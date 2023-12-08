Wage Growth Not Cooperating with Rosy Scenario of a Normalizing Labor Market

Wages of production and non-supervisory employees accelerate for third month to 5% annualized. Turns out, the big drop in August was a head fake.
The labor market in November showed once again that it refuses to kowtow to Wall Street, which has wanted a decline in the labor market along with a recession that would force the Fed to cut rates, and this has been going on since about mid last year, but now it has reached a crescendo with rate-cut bets for 2024 that would assume a plunge in the labor market. But hilariously, the labor market just keeps on plugging, and the crazy gyrations during the pandemic caused by labor shortages and other issues have settled down.
The number of working people jumped, the number of jobs created rose more than feared, the labor force jumped, the number of unemployed people fell and was low, the unemployment rate fell and was low, the employment-population ratio rose…
So this is a labor market that is in pretty good shape, in amazingly good shape actually, given the interest rate environment. It’s roughly growing at similar and higher rates than before the pandemic, despite the interest rate environment.
With the labor shortages and gyrations during the pandemic having settled down, one would expect wages to slow their growth in alignment with this normalizing scenario, but they did not.
Fed trigger point: Wages
Wage growth accelerated. And as recent labor actions have shown – they won massive increases in wages for 2024 and future years – wage growth might just be the thing that doesn’t cooperate with this normalizing scenario.
Average hourly wages of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees in the private sector jumped by 0.41% in November (5.0% annualized), the third month in a row of acceleration, after the low point in August. This puts November wage growth at the upper end of the range since late last year (red line in the chart below).
These “production and non-supervisory employees” include working supervisors and all employees in nonsupervisory roles, such as engineers, designers, doctors and nurses, teachers, office workers, sales people, bartenders, technicians, drivers, retail workers, wait staff, construction workers, plumbers, etc. This is the bulk of private sector employment.
The three month-to-month accelerations in a row cause the three-month moving average to jump to 0.34% (blue line).
Note the big deceleration in August to 0.21% growth, which has now turned out to have been a head fake.
Compared to a year ago, average hourly wages of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees decelerated to a growth rate of 4.31%, down from 4.36% in the prior month. The deceleration largely stemmed from the month-to-month head-fake in August.
On the verge of a year-over-year U-Turn.
- Another month of 0.41% growth, so in December, and the year-over-year growth rate would be stuck at 4.3%.
- And a second month of 0.41% wage growth, so in January, and the year-over-year growth rate would rise to 4.42%.
In other words, year-over-year wage growth, with another two months of this type of increase, would be U-turning and heading higher.
Month-to-month wage growth is very zigzaggy, so it’s unlikely it will produce three months in a row of the same month-to-month growth figure. Instead, it will zigzag. But the last three months showed that the August zag to +0.28% was a head fake, followed by three zigs.
Month-to-month wage growth is now back at the upper range where it had been earlier this year and late last year. It got back to that upper end of the range by re-accelerating three months in a row, which it hadn’t done since early 2021 during the big gyrations. And this upper end of the range is an annualized wage growth of 5%. And for the Fed, this kind of wage growth is not compatible with inflation decelerating toward 2%.
After today’s report, markets are STILL pricing in a 45% chance of a rate cut in March.
Stocks have gone up on every jobs report after the Federal Reserve’s most recent (final?) rate increase in July. If the jobs report is hot, the headlines say “stocks rise on strong economy & soft landing hopes.” If the jobs report is cool, the headlines say “stocks rise on rate cut hopes.” Either way, it’s win-win for the markets.
I’m thinking maybe stocks only go up? I mean, if a worldwide shutdown of the economy didn’t meaningfully crash markets, nor the Ukraine war, nor the fastest rate hike cycle in whenever, then maybe it’s true that stocks go up.
When the FED prints money at the drop of a hat, of course stocks only go up. But it’s not stocks actually going up, it’s the value of the dollar and your labor going down.
Usually the type of comment that identifies tops but it’s been a relentless several weeks.
Next year will be quite different imo. Bit higher in the first part I’d guess but should be getting fun around election time. Time will tell
Perhaps a dumb question. How do we know markets have priced in a rate cut? Admittedly the market have been up, albeit below the highs from years ago, but the idea some rational decisions have occurred in the market seems ambiguous at best for a specific rate cut date.
Finally after a month of horrible news some good news today.
Look at a long term chart of the DOW up to the year 1993 and throw out all the rigged malarkey the last 30 years and draw a trend line through it to the year 2023. That’s supposed to be where the DOW is today.
The T-bill markets show it much more obviously
There are federal funds futures, a type of financial derivative that enables investors to bet on the direction of interest rates at upcoming FOMC meetings.
Who knew that more people working and people getting paid more would be so upsetting to so many investors.
I believe you’ve long been mentioning the fed holding rates at the current level for 13 months wouldn’t be unheard of, might be a good call.
I think it really upset the economists. High interest rates are supposed to drive unemployment up and have done quite the opposite.
Wolf,
Is it correct to say that inflation is firmly entrenched in services and still the economy is chugging along? How could a pivot be even be possible? I assume the $2T in extra spending has been factored by the markets. Higher for longer? Patience? I feel lost in this situation.
The people who talk about a pivot (rate cuts) starting in Q1 are those that desperately want rate cuts, and lots of them, and asap, and they bet lots of money on those rate cuts, and they’re now out there hyping their book. The Fed isn’t talking about rate cuts.
I too feel nauseous when hearing the pivot-crowd.
Given everything we’re seeing right now as a direct result of interest-rate manipulation, moneyprinting, insane deficitspending, massive levels of debt and reckless stimulus….they are rooting for MORE of this, regardless of the damage to society and the rising inequality.
It would be awesome if every time a billionaire started yammering on about rate cuts, etc., they got the physical sensation of a baseball bat to the kneecaps. I mean, you’ve got enough money, pig man, go spend some of it instead of crying and annoying me.
“go spend some of it…”
NO! That’s inflationary!
With the unemployment rate at 3.7%, there is zero incentive to even entertain the idea of a rate cut; and wall street is currently delusional. There is zero recession anywhere close to the horizon right now with the labor market where it currently is. This is a new environment post covid and people (analysts and economists) continue to pound their desk screaming recession and depression and look at old meaningless charts that have zero bearing and zero meaning in todays environment which is a completely different environment than pre covid.
I heard someone say this earlier today. The wrong question is, its not when the Fed is going to cut, that question is meaningless. The important question is, WHY the fed should actually cut?
The job market is beyond fine right now. So the Fed can focus on inflation and more importantly, core inflation and services inflation which is still double the Fed target. The Fed is not going to cut now or anywhere in the near future with the way things are currently. When the job market changes and when it actually looks like a recession besides a meaningless inverted yield curve and a bond market that has been dead wrong for years, there is something more to talk about.
There is zero WHY the fed should cut rates in March, June, or next year at all right now. The fed can just sit back and let things play out for a long period of time to fight inflation. The last thing the fed needs to do is cut early and cut too fast to early and let inflation come roaring back. Team transitory and team zirp policy has already made things beyond bad. With a 34 trillion dollar US debt and rising fast, the last thing the fed needs to do is screw up inflation a 2nd time around by cutting to early.
The odds should be in favor of zero cuts next year or maybe 1 at the back end of the year.
Thanks Wolf,
Do you think this is where The Fed expected things to be given where rates are at? It seems today’s report was a surprise (to the financial press anyways), but I’m wondering if Powell and company were surprised too and if that will cause them to raise rates another 25bps. Guess I’m just not sure this is what the Fed was aiming for at this point.
I don’t think the Fed was surprised. Powell has long talked about the strength of the labor market the “head fakes” inflation dishes up. It’s just that Wall Street isn’t listening to anyone at the Fed. They just fabricate “Powell was dovish” and run with it.
Simultaneously relieved and disappointed, I’d guess.
Relieved that their command economics has fulfilled the employment mandate.
And at the same time, a recognition that full(er) employment can lead to wage pressures, and potentially the dreaded “wage/price” spiral, where inflation expectations enter the fray.
Perpetual watch-a-mole.
Perhaps that’s what Arthur Burns meant by the “Anguish of Central Banking.” He described many of the issues we face today in his 1979 speech by that name. (Find it by googling Fraser + the anguish of central banking… 12 pages, and very well written).
The price spiral seems to be unravelling a bit. Tesla keeps cutting the price of their cars and the excessive dealership markups seem to be disappearing.
Even housing prices are decreasing in several markets.
Remember the 6 to 8 month lag period of time for interest rate cuts to take effect before the November election. This is the reason we hear all these stores about rate cuts in the November minus 6 to 8 months time frame next year. Any economic conditions are secondary. Talking about the last 30 years on the DOW I fully understand things happen now more like in fairy tales than in the real world.
The Real Tony,
Powell is a Republican. He isn’t going to try hard to help Democrats, LOL. People need to get this meme out of their mind.
And it’s of no use for now anyway: the economy is doing fine, the labor market is strong, wages are rising. But inflation is hanging over the election, and is hanging over Biden, and an acceleration of inflation is going to put voters into a shitty mood — people hate hate hate inflation — and that’s not good for incumbents. The absolutely last thing Biden wants is an acceleration of inflation in 2024.
The capitalist bankers don’t care who the US President frontman is, they already have Jerome Powell as their front man for their control of the nation’s money and world reserve currency. Besides for the capitalist the US President is more like the court jester.
Right now the “capitalists” hate Powell because he jacked up the rates to 5.5% and yanked $1.2 trillion off his balance sheet, when they were counting on 0% and QE infinity, and now they’re trying to do everything they can to force the Fed to pivot.
I think the part that bothers me is, there are so many people on TV and social media treating inflation like its no big deal. So many people want to believe inflation is slayed and its done forever and we aren’t even close to bringing core and service inflation to its knees yet.
Inflation always has a habit of bringing up nasty surprises and reaccelerating. These people are literally gambling on the sake of the well being of the country without a care about it.
The Roman Empire got slaughtered because of inflation which entered hyper inflation and having poor trade deficits with a ton of debt. That sounds like the US without the hyperinflation. Inflation can bury a superpower back then or today.
The Roman Empire was a superpower the lasted nearly 1000 years. If they went back in time Im sure they would think differently about inflation and hyperinflation and took it way more seriously like the US SHOULD be doing.
Without turning this political, Trump already has mentioned about jawboning the FED if he retakes office to lower rates like he did in his first term. Sometimes I wonder if Powell would cave with Trump and his party crucifying Powell on social media like Trump did the last time when Powell caved.
I think the last thing Powell wants is to be is Arthur Burns. With Biden in office, I think Powell remains firm. With Trump in office, I have some concerns with Powell holding firm to fight inflation assuming we haven’t beaten it yet by next election, which I dont think we will.
“So this is a labor market that is in pretty good shape, in amazingly good shape actually, given the interest rate environment. “-Wolf
Fed Funds Rate at about 5% is historically normal. Inflation rate of around 4% is historically normal (trying to get to 2% is crazy, but Powell can do what he likes). The strength of our economy is not surprising to me. It is pretty much normal. People have lost site of normalcy because of prolonged ZIRP. It is interesting to watch them freak out.
I harken back to my days as a ten year old when I opened a bank passbook account for ten dollars (all I had) and got 5% interest. I remember a common ad by banks “deposit before the 15th and earn from the first.”
It is interesting how Wall Street doesn’t like “full” employment of 5% as reserve labor is great to have to put downward pressure on wages. They aren’t getting what they want. Imagine if we invested in our infrastructure and other areas we might truly hit FULL employment and what would be so bad about that!
1) We’re at, or very near, full employment. Check the stats. Way more open jobs than job seekers, at all levels. Anyone who wants a job can find one (whether they like that job is a whole ‘nother issue).
2) What would be so bad about that? More inflation, that’s what. Maybe you like inflation? ;-)
Howdy Youngins. HEE HEE aint this stuff great??? So, PLEASE remember, its OK to just save some of your hard earned $$$ and just earn some interest. Do you really want everything in Wallstreets hands ????
Better learn how to Boogie down to disco fever too. Its coming back…..
I’m too young to have experienced bell bottoms the first time around. I’d welcome a second chance. I hear they’re very slimming.