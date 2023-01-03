Fed, FDIC, & OCC Warn Banks about Contagion from Cryptos, with Laundry List of Sordid Stuff Inherent in the Crypto Scene

Only a couple of smaller banks have significant exposure to cryptos, and their shares have collapsed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Following a series of bankruptcies of crypto companies, and following the total collapse of some stablecoins, and following the general collapse of crypto prices, and following revelations of all kinds of imaginable and previously unimaginable shenanigans, scams, and frauds in the entire crypto and DeFi space, the US banking regulators today issued a warning to banks about the crypto and DeFi space, amid fears of contagion to the banking sector.
So far, crypto has been like a giant videogame where nothing is really illegal because it’s just a videogame, and where players are having lots of fun clicking on buttons and watching flashing screens while scamming and defrauding each other, a videogame where people in the end lose all their money if they don’t get out in time. And no big deal because it’s just a videogame, with no real consequences on the economy, other than a profuse waste of energy, because there is nothing crypto is actually needed for outside of the videogame.
But contagion spreading from the beloved and fun crypto videogame to the despicable fractional-reserve fiat banking system could be a real mess.
So the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, and the Office of the Controller of the Currency (OCC) – the three banking regulators in the US – issued a joint-warning today to banks, with a laundry list of “key risks” associated with cryptos – in effect, enumerating sordid stuff that is standard practice in the crypto videogame, and why banks need to protect themselves.
This is their laundry list of stuff that’s going on in the crypto videogame that banks “should be aware of,” quoted verbatim from their joint statement:
- Risk of fraud and scams among crypto-asset sector participants.
- Legal uncertainties related to custody practices, redemptions, and ownership rights, some of which are currently the subject of legal processes and proceedings.
- Inaccurate or misleading representations and disclosures by crypto-asset companies, including misrepresentations regarding federal deposit insurance, and other practices that may be unfair, deceptive, or abusive, contributing to significant harm to retail and institutional investors, customers, and counterparties [for example, now-bankrupt Voyager was advertising that customer deposits were covered by the FDIC!]
- Significant volatility in crypto-asset markets, the effects of which include potential impacts on deposit flows associated with crypto-asset companies.
- Susceptibility of stablecoins to run risk, creating potential deposit outflows for banking organizations that hold stablecoin reserves [remember stablecoin Terra Luna, which collapsed to nothing in no time when there was a run on the stablecoin].
- Contagion risk within the crypto-asset sector resulting from interconnections among certain crypto-asset participants, including through opaque lending, investing, funding, service, and operational arrangements. These interconnections may also present concentration risks for banking organizations with exposures to the crypto-asset sector.
- Risk management and governance practices in the crypto-asset sector exhibiting a lack of maturity and robustness.
- Heightened risks associated with open, public, and/or decentralized networks, or similar systems, including, but not limited to, the lack of governance mechanisms establishing oversight of the system; the absence of contracts or standards to clearly establish roles, responsibilities, and liabilities; and vulnerabilities related to cyber-attacks, outages, lost or trapped assets, and illicit finance.
And the joint statement added that “issuing or holding as principal crypto-assets that are issued, stored, or transferred on an open, public, and/or decentralized network, or similar system is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
And the statement said that the bank regulators “have significant safety and soundness concerns with business models that are concentrated in crypto-asset-related activities or have concentrated exposures to the crypto-asset sector.”
I get the message that it’s OK for the videogame players to lose all their money on this stuff; but that it’s not OK for banks to lose all their money on this stuff.
No major US bank has picked up life-threating exposure to crypto, but some small banks have in a videogame-like effort to become a big bank in no time, and their stocks soared while what I call consensual hallucination still reigned as the Fed’s money printing was turning investors’ brains to mush.
But since November 2021, the Fed has been talking about, and then started doing, some real tightening, and the party was over, and cryptos crashed, and everything around them crashed, and the banks that dealt with cryptos, their stocks crashed too. Here are the two main ones:
Silvergate Capital [SI], which had gone public via a classic IPO in November 2019, became a poster girl of the principle of consensual hallucination. It owns Silvergate Bank, “the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services to participants in the nascent and expanding digital currency industry,” it said at the time.
Its shares started spiking in October 2020, from around $15, and a year later, by November 2021, had multiplied by a factor of 15, to $220. Then they kathoomphed, became a hero in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks, and today closed at $17.27, down by 92.8% from their November 2021 high:
Signature Bank [SBNY] made a genius Wall Street move. It was just a small bank until it tied its fortunes to cryptos, and it shares spiked from around $120 a share at the end of 2019 to $374 on January 18, 2022. On the very day that its shares peaked, it sold an additional 2.1 million shares at $352 a share, extracting $739 million from folks that bought those shares in a final paroxysm of consensual hallucination. Those folks got instantly crushed, and at today’s closing price of $113.17 are down 68.9% in ten months. Crypto hype-and-hoopla just keeps on giving.
Since the intraday peak of January 18, shares are down 69.8%, and there’s a spot for them in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks (minimum requirement: -70% from peak):
What about entire countries in the video game…like El Salvador?
Yes, they’re paying the price for having played it. Practically no one in El Salvador is using it, and the price has plunged by 66% since they bought into it. That’s a lot of inflation in a short time.
How would the Financial system have been different if we still had something like the Gold Standard. And Full Reserve Banking?
Lots of current problems come from Money Magic.
I think a super-inflexible currency has equal and opposite problems: deep deflationary crashes (accompanied by banking panics) as occurred 1819, 1837, 1873, 1897, 1907.
Also, many unmonitored banks in those days issued their own paper “currencies” that were in no sense “full reserve.” There was a polyglot of paper from faraway places (“wildcat banks”) with dubious “gold reserve” backing. So the actual use cases had major, catastrophic failures. not to see the idea couldn’t be revisited with modern tweaks in accountability.
The major inflexibility with a gold standard is that no interests can be added. If interest is added, inflation of paper money have to be compensated with an ever lower fraction of gold backing.
Actuallu leaving each bank to have their own paper “currencies” could work for society as a whole. Laws and regulations could then be made in such way that the demise of a bank and their money had little impact.
You and Sams have it correct IMHO phl:
Remembering the early 1950s when I first started working for pay selling newspapers on a street corner for one nickel I would have 50 cents if I sold them all and was considered quite wealthy by my age peers.
Surely there was a TON LESS CREDIT those days, and every adult with any sense put at least some money in a jar or under their mattress because of the bank failures of their past.
Limiting money to hard coins of value, copper pennies and nickel nickels, then on to weight of silver and gold, with clear rules and regulations for banks would stop a lot of the insanity and put the thrifty and savers back in the drivers seat where we belong.
That, and, (going out on a limb here,) constitutionally mandated fiscal responsibility by the GUV MINT would be of great help to WE the PEEDONs, far damn shore.
Where were they a year ago?
A warning would have been a lot more useful … once the collapse of a bubble is making headlines the risk is kinda obvious…
I was asking the same question, because there was a time when anyone who tried to buy crypto had their accounts closed with a letter stating a bunch of laws, in particular complying with the AML under “suspicious transactions”.
It was extremely difficult to buy these bag coins when they were cheap.
But recently, they want everyone to buy it at the top, and now because a few rich people likely got scammed in the FTX, they want to enact laws.
Pathetic.
No one was going to take action while the collective hysteria was going on and everything was going up. No one is going to take action until it affects them directly, either financially or with regards to their reputation.
A homeless person on a street, you ignore. A homeless person on *your* street, well, different story.
The powers that be are reactive to systemic and structural issues and address symptoms, not proactive and addressing root causes & engaging in preventative medicine. The status quo serves them until it doesn’t.
Yeah, hyper-generalizations up the wazoo, but give me evidence otherwise.
The lack of guardrails was obvious to anyone who bothered to do any diligence. I think greed and haste of the “victims” was a huge factor. If it had come up roses (and the punters had won their little part of these Ponzi games), the winners would have ghosted with their gains, no complaints. Now to blame government makes me laugh.
How about shoveling money to some unreachable offshore party with no credible financials? It’s as foolish as buying some pill off so;me person on the street. That’s government’s fault?
“So far, crypto has been like a giant videogame where nothing is really illegal because it’s just a videogame, and where players are having lots of fun clicking on buttons and watching flashing screens while scamming and defrauding each other, a videogame where people in the end lose all their money if they don’t get out in time. And no big deal because it’s just a videogame, with no real consequences on the economy, other than a profuse waste of energy, because there is nothing crypto is actually needed for outside of the videogame.”
A common mentality amounst youth in many realms. I think school shooters have the same attitude.
The messaging coming out of the crypto space is addressing the insecurities and vulnerabilities of an abused, distraught generation of people who, IMO, question where this is all leading.
It’s a false hope, but no one else is offering any.
Amusingly, the messaging is coming from people who see the biggest problem with today’s financial system is that they aren’t the ones on top or in power. It’s not like they want a paradigm shift, that’s all just bullshit to get other people to elevate them. Blame 2008 and how everything got swept under the rug, just as those who are going to be destroyed by Crypto will be too.
So wait, bitcoin actually does exist?
It’s a character in a videogame?
And as long as it stays in that videogame, it’s fine. The problems arise when real-life banks expose themselves to that videogame and take it on their balance sheet as if it were reality.
Treating casino chips like appreciating assets. I wonder if the people involved know about the psychology behind it and how it is being leveraged by Mobile Gaming & other outfits to convert real money into company scrips, or if they just stumbled into repeating history.
“So far, crypto has been like a giant videogame where nothing is really illegal because it’s just a videogame, and where players are having lots of fun clicking on buttons and watching flashing screens…”
Is the stock market any different? Is the US financial system any different in general?
Much of our shortages come from the fact that people just don’t want to work for a living anymore and produce actual physical products. They have been taught that speculation is the way to riches.
From LinkedIn:
The number of people trading stocks and dabbling in crypto soared during the heart of the pandemic, but last year’s unevenness and instability took the fun out of amateur trading for many. Following the S&P 500’s worst showing since 2008 and Bitcoin’s plummeting value, many hobbyists have called it quits, according to The Wall Street Journal. Further, many of those who spent their days trading in front of a computer after work opportunities dried up during the pandemic are also increasingly looking for new opportunities.
Nobody doesn’t want to work for a living anymore — that’s a wearisome generalization that keeps getting parroted by GOML types & it needs to be shut down. There is not some sudden wave of laziness or entitlement infecting the able-bodied population — it’s just disillusionment. The inducements to fritter away the youth dew toiling away for the ownership class have lost a lot of their luster.
Why might that be? Perhaps it’s a trauma response. After all, the entire planet is emerging from the quietly anarchic landscape of a major pandemic, where loads of loved ones died. For many, this had the effect of cantering their world on its axis; it forced them to reevaluate and overhaul everything from their personal relationships to their worldviews and their value systems. Couple this with the in-your-face smash-n-grab economy of the last 23 years and the unreality of things like flippers & “influencers” and very quickly one can appreciate the collective sense of inertia among the working class.
I’ve experienced the shitty service at restaurants, the understaffed garages & the long lines at places, too. Its inconvenient, but I see it as the byproduct of a global upset, which I welcome. What it morphs into from here is unknowable. A proliferation of coops? Nomadism/van life as a viable & even enviable ambition? Roycrofter or Manson Family type communes (with all the buckskin gear, cute chicks & dune buggies, but none of the homicide)? Wherever things land, it’s not going back the way it was; not ever. Whether you think that’s a good or a bad thing just depends on which side of the street you were born on/which side of the bed you wake up on. Personally, I feel hopeful.
Every entity I have ever seen wants something for nothing if it is feasible. All living things are energy-conserving, meaning, in some sense, lazy and free-riding, in some increment and based on circumstances. I am not going to declare some demographic or generation as saints or the opposite. Not do i engage a binary that things are “hopeful” or the opposite. There is a constant scatter across all these things. IMO the world does not dance to such simplistic models.
You’re being a little too cerebral about it. Sure, the larcenist premium of something for nothing is universally tempting, but scale is everything in such a discussion.
Something for nothing isn’t what’s driving labor shortages: you had a catastrophic once-in-a-lifetime event which knocked people — from their waking sleep. Many are in recovery or in discovery/ rediscovery mode; they’re reflecting & making assessments. Some are retooling or dropping out entirely. This is a phenomenon which is readily perceptible, yet the only thing you hear anyone moaning about are the byproducts of the thing; the long lines, the shortages & the rotten service.
The spoiled first world SoB in me bristles at the flat affect from the checker at the grocery store as I bag up my groceries; but the realist in me knows that she’s being treated & remunerated as the infinitely replaceable resource she is. The automated checkout lane just behind her probably isn’t a huge boon to morale either. Critical workers, indeed.
You call it simplistic — I call it obvious.
Wealth disparity may be a part of the “doesn’t want to work for a living”, togheteter with seeing how people get rich.
It is not by working on the low levels of hiarcy. Trade, speculate and have others working for you and you get ritch.
Why slave for 20 dollar an hour when thosands can be made in minutes speculating on Wall Street?
The american dream have become the dream of beeing rentieer. And slowly the rentieers will kill of the economy like vampires slowly sucking the blod of their victims.
AGREE, like Totally bf on the optimism:
Almost all of the young folks I have worked with the last couple decades have been hard workers, willing and able to work as hard as I have done until retiring at age 75.
And I see it continuing in my ”working class” hood these days, and although to be clear the hard workers are more diverse than 50-60 years ago, most houses have no cars M-F except for us retirees.
OTOH, the few rentals in the hood have gone from around $6-700 for 2/1 to triple that in couple of years which is totally not fair to younger and family folks.
“Much of our shortages come from the fact that people just don’t want to work for a living anymore and produce actual physical products”
You mutter this in the name of the lowest unemployment % in history?
I wonder where you get the facts to support your other opinions.
I’m surprised that the SEC hasn’t been going after crypto shills who were pumping up the dog coins and bag coins on the mainstream media.
Because if a medical doctor went on TV and said that drinking and driving is okay, they would be hauled into the regulatory body for discipline.
Funny how there wasn’t any enactment of AML, PATRIOT Act and other laws during the crypto bubble?
I remember a few years ago that crypto was for the nefarious and criminal. I also remember a bank closing my account for using my linked Paypal to buy bagcoins.
“Because if a medical doctor went on TV and said that drinking and driving is okay, they would be hauled into the regulatory body for discipline.”
States can go after them, and class action suits are already pending.
“On Wednesday an FTX investor sued Bankman-Fried as well as several celebrities who have endorsed the platform, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Steph Curry. “The deceptive FTX platform maintained by the FTX entities was truly a house of cards,” the proposed class-action lawsuit states.”
The warning is late and unnecessary. Now that interest is back in style, banks won’t feel a need to pursue stupid get-rich-quick schemes, whether crypto or fiat.
Yes, these banks were based on that bubbly paradigm. But the crypto touts are still out there, cowed but unbowed, and waiting for another turn. Japan just issued more accommodating regulations for crypto. Plenty of global governmental figures are saying it is here to stay. Some march toward documenting this stuff, detailing the problems, reflecting on what it means for regulation going ahead, and readying for the next bubble, makes sense.
Interesting that they published this, “Joint Statement on Crypto-Asset Risks to Banking Organizations”, on the 3rd of January, which is bitcoin’s birthday. I wonder if they know.
Not sure what to make of their statement, “Based on the agencies’ current understanding and experience to date, the agencies believe that issuing or holding as principal crypto-assets that are issued, stored, or transferred on an open, public, and/or decentralized network, or similar system is highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.” I mean, what’s the problem with having transactions on an open public ledger that anyone can view and verify? And that anyone can help update[1]. At least that’s how bitcoin works. As the mantra goes, “Don’t trust, verify”. Is it that these agencies prefer only they should be able to vet and verify the system?
Also somewhat interesting these veterans are, of late, so worried by a 14 year old. By the new kid on the block. But then these are odd times, we’ve all been through so much, it’s understandable they want back the status quo. Not everyone does though, even if it were possible, which it isn’t. The times are a’chanin’.
[1] So long as you follow the rules. And you cannot not follow the rules, in case you’re wondering.
I will find out the underwriters for the Signature Bank IPO, and follow their careers closely. If Signature wasn’t a one-hit wonder, I’m going to do everything they do: Sell whatever they’re selling, buy whatever they’re buying.
Either they’re very talented, or very lucky. We need to find out which.
Doing nothing for 10 years and then letting everyone know there is trouble when it’s obvious is not being a regulator.
