I see your point: existing homeowners aren’t (yet) getting squeezed, but new buyers will be from higher prop taxes, mortgage interest etc. And that will eventually/continue to be captured in PCE housing as rents are pulled up by home prices.
Look at that chart for the period of the Housing Bust: Home prices PLUNGED and OER continued to rise.
Now OER is rising a lot faster than home prices.
What’s you’re problem?
Is what you call core services from line 14, table 2.8.4 in the NIPAs?
I don’t use that table. It’s line 376 in the table I use.
I miss LBO (Left Business Observer for the audience)! But this is a great reminder for me to check out the radio show, which I haven’t listened to in far too long.
No rate cuts unless employment weakens with inflation stubbornly sticky.
Housing is becoming a big enough problem that Washington and various states are probably going to have to act.
Markets can’t do anything about the housing problem. In fact, as long as the economy is strong I think they will exasperate the problem.
Good. As long as they don’t exacerbate the problem.
From 2023 to 2024 (1 year) my car insurance went up 28.2%. GEICO, North Carolina. Honda CRV and Accord. Clean record, no accidents, tickets or claims. 72 yo.
I call that inflation!
The CPI for auto insurance is 21%.
You have to wonder with Car Insurance inflation so out of whack if there is some collusion between these insurance companies? With the legal requirement to have car insurance in every state I would think some State AG Offices would take a look at this.
That is high but costs have gone up for repairs and of course if car is totalled. I was an idiot and backed into a pole and had to have fender and tailgate outside panel replaced. Almost 8K although only $500 on deductible. Parts cost very little but labor was massive. Not sure what deals insurance companies work out with auto shops but 1/3 of the price of the car when new to do simple non structural repairs.
I believe Car insurance companies claim they lost $33B in auto policies last year or so. But hey, I also buy Florida property and hurricane insurance so…yikes.
Why wouldn’t any company be holding the pedal to the metal right now? It’s what business is about, pushing up the profit margin in any way possible, especially corporations. This time is the best opportunity in years to make an extra buck if you’re in the right position to do so.
Insurance is a captive area of our lives we have no choice but to pay. More money from you is more money for the giants to play the markets and buy back stock, have you noticed the Dow, 500, and Naz lately? Besides, the FED and Congress salute and support such over-achievement of our darling corporations.
Among the reasons for the surging auto insurance premiums are the soaring repair costs and the replacement costs that have exploded. Our vehicle was totaled last fall, and we saw this first hand. Just stunning — the amount we received for our car. Also stunning that the vehicle repair costs were so high that they exceeded 80% of the value of the 2018 vehicle, so that the adjusted totaled the vehicle (it was rear-ended). Used vehicle prices exploded by 60% in two years. That’s a cost increase for insurance companies. Repair costs must have increased by 30% and they continue to increase.
The other reason is that the inflationary mindset had kicked off, and consumers were willing to pay those insurance premiums, at least initially, and insurance companies got away with raising them. That’s the core of inflation. That’s why it’s so hard to get services inflation to come down.
Perhaps my 28% increase is also because I am now a higher risk due to my age. Anyway I dropped collision on the 2012 Accord, increased the deductible to $1000 on the 2017 CRV, and cut the uninsured motorist to the NC minimum of $50K. This offsets my premium increase, plus a little more (Deflation 😂😂😂). But of course I have less insurance.
Doubtful it’s due to your age. Everyone I know (all age groups) are seeing massive increases such as your 28% and some even more.
Yes, insurance is complicated. For example, people always forget that health insurance gets more expensive as you get older. That includes employee portion of group insurance at work. When the premium rises because you get older, that’s not inflation. That’s the effect of you getting older. And those age-related increases can be big, especially if they’re done every 5 years. My wife’s insurance at work switched the age thresholds to every two years to make the premium increases easier to swallow.
I lived abroad for a year and a half. Signed up for insurance short term when I just recently came back state side and before (until mid 2022) I was paying like $80 a month full coverage on a 2011 Tacoma. After I came back near the end of last year, it was like $110 for what is essentially liability on the same vehicle. Both times in Arizona.
I just recently moved to Florida and for that same liability policy on the same vehicle they wanted like $1100 over 6 months.
It’s gotten pretty crazy. I’m 42 with a clean driving record and only one not at fault accident back in 2010.
One of the reasons insurance rates have gone up is the shear ignorance of claims adjusters working for these companies. They are complete morons. I recently had an accident related insurance medical bill which was just pd for $800 by Geico which could have been only $179 if they had used my preferred provider negotiated rate. They refused to pay the lower rate and shelled out the $800 for no reason. The provider was salivating over getting 400% more than the customary and reasonable charges. My junkyard dog lawyer told me, “who cares, don;t worry about it”, you didn’t have to pay it. The ins company did. F$ck em.
I made a wrong comment here about my auto insurance inflation.
I said 80% but it is: 50%.
I got renewal notice with 50% increase, Farmers.
It’s a strange thing. Three years ago I left USAA for Geico in search of lower rates. Each year since then Geico raised their rates until this year they were going to jump $80 a month! In the meantime USAA’s rates had not gone up very much and were now $50 a month cheaper than Geico. So I went back to USAA again.
Escierto
Same here. I went to Gieco after USAA screwed up a major claim. Now I had to use Geico for a hit & run accident with bodily injury. They have screwed this claim up so bad I had to hire a lawyer and sue them. They are without a doubt the most worthless bunch of gangsters , masquerading as an insurance company. I canceled my insurance with them and went back to USAA.
My experience with Geico as well is they continually jacked the rates up after each renewable period. After the third time I had enough.
This probably has to do with car prices going up so much in value. Replacing a wrecked car never cost so much.
The US is on an island as far as GDP growth right now. I think the economic softening in the rest of the world is driving down the commodities and goods prices.
Fascinating head fake chart, thank you, Wolf. Lots of policy mistakes and geopolitical messes in the 70s–the end of Bretton Woods, Nixon’s pressuring of Burns to engage in easy money practices, then the Oil Embargos, and after a while, consumers become resigned to an inflationary mindset, so past price increases get baked in.
The easy money era this time lasted a lot longer, over 15 years. And now it looks like with the drunken sailors continuing to splurge, an inflationary mindset may be baking consumer’s brains again. I hope the current fed has learned a thing or two recently.
Seems clear the Fed will hold for now. Doesn’t appear any benefit to raising rates and could have the opposite affect. Lowering rates obviously a bad thing right now as well as almost no upside. Steady as she goes and hope it continues as enjoying the short term treasury rates right now.
Lot of minimum wage increases coming up so likely some small price increases but also higher earnings so perhaps some rent relief on the lower end.
People like 3%?
Twenty years of 3% takes 70% off the dollar!
Stable prices?
You need to get pay raises that exceed 3%; and you need earn a return on your assets that exceeds 3%.
Back in the day in the 1970s and 1980s inflation was a LOT worse. See the head-fakes chart at the bottom of the article. People just aren’t used to inflation anymore.
The “commoditization” of the housing market, post GFC was spurred by multiple factors.
Housing touted (again) as a “cheap asset class” beginning near the 2011/2012 bottom,
The ABnB effect, private equity/ REIT landlord (become a landlord for $10/ share with 10% divy),
Pandemic induced refi blitz and tight fisted boomers not wanting to “miss the top” either asking too much to sell or resigning to (record high) the LTR rental market….
SO many factors propping up this corner of the market, all with no major structural downturn in sight.
Even if the “price” of a house goes down, those who will qualify to buy in a higher rate environment (amid whatever may cause the price drip) will probably be more in the “landlord class” than the occupant.
Blessed to have a mortgage/ missed a refi at 1% (based on credit restructuring)… but can afford my sub-4% 30-yr fixed with decent/ steady income.
I know people who pay the same as me for 1/3 the space, renting.
Wolf,
Thanks, as always, for keeping it real…and a fantastic ‘head fake’ chart that puts this report into proper perspective.
With existing home sales frozen and new home sales enabled only by builders’ capacity to offer rate buydowns, appears that rent inflation will remain elevated for years to come. Am I missing something?
Another ‘unintended consequence’ of QE…hardly. Entirely intended at the outset.
Headline CPI just getting warmed up for its second wave.
Fed members have been talking about lowering QT. Wolf, do you think these numbers give them room this month?
What kind of BS are you fantasizing about?
Crude oil is approaching $80 barrel. Look for gas prices to go up very soon. My “gas station from hell” never lowered prices when crude dropped $15/BARREL. Still posting $4.79 for regular.
I think this “generative AI” is going to give a productivity boost in 2024 that will reduce inflationary pressures due to labor shortages. It may not reverse the situation, but could attenuate upward pressures on wages.