Free Money Turned Brains to Mush, Now Some Banks Fail

The Fed’s rate hikes and QT didn’t break anything except consensual hallucination.
By Wolf Richter. This is the transcript of my podcast on Sunday, February 26, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
There’s a lot of talk that the Federal Reserve broke the banks with its rate hikes and quantitative tightening, and that the Fed killed Silicon Valley Bank, etc. etc.
But the Fed didn’t break anything with its rate hikes and QT, except consensual hallucination, as I call it, in the Free Money era.
What did break Silicon Valley Bank was the Fed’s refusal to regulate it properly. The Fed is the dominant banking regulator. And it just let the bank do its thing, and it loosened its regulations for mid-size banks in 2018, and when the Fed as banking regulator started getting nervous about it, it still didn’t actually push the bank to fix its problems, and it still let it do its thing. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a regulatory failure.
And it was a reckless management failure, obviously, and those folks should spend some quality time in the hoosegow.
But there’s another issue that forms the foundation for all this – and the Fed is solely responsible for it: The 14 years of free money policies by the Fed. From what we now know, free money is like a virus that turns brains to mush.
The Fed has broken all kinds of things with its interest-rate repression and money printing that have created this era of Free Money. The biggest thing it has broken – and this is a huge thing – is price stability.
After 40 years of relatively calm inflation, we now have raging inflation, and this inflation has moved from goods to services, and services is nearly two-thirds of consumer spending, and inflation is now raging in services at the worst pace in 40 years, and in services is where inflation is very difficult to eradicate.
Way too late, the Fed is now trying to actually fix this huge thing – price stability – that it has broken.
So we got this huge mess of heavy-breathing inflation that the Fed has been trying to address over the past 12 months, after having fallen at least a year behind. The Fed has been addressing this inflation with rate hikes and quantitative tightening. So that’s the end of free money.
And now, in addition to this heavy breathing inflation, we have a crisis in the banking system because the brains of some banking executives had been turned to mush by 14 years of free money.
And when I say “free money” with regards to banks, I mean it literally. Since 2008, banks have been borrowing from depositors at 0% interest or near 0% interest. Even today, even as some banks are trying to attract more deposits by offering higher interest rates, even today when the Fed’s short-term rates are near 5%, the average interest rate on savings accounts is still only 0.4%. Even today, 0.4%.
But until March last year, it was 0.06%. For all practical purposes this is 0%. It means that on savings of $100,000, the bank would pay its customers just $60 in interest, when it should have paid them $3,000 or $4,000 in interest. For checking accounts and other transaction accounts, the banks paid 0% interest. For banks this was the era of free money – and a lot of free money.
Banks now have about $17 trillion in deposits, and that’s $17 trillion in free money for the banks, thanks to the Fed’s 14 years of interest rate repression.
The Fed’s monetary policies have allowed and encourage banks to screw their customers – to just take their money and not pay them any interest on it.
And so now this free-money era is coming to a gradual end – the banks are mostly still not paying interest. As I said, the average savings account interest rate is 0.4% and the average checking account interest rate is 0%. But gradually banks are having to offer higher rates or else customers might yank their money out. And suddenly some banks get in trouble?
Banks got in trouble because a bunch of these genius bankers could not even imagine life without free money, and they recklessly refused to prepare for the end of free money. And they made an awful mess.
It goes like this – and many observers, including me, have hammered on it fruitlessly for years: The Fed repressed short-term interest rates to near 0%, and it bought trillions of dollars of bonds via QE, thereby handing out money that then went chasing after assets of all kinds, and a lot of it washed into banks, causing the biggest asset price bubble ever, and causing long-term yields to plunge.
The Fed’s interest rate repression and asset-price inflation started in 2008 and continued in waves, backing off timidly in 2016-2018, then going hog-wild in 2020-2021. It will go down in history as the biggest monetary-policy idiocy ever.
Enough of the decision makers at banks – but obviously not all that many of them – believed that money would always be free, and they believed that even if money is briefly less free, it would soon be free again.
And enough of them based their banking decisions on those believes. Free money is like a virus that turns human brains to mush.
The Fed gave them two years to address these issues at their banks. As inflation was surging in early 2021, the Fed refused to hike rates. But other central banks could figure out what was coming from the Fed, they started to front-run the Fed to protect their currencies for the moment when the Fed would start hiking rates. Among them are the central banks of Brazil and Mexico that, starting in the spring of 2021, implemented monster rate hikes. They saw what the Fed would do, and the front-ran the Fed to protect their currencies, and it worked, the currencies of Brazil and Mexico fared very well against the dollar.
Only a bunch of genius-bankers in the US didn’t get it because they didn’t want to get it because their brains had been turned to mush by free money. And they were thinking about bonuses and stock compensation and pumping up stock prices, just look at the stock charts of these banks.
For example, SVB Financial, which owned Silicon Valley Bank, well its stock price tripled in two years to $750 a share, before it collapsed. When you look at these charts, you instinctively understand the term “consensual hallucination.”
With all this going on for SVB and some other banks, preparing for the end of free money just wasn’t possible because it might have put a damper on the run-up in the stock price.
I’ve written a bunch of articles about SVB Financial, starting in the summer last year, when I started making parallels to the dotcom bust. Silicon Valley Bank survived the dotcom bust; it didn’t survive this bust.
Then the Fed indicated in the fall of 2021 that it would hike rates, and then it did hike rates in early 2022, and then faster in mid-2022, as inflation was blowing out. And these highly paid geniuses still didn’t prepare for higher rates.
Some of these bank managers just blew off raging inflation and the Fed. And they believed in the “Free Money Forever” mantra, and they refused to hedge their interest rate risk, and they refused to unload their long-term Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities that would decline in market price as long-term rates would go up. Everyone knows this. It’s not a secret. It’s one of the fundamental principles you learn in finance 101 in grade school or whatever. And those bankers knew that too but refused to act because their brains had turned to mush.
Throughout the rate-hike cycle, long-term Treasury yields were below the short-term yields. They were lower because banks and other big holders thought all this was just transitory or whatever, and they kept these securities and bought these securities instead of unloading them.
They could have unloaded these long-term securities in 2021 and earlier in 2022 without losses or big losses. And when rates started rising, these geniuses believed in the Fed-pivot that was being mongered on Wall Street and in the media and they still refused to hedge their interest rate risk and unload these securities at a much smaller loss than now.
What they did was a stock pumping scheme, and they were busy paying themselves big bonuses and stock compensation packages, and they were busy selling their own stock holdings and getting richer.
Hedging against interest rate risk – meaning against the risk that interest rates will rise in the future – is a fundamental thing that banks do. So when interest rates rise, their long-term fixed-rate loans, such as mortgages or industrial loans, and their holdings of long-term securities, they all would lose value. But banks would make money on their hedges and it would balance out to some extent.
But hedging is not free. It would have reduced the income during the Free Money era. And so Silicon Valley Bank didn’t hedge at all its interest rate risk. That was management recklessness.
At the same time, banks ripped off their depositors by paying them 0% or near 0% in interest while gorging on long-term securities with yields of 2% or thereabouts, making money on this spread, and they figured they’d always have access to this free money from their depositors.
When I say that free money turns brains to mush, I mean it literally for some bankers.
And then depositors started pulling their money out for a variety of reasons, including that they got tired of getting screwed on the interest, which was still largely 0%. And they knew that the banks had huge unrealized losses on their long-term securities that they had bought years ago with a yield of 2%, and when the market moved to 4%, those securities lost value, so banks couldn’t sell them without booking a big loss, and so they didn’t sell them, and the situation just kept getting worse, and it’s all disclosed in the financial statements, and people started reading them, and it’s like wow, I’m outa here.
And they yanked their deposits out, which forced the banks to actually sell those securities at a loss in order to fund the deposit outflow that had turned into a torrent, and it all spiraled into a mess. Two of these banks collapsed, a few others are on the verge of collapse, and the Fed and the FDIC are now propping them up. These geniuses that run or ran these banks need to spend some quality time in the hoosegow.
But the Fed’s rate hikes and QT didn’t break anything except consensual hallucination, which was the standard condition during the free-money era. And that’s a good thing. Higher interest rates and QT have been observed in the wild to reverse the process of brains having turned to mush. And that’s a good thing too.
I really enjoy your coverage, Wolf. It seems like history repeating itself. The federal government and its agencies, in partnership with private interests, have bailed out 74 of the 74 banking failures in the history of our country. Free market capitalism on the way up and “too big to fail” nationalism on the way down.
Don’t you think that the inflation will come down soon as the price of most commodities like oil, copper, lumber, etc. have come down to pre-covid levels?
READ THE ARTICLE. It says:
“…and this inflation has moved from goods to services, and services is nearly two-thirds of consumer spending, and inflation is now raging in services at the worst pace in 40 years, and in services is where inflation is very difficult to eradicate.
Commodity prices are largely irrelevant for services inflation.
You need to start paying attention. Inflation shifted to services a year ago. Prices of many manufactured goods have actually dropped for months, but prices of services are spiking:
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/03/14/services-inflation-rages-at-four-decade-high-sticky-entrenched-fueled-by-rents-auto-insurance-repairs-airfares-hotels-pet-services-food-services-delivery/
So…I should expect to get utterly crushed! What really astounds me is how the average person can afford to live in this type of financial environment. When will we start to see people marauding the streets for basic needs we take for granted every day?
Thomas Pained
” When will we start to see people marauding the streets for basic needs we take for granted every day?”
You must be kidding! It’s already happening here in DC. You can’t go anywhere without running into a panhandler hitting you up for some money. I carry an extra wallet with some small bills, one’s and five’s. I paid one dude a $5/bill to watch my car for 5 minutes when I had to go into a property for a second. I made him work for his money.
In the cities dominated by tech, this is already a thing. SVB and the bullshit “tech” businesses they propped up, are a part of this.
I’m probably as bearish as anyone who comments here, but this is probably some time off, unless the entire financial system freezes up.
Even at the bottom of the GFC, it wasn’t hard for consumers to get a mortgage, buy a car, or get a credit card, IF they had decent credit and a job.
Credit standards have been low to really low at least since the mid-90’s and are still at sub-basement levels now.
The first step in the process is for funding to get cut-off from the companies who lend to consumers. Since the government guarantees most mortgages, it’s not going to happen there for the forseeable future. Banks are also important enough (the bigger ones anyway) where they won’t get cut-off either, for now.
It’s the non-banks who are going to get hit worst first, and to my knowledge, they are the ones that lend to the lower and lowest rated borrowers.
But yes, I absolutely expect literal rioting when enough people realize the fantasy of inflated unsustainable living standards is over.
Wolf,
If possible, you might want to break out “services” inflation into housing, med, etc. (although housing is weighted so hugely, it may be enough by itself).
1) Most people don’t think “housing” when they think “services” so anger/adjustments get misdirected/lose focus. My guess is that housing is the major villain and should be repeatedly outed as such.
2) My semi-precise sense is that housing accounts for a huge-ish pct of the services inflation…other components contribute but their weighting pales in comparison.
3) It would be interesting to see the other components of “services” inflation…but it might create a lot more work for you for comparatively little return (but I could easily be wrong…just hard for me to ID the “services” sector that weighs enough and inflated enough to outrank housing.
Click on the frigging link I gave you, for crying out loud!!!!!!!!!!
It’s all there. I’m NOT going to re-explain it too you in the comments because you were too lazy to read the article.
Two input costs that you aren’t mentioning are cost of human capital and profit margins.
That’s what’s now driving inflation IMO
> cost of human capital
i.e. services of employees? So, services inflation, as copiously mentioned? Wages would be quite analogous to fees for services. I’m not sure of the formal classifications.
My guess is the economy is going to crash in 2023 and inflation is going to nose dive. Just like people can pull money from a bank when scared, they can stop spending on everything not needed when scared too.
What happens after that is a big scary unknown. With congress divided it might not be fiscal support of 7% of GDP any more. Might fall on the Fed again.
That would mean a rollback in available credit too, I assume, just when people might be grabbing for it to “bridge” to some hoped-for recovery.
Looking back from 2009 to 2022 the smart game to be played if maximizing returns was the goal was to use leverage. Borrow as much as a bank would loan you and purchase nearly any house, bond or stock. If you did that your net worth increased by 10X or much more. Maybe 25X.
The smart money crowd played it at least two ways. The Buffet types who didn’t leverage up and just kept playing the same long game. The second are those that understood when the gig is up and sold to an unsophisticated bag holder.
I guess there is a third type of smart money that faired poorly. Those are Hussman, Stockman, Faber and Grant whose imagination could not conceive that central banks would go as far as $17 trillion in negative interest money to can kick the debt burden. They probably will be able to say they were correct in the long run, but that didn’t help their followers very much.
It’s one thing for Buffet to play the “long game” and another entirely for the average person.
When the mania is confirmed to be over, many from among those who are viewed as affluent are going to be set back decades financially if they aren’t ruined completely.
Another informative article! It’s a sad fact that when anyone is given the opportunity to steal, eventually temptation overtakes integrity. It even happens to little old ladies who sing in the church choir. No surprise it happens to bankers. But I did learn what “hoosegow” means! :-)
Wolf,
1) a) “to just take their money and not pay them any interest on it” – All true with regards to banks…but it was *exactly* the same thing the Fed/DC was doing upstream of banks (Treasuries form the baseline off of which both loans and deposits are priced) and bank trading in Treasuries is the core function of bank asset-liability management. So don’t let DC use the banks at cutouts…the banks were all complicit in the recklessness/stupidity…but DC was the mother of ruin. I don’t know if you emphasize this enough.
b) It is no accident that DC can i) print unbacked money at will and ii) is a massive, massive debtor. Unbacked printing *creates* “free money” for the G (by expropriating USD savers and imposing real goods inflation on citizen consumers). The G “solves” its debt problem caused by decades of grotesque financial mismanagement by imposing the costs on innocent savers/consumers. The G’s ability to print unbacked money is the fulcrum upon which the whole system of “shifted accountability” pivots.
Until enough people know this in their bones, DC will never stop (and cut vote buying expenditures, raise taxes on HNW, and stop using printing/savings dilution as a primary means of government “finance”)
Wolf, what can you say about the problem that appeared in Deutsche Bank?
Wasn’t Deutsche Bank featured in the movie “The Big Short” which I saw. They had some crooked banker selling CDO’s to some moron investor. They were almost bankrupt then as I recall, and probably completely bankrupt now. Who in their right mind would have their money in this bank?? The question is not whether they will go under, but when.
Juliab,
The “problem that appeared” at Deutsche Bank is that the market suddenly got the jitters again, as it does periodically.
Deutsche Bank of today is not the Deutsche Bank of 2008. It has bee profitable for the last few years. It raised quite a bit of capital. The German government cracked down and made it clean up its act.
In general, Germany will never let DB implode. They may bail in shareholders and some bondholders. The state may take a big stake in the bank after bailing in investors, effectively or partially nationalizing it. But they will keep the bank up and running. DB is a hugely important industrial bank in Germany, it’s a hugely important cog in the export and import machinery of Germany Inc. And the government will make sure it continues to function as such.
At the moment, I’m not too worried about it (I wouldn’t want to own the shares though).
These are market tremors you’re seeing. Shares have been in the same range of €5 to €13 for many years. Friday’s price of €8.60 is up about 50% from the low in 2019 and about 75% from the low in 2020.
The FED told them inflation was transitory. One thing the era of free money did create was a period with the most stable inflation in history. The 2% benchmark became more reliable than Fed Funds Rate. Yield curve inversion is the Feds most egregious sin in the cycle of free money but then years ago one analyst predicted that investors would be borrowing money at the long end in order to put it in a savings account.
I think we are learning something about tech, as it ages and matures, it’s leaders and investors, I’m not sure what the full lesson is yet, but exactly, they were told rates were going up, and started a run on their own bank rather than adjust.
Broker/dealers file monthly Focus Reports to the SEC and FINRA that mark all securities held by the firm for its trading and investment accounts to market. The question becomes why aren’t banks forced to do the same thing, why do they get different treatment and are allowed to declare certain bonds as held to maturity and not mark them to market?
Any articles on the unbooked losses? Is there just a ticking time bomb in our banking system right now?
Unrealized losses peaked in Q3, fell in Q4, and will likely further fall in Q1. I will cover it when the data come out (FDIC) in a couple of months.
Overall, banks have been shedding these securities for a year. Only a few banks were completely stupid about it.
I read an article from 2018 that was saying that all of the monetary stimulus was going into asset price inflation instead of inflation in the real economy. That was before the massive stimulus related to COVID.
Is anyone at the Fed or in the news media even looking at this? If this is true, then shouldnt the Fed be looking at both inflation in the economy AND asset prices to determine monetary policy?
Because asset price inflation means simply that some people get rich and others get left behind. It increases the divide between capitalists and workers, and increases the wealth gap. It means that people cant afford to buy things like a decent home for a decent price.
Or is that the point? Increase the wealth gap as much as possible because the bankers are on the right side of that gap?
There seems to be endless options of dealing with debt. I think the modern economist thinks the best way is to not let bad debt default, but stick it on the governments balance sheet where service cost is lower. An example is student loan debt and maybe housing debt in next crisis.
Once the government can’t pay the service cost, they can do financial repression of interest rates to manage debt service cost. A rich country has a lot of options with debt before people get violent. For the average citizen living standards can slip backwards as the real economy becomes less innovative. We have pretty much topped out with living standards I think.
I always say housing is the indicator of the health of an economy. Housing was one of mankind’s earliest needs and a truly rich society can generate decent housing at reasonable price to income.
WOLF:
“What did break Silicon Valley Bank was the Fed’s refusal to regulate it properly…And it was a reckless management failure, obviously, and those folks should spend some quality time in the hoosegow.”
Amen. Be sure to support legislation which calls out the Fed’s “reckless management failure”, lackadaisical regulation and ineffective oversight..If all else fails, in Serta we trust!
1) KRE Mar 13/14 is the regional banks Anti backbone. Backbones tend to build congestion, send prices above and below.
2) There is a Lazer tilting down aiming at an area below the Anti. One day KRB might be there.
3) Yesterday low was a spring. For 9TD there is no close yesterday high KRE might popup. We don’t know how far it might go.
4) If KRE have a close > Mar 13 high, good news.
5) If KRE close < Mar 13 low, cut your losses, u are swimming with the
sharks.
“And it was a reckless management failure, obviously, and those folks should spend some quality time in the hoosegow.”
I must have missed it, as I haven’t read anything about any potential criminal activity. I have read insiders borrowed a lot of money recently which may be a conflict of interest but not in specifics where it violated Reg-O.
Improper risk management isn’t actually criminal. There is no need to invent more crimes.
I somewhat disagree that it turned the bankers brains to mush. I think they did exactly what the incentives told them to do – maximize short term profits so that they could pay themselves outrageously large bonuses.
Why manage for the long term when you can make so much money short term that you can live off it forever in happy retirement in Aspen?
If I have my story correct, the bank president at BB&T ran a conservative bank before the GFC. Paulson tried to strong arm him into taking the government handout like the other banks so that people couldn’t figure out Citi and a few other banks were bankrupt. He wouldn’t do it and resigned out of principle. Heard him tell the story. He was your typical old style prudent banker and didn’t believe in using the bank as a casino.
Dear Wolf,
I think the problem is more severe. Of course some bankers were especially reckless and so they are the first in the line to fail. But the problem of this huge interest rate reset from zero to five percent must in my view wreck broader damage in the banking system. I think hedging the interest rate risk is of course a way to mitigate that risk for the individual bank. But who is the counterparty? In the end trillions of longterm loans and bonds are outstanding that now need to be refinanced at much higher rates. This guarantees huge losses in the entire system either by a bank or by a hedging counterparty that probably also is a bank. When we look at the enormous refinancing activity in mortgages during the time of the lowest interest rates 2020 and 2021 we can assume that banks hold a very large amount of 30 year mortgages that were issued at 3-4% interest rate. Just to give an example. It is even worse with treasuries or other loans the IG corporate sector. So I think we currently face the first part of the crisis, that is the liquidity issue. But I would suspect that in a few months we will see a widespread solvency crisis that could only be remedied via a sharp drop in interest rates.
That’s the whole point, assets were completely overinflated due to free money for decades. Time to come back to reality and pay the Piper. Long term loans and bonds don’t “need” to be refinanced, they can be held. If they “need” to be refinanced then that was a poor financial decision and they need to let markets work and pay for their bad decisions. There cannot only ever be winners in a well functioning market, or else we get more “consensual hallucination”
If things weren’t scary, Fed would not have went from 0 to 5% so quickly as they know they are going to crater assets. None of the bond, housing or stock markets think that Powell can stay at 5% for very long or all assets would be priced lower. The current asset pricing does work at a decade of 5% funds rate.
does NOT work ot 5%. oops
The banks securitized the mortgages (mostly) to offload the credit risk to the GSE’s, but many have taken on interest rate risk buying MBS.
“customers might yank their money out.”
I yanked my money out of banks in 2008. I have have minimized any bank or money market deposits ever since then.
Why didn’t everyone else?
Modern monetary policy seems to be all based on psychology and 3 card Monty. The global ability to produce food, goods and services is relatively unchanged it’s just all wagged in one direction to the other by the elite power brokers who are enriched by this.
Very good article. I’m printing it out and saving it in my archives. Something that was free, like free money, was not actually free, and it corrupted the many people who got it, and hurt a lot of people who didn’t get it.
Wolf – in addition to your sterling print output, I have always, and greatly, appreciate your commitment and the huge amount of PITA effort you devote to producing a print version of your podcast (…my poor ol’ brain processes/reviews the information better through the printed word…). If you ever stop, given the seemingly-declining demographic of folks like me, i’ll certainly understand – (…but imagine the ‘comments’ section in a video-conference format – yikes!).
Again, many thanks for all you do maintaining this fine establishment…
may we all find a better day.