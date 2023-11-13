Yen Gyrates Lower as Japan Goes for Weak Yen, Higher Government Bond Yields, but Moves Must Be Orderly

They will never hand full control over yields to the market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The yen dropped to ¥151.92 per $1 earlier today, approaching within a hair the intraday low of October 2022, then rebounded sharply to 151.22, but then fell again to 151.72 at the moment.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said earlier today that the government would monitor the situation and respond appropriately. And that was the response. The chart show hourly increments:
That USD/JPY of 152 was a trigger mark today. There were about $1.25 billion in options contracts that expired at 10 a.m. ET today with a 152 strike price, according to Reuters. Another $2.2 billion will expire on Wednesday.
And the yen’s sharp but short-lived rebound against the dollar earlier today was not due to Bank of Japan intervention, but due to the options expiry, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, told Reuters.
The plunge and gyrations of the yen started in September 2021, when the Fed communicated that it would begin tightening in reaction to inflation that had begun to rage. Until then, the yen traded at around ¥110 to the USD, and had been in that range for years.
By October 2022, as the yen was plunging chaotically toward the ¥150 range and threatened to blow through it, the duo of Finance Ministry and the Bank of Japan engineered large waves of selling dollar-denominated securities and buying yen to stop the decline – which worked, and the yen eventually rebounded some. But that didn’t last – and it’s back where it was, but this time, the duo just let it move:
Adios, international purchasing power.
An exchange rate of ¥151 to $1 means that consumers and businesses in Japan have lost roughly 27% of their purchasing power since 2021 with regards to imports, including foods and energy products, and with regards to foreign acquisitions and foreign travels. So Japanese consumers and businesses are going to shift spending back to Japan, and they’re paying a whole lot more for imports. That’s the purpose.
The Bank of Japan, the last central bank still clinging to a negative policy rate but now undertaking baby steps away from it, has pursued a well-communicated strategy of fueling inflation, and the government has been supporting those inflation efforts with subsidies and stimulus budgets.
And it seems the Japanese authorities are now angling for a permanently lower yen, perhaps in the ¥150 range or even lower, though they’re not allowed to communicate such plans because that would be considered currency manipulation. So it’s all a little delicate.
But the situation has to remain under control of the government and the BOJ. There must not be any currency chaos. And when things move too fast, they step in. But when things move slowly and orderly to the same place, they let it go.
Snail-paced exit from NIRP and Yield Curve Control.
Back in 2016, the Bank of Japan followed the European idiocy and cut its one-month policy rate into the negative, to -0.1%, and it’s still at that negative rate. But it has given indications that it will move away from its negative interest rate policy (NIRP).
In preparation, to avoid an inversion of the yield curve, it has loosened its Yield Curve Control in several steps. For years, with Yield Curve Control, the BOJ had locked down the 10-year yield at first below 0.10%, and then below 0.25%, by buying Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) to defend those levels.
On December 20, 2022, it then raised the cap of the 10-year yield to 0.5%, which caused all kinds of gyrations, as you can see in the chart below.
This year, the BOJ raised the cap to 1.0%, and then in October it said that the 1.0% cap wasn’t a fixed cap anymore, but a loose “upper bound,” and the 10-year yield has been zigzagging toward that level, right now at 0.88%:
Keeping the yield curve steep while tightening.
Locking down the short-term policy rate into the negative still while allowing the long-term yields to rise has prevented the yield curve from inverting – a phenomenon that has occurred in the US and has spawned 18 months of incessant recession-mongering.
The Japanese yield curve, by contrast to the US yield curve, is fairly steep, as controlled as it is, with the short end at -0.2% (below the BOJ’s policy rate), the 1-year yield at -0.05%, the 2-year yield at 0.10%, the 5-year at 0.43%; the 10-year at 0.88%, the 20-year at 1.58%, the 30-year at 1.78%, and the 40-year at 1.86%.
No Love for Markets.
The Japanese authorities have never been believers in a true market for government bonds. The government and the BOJ will never allow markets to do their thing with Japanese government bond yields. They will always be more or less controlled. It’s just a question of how much control they exercise.
The BOJ holds over half of the JGBs out there, and big government institutions hold another big load. Other Japanese institutions that the government and the BOJ can lean on hold another big pile. There is not much of a market left.
Moody’s – which this weekend kept the US credit rating at triple-A, and only lowered its outlook for that Triple-A rating to negative (meaning, it may lower the rating in the future) – has long ago cut Japan’s credit rating to A1, four notches below the US rating (my cheat sheet of bond credit ratings). And it’s just decoration and doesn’t matter because there is no free market for Japanese government bonds.
The entire situation has to remain under control of the government and the BOJ: The pace of the destruction of the yen’s exchange rate, the pace of inflation, the pace of the rise in government bond yields, and the yield curve. There must not be any currency turmoil or yield turmoil. And when things move too fast, authorities step in. But we can see the shift in policies toward a lower yen and higher yields.
This is most likely the long term solution for demographic decline and slow growth. Muddle along
Interesting analysis. I would expect the yen go much more down (1$/500Y or so). It is still holding well against BOJ and the govt policies.
I think one advantage of Japan is to have trade surplus, which may be supporting the yen. It is also a reserve currency, although at much lower pct than dollar and euro.
But with the current condition and policies, I can’t understand why anybody ever holds their savings in yen.
I’m not sure if I feel the article really fully explains the reasons for this long term drop. Japan has been fighting deflation for decades due to certain factors – an economy that is not dynamic, consumers who save rather than spend, an aging population – these factors have allowed the BOJ to buy up massive assets, including equities and bonds, without creating inflation or the type of go-go mal-investment that liquidity causes elsewhere. This is a highly unnatural economic situation.
They are just now starting to see some inflation creep in, but we will need to see if it really catches fire. There are other factors in Japan, such as a very different break-down in the proportion of spending on different categories (rent, healthcare, education) than in the US. For example, with a national healthcare system, the government can hold inflation down in healthcare.
Anyway, the drop in the currency pair is a result of interest rates rising everywhere else, but not in Japan. So the drop since 2021 wasnt really a change in Japanese policies, it was the rest of the world changing. So I am keeping an eye on whether we reach an inflection point where interest rates in the US are dropping while rates in Japan are rising (this might take a long time). My theory is that there is a lag effect with Japan, but this might not be correct. Just need to watch this.
The bottom line for investors is that it is probably a good time to start to learn more about global investing, because large currency changes might have a big impact on future returns.
At 150 yen to the US Dollar, seems like the Yen has fallen, and it has.
If you look at a longer term chart 50 years, the Yen has been a lot weaker.
1980 – 240 Yen to the US Dollar
1970 – 350 Yen to the US Dollar
In the 1970’s Japan became a powerhouse with Consumer Electronics and fuel efficient autos, Honda, Datsun, Mazda, and so on. The Yen strengthened a lot.
In the late 1980’s Robert Rubin, Alan Greenspan, and Larry Summers convinced the Bank of Japan to lower interest rates and keep lowering rates to zero and beyond. Sadly, I did not believe it was possible to achieve negative interest rates.
Understandably, I was never a fan of Larry Summers. I can understand why Harvard fired Larry Summers through a no-confidence vote.
What will be the result of trying to normalize interest rates ?
Currencies are no longer backed by gold or silver.
Will huge deficits weigh on currencies ?
I do not know……….I do not have a Crystal Ball.
But I do like Wolf Street.
Harvard fired Larry Summers through a no-confidence vote, but not because of his insane macroeconomic policies. They did so because he dared offend the woke police by pointing out genetic differences between men and women.
How do you weaken a currency externally why avoiding inflation weakening it internally and negating the difference?
They also want inflation, so this goes hand in hand. Weaker yen, more inflation, that’s the policy.
Wolf,
More articles on FX mkts/interest rates/CB printing like this one, please.
Until pretty recently (pre 2004 or so), Americans had the luxury of ignoring just how easily their government (via printing and other macro manipulations) could reduce the value of their earnings/savings by silent/unvoted means.
The US was the premier, unchallenged industrial power and therefore had less need of currency manipulation tools that other, less economically powerful nations repeatedly invoked (and more than once destroyed their economies with). This dynamic educated their populations (Germany, UK, Argentina, on and on) in a way that the US public wasn’t.
But the days of US unipolar dominance are over (else why 20 years of ZIRP?) and the US public needs to understand a *lot* more about how real world intl trade and finance work.
Otherwise, the DC shills will be perpetually telling us how “the Pound in our pocket is worth just as much” even as the USD is massively diluted and the dollar falls.
That is not the case at the moment, but $32 trillion in debt, 50+ years of trade deficits, and an even longer unwillingness to face America’s evaporating competitiveness, make that outcome inevitable.
DC is a one trick pony (dilution) and it is a bad trick.
1. Is that a relatively >10% increase in the bond yields in the last one year? Is that means, inflation is also relatively >10% which is a double digit inflation?
2. In every country, not only in Japan, Government or Bank of the country controls the bonds? How QE of US FED is different from Japan’s Takakashi Yamanoto system?
3. So, the cost of 1 noodles packet is approximately 30 yens? My God! Their salary might be in six figures then.
4. The population of Japan is shrinking unlike US (also us).
5. Japan and ECB’s rate policy is not idiocy because, they can have negative rates as they have positive trade balance with other countries. So, they always have more hard money.
Look up salaries for common occupations in Japan. At least as of 5 years ago they were surprisingly low. Dentist and software engineer really stood out to me.
“They will never hand full control over yields to the market.”
they are never fully in charge — as long as people trust them — they will have control — once that trust is lost control ( authority) money will become worthless.
process will start with cutting zeros from old money and introducing new.
Thank you for the update on Japan Wolf. I was sorry to read these articles don’t get many views. Coincidentally, I was looking at a 5-yr USD-JPY chart this weekend, the start of the spike down in the value of the Yen coincided with the first Fed raise in March 2022. You can see the spike on the graph in this article towards the beginning of 2022. If the policy rates of other central banks stay higher for longer and Japan insists on YCC and NIRP, or something close to it, the continued decline of the Yen seems inevitable. I also wonder if the Japanese government will ever lose control of some part of this.
What of the Japanese government’s holding of US treasuries?
Surly that should come into play if there is an effort to defend the value of the yen.
Yes, it has come into play. Their holdings dropped in the second half of 2022 when they were defending the yen. Now they’re no longer defending as long as the drop is slow enough.
Here is an updated chart with China, Japan, and total foreign holders:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/07/19/time-to-look-at-foreign-demand-for-the-incredibly-ballooning-us-national-debt/
Seems like the perfect opportunity to take a vacation to Kyoto.
I came back from vacation in Japan less than two weeks ago. Amazing exchange rate for all I did there. Timing worked out great. Saw lots of other American tourists, too.
LOL, the side ad on my screen next to these comments is for Japan Rail and says “See the beauty of Kyoto.”
Howdy Folks. Live by the ZIRP, die by the ZIRP.
The older Japanese seem to be very aware of the loss of purchasing power and are buying gold bullion to preserve their purchasing power. The price of gold is up 20% in the last 2 years.
Compare that with the increase in gold in US dollars.
Of course Mrs. Watanabe (the housewife) are astute observers of inflation.
But the younger generation seem to be oblivious to the sea change taking place in NIRP and YCC.
Not sure how they are responding to this?
I do know (as I’m back in Nippon visiting my wife for 6 months) that
if you bring Gold into Japan not only is there a limit but if you try to sell it you will have to have paid a 10% consumption tax! Ouch.
The reason why the price of gold denominated in yen is up is because the yen is down. The yen dropped 27% since 2021.
Yes, if Japanese people hold gold or dollar-denominated investments, they would have preserved some of their purchasing power overseas. And many do hold those.
The interest differential seems to invite a new carry trade.
Borrow cheaply in yen and buy higher yielding US paper but It does not show in the Data.
Thank you Wolf for showing the graphs in the comments.
Could the trade be that “someone” borrows yen for nothing and buys the few stocks that go up? A falling yen would make the trade more attractive.
Is that a source of the liquidity?
“Could the trade be that “someone” borrows yen for nothing and buys the few stocks that go up?”
1. If you want to buy now: A lower yen makes buying US stocks today more expensive than they were 2 years ago (buy high). For that to work out (assuming stocks stay flat), the yen would have to drop even more. But if stocks fall and the yen rises, you’re up shit creek because you lose on both ends, and you will not get as many yen back as you borrowed, and you’ll have to ask for a bailout.
2. But if you bought US stocks in 2021 with the higher yen (converted ¥110 to $1, buy $1 worth of stocks), and if you’re now selling this $1 of stocks, you will get ¥151 yen back (assuming stocks stayed flat). For people in Japan with yen-income and yen-expenses, that would have been a very good trade.
Thanks for the Japan update Wolf.
Is there a practical limit to how much of the JGB market the BOJ can own? I wasn’t aware of the cultural aspect re the BOJ not wanting the market to set rates.
Thinking of buying few Yens for when I travel to Japan. Not sure how to go about it just yet. Maybe Yen triple-bull ETF or somerhing. Probably need to read Wolf’s book about Japan adventures.
JAPAN IS REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING CORPORATE TAX BREAKS AS AN INCENTIVE FOR COMPANIES TO IMPLEMENT AN 8% WAGE INCREASE, ACCORDING TO YOMIURI.
THIS POTENTIAL MOVE AIMS TO BOOST EMPLOYEE WAGES AND STIMULATE ECONOMIC GROWTH!
Yes, but please use lower case. Thanks.
Andy,
You can buy Yen with a US credit or debit card easily at most MUFG (Mitsubishi Banks) @ their “INTERNATIONAL ATM 50,000 Yen max x 3 =
about $1,000 USD per day.