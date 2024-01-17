Our Drunken Sailors Push Back Against Rate-Cut Mania

Armed with income increases that outran inflation by a wide margin in 2023, they continue to splurge, no matter what.
Total retail sales jumped by 0.6% seasonally adjusted in December from November, and by 5.6% year-over-year, to $710 billion. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales jumped to $771 billion, according to Census Bureau data today.
Despite price drops in many goods that retailers sell. These sales increases come despite price declines across many goods that retailers sell, especially durable goods and gasoline, while inflation has moved solidly into services [We discussed this in detail: Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation: Not in the Mood to Just Go Away]. So adjusted for the negative inflation rates in many of those goods, retail sales would have jumped even more. This will crop up in the inflation-adjusted consumer spending and GDP data.
Here, for our charts, we’ll use three-month moving averages; they curtail the artificial headline-drama of the monthly squiggles; and they bring out the trends. The three-month moving average of total retail sales rose by 0.2% for the month and by 3.9% from the same period a year ago. Note the slowdown a year ago, and again in the spring of 2023:
Some retailers keep hitting it out of the ballpark, particularly ecommerce and restaurants & bars. Motor vehicle dealers came out pretty good too, as did some other retailers.
But other types of brick-and-mortar retailers are coming off the pandemic bubble, such as Building Materials stores. And others are in permanent decline, such as department stores, furniture stores, and electronics stores: Consumers are buying this stuff now massively online rather than at the brick-and-mortar stores – a phenomenon that has produced what I’ve called since 2016, the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown, where I’ve documented some of the biggest mall failures and retailer bankruptcies, of which there have been hundreds, from the biggest one (Sears Holding) on down.
Hallmark of our Drunken Sailors.
Americans are now spending vastly more money eating and drinking out than at grocery stores; and they’re pushing this trend to the next level, eagerly paying for the “experience” or the convenience. They could save a lot of money by eating at home or packing lunch, but no, our Drunken Sailors – as we’ve come to call them lovingly and facetiously because – gotta have some fun.
In the chart below, shows sales by “food services and drinking places” (red) and sales by “food and beverage stores” (blue). The amount spent eating and drinking out is astounding, and it keeps shooting higher, even as sales at food and beverage stores have essentially flatlined after the pandemic price-spike ended:
Where does this money come from? Surging real incomes.
Per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation (total income from all sources minus payroll taxes, adjusted for inflation), jumped by 4.3% year-over-year. In other words, disposable income is outrunning inflation by 4.3%, after having falling behind inflation in 2021 and 2022.
This surge in real income is what fuels the spending binge. And yet, consumers are still saving part of their income. Maybe they aren’t drunken after all, they’re just earning a lot more money?
Our Drunken Sailors are pushing back against rate-cut mania.
Consumers are in no mood to slow down, very obviously. There is no landing at all. They’re cruising in the stratosphere. They’re earning more than ever, and they’re saving some of it, and they’re blowing the rest, and therefore are continuing to help fuel inflation. They’re heavily leaning against the rate-cut mania that inexplicably broke out on Wall Street in November.
The Fed is watching this nervously. The Fed’s rate cut views – maybe three later this year, it indicated – were all prefaced by, and premised on, inflation going back toward its 2% target. But our Drunken Sailors keep splurging as if they were trying to make sure that inflation will not do that, that it will stay high, and maybe go even higher, so….
Retail sales by major segment of retailers.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail sales):
- Sales: $137 billion
- From prior month: +1.1%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +6.6%
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (17% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $120 billion
- From prior month: +1.5%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.8%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +8.7%
Not seasonally adjusted, sales at nonstore retailers ($142 billion) were the #1 category in December, beating by $10 billion the auto dealers ($132 billion not seasonally adjusted).
Bars & restaurants (13% of total retail). Our drunken sailors are splurging at “food services and drinking places,” as they’re called, with 10% year-over-year spending growth, under the motto, YOLO?
- Sales: $95 billion
- From prior month: 0%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.7%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +10.2%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):
- Sales: $83 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.9%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail).
- Sales: $63 billion
- From prior month: +1.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.4%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +3.0%
Gas stations (8% of total retail sales). Sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline:
- Sales: $53 billion
- From prior month: -1.3%
- From prior month, 3mma: -2.2%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -8.5%
This chart shows the three-month moving average of the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Pandemic bubble peaked in October 2022, and then deflated. Since May, sales have been flat:
- Sales: $42 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -3.3%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $27 billion
- From prior month: +1.5%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.8%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.8%
Miscellaneous store retailers (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, including cannabis stores.
- Sales: $15.8 billion
- Month over month: +0.7%
- Month over month 3mma: +0.4%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +5.9%
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.5% of total retail). A big portion of furniture and furnishing sales have moved to ecommerce, where online retailers and platforms dominate. This is what’s left over at brick-and-mortar retailers that specialize in furniture and furnishings:
- Sales: $10.8 billion
- From prior month: -1.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -7.4%.
Department stores (now down to just 1.5% of total retail sales, from around 10% in the 1990s). Ecommerce sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above.
- Sales: $10.9 billion
- From prior month: +3.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: 0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -4.2%
- From peak in 2001: -43% despite 22 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of total retail). This chart is one of the many pandemic specials. Have more people gotten permanently interested in outdoor activities, reversing the pre-pandemic trends?
- Sales: $8.7 billion
- Month over month: +0.3%
- Month over month, 3mma: +0.6%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: 0%.
Electronics & appliance stores (1.1% of total retail):
- Sales: $7.7 billion
- Month over month: -0.3%
- Month over month, 3mma: -0.5%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +7.0%.
My plan is working. Spend all your earnings and savings. Then borrow and spend more on what you cant afford.
I will soon have millions of debt slaves at my disposal and my masters would rejoice.
Howdy Mr Powell You certainly have more debt slaves than ever before. ZIRP taught an entire generation not to save $. Along with all the other FED tools used against US, you are doing a fabulous job.
MW: 10-year, 30-year Treasury yields hit five-week highs after December retail sales data
The plunge in furniture sales looks very recent to the point that it lines up with the housing market freezing over. Because people tend to buy furniture that matches the new house they just bought?
“In other words, disposable income is outrunning inflation by 4.3%, after having falling behind inflation in 2021 and 2022.”
I don’t get it. It seems the price level of most retail products rose an average of 20% in the last three years. So a 4.3% , one year rise in income above inflation does not seem all that large. Goods are still more expensive.
My guess is the top 15% earners are driving all this spending. The bottom 85% are cutting back. Drunken sailors = top 15%.
1. No wait a minute. If prices went up 20% over x years, and income adjusted for inflation went up 2% over the same x years, then incomes went up 2% faster than prices, and consumers came out ahead.
That 4.3% you’re referring to is the inflation-adjusted per-capita disposable income gain… it’s ALREADY adjusted for inflation.
2. “My guess is the top 15% earners are driving all this spending. The bottom 85% are cutting back. Drunken sailors = top 15%.”
LOL. You haven’t been paying attention. Income gains were the biggest at the lower levels of jobs. Look at the recent wage agreements with unions — blue-collar workers in factories, airline staff, UPS drivers, etc. Look at the wage gains in lower-level service work… they were forced by labor shortages because people refused to work for the offered wages, and wages had to rise to fill the job openings.
People in the middle class and lower middle class have gotten massive pay increases. In 2021 and 2022, when inflation spiked, they were lagging inflation, chasing after it, in 2023 they’re ahead of inflation. Social Security recipients got 8.7% COLAs for 2023, and they’re spending it. Retirees with some CDs, T-bills, and money market funds are now making 5%-plus on their savings when they made near 0% before. Retirees with $200,000 in T-bills, CDs, or money-market funds (this is NOT a “top 15%” number, LOL) are getting $10,000 a year in interest income for the first time, and they spend some of that. There are about 15 million mom-and-pop landlords in the US, and they’re getting higher rents. This is happening across a very large swath of the US population.
Roady, I used agree with that thinking, that only the top was driving the consumption. But it should be obvious at this point that if you are living above the poverty line you are spending on goods and not slowing down. I think we’re still seeing the effects of pandemic related stimulus money whipping the economy into a frenzy. But you have boom/bust industries like houses and autos starting to feel the full effect of the higher interest rates, and if either slows enough to start the layoffs, then who knows where we end up.
Stimulus is long gone,now there spending the the Employee Retention money also ,Inflation Reduction Act .
It’s strange that inflation adjusted income is up, but public perception is in the tank. If everyone is making more money, especially those at the lower end, why does it seem like wealth inequality keeps growing exponentially and inflation is killing the poor? Housing continues to show record unaffordability levels. Surveys continue to show people hate this economy, but the data says everything is just fine. Perception vs reality?
The Drunken Sailors who are spending a lot now are like the grasshopper in the parable. Soon they will be coming to the ant, who was frugal, and asking for aid … and the ant will say no.
I believe our true Drunken Sailors are in Washington DC.
Doesn’t the nearly $2 Trillion Annual Budget Deficit create (directly or indirectly) this strong spending?
And if one assumes that this kind of Deficit spending cannot go on at this pace, isn’t that where the party ends and everyone has to sober up?
This party won’t end for few more decades and there is no perceivable thread to USD.
FED would keep monetizing US Govt Debts if needed.
USD has already lost most of its value in last 2 decades or so.
Inflating away the debt via money printing is the only game in town as of now.
“USD has already lost most of its value in last 2 decades or so”
“Most?” No. But “much” maybe. It lost 40% of its purchasing power over the past 20 years.
But how much value has the dollar lost compared to other currencies?
It could be worse.
1/11/2024 – Argentina’s annual inflation soared to 211.4% in 2023, the highest rate in 32 years, according to figures released Thursday by the government’s INDEC statistics agency
Drunken Admirals
Welcome to the new normal…this time is different
That Pow Pow better not be hinting at rate cut in 2024 by the end of this month…
I love your retail sales charts. I wish you could overlay them with inflation adjustment. Thanks. Wolf
For 2023 and late 2022, they would look even better because goods prices have dropped in many of these categories during that time.
But if you adjust retail sales (which are sales of goods) with the overall inflation rate (which is now dominated by inflation in services which retailers don’t sell), you’d be committing intellectual self-immolation.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/11/beneath-the-skin-of-cpi-inflation-december-not-in-the-mood-to-just-go-away/
Food prices largely stabilized after surge:
But services inflation is hot — but retailers don’t sell services, they sell goods:
Wolf, correct me if I’m wrong. I believe it was 1977 when congress mandated the Federal Reserve to not only be charged with price stability but also maximum employment. It was called the dual mandate and it might have been a good idea then but with services now accounting for such a large portion of our GDP, it might make the work of the FED nigh on impossible.
Well I hope so. I want my callable 5.5 and 5.7 one years back up there! lol! There is still time.
A 4.3% increase in inflation-adjusted per-capital disposable income is rather large when considered against the average of the last 10 years. I suppose these figures are skewed by the last two years of negative prints. The graph for the last 3 years has so many ups and downs due to the stimulus that it looks like the price of a meme stock.
Yes, the stimulus era was wild in terms of income spike, and then the yoy comparisons were wild too. So I don’t take that chart back this far.
Interest income is an economic engine.
For 12 years all we heard was interest rates being low would propel the economy. But it is really who gets to spend “the imbalance”. With rates low, the government was in the spending mood. With rates more “fair”, the people getting interest income get in the spending mood. Add in near record stock prices and paper gains, one can conclude that 5.25% fed funds really didnt cool off much of anything. And, historically, 5.25% is more normal than abnormally high. Still several Trillion extra floating around in the economy if one looks at the Money Supply trend line established before COVID. IMO
Howdy Folks. How dare people spend their $ and enjoy life. Bet those old folks that saved $ all their lives and now finally earning interest are spending more than ever before????? Just outrageous behavior of these old people…..
I would think restaurant spending in part would reflect the existence of more dual income families currently. During the great recession often one person was home cooking. Now maybe they are both too tired after work. Also more children are born during a better economy which is even more reason to eat out.
Dual-income households have more money to spend, and they spend more. That has been the big trend all my life. My dad’s generation had money when they had a good job and were single, and they could afford all kinds of crazy stuff. And then they got married and had kids, and the same income had to suddenly feed multiple mouths, and to pay for a bigger home, and all the crazy young-man-spending stopped. Heard lots of stories about that. My generation was the first generation that took two incomes per household for granted, expected it, benefited hugely from it, and enjoyed it. Sure, one of them can take off for a while to take care of the kids or elderly relatives. But after a while, it’s back to two incomes. I look back at my parents generation, and I think, what horror! We have so many more options.
Better to spend now rather than later when inflation goes back up. Looks like alternating battle of wages vs prices going up together and taking turns which leads in their spiral.
A lot of the sailers were spoiled as children, so that is all they know. Their raison d’être is to get money to spend money. That’s all they have ever known. Gambling is ok to but saving? What’s that, you crazy.