Fly in the Ointment: Month-to-Month Rent Inflation Accelerated, Stuck at 6%+ Annualized since March

But overall and “core” PCE price indexes decelerated, on plunging gasoline prices, a dip in food prices, and a continued big drop in durable goods prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The fly in the ointment in today’s PCE Price Index by the Bureau of Economic Analysis was rent inflation, which accelerated in November from October, and has gotten stuck since March for the ninth month in a row with month-to-month increases that annualized were in the 6%-plus range. This stubborn rent inflation is a blow to the hopes trotted out for 18 months by the Fed and economists all over that it would come down further, that it was lagging, and that “we know it will come down,” etc., etc., but it has not come down further, and today it accelerated.
But the overall PCE price index and “core” PCE price index (without food and energy) decelerated further, driven down by the plunge in gasoline prices, a month-to-month dip in food prices, and a continued big drop in durable goods prices that are coming off their huge pandemic spike.
The PCE price index for rent accelerated to 0.50% in November from October, or 6.2% annualized, and has been in the same range since March. In late 2022 through March 2023, rent inflation decelerated sharply on a month-to-month basis. But starting in March – amid the wild and woolly hopes that it would continue to decelerate, cited by Powell many times – PCE rent inflation has gotten stuck at annualized rates in the 6% range (blue box):
The CPIs for rents, released earlier in December, have shown a similar trend: Month-to-month rent inflation stopped coming down in early 2023 and has remained at around 6% annualized. And that’s a tough nut to crack.
Year-over-year, the PCE price index for rent decelerated to 6.7%. This 12-month deceleration was driven by the sharp month-to-month deceleration late last year and earlier this year.
If month-to-month rent inflation continues on the same trend as since March, the year-over-year downward slope will begin to bend over the next few months and flatten by March 2024 around the 6% mark, close to double where it had been before the pandemic:
The “core” PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, decelerated to an increase of 0.06% in November from October (blue line), on a big drop in the index for durable goods (-0.43%) that are coming off their pandemic spike.
The three-month moving average, at 0.18%, has been roughly unchanged for the past three months (red). That translates into an annualized rate of 2.2%, which would be close to the Fed’s target range.
Year-over-year, the “core” PCE price index decelerated to 3.2% (red line). The overall PCE price index, driven down by the plunge in gasoline prices, decelerated to 2.6%:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The PCE numbers from previous months were revised DOWN (as often happens when GDP is re-estimated)
From the October report, the 4 months from July to October were
Core M/M: +0.2, +0.1, +0.3, +0.2
Core Y/Y: +4.3, +3,8, +3,7, +3.5
In the November report, these July-October numbers were revised DOWN to
Core M/M: +0.1, +0.1, +0.3, +0.1
Core Y/Y: +4.2, +3.7, +3.6, +3.4
November had a core M/M of ZERO, bringing the annualized metric down to +3.2% Y/Y.
The difference between core CPI = +4.0% annualized and core PCE is now a whopping +0.8% annualized. It’s usually below 0.5% at these levels.
I just find the July-September numbers incredibly hard to believe, ESPECIALLY considering they came from the “outlier” +5% GDP quarter. All that growth and near-zero inflation? Seriously?!
In the coming months, thanks to favorable base effects CPI will likely fall to 3.x% annualized while PCE will fall to 2.x%, and Wall St-FOMC will declare mission accomplished.
All revisions are included in the data here. You’re looking at the revised figures.
You are right, this is the point (the blue box in the first graph, it’s important to stay within range of the box going forward). That’s the reason Why the FED has pivoted and has started to prepare the market for some cuts in 2024. As usual the market gets ahead of itself and wants more than 3. Guess we will find out who is right in 2024.
Durable goods deflation, falling oil prices (which remains down for the month despite a +10% rebound since the last FOMC meeting), and favorable base effects going forward (+0.6% M/M numbers from early 2023) are arguably 3 major headwinds preventing another significant uptick in inflation indices, despite still-elevated services costs. (And housing is only 15% of the PCE.)
That’s why most of Wall Street & an increasing proportion of FOMC policymakers are seeing the writing on the wall and declaring mission accomplished. CPI & PCE are going to be in the 2’s (2.xx%) some time in 24Q1.
Base case can work against it too. The decrease in energy prices won’t help after the year of lower prices has passed.
Yep. Interestingly, I was reading something earlier today with Bruce Kamich predicting rates would continue to go down for the next couple quarters, before then rising again after Q3 2024. It didn’t break down his thought process in much detail (nor am I saying he’s right), but I wonder if he was thinking along the lines you describe regarding base effects.
Thanks WR for this report.
Market is up and up with no stopping in sight because of these favorable reports.
Inflation is indeed coming down rapidly as Powell said.
By the government’s metrics, maybe.
Most people I’ve spoken to don’t feel like inflation has come down, nor does my anecdotal experience bear it out.
Go buy a used car or a computer or gas at the pump, and you’ll see prices actually fell — not only slowed their increase (less inflation) but actually fell (deflation). But you gotta get out a little and buy something to find out.
Other prices have risen, such as some services. But my broadband got cheaper after I switched.
People never notice when prices fall; that’s selective perception. They just see when prices rise.
Sure. I have noticed gas is down a lot, as is electronics (Newegg, one of my favorite retailers, has had tons of deals). But I live pretty frugally. The stuff I can’t avoid spending money on, like housing, utilities, insurance (health, home, and auto), dental cleanings, etc. has gone up a lot.
our new “arrivals” are gonna need a place to occupy….
That’s for sure a problem in Canada where the population has spiked by 3.2% yoy on a huge wave of immigration, compared to the US of +0.5% yoy, and rents in Canada have exploded.
Mission accomplished! Great job FED! Time to start cutting. Don’t worry about the record levels of homelessness and food insecurity. Or the dropping fertility rate because younger generations can’t afford to move out of their parents’ basements and start a family. Asset prices were protected and the stock market is at an all-time high. That’s all that matters.
On a serious note, thank you Wolf for the analysis that you can’t find anywhere else.
A generation of sociopaths. Read it.
Well the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
is lower than 1983 levels, approximately half of what it was a few years ago.
I guess it will be refilled after the election.
It may never get refilled unless prices collapse again. The US is the largest petroleum and petroleum products producer in world now, and the question is why we even need it. Back when it was implemented, the US was horribly dependent on OPEC oil, and it was designed to ward off another OPEC oil shock.
Great point indeed. Don’t need it.
From a geological perspective, what happens when the underground salt domes (hollowed out) get close to empty after all these years? Any subsidence risk?
Inflation is a rate of change.
It means only prices are going up at a slower rate and a new base of pricing has been established now with evth costing 30% more.
This will continue until next “one in a century event” which is more like one in every decade now, and the system will be flooded with money again, another plateau 30% higher will be established for pricing then the whole discussion of inflation, chain supplies, cost pus and pull will fill the pages of newspapers till next event. Fiat money is about to meet its intrinsic value this century.
“It means only prices are going up at a slower rate…”
No, energy prices actually plunged. The gasoline you buy today is a lot cheaper than it was in June 2022. And durable goods prices have declined for a year. They’re NOT “going up at a slower rate,” but they’re coming down from their highs, and have come down a bunch already. A lot of products in this category have gotten cheaper, meaning lower prices, including computers and related products, used vehicles, appliances, etc.
Services are going up at a slower rate.
I cant post a link here but you can google a chart of gas retail price for California and you would notice that up to mid 2021 price fluctuated between $3 and $4 a gallon +/- then it peaked at above $6 mid 2022 and now is back to between $4.5 and $5.5 which validated the higher plateau I described. While lower than the all time high peak in June 2022 you are comparing to, it still is more than 30% higher than any average in previous years.
Same goes for rents, cars and most other important items, and I am not sure electronics have come down in price, there used to be lots of choice in laptops in $300 range, not anymore.
Regarding appliances I can tell you that I buy a lot of them and keep detailed pricing over years and they are up by more than 50% compared to 2019 , its hard to find the same models and the new ones are lighter, crappier and much more expensive. I have prices on over 600 products all the way to 2005 as we use them in apartment maintenance and I can send them to you, its ugly.
All this discussion of prices going up and down in my opinion is a smoke screen to hide the counterfeit /unearned money doled out by the government and the Fed, for unless the trillions injected are withdrawn, prices will settle permanently at a higher plateau and 2% inflation will take them higher over time from that new basis until next crisis. Prices (CPI +assets) in the long term are direct derivative of the money supply, Friedman was right.
CA gas prices are not a great baseline given the significant taxes and well as the special blends and refinery issues it has had.
The bifurcation of inflation continues: durable goods deflate, while shelter & energy continue to inflate.
What happens if overall CPI / PCE get to the Fed’s 2% target, but certain components like rent stay at the 6% yoy level?
The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. As they say in the computer science field, (monetary system) “working as designed”.
The economy is doing more than fine with these rates. I see no reason why the Fed should lower them. Doing so is just unnecessary stimulas which will lead to rapid inflation.
But don’t expect prices to fall much. We are at a new level of stupid. Hope your raises keep up.
I agree with the first part. The average consumer is clueless about economics & doesn’t realize the inflation rate has come down a lot in the past year, judging from polls about economic sentiment. They’re not going to be looking up the latest inflation numbers & computing “real interest rates” when taking out loans, mortgages, credit card debt, etc. It seems like the economy has adjusted to higher rates just fine. FFR has been over 4% for over a year, well enough time for policy lags to take effect. In my opinion cutting rates now is wasting valuable ammunition to be saved for a real downturn (and perhaps some people want that so the FOMC will be “forced” to return to ZIRP & QE one day.)
But 14 years of low interest rates have shown that easy money doesn’t lead to consumer price inflation – it leads to asset price inflation. Not enough Americans own stocks, especially in liquid non-retirement accounts, to push up prices for everyday goods.
These level of rates might be too restrictive, and they are afraid they might break something. Remember that FED has a dual mandate, labor and inflation. As Powell said, risks going forward are balancing both no longer inflation is the #1 enemy.
“These level of rates might be too restrictive”
Thanks for the chuckle.
Good news for the end of the year! The war isn’t over, but battles are being won.
I’m just grateful for another year without a major economic catastrophe or a nasty recession. Could things be better? Always, but they could be a lot worse too!
Merry Christmas to you Wolf and to you commenters. I always enjoy the amazing articles and the many differing points of view. It’s a great forum.
To be fair, the 2022-23 FOMC has done a heck of a good job. And they did it by ignoring Wall Street’s endless predictions of doom & gloom once interest rates began to rise. If they listened to Wall St analysts & Wall St-aligned talking heads on CNBC, rates would still be stuck at 0.25% and the balance sheet would be over $12 trillion by now.
Wall St is now warning of a massive recession if rates aren’t cut by next year. Seeing as how their previous doom & gloom predictions never played out, I think the economy would actually be fine just holding rates where they are for now.
The only head fakes this inflation has been dishing up is that it keeps coming in lower than expected.
I’m just glad a took a picture of the WSJ bond rate webpage when the 10 year touched 5%. It was short-lived, but a beautiful sight to behold. We may never see it again in our lifetimes.
Is it though? If people truly believed that inflation was conquered, the dollar wouldn’t be dropping with bond yields.
It’s almost as though the market is saying “We know that the Fed is going to rely on these numbers and cut rates, but we don’t actually believe them, so we don’t think foreigners are going to want dollars at the same price.”
This make sense at all? I’m not doing a very good job articulating it.
Good time to load up on TLT if you really believe that.
2.2 percent CPE is getting close to the Fed and with a few more months of QT plus reduction of balance sheet a pause makes sense and wait and see . Higher for longer please.
Wow, I’ve never heard so much happy talk in this site. I think these commentators ought to put their money where their mouth is and join Jim Cramers investment club. It’s a bargain at $299/year. Just pennies per day. GO FOR IT!
Yep, my money is well invested in rental properties in great markets.
To the permabear, negative doomsayers – do as a good friend of mine says…
Go get in your casket and wait, LOL!!!
Cramer needs 5s and 10s for the midtown clubs.
So the big question is whether or not this is another core inflation head fake like we have seen in the past year and a half.
Seems like consumers are still spending a lot, which should increase demand, which should increase inflation, but we are not seeing it in the recent data. Government data are not particularly reliable (note all the revisions, but then are the revisions reliable?) and the private sector data are always questionable. We shall see. The economy cannot be going gangbusters while at the same time inflation stays relatively low.
Option #1 : Rent PCE M/M might rise to 2022 swing point (0.65%/0.7%), before dropping to the trading range, or breaching 2021 low, breaching zero.
Option #2 : plunging straight down, like the Dow between Oct 2018 and Xmas 2018.
There’s not enough MSM or political attention to the Fed’s role in exacerbating homelessness across the country. A decade of basement rates led to massive asset appreciation and a speculative housing bubble. Affordable housing was converted to income opportunities for those with “financial access.” And even if you own a seven-figure home, it’s abutted my encampments. We get the country that the Fed facilitates.
“The government you elect is the government you deserve.”
― Thomas Jefferson
Joker said that to Mur-ray, too, with an exclamation point at the end.
The Fed has nothing to do with homelessness in the US (since 99% of the people living in tents in American cities have mental problems and/or chemical dependency issues). When someone that does not have mental issues or an addiction to crystal meth gets a rent increase they can’t afford they move to a cheaper place, or get a roommate (they don’t decide to become “homeless” and quit their job and move into a tent next to the railroad tracks). P.S. We have a huge income inequality issue in America (and a lot of other problems), but I’ve been involved with multiple charities that help the poor and homeless for decades (just last week I had a SUV full of “hygiene kit” supplies) and I’m serious when I say that 99% of what most people would define as “homeless” (aka actually living on the street without a home) are there due to mental problems and/or chemical dependency (not because of QE related inflation or because ZIRP cut the interest on their savings).
There are tons of working homeless. 99% is a bullshit number you pulled out of your ass. While we’re on the anecdotal train, I help with a local food bank and they’ve never seen this level of need before. These are normal people who have never had to utilize the food bank before, not the mentally ill or substance abusers.
but feel free to rationalize all you want “ApartmentInvestor”. This country is cooked.
I agree with phoenix. A lot of renters are living paycheck to paycheck. Any increase will put them on the street or force them to cut back on food. Not everybody has friends or relatives to stay with. Not everybody is a Section 8 welfare junky. Not everybody can switch to a higher paying job in a month, if at all.
Landlords and people like “Apartment Investor” are just trying to hide their guilt (a justified guilt) by saying 99% of homeless are on drugs or mentally ill, when they really know that their greed is increasing homelessness. As I have mentioned before, landlords are scum, one of the worst possible ways of making money, by screwing the poor and lower middle income people.
William Leake-
So are farmers also guilty parties for screwing the lower and middle class when they charge market prices for their meat and produce?
That puts you on a pretty high horse.
(FYI – I do not own rental properties, and I rent…)
John H
Yes, if farmers were to buy up the entire inventory of food, and then purposely leave part of that inventory to rot while people starved knowing it would be more profitable to sell the reduced supply to those that can afford it than to ensure the entire needed supply is in use, they would be responsible for the resulting deaths. Morally, not legally. And this is exactly what landlord do. They have software that calculates the return relative to raising prices and reduced occupancy. Are all landlords guilt of this? No. Many dont have multiple units or even use this software, but there are plenty that do and it only takes a small shortage of inventory relative to need to start a price feeding frenzy on a necessary good like shelter. What are renters to do? Snub their nose and say “no, i will be homeless rather than pay this rent hike!”. Only the insane would willingly become homeless. And so the price hike is swallowed. And the average percentage of american’s income dedicated to shelter continues its relentless march upward.
@phoenix, I’m not making up the 99% number (in 40 years I have not heard about a single urban “homeless” person living in the street that didn’t have mental and/or substance abuse issues and I didn’t say that 99% don’t work at all, I just said that 99% have drug and/or substance issues and I’ll also come out and say that 99% of the urban homeless are not working at full time regular jobs with benefits (I have heard that some guys that work in full time in South Lake Tahoe in the summer illegally camp so they can send more money back to Mexico and Central America). I’ve employed the “homeless” in the past paying them to do things like power wash in the attempt to connect with them and get them into a detox program before crystal meth destroys their brains. P.S. I also didn’t say that 99% of people that are poor who go to food banks have issues other than being poor.
Apartment Investor,
Google:
“Employment alone isn’t enough to solve homelessness, study suggests” from University of Chicago News.
From the article: “Among unhoused individuals who were not in shelters, about 40% had earnings from formal employment. The findings contrast with common perceptions and stereotypes about people who are homeless—suggesting that even consistent work isn’t enough to help Americans facing skyrocketing housing costs.” Even if that number is high, there are a lot of homeless with formal employment.
If you’re not making the 99% figure up regarding drugs and mental illness, where did you get the figure other than personal experience?
I have to disagree, there are a number of working homeless. I don’t know the figures, but it’s almost certainly higher than 1% of homeless people. In this article Wolf talks specifically about the continued high inflation rates in rent. As you go down the income scale, people often spend more of their income on rent, so that component of inflation hits them particularly hard. Inevitably, some at the very bottom get pushed off the housing ladder all together. Drugs are certainly a problem, but once on the streets mental illness may be a chicken and egg thing. It’s probably hard to maintain mental stability with the stress of living on the streets. The Fed certainly played a role in creating an environment where housing became a speculative asset class pushing prices and rents higher.
@rojogrande I live in the most expensive part of CA (where they keep passing laws every year to make it harder and even more expensive to be a landlord) but despite the high rents here a single homeless guy (or gal) with a full time minimum wage job will have no problem renting a room on Craigslist so they don’t have to sleep in a tent next to the freeway. If they get out of the Bay Area or move just about anywhere else in the US (with the excerption of super expensive “resort” areas like Vail and Aspen) it will be even cheaper and easier to rent a room with a minimum wage full time job. The media keeps pushing the “homelessness is caused by high rents” but never does the math to realize that the $19/hour starting wage help wanted sign on most fast food places in the Bay Area works out to almost $3,300/month and is more than enough to rent a room almost anywhere in the state. We won’t solve all the problems in America here and I don’t know why an increasing number of people seem to have a hard time showing up at a full time job (I know many people with adult kids that have anxiety/mental health/failure to launch issues that would probably be homeless if they were not allowed to live in their old room or above the garage by Mom & Dad).
John H., Farmers do not rent to low and lower middle income people. Most do not rent at all. They are a different part of the economy, having usually little to do with landlords and rents. Farming legally is an acceptable way to make money (I am not including the giant agribusiness corporations here). Herpderp and rojo make good arguments.
“Works out to $3300/month”?
Gross or net?
Rents and services will continue to rise until wages stop increasing.
Just my two cents. Rental prices are in a whole other ballgame when you own rentals. This is from a mom and pop landlord view.
Rents need to rise more IMHO. Property taxes and Insurance increases are hitting me for 2024 and these are up a lot (35% increase in property tax and 10% increase in insurance. This means I need to increase my rent by at least 9% to just cover those two price increase. I only see rents dropping if property taxes, insurance, and handy man, plumbers, and HVAC service people start dropping their prices. Probably not going to happen.
Best scenario is if these expenses just flatten out but so far that does not look like it is happening.
Rents and housing were increasing faster than general inflation long before wages increased, and long before COVID. The national housing shortage must be addressed with massive construction efforts. Until theres enough inventory to allow people to move elsewhere in pursuit of lower prices, all rents will increase. The alternative is homelessness and theres always another renter to replace you.
Historically low unemployment and healthy economy yet inflation is falling like a stone. Truly ‚a miracle’.
Therefore, despite that goods and services (partially) coming down, because the asset prices are extremely elevated. Without a correction of housing, rents will continue to climb up. FED and govt made another huge mistake putting a pillow underneath the asset prices in April. Now the bulls are completely in charge and not allowing the assets (stocks, bitcoin, housing) going down.
Higher for longer makes sense. I am curious as to why the federal reserve members are thinking about cuts. Americans are spending, corporations getting good profits, folks are getting returns in CDs and high yield savings. Supposedly the FED members are not discussing rate cuts per Powell, but the plot shows members are at least thinking. But why are they thinking?
Maybe the Fed’s actions actually have no or very little impact on the economy. I am not saying this as a fact, I am just saying it is a possibility. I know it is heretical to even suggest it. The economy functioned before 1913, somehow, without a central bank.
William Leake-
“Maybe the Fed’s actions actually have no or very little impact on the economy.”
If you meant to say:
Maybe the Fed’s actions actually have no or very little NET POSITIVE impact on the economy, then I think I agree with you.
As your statement stands, though, the Fed has had huge redistributive impacts on individual players within the economy, while transforming the national debt into a disgrace and instrument of national self-immolation (through interest rate suppression).
I won’t make the argument that rates need to come down to convince younger workers that only if you work hard and long enough the American Dream can also be yours. Glen Z actually did better overall in owning houses at a young age but with higher interest rates that will likely reverse.
In 2014 Germany won the world cup, after beating Brazil 7:1 and
Argentina 1:0. Germany celebrated.
In Dec 2023 the German U17 won the world cup, after beating France.
The Germans aren’t happy.
I can’t wait to hear the probing questions about this painful housing inflation from the press corps at the next FOMC presser.
(Just kidding; it won’t be mentioned at all)
I think some lose sight of that 2 dollars in 1800 had the same purchasing power as 1 dollar in 1900 do to technology in the US. Oh, and no fed was present. Now look what we have for perspective.
I have a local theory on why rents are increasing.
The local rental market here is still very tight. Lower wage workers have difficulty finding anything affordable.
However, lately I’ve been seeing some condos and houses trickling into the LT rental market that are listed at a premium that are fully furnished, including dishes and silverware with all utilities paid including gardening and snow shoveling.
I think these are conversions from ST rentals and are offered at a higher rent since they include everything.
That could explain why rents are increasing. More is now covered with the monthly rent for these conversions.
If a glut of ST rentals enter the market, then rent prices will either fall and/or landlords will have to eventually sell their money-losing investments .
Short term rentals, like Airbnb, certainly drive up rents be removing rental units from the market. They operate like hotels and should be taxed and regulated exactly like hotels. We see the Airbnb market starting to dry up because localities are trying to get rid of them, or at least tax them so they can make money off of them. The sooner they are gone, the better.
Agreed!
If a landlord can no longer offer their property as a short term AirBnB, what will they do? They can sell and increase the supply of houses for sale in the market. They can leave it vacant and hold it waiting and hanging on for prices to increase. Or, they can rent it long term.
The recent long term houses/apartments I have seen listed have likely been short term rentals. They are fully furnished down to dishes, pots/pans, silverware, artwork, etc. ALL utilities are paid by the landlord. The utilities alone can average $500/month.
If rent was $2000/month for an unfurnished rental that did not include utilities before, $2500/month including utilities for a furnished STR is very reasonable.
That means that the PCE rent index went up 25% for this case. More of the costs are covered in the rent than before but if you are just looking at rent prices, it is an increase of 25%.
Locally, rents are going up but because utilities are included with these STR conversions, the actual cost of renting is flat.
Thanks Wolf,
So wolf what type of inflation are we having besides rent and services? Demand pull would have been the earlier 9% inflation. Cost push inflation with all the government spending next? Also the issuance of government debt? Cyclical inflation is lower now with oil and gas. Higher for longer they said. Or is it all just volatility with rate? Will the Fed ever run out of their bag of tricks?!