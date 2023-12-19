Residential Construction Gains Steam, Single-Family Starts Jump, Highest since Spring 2022, Multi-Family Rises from Ashes

Homebuilders and developers have adjusted to new reality of higher rates, growth back on track, for single-family since February, for multifamily since August.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Confronted with mortgage rates that make it tough to sell houses at May-2022 prices, homebuilders have adjusted, and in their quarterly reports, have spelled out how: Building smaller houses, “de-amenitizing” the houses (cheaper appliances, countertops, etc.), buying down mortgage rates, and piling on other incentives. Prices of many construction materials have also dropped. As a result, contract sales prices of new houses have dropped by 18% from a year ago, and sales volume has held up, while sales volume of existing homes have collapsed.
So construction starts of single-family houses in November rose by 6.6% from the prior month, to 86,100 starts not seasonally adjusted, when normally in November, construction starts drop.
This big unusual rise for November shows up in the seasonally adjusted annual rate – which adjusts for the typical drop in November: It jumped by 18% month to month, and by 42% from the collapsed levels last November, to an annual rate of 1.143 million starts, the highest since April 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau today.
Note how construction starts plunged starting in the spring half of 2022 as surging mortgage rates began to bite, unsold inventory began to pile up, and homebuilders were pulling back on new projects; and how construction starts bottomed out early this year and then recovered as homebuilders shifted to smaller houses, fewer amenities, and big mortgage-rate buydowns.
Homebuilders sell houses in various stages of construction, from not-started to completed. By completing a house without having sold it – a “spec house” – a homebuilder “speculates” what buyers might want, down to the finishes. Here we’re talking about construction starts of single-family houses, whether or not they have already been sold.
Construction starts of multifamily housing units in buildings with five or more units (such as in condo and apartment buildings) had entered a boom during the pandemic, setting multi-decade highs.
But then the interest-rate shock in late 2022 and in 2023 clobbered Commercial Real Estate – particularly the office and retail sectors which got waylaid by structural shifts, and also the multifamily sector – when soaring mortgage rates could no longer be covered by rents, causing all kinds of fallout, with landlords walking away from properties and lenders – many of them investors, not banks – taking huge losses.
And developers of multifamily properties pulled back, in part due to the difficulty of finding financing for projects whose numbers no longer work out with these higher mortgage rates.
But, but, but… not seasonally adjusted, multifamily construction starts rose to 33,300 housing units (condos and apartments) in November, the highest since July.
Seasonally adjusted, construction starts rose for the third month in a row, after the plunge through August, to an annual rate of 404,000 units, also the highest since July.
Multifamily projects tend to be big with long lead times. High-rise projects where construction started in November were in the planning stages years earlier. So these are long-term trends. But before construction starts, developers can slow down the process, and then they can start construction when they have their ducks all lined up in a row.
In many densely populated urban cores, multifamily is just about the only type of housing that is getting built, and much of it is higher end, because that’s where the money is in expensive cities. Single-family construction takes place further away from urban cores.
Total housing starts, single family and all multifamily, jumped by 14.8% month-to-month, and by 9.3% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million, the highest since May:
So there “was” a big slowdown in housing starts, for single-family through last year, and for multifamily through the summer, but since then, homebuilders and developers have started to adjust to the new reality of higher rates, and growth is back on track.
And this is what we have seen in other parts of the economy, where consumers and businesses have adjusted to the higher interest rates. And the economy – despite big issues in certain corners, such as CRE debts and CRE property values – has managed to grow at unexpectedly high growth rates, and the most anticipated recession ever, which was supposed to come in 2023, never came. Instead, the economy grew at a red hot pace in Q3; and in Q4, it appears to be tracking at a solid growth rate that is more typical for the US.
Everyone seems to be adjusting to higher costs. That doesn’t bode well for inflation in ’24.
The overall economy has largely adjusted to higher rates, and that’s not good for bringing inflation down.
But it’s good to see housing construction rise, this is future supply of housing.
A couple of years ago when I was telling you guy “Inflation is transitory”, Here is what I secretly told my private club : “New Inflation target range is 4% to 5%. There will be no regression but I will ensure that the bottom 50% get more miserable than last real recession”.
I did exactly what your article said. As a small builder, I stopped building (in TX) when mortgage rates went from 3% – 7%. The homes I had already built all sold for top dollar and if I had more I could sell them now.
But I’m not going to risk money earned on previous homes in this market and I don’t use debt. The numbers are too skinny. Material and labor costs are still well higher than they were pre-pandemic.
Lot prices are triple what I paid in 2018. I don’t see lower prices coming except through downgrades in size and finish quality.
Major freigth forwarder DHL price adjustment for ’24; +8.9%, builders will get similar increases.
Yeah I just sold a kidney to keep up with higher costs of everything. Don’t worry my other one is good. There’s always a way to come up with cash when you need it.
California just passed a law, SB 9, which allows extra housing to be built on existing lots and for splits and so forth by streaming permit process. Hopefully that can help with housing as well. Likely will take time to fruition and in some areas may run into difficulties.
As if everybody wants higher density, and to live like sardines in a can. Landlords, the devil’s gift to humanity, will like it. As for me, no thanks.
TBH, I like living like a sardine in a can. I have everything at my fintips, er, fingertips, plus for free the gorgeous views of miles of the Bay and the City that come with living in a vertical sardine can on a hill. I’d get really tired of looking at my neighbor’s house, a fence, and the street all day. But you and lots of other people like that, which is great. The good thing is that we can all choose where we want to live, and thankfully not everyone likes to live in a sardine can, or else they’d all be full.
You mean the traditional building pattern, the world over, until the US got addicted to the automobile? Where resourceful humans economize the use of materials to live in people-scaled places. How horrible. And then to denigrate it as if this is bad? If you don’t like it, move on.
But unlike the rest of the world, the USA has densely populated cities separated by huge swaths of absolutely nothing. Its a huge amount of land.
That’s why trains make sense in Europe but not here.
@William Leake I’ll agree that some landlords are evil, but just like Wolf likes living in a “sardine can” lots of people are happy that there are good Landlords who work hard and deal with everything related to owning real estate so they have a place to live for a few months or a few years without having to think about maintenance, repairs, insurance or property taxes. Not many 18 year old kids that get accepted to a college out of state want to deal with owning a home or condo as a college freshman (and if they go to grad school in another state for one to three years it foolish for most people to spend the time and money to buy a home or condo that you know you will soon have to sell.
BIG TRAP–LOWER RATES WILL STIMULATE GROWTH AND SPECULATION
WHICH WILL BRING BACK INFLATION WHICH WILL PRICK THE BUBBLE
@tom havens: Exactly. Services inflation is still there. And there is considerable QE and deficit spending in the system already. The folks who wade in too early are going to be in for a big surprise!
Unfortunately, the Fed has to be slapped around by inflation because they are too busy right now kowtowing to the banksters and politicians.
Issue is not housing supply.
More construction will eventually end up in housing glut.
The population hasn’t doubled in the past 5 years yet house prices have. Why?
It’s the deranged policies of the Fed tinkering with the value of money that have pushed everyone into housing as an inflation hedge.
I see lots of houses sitting empty everywhere. Investment properties.
Imagine buying gas and the volume of the gallon keep changing, it’s impossible to predict how people will react but eventually they will stop playing.
The Federal Reserve has nothing whatsoever to do with prices of housing anywhere in the US. The very same US Dollars are used for oil and the price of oil and petroleum products have plunged dramatically.
Yes, but most people don’t take out a 30 year collateralized loan to purchase oil.
That’s right, the Federal Reserve buying mortgage bonds definitely had zero effect on buying housing. Also, it’s proven statistically there is zero correlation between the federal funds rate and prevailing mortgage rates. And the wealth effect the Fed people always talks about applies to all assets EXCEPT housing, everyone knows that!
Are you saying that if the fed had not bought up all those mbs back in the day, that housing prices could have corrected, may have become most affordable so that most anyone could have purchased one?
Then why did they do such a horrible thing?
“The Federal Reserve has nothing whatsoever to do with prices of housing anywhere in the US.”
This is the dumbest comment on the internet.
No, the issue is certainly driven by supply. Even looking back to 2012-2019, prices had been rising nationally significantly faster than general inflation. 20 years ago, the average household spent about 23% of its income on rent. A decade ago it was 26%. And at the end of last year is when that average hit 30%. Meanwhile average age of first time home buyers marched upwards. Theres a backlog of people who want to own homes who cannot. If theres a proper level of housing simply misallocated due to investors, we must over build to destroy those investments. They will obviously not allow things to normalize on their own.
Could this be the beginning of the hypersupply phase?
lol no
Home Prices Drop In SoCal, And Experts Predict It To Continue In 2024
Home prices are expected to keep dropping for much of Southern California over the coming year, the Los Angeles Times reported….
2024 is going to turn into a buyer’s market in most places.
Not unless the inventory of existing homes goes WAY up to compete with new homes.
Not unless interest rates go back up, because if they go lower, as the fed signaled they could, a lot of buyers will be coming out of the woodwork.
If we have the long awaited recession, maybe they’ll drop, but remember, this isn’t a housing induced recession like 2008, so don’t expect a price collapse.
In my 1/2 built neighborhood ~50 miles north of downtown Houston, TX, five new foundations were poured within the last three weeks. There is no trouble selling homes here (starter homes – 1,200 – 2,600 sq. ft. in size) and the builder is buying down the mortgage rate to 5.99%.
The homes are selling for about $175/sq. ft.