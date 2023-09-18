Congrats, America 🥂We Made it! Government Debt Spikes past $33 Trillion: +$1.6 Trillion since Debt Ceiling, +$2.2 Trillion from Year Ago

Trillions whooshing by so fast they’re hard to see.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total US national debt spiked by $1.58 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted, and by $2.16 trillion from a year ago, to $33.04 trillion, according to the Treasury Department’s figures this afternoon.
A stunning amount of new debt that is getting piled on in a stunningly short amount of time, even as the economy has been growing at decent rates! Congratulations, America 🥂
This $33.03 trillion of debt is composed of two piles of Treasury securities:
$6.8 trillion of nonmarketable Treasury securities. They’re not traded in the market; they’re held by US government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. And a portion of it is held directly by Americans in form of the popular I-bonds and the less popular EE savings bonds. This balance has remained roughly unchanged since the debt ceiling and is up by $210 billion year-over-year.
$26.2 trillion in marketable securities. They’re held and traded by the global public, from regular folks to big funds and financial institutions, including central banks. The Fed is now down to $4.98 trillion, after having unloaded $783 billion under QT.
Marketable securities outstanding have spiked by $1.51 trillion since the debt ceiling was lifted on June 2, a huge amount of additional issuance in three-and-a-half months, and by $1.9 trillion year-over-year.
The average interest rate rose to the highest since 2011. The newly issued Treasury securities to fund the new deficits and to replace maturing securities come with higher interest rates than the securities issued years ago that are now maturing and need to be replaced.
So the average interest rate paid on all interest-bearing Treasury securities rose to 2.92% at the end of August, according to the Treasury Department, the highest average rate since 2011. But wait… since 2011, the debt has more than doubled – it surged by 120% since September 2011.
But this average rate is still cheap, given that T-bills now yield about 5.5%, the two-year yield is over 5.0%, and the 10-year yield is at 4.3%:
This $2.2 trillion added debt over the past 12 months reflects the current tsunami of deficit-spending. Deficit spending is stimulative for the economy, so this is great news for economic growth – if that’s all you look at – but this additional demand also adds fuel to inflation, and the debt pileup is an intractable horror show for the future.
If the government runs those kinds of deficits where the debt spikes by $2.2 trillion in 12 months, what will the debt do if there ever is an economic downturn, when deficits typically blow out further as outlays rise and tax receipts plunge? That was a rhetorical question.
To what extent do interest payments eat up tax revenues? That’s the measure that matters the most. The measure of tax revenues in the chart below – total tax revenues minus contributions to social insurance and some other factors – is what’s available to pay for regular government expenditures, including interest expense. The ratio spiked to 36.2% in Q2 – we discussed this and other factors of the burden of interest payments here.
The problem is excess productivity:
“Deficit spending is stimulative for the economy, so this is great news for economic growth… additional demand also adds fuel to inflation.” If you look at real wages versus productivity since the 1970s they are flat with productivity trending greatly up, it’s all that excess wealth produced that is competing with ordinary wages that is causing some economic growth inflation. A substantial lowering of productivity across the board keeps the same wages as they are flat and absorbs all this stimulus money by not producing anything with it. This could be accomplished by not allowing a business tax deduction for capital improvements.
What the hell is the Government spending all this money on???
They spend money on endlessly studying problems without ever actually fixing them. It would actually be cheaper to just fix the problems but then the bureaucrats would be out of work.
I do love how this site manages to be essentially apolitical, yet the charts (first one) leave no room for idiots to fantasize that one party is complicit while the other condemns reckless spending.
Do you expect fiscal spending to keep growing year on year in 2024.? As % of GDP? In real dollars? Or is 2023 the top?
There is only one party in America. And we’re not invited.
Yes. And it must have been one heck of a party considering the magnitude of the hangover. Even the Fed is having trouble cleaning up the mess. A historic spending binge-party that continues to ripple through the economy.
What worries me most is the concentration of wealth…
For some reason, I start smiling every time one of my .25% to .75% treasury notes matures, with proceeds going into 5.5% T-Bills.
Finally, I get a slice of government deficit spending. It’s not a $100,000 PPP loan/grant, or a huge price windfall on BBB bonds, or 2.7% mortgage financing, or a huge corporate tax cut, but at least I get something.
I’m chuckled at your 2.7% mortgage refinancing comment thanks, as I refinanced mine at 2.65%, which is as far as I can tell my only “gain” from the incredible Covid blowout splurge of debt and spending.
So since the dept ceiling deal, this is more than $200,000 per second. More than $700 million per hour. WOW!
I remember the gnashing of teeth when gov’t debt was nearing $1 trillion. Took 200 years to amass that debt. Now we can do it in about 2 months. Way to go team. A huge increase in debt creation efficiency there.
This couldn’t end badly, could it?
It has already ended badly. That’s the problem.
There should be a party in Congress, to celebrate that incredible milestone!
“The debt pileup is an intractable horror show for the future.”
All that needs to be done is raise taxes. It’s is either the government or the Oligarchs (families), but there isn’t enough to fund both.
Aren’t there decades of data showing that tax revenues as a percentage of GDP stay relatively consistent regardless of income tax rates? Raising income taxes will not do it. We need to cut spending, period, or implement a 20-25% national VAT, which will affect everyone, and in a negative way.
Taxes as a percentage of GDP of have been within a range of 15% to 20% of GDP since WWII. But tax rates and loopholes have changed wildly over that period of time. Since rates haven’t been consistent, I don’t think we can say the range is some natural phenomenon. It could just mean that once revenues as a percentage of GDP increase past some percentage, the government reduces tax rates and/or creates new loopholes.
For some reason I suddenly feel physically ill.
This talk of “soft landing” is ridiculous if it depends on the government running $2T deficits. That situation is more akin to flying above 30,000 feet, until the fuel runs out.
I totally agree with you. I think that there can be no soft landing in the USA and in Europe. If a bank starts lowering interest rates, it means that the situation is out of control. Otherwise, we will fly high until the fuel runs out.
I can hear at all the cocktail parties in what, February?! all the congratulations going around that we just eclipsed 34 T…. I know I know. All that debt doesn’t matter. Until it does…
Case in point: MMT thinking from Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman:
“First, families have to pay back their debt. Governments don’t — all they need to do is ensure that debt grows more slowly than their tax base. The debt from World War II was never repaid; it just became increasingly irrelevant as the U.S. economy grew, and with it the income subject to taxation. Second — and this is the point almost nobody seems to get — an over-borrowed family owes money to someone else; U.S. debt is, to a large extent, money we owe to ourselves. defending the “it’s money we owe ourselves.”
-Nobody Understands Debt, New York Times, Opinion Page, January 1, 2012
Absolutely. I saw article in Forbes that QE didn’t increase the money supply. I couldn’t believe it. Its mendacious at best, I think they actually are that clueless, as has been pointed out they are paid to believe it. As Bailey, resident Bank Of England chair, no economics knowledge and I think a grade C at O’level Maths (UK 16 year old test) felt no shame in saying he didn’t believe in a link between money supply and inflation!!!! He is in charge of the quantity of printing money at the bank !!
Its more like you lent 200K to your son on a supposed business venture and then he just lost the lot on internet scams, then hey it cancels no probs! I mean Krugman states oh in real terms its defaulted.
People should be asking where this insane amount of money has gone but i can tell you now, fraud. Same in all countries which is why the only answer is small government.
Everything is going as planned. Dollar debasement is the best way to reduce debt and this was the plan all along, they were just waiting for an excuse and pandemic was a perfect one; more will come in the future. And this is the best way to steal from all regular people in the world and enrich the rich asset holders. Fed is doing an awesome job.
If I had a printing press to print paper money and big guns to force everyone to use my paper money, I would do the same. China was the last threat to this status quo but alas they are now circling the drain hole. US way of life will go on in the foreseeable future. Anyone who thinks that assets will crash and cash is the way to go is delusional. I have been saying this all along that assets will never crash in the USA and all doom dayers will lose their shirts and pants. Never fight the Fed and never trust what they say to general public. Instead follow who controls the Fed and the US govt. Check CAR data, CA SFH hit another all time high in August.
Asset and real estate appreciation if anything will accelerate with higher inflation in the future and cash will be trash so please plan accordingly if you do not want to stay poor.
Lots of assets have already crashed, including cryptos, lots of stocks, lots of bonds, and some RE. You just tuned it it out because you don’t WANT to see it.
Well, crypto was never an asset to begin with.
Do you really think assets can survive without a stable currency? If so, why are Venezuela and Zimbabwe not beacons of the economic world?
An increase of 60% since 2018 and what do we even have to show for it? A bunch of social assistance programs that are about to expire for good. A lot of corporate welfare that wasn’t exactly necessary. Billions of masks and wipes sitting in landfills. Imagine how much more we’re going to have to spend once we find ourselves in a recession.
Who has a good summary on what the heck is going on here, without total partisan BS from either tilt (I don’t want to hear that we just need to tax Ray Dalio more, and I also don’t want to hear that we just need to cut some arts funding, like, neither or those are material reasons for this debt)?
In my view, it’s our social spending (Social Security (yes, I know that nominally S.S. pays for itself, but all of the revenue directed toward S.S. through payroll taxes could be used elsewhere if not for S.S.), Medicare, and Medicaid) and defense.
Add in all of the other programs that someone deems “essential,” and it’s easy to see why we are in the position we are.
Let’s not forget all of those tax cuts that will pay for themselves, but don’t.
It’s a true milestone!!! Thankfully, the next 30 will not take as long!!! Keep at it everyone. Remember, hyperinflation is a nationwide endeavor!!
Wow….Trump and his art of the deal brought us 7.5 Trillion+ and Biden is not far behind… Almost $6 Trillion and counting…. They just don’t care…
What these filthy, corrupt politicians have done to the country is criminal. They have saddled the young with debt which cannot be repaid, so now they work to inflate it all away, stealing the fruits of the labor of the workers. They are diabolical. There is a special place in hell for central bankers and politicians. Pure evil people.
One issue I haven’t seen discussed is the effect on demand of the end of the Covid-related special student loan situation.
Interest on students loans started to accrue again this month and repayments will resume in October. Loan repayments have recently shot up from about $500m to $3.5b a week as those who are able rush to pay down loans with savings accumulated during the moratorium.
One thing I really appreciate about Wolf, is how he manages to stay above the influence of simple politics.
If you are only able to look at things on a superficial level then it is always left vs right or right vs left… and that is probably the limit of ones critical thinking, because it is easy. Just blame the other guy for all your problems. But things go way deeper than that and to really dig into it is hard. Mr. Wolf really does a good job of cutting through the crust and getting into the meat of the problem.
This is scary! “ intractable horror show for the future.”
Much has been written about asset prices falling.
Given that inflation is the result of money created out of thin air or in other words currency debasement.
If an asset such as a residential property or equity in a solid company’s value remains the same it would stand to reason that it’s price should increase.
My question to Wolf is why should all asset prices fall unless they are over priced now or are we only going to see prices fall in those assets that are overborrowed or Zombies?
A distinction between value and price has to be made. Price is what you pay and value is what you get. If the value remains the same inflation willcause the price to rise
The scene from naked gun comes to my mind: “Nothing to see here, people, move on, move on …”
In theory the U.S. can go with 60 T of debt – no problem. Even 90 T of debt.