Glimmer of Hope that Rate Hikes & QT Pushed Down Inflation or Just Another CPI Head Fake? (The Fed Warned on Head Fakes)

Inflation in many services is red-hot. Health insurance CPI pushed down again by record mega-adjustment.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Are these finally signs that inflation is starting to react to the Fed’s rate hikes and QT, or are we seeing just another head fake? Inflation has a long history of dishing out head fakes, and just when you thought that it would abate, it jumps all over again. This is visible in the long-term charts below.
Prices of some durable goods have been falling for months and they did so again in November. Energy prices plunged. But food prices jumped up and down from item to item; for example, they backed off for meats but spiked for eggs, fresh fruits, vegetables, coffee, and booze.
And then there are services. That’s where nearly two-thirds of consumer spending goes, and many services prices are surging, but under ongoing record-massive mega-downward adjustment to the way the CPI for health insurance is estimated, the whole medical care services CPI dropped.
But this adjustment doesn’t take place in the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE. And “core services” – an item Powell specifically pointed out – picked up inflation momentum, and we’re seeing some of that in the CPI as well.
Overall CPI.
Pushed down by plunging energy costs, the all-items CPI rose only 0.1% in November from October, and was up 7.1% year-over-year, a further deceleration, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
Spot the head fakes that CPI dished up throughout history. The Fed has been warning about these kinds of head fakes for months because that’s what caused a lot of problems back in the 1970s and early 1980s when the Fed undid some of its tightening, fooled by inflation head fakes, only to see inflation spike again, and then having to tighten a lot further:
“Core CPI.”
The core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy products, rose 0.2% for the month, thanks in part to the massive health insurance adjustment. Here too, there have been lots of head fakes over the past two years:
Year-over-year, core CPI jumped 6.0%, and has been just above or just below 6% for the 11th month in a row:
Services Inflation.
The CPI for services –where the massive mega-downward adjustment of health insurance is distorting the numbers – rose by 0.35% for the month, the smallest increase since July. And we learned in August and September that July had been just another head fake:
On a year-over-year basis, the services CPI jumped by 7.2%, same as in October. The last three months, all above 7%, were the worst since August 1982. Without the health insurance adjustment – which we’ll get to in a moment – the year-over-year spike may have set a new four-decade record.
The health insurance adjustment.
The BLS undertakes a periodic adjustment in how it estimates the costs of health insurance. November was the second month of 12 months of adjustments (I’ve discussed this in greater detail here).
Due to this massive mega-adjustment, the CPI for health insurance plunged 4.3% in November from October, after having plunged by 4.0% in October from September. This was by far the biggest month-to-month plunge in the BLS data going back to 2005.
These two months in a row of mega-adjustments reduced the year-over-year rate of the CPI for health insurance from 28% in September to 13.5% in November. These adjustments have occurred before, but never at this magnitude.
What this adjustment means is that health insurance CPI was overstated for the 12 months through September, and is now being understated, and will be understated for 10 more months, to rectify the overstatement:
But no adjustment for the Fed’s favored “core PCE” index, released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which uses a different and broader methodology than the BLS, and figures health insurance inflation differently.
Services CPI by category.
The table shows the major services CPI categories in order of the month-to-month change. Many of the very common services had big month-to-month increases.
Note the Medical Services CPI at the bottom, part of which is the massively mega-adjusted health insurance CPI (both in bold).
|Services
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall services
|0.3%
|7.2%
|Telephone services
|2.1%
|1.5%
|Motor vehicle maintenance & repair
|1.3%
|11.7%
|Recreational services, admission to movies, concerts, sports events
|1.1%
|4.4%
|Motor vehicle insurance
|0.9%
|13.4%
|Video and audio services, cable
|0.9%
|4.2%
|Rent of primary residence
|0.8%
|7.9%
|Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…)
|0.8%
|6.5%
|Owner’s equivalent of rent
|0.7%
|7.1%
|Pet services, including veterinary
|0.7%
|10.9%
|Water, sewer, trash collection services
|0.3%
|5.0%
|Postage & delivery services
|0.2%
|4.2%
|Hotels & motels
|-0.9%
|3.3%
|Car and truck rental
|-2.4%
|-6.0%
|Airline fares
|-3.0%
|36.0%
|Medical care services
|-0.7%
|4.4%
|Includes: Health insurance
|-4.3%
|13.5%
The CPIs for housing costs spike.
The CPI for “rent of shelter” accounts for 32.3% of total CPI. It tracks housing costs as a service, not as an investment asset, and is based on rents:
“Rent of primary residence” (accounts for 7.4% of total CPI) spiked by 0.8% for the month and by 7.9% year-over-year, the highest since 1982 (red in the chart below). It tracks actual rents paid by a large panel of tenants, including in rent-controlled apartments.
Other rent indices, including Zillow’s rent index, are based on “asking rents,” which are the advertised rents that landlords want to charge future tenants. A landlord may lower the asking rent if potential tenants are not biting.
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” (accounts for 24.0% of total CPI) jumped by 0.7% for the month and by 7.1% year-over-year (green line). It tracks the costs of homeownership as a service, based on what a large panel of homeowners report their home would rent for.
Home prices have started heading south on a month-to-month basis, according to the most recent Case-Shiller Home Price Index (purple line in the chart below), which I track market by market with my series, The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.
The red line represents “owner’s equivalent rent of residence.” Both lines are index values, not percent-changes of index values:
Food inflation.
The CPI for “food at home” – food bought at stores and markets – jumped by 0.5% for the month and 10.6% year-over-year. Some prices that had spiked earlier this year fell, but other prices spiked, continuing the game of inflation Whac-A-Mole:
|Food inflation
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Food at home
|0.5%
|12.0%
|Cereals and cereal products
|0.6%
|16.6%
|Beef and veal
|-0.8%
|-5.2%
|Pork
|-0.3%
|1.2%
|Poultry
|-0.8%
|13.1%
|Fish and seafood
|-0.1%
|6.5%
|Eggs
|2.3%
|49.1%
|Dairy and related products
|1.0%
|16.4%
|Fresh fruits
|2.3%
|6.6%
|Fresh vegetables
|1.2%
|9.6%
|Juices and nonalcoholic drinks
|0.5%
|12.9%
|Coffee
|0.5%
|14.6%
|Fats and oils
|0.0%
|21.8%
|Baby food
|0.3%
|10.9%
|Alcoholic beverages at home
|0.8%
|4.5%
The CPI for “Food away from home”– restaurants, vending machines, cafeterias, sandwich shops, etc. – jumped by 0.5% for the month and by 8.5% year-over-year. Over the past three months, the year-over-year measure has been at around 8.5%, the worst since 1981.
Energy prices plunged for the month, still up big from year ago:
|Energy
|MoM
|YoY
|Overall Energy CPI
|-1.6%
|13.1%
|Gasoline
|-2.0%
|10.1%
|Utility natural gas to home
|-3.5%
|15.5%
|Electricity service
|-0.2%
|13.7%
|Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood
|-0.4%
|41.7%
Durable goods CPI.
The CPI for durable goods fell for the third month in a row, after the ridiculous spikes last year and earlier this year. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to just 2.4%, down from the 18% range earlier this year. Here are some key categories. New vehicle prices are still increasing month to month, though a less red-hot pace:
|Durable goods
|MoM
|YoY
|Used vehicles
|-2.4%
|2.0%
|Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.)
|-1.0%
|-10.8%
|Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools)
|-0.8%
|7.6%
|New vehicles
|0.4%
|8.4%
|Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.)
|1.6%
|3.0%
The CPI for durable goods, expressed as index value, not as percent-change of the index value, shows just how crazy the situation had gotten and that prices are just dipping a little from the ridiculous spike. The largest categories in this index are new vehicles and used vehicles:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Prices… spiked for eggs, fresh fruits, vegetables, coffee, and booze”
Well crumbs, that’s about all I buy nowadays.
I have stopped drinking…
Where’s your priorities?
“I have stopped drinking…”
But that’s one of the few areas of inflation the Fed is keeping up with:
Alcoholic beverages at home 0.8% 4.5%
I have ramped up my drinking. I stockpiled booze in anticipation of inflation, thus contributing to inflation, but of course since it is all sitting around the house, I drank it. And now I need to buy more while having exacerbated my desire for it. This is the kind of complexity that Wolf is getting at. But the Fed’s models surely account for such nuance.
John C, best laugh I’ve had in a minute, I’m working on the ice cream, funds rate aint even close….
I also stopped drinking.
At some point after all, I do have to sleep…….only to awake, read Wolfstreet and have even more reason to continue.
I have started drinking.
Cheers!
Me too, I have lost 3 stone and I must say I feel so much better so there has been a positive side to this depression
Wolf: “Are these finally signs that inflation is starting to react to the Fed’s rate hikes and QT, or are we seeing just another head fake?”
Laughing Lion: “Well crumbs, that’s about all I buy nowadays.”
I truly hope it gets better and basic necessities become affordable, sooner than later.
It is possible the drop is a “head fake” and not part of a downward trendline. Perhaps its a “marker” simply attributed to greed based pricing, as suppliers push prices up as far as they think they can until people just can’t pay anymore and start to go away….then they slightly drop to the absolutely highest prices one can charge and still sell enough of the items at cost and enough to cover C suite salaries. It is also possible that when the customers go away or greed dissipates or there are alternative suppliers at better prices, then we may get a break from inflation. One hopes its not a “head fake”, yet rather a downward trend.
Maybe the free market is breaking and we are in the last stages of the “engulf and devour” of concentrated wealth. There is some evidence in the increasing number of companies doing very well, focusing exclusively (or almost or exclusively) on high margin luxury items (like $150K trucks), the rise of Whole Foods and the reality of Dollar Stores and food deserts in poorer areas.
Food for thought: We may soon see a lot of billionaires or their puppets running for political offices, as they try and topple democracy, which gets in the way of this “engulf and devour” strategy of concentrating wealth.
” There is some evidence in the increasing number of companies doing very well, focusing exclusively (or almost or exclusively) on high margin luxury items (like $150K trucks),”
This morning I read a hilarious article on the “Daily Upside” attributing the luxury brand windfall in these times to Gen Z living with mom and dad splurging on Gucci clothes and Rolex watches with their extra cash🤣
I dunno, maybe I guess, but it sounds really strange to me. Maybe Wolf cashed some light on the situation at some point here 😆
*can shed not cashed.. autocorrect 🙄
Ha! The crazy new internet world of TikTok and You Tube influencers. The world will never be the same after the Kardashians! Probably partially true,…except for the live at home part! Granted there are some “tweens” buying Balenciaga and waiting to turn 16 for their first Lambo! Rolexes (on the secondary market are finally dropping in price….). I will check it out for a good laugh.
“This morning I read a hilarious article on the “Daily Upside” attributing the luxury brand windfall in these times to Gen Z living with mom and dad splurging on Gucci clothes and Rolex watches with their extra cash.”
Wouldn’t surprise me in the least. I remember reading a comment somewhere, perhaps here, from a parent stating their 20 year old, still living at home, son had purchased one of those brand new almost $100k diesel trucks because he “didn’t have to pay rent so he could afford it.” Welcome to Jerome Powell’s Clown World.
Most of the sheeple don’t care about democracy or the Constitution or any of it. As long as white supremacy is the order of the day, nothing else matters. Billionaires may as well run the country keeping the riff raff foaming at the mouth over nonsensical cultural issues – that’s the plan anyway!
“Maybe the free market is breaking and we are in the last stages of the “engulf and devour” of concentrated wealth.”
It’s oligopolistic corporatism in collusion with bought and paid for big government.
The “free market” (the private economy) doesn’t provide anything to those who can’t pay for it, but what exists today isn’t a real private economy.
Well, as voters we better do something quickly to save our country. There is huge power in sheer numbers who are united, as American consumers, with a common goal. Time to act, post haste!
Nathan, that doesn’t work when a huge portion of the country is voting for free stuff.
The way Wallstreet sees this : Lower inflation => Lower Prices! => Lower 0.5% rate hike => Instant Fed Pivot => Free Money => 10 year yield plunge 0.5% to 3% => Massive stock rally => screw shortsellers
Hahaha, yes, Wall Street thought yields would go negative in 2020, and the 10-year yield dropped below 0.5%, these IDIOTS! They were utterly clueless. Consensual hallucination. They got their faces ripped off. That’s why bond funds had the worst performance in many many decades. Horrible losses. These IDIOTS are back at it. Fine with me.
Wall Street is definitely hallucinating.
China just agreed to buy oil and gas from Saudi Arabia and Gulf states in yuan instead of dollars.
One half of the Russia FX market is now in yuan instead of dollars.
Even Australia is now selling iron ore to China in yuan instead of dollars.
China, Japan and KSA dumped billions of dollars worth of US treasuries and bought gold.
No wonder the dollar has been dropping like a stone this month.
Inflation is here to stay. QE is dead!
Looks like market is taking this cpi report as positive.
Haven’t you heard? Inflation has now been conquered, so Powell can stop raising, and drop to 0%, as soon as tomorrow. He can also resume QE. Raising stonks to all time highs is the new Fed mandate.
/s
I detected sarcasm long before the tag.
Yes, the market and media coverage seems to be all about “turning a corner” on inflation … do you think the Fed will pull their punches? Eg 50bp raise and dovish comments?
The market looks to be setting up for a big drop tomorrow. I’ve learned over time that these moves are irrelevant to the content of what the Fed releases, but I’d say “logic” at the moment leans to the side that the Fed is going to be more hawkish than expected.
But seriously, the move the market makes after these announcements are usually unrelated to the actual content of the the decision or statements.
Here it comes
I’ve been pointing out in a couple of recent posts that the market response to recent FOMC meetings has been driven by the conclusion of the events rather their content – but only communicated by me with the benefit of hindsight.
I feel compelled on the eve of the latest FOMC to predict the market’s reaction tomorrow before it takes place.
Stock market sharply up by close of play. (Predicting market moves in a single day is not my thing, but just for fun, I’ll give it a go).
I sold my beloved TSLQ today and bought TSLL. I almost never time the market properly, but anyway…
“I sold my beloved TSLQ today and bought TSLL. I almost never time the market properly, but anyway…”
When we hear your trading account was shut down, we’ll know we’re getting somewhere on inflation.
Milk, Butter bread and eggs are even higher than 2 months ago. It seems that what I’m seeing isn’t what the government is seeing.
Stoke up the stove, there’s wood in the grove,
And prices are always dropping;
Your Uncle Sam is stewing lamb,
While Aunt Martha does the chopping.
Don’t lose your head, over the cost of bread,
As all other things are equal;
This may be the week, when prices don’t reek,
But we’ll bite you in the sequel.
Just dropped $4000 on a transmission for the truck.
Son of a bitch.
Good news is EV trucks don’t have transmissions!
Bad news is they cost 25 times $4K.
And can only pull a bass boat 20 miles on a full charge. And they won’t easily fit at a charging stall with a trailer hitched to them.
I own an EV and love it, frankly don’t ever want to go back to gas.
That said, the design of charging stations make it impossible to charge an EV truck with a trailer attached. Even if those trucks can make 200 miles pulling a heavy trailer, you will currently have to unhook the trailer to charge the truck on a road trip.
That is a deal breaker for most truck buyers, for now.
And you may have to wait a year to get one LOL
That’s why I spent $4000 on a transmission.
I feel you. We just put new rubber on a Journey that will be 13 years old in a month — rolling the dice that it will last as long as the new tires …
Has anyone health insurance dropped when they re-enroll in Nov?
No, my health insurance didn’t drop. Every year my employer brags about rates not going up, or barely going up. Then, every February, a month before my birthday I get a letter from my health insurance company saying they’re increasing my monthly rates due to my approaching “milestone” birthday.
I’m in the marketplace as I pay my own. It’s WAY up over last year. My rent is going up in January, but fortunately that’s a small increase and still reasonable.
Gas where I am is still around 5.60/gallon and lettuce is more expensive than some cuts of beef.
Dang, where do you live? Gas is 2.43 here in the Ozarks today and got lettuce growing in the garden.
Mine dropped 30 bucks/month, at least that was the promise of the notice I received in early November, but the truth is I won’t know for sure until I finish the process tomorrow.
Nope. I work for .gov and before open season even started they were warning and explaining rate increases. Coverage is great, but pay increases are few and far between and I keep falling further behind.
Nope. Used to having to shop our insurance every year.
That said, we settled on a policy that kept our deductible the same,
and our premiums went up 11% ( 1450/month ).
Nope. My health insurance has not dropped. Never has. It goes up in increments every few years of life. My insurance for my house, my rentals, my cars goes up too. Food is still up. Gas came down, but if the economy picks up will that go up again?
All I can do is believe what I see with my own two eyes. Inflation is here to stay even if they claim it’s retracting.
Nope, went up about 60 bucks / week. So a hidden pay cut. Another reason to work just enough to not get fired and not a minute more.
Yesterday WTI was 70, today 75 on the way up til next year.
LNG will do even better.
My natural gas heating bills doubled last winter compared to 2020-21. I checked the latest fixed rate per ccf gas unit, and it seems my heating bills will rise ANOTHER 66% this winter (3x as much as two years ago).
I certainly don’t see any signs of inflation easing except for recent gasoline declines.
Yes, you are right. I live in a 3500 sq ft house. An downstairs and upstairs. I run the heat come darkness when I get home and set at 72. My bill went from low 400’s a couple years ago to low 700’s for this last month.
No, I don’t see the drop either. Today, my trading buddy was laughing about these garbage numbers. He sees no drop in inflation either. This is government propaganda.
IMHO….and I mentioned it before, look at oil as a forward indicator. I am on the macrotrends web site looking at the historical price of oil that is inflation adjusted. Basically every CPI peak at 6% or higher in Wolf’s chart corresponded to an oil peak
Here is the oil peaks info I pulled from looking at the chart. The following is in todays inflation adjusted dollars.
1980 – 0il peaked in 1980 at $140 then dropped an bottom 1985
1985 – spike bottomed at $28
1990 – Oil Spiked to $89 because of the gulf war
1998 – A spike bottom $23
2008 – Oil peaked at $157
2022 – May 16 oil peaked and has been dropping since
Oil is dropping and CPI historically follows based on charts from 1970. But as Michael mentioned, oil is now in the 70s. We should see the inflation rate drop some. I am not saying it will drop a lot but it should drop some. Maybe in the 6% range over the next few months. But if oil goes back up to 90 or 100, CPI will probably rise too.
If you look at every oil peak, there seems to be a peak in interest rates shortly after and then a recession. So was it the fed rate hikes that slowed the economy and killed energy prices? Was it rate hikes that caused oil to drop or is every oil peak and rate hike a coincidence. Just thinking out loud. Heck if I know.
Great report Wolf!
Can’t believe the market looks at the MOM and not the YOY. Anyone heard of random walk?
12 months make a year.
Thank you for the detailed summary.
I’m guessing the slowdown in inflation is transitory.
Based on Wolf’s charts, I’d say it’s almost certain it’s all just another inflation head fake. The charts show it takes years to bring down inflation. A few months of QT is not going to be enough to bring inflation down as history and Wolf’s charts show.
!) According to econ 101 experts the probability of recession in 2023
are high.
2) The Fed want to kill gov debt. Today CPI results are good enough for them.
3) In order to stay the course and avoid cutting rates the Fed shouldn’t raise rates too aggressively.
4) Suppose inflation waves will osc between 1% and 10%. At 1% EFFR
will be above the CPI. At 10%, below.
5) The Fed should target a spot slightly below the middle.
6) When the CPI will below EFFR, the experts will blame the Fed for being
too aggressive. At 10%, the Fed is behind the curve.
Interesting, thank you. It looks like higher rates are needed. Noise in the CPI statistics and markets go crazy.
My hunch is that people are beginning to tighten their belts and go on a buyers strike. I have been for 2 years now. Prices are only going to drop when everyone stops buying at inflated prices. I clip grocery coupons and shop at the thrift store for household items. Today I got what looks like a brand new pair of Nike running shoes for $8. It’s really fun finding good deals. I don’t buy anything that I don’t truly need for my family. I don’t buy eggs anymore but 2 years ago it was a cheap source of protein (10 cents per egg). Not anymore. I buy NY steaks on sale for $5/lb and even though it costs more per pound than eggs, it’s a better deal. Albertsons hates me because when I go there, I only buy stuff on sale and typically save 40-54%. They even call the manager over to check because I saved too much. It’s all a game to me but it’s fun when you win. Play well folks. For the guy that just dropped $4K on a new transmission for his truck…buy a Toyota next time.
I agree the American consumer should go on a “buyers strike”. The problem is Food, Clothing and Shelter are hard to go without. We have a much bigger problem than what the Fed does with QT. It’s “Main Street versus Wall Street”. I don’t think the Fed can do much for Main Street until Greed based pricing is under control and Wall Street “closes the casino” and gets back to fundamentals for stock prices. The insanity of the financial markets should not affect the price of a loaf of bread.
I am in the same boat. But I am also trying to produce more of my own food. I raise chickens and ducks, although had a set back due to the neighbors dogs. Next year I am hoping on raising some sheep. Depending how well I do, perhaps sell some extras. I also try to garden, but I am pretty horrible at it. But that is my goal, increase my wealth, so to speak without income. Also, with proper fencing, livestock is pretty easy and not much work, once they are no longer babies.
If you really want to stretch those dollars in the name of cheap protein, there’s always dried lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas in the supermarket bulk section.
Take a half of a $1.30 pound of dried chickpeas from Wal-Mart and stir them in a slow cook Crockpot for 6-7 hours with 6 cups of water & 1/2 tsp salt. Drain, then put beans in saucepan with condensed store brand tomato soup with 1 extra can of water, throw in a bunch of raw spinach. Stir occasionally over low heat for an hour for a very cheap, protein-filled, vegan, healthy, hearty winter soup.
Iam a vegeterian all my life.(not even egg but use milk/yoghurt/butter /Ghee (clarified butter) in my diet in all my 60+ years of existsence.
Lentils /Legume (say 5-6 types I eat regularly) are a major portion of my diet other than veggies with flatbread /rice. In my country average priceis $1-1.3 /KG lentil producers all over the world export to here as world;s top lentil consuming country of 140 billion !
The trick to cook lentils is to” soak in hot water” 2 hours earlier /over night and always cook lentils in “pressure cooker” .
never more than 30 minutes cooking this way.
If anyone is curious type in Ytube “DAL MAKHANI “/ “DAL TADKA” for a delicious comfort food that you can eat with store bought flat bread /plain rice or “JEERA RICE”
All we need to do to kill the rest of the inflation is to find another Strategic Petroleum Reserve to empty.
I’d suggesting the global economy find another “Strategic Labor Reserve”, as due to the pandemic, it would seem that early retirement, long covid, and a mega working to live versus living to work paradigm shift could easily make inflation hover around the 3-4% range for 3-10 years.
Thus one of many reasons why I think the Fed will have to raise the inflation goal to 3-4% (3.25/3.5% best guess), which is the exact range El-Erian suggested Sunday via FT article.
Per Fortune:
Meanwhile, accelerating wage growth and strong monthly job gains suggest inflation could continue to “overshoot” the Fed’s forecast, El-Erian said.
“Rather than fall to 2-3% by the end of next year, U.S. core PCE inflation will probably prove rather sticky at around 4% or above,” El-Erian said. “This is what happens when an inflationary moment is allowed to get embedded into the economic system.”
A 3% to 4% inflation target would be more reasonable, El-Erian said, given the instability of supply, the transition away from fossil fuels (likely because the transition itself can be costly), and an extended period of nearly zero interest rates.
What could be happening is that the Fed is publicly signaling a 2% target, but could instead pursue a higher number and hope the public accepts it, he said. However, if that were to happen, he said, the Fed would risk raising more concern over its “accountability, credibility, and autonomy.”
“Yet, given the extent of economic uncertainty and financial fragilities, the Fed could end up thinking that this far from perfect policy approach may be the better course of action,” El-Erian wrote.
Inflation is dropping, but prices are still going up at a fast pace. Is that a cause for celebration?
Do we celebrate when a dentist is mid-way through his drilling? Do we celebrate when he turns down the drill speed a little bit and pulls out the pliers?
Yoy PCE will explode higher for the next two months, simply because large negative prints are rolling off from last year. We will see 4.5%+ CPI inflation through at least 2025. A large number of people got fabulously wealthy over athe last few years, all of whom have a “pay whatever” mindset due to their huge instant lotto winnings. Unfortunately that 10% of the population acts as an achor for price setting, pushing up prices for everyone else. Unfortunately, it’s not going away anytime soon because that pandemic money is still circulating in the economy, changing hands everyday. There is insufficient QT, and rate hikes don’t cool the lotto spending of the lotto winners.
Not entirely. A drop in asset prices can happen without that amount being removed. That said, I do agree that the “rich” are driving inflation these days.
That was the ultimate flaw in QE. You can never guarantee that printed money won’t reach consumer goods and services. In fact, I’d argue that it was destined to happen at some point.
The fact that it was dumped in effectively instantly is what messed things up. If a million dollars lands in your lap effectively overnight, why not bid an extra $200,000 over asking to get just the house you want? Heck, there is $800K left over to blow! That’s exactly the mndset we have been seeing for the last two years, and will continue to see for at least two more.
Look at it this way: $10 trillion was dumped into the US economy, effectively overnight. If that were to be spent down evenly over *5 years*, that would come out to an additional $5.5 billion per day of e onomic activity, meaning $165 billion a month of *additional* economic activity over pre-pandemic spending, assuming *5 years*! In other words, the goverment really did a number on us.
Vehicle insurance is going crazy in Fl, but ohio is low. So the two offset each other, one has massive growth the other has zero. The problem is its Avg across the whole U.S. and it looks low. I think that soon Fl will slow alot and then other states without consumer protection are going to go up fast, it looks calm on the surface, but both combined will be massive inflation for everyone. I think inflation is entrenched, as long as demand is there, companies are loving the high rates. I just wonder when PPI and factorygate will hit wholesale and retail inflation numbers.
Since these reports have lag, no one sees the real numbers and Wallstreet is loving the bull runs, and soft landing the Fed is giving them.
No way Will. This is Fla. We lead the nation in auto fraud and roofing fraud scams. We earned our Fla-man memes and aren’t giving up the title so easily!
Hurricane damage 500 miles away?… call FEMA, I gots damage.
Still well within zone of uncertainty. But Fed has clear cover to go with .50 and harsh language.
Wolf:
I am trying to understand why JOLTS looks lagged.
They released it for October, but the website is saying November will be in Jan and October will be Dec 15th.
https://www.bls.gov/jlt/
I think its to frame the market and scenario.
What do you think?
Hahahaha, no. JOLTS comes out at the end of the month. October was released on Nov 30. November would be released at the end of December, but Dec 30 is a Friday, and the 31st is Saturday, and it’s during the holidays, so they will release it on Jan 4.
What will be released on Dec 15 are “State Job Openings and Labor Turnover data for October 2022,” as it says. “State” as opposed to “national.”
The conspiracy theories people concoct about even normal calendar functions are just stunning. Don’t people have anything else to do with their time LOL?
The Fed has little or nothing to do with the current drop in inflation. The real reason is people are mostly completely broke just paying for necessities and have little left for discretionary spending. I’m on a buyer’s strike. Spending most on services that I have to have and a little on entertainment at my local Irish Pub, and Sports bar.
High enough inflation to be a severe concern.
Low enough to slow down hikes, which is probably good for avoiding a collapse and another ZIRP bailout.
Even with the most dovish lens the problem is housing and jobs which have yet to move much so higher for longer still rings true and keep rolling with the QT until assets get back under control.
Nice to see we didn’t go 🚀 today with stocks rejecting the 200 and 100 day MA and the ten year held at 3.5%
Let’s see if Santa JPow from two weeks ago turns into the Grinch tomorrow.
I feel like if everyone expects the Santa Rally we won’t get one. Kinda like today many thought a beat on CPI expectations would result in a massive rally, but it ended up less than yesterday. Christmas is right around the corner…
Yes govts fighting inflation will go straight to the source, the statistics themselves, and look for ways to improve the figures. Wolf has pointed out the fake negative value for health-insurance. Now let’s see what happens to the fake “Owners equivalent rent”, originally put into the CPI to understate house-prices but now working to overstate the index as house prices are falling faster than rents.
And watch for the shonky dodge of “chain-weighting”. When something goes up, say beef doubles in price it’s assumed people can’t afford it any more and the magic wand waves that item away, removed or reduced in the index and something cheaper substituted. Ugh.
This a Great Blog post with these Once again Results Charts showing our economy’s current Condition . These are my words of course as I try to understand just how current conditions have affected our lives and future.
Perhaps one day I shall see here some Charts showing the Cause a list of all the Monies made by Various People Like the leaders of the Fed and Political leaders , Congress the list is long . Something like a List of personal Investments and Gains from those Investments like as exampleall the various Millions perhaps Billions of Dollars made by named Persons and agencies . Cause & Results Charts YOY .
I am in the Philippines Now in Manila a Huge City with unbelievable Trafficfor a Month then to Baguio for another Month not sure how long I will stay this trip but all in all the cost of living so far is so Low you almost think in terms the spread is so Vast you can’t compare An hours drive in a UV Cab( that’s the lowest cost Van type Cab ) Cost is by distance at 50 Pesos Per head that’s only $1 US for about 1 hour of travel > Shorter Travel by Trike( a 3 wheel Motorcycle that can haul 4 people costs 10 Pesos ($0,18 ) cents per head for about a few miles . Food is incredibly Cheap compared to the USA a Complete simple meal at a restaurant for 4 People Rice Dumplings Shrimp & drinks came to P500 that’s less than $10 USA !
Bask Bank ( Texas) Just went to $ 4.03 APY Saving rate this morning. That’s a Liquid daily in and out no fees and I am seeing some questionable other Banks in the USA offering 5% CD Rates Now 7 Mo and up. I guess I should consider their rates ” Results ” I am not sure ? perhaps they will Cause something scratching my head LOL
5 percent cd rate yesterday Dec 11 and today 5 yr 4.75 because of the cpi number
Fidelity CD website
How’s the cost of living in Mendocino ?
I suspect that it’s increasing in a manner that harshes one’s mellow.
I have had the opportunity to visit and build mines in several of our sister and brother countries south of the American border wall. The dollar is preferred to the peso or soles.
I would move there, maybe, no, except for the political instability.
As a Colombian engineer chided me one time, whether it is North or South, it is called America.
It’s all fun and games until a narco decides to pull a kidnapping for ransom scheme on your lily white a**. When that rich family they thought you had doesn’t exist, your lifeless body will be tossed into some shallow grave to petrify in the Mexican heat.
Cost of living in Mendocino > www. mendocino. com its one of the 10 most Beautiful places in the world I can say as a world traveler . (2) the other saving grace is the fact there is no Freeway from inland 101 over to the Coast but rather a 1 hour and 15 beautiful drive on 128 to coast some 3.5 hrs from the SF Bay area. Freeways Bring Lots of traffic & People You can get a decent Home on 1 Acre for about $750,000 but the listing are few , many just buy land and Build > as a retired Rev Hab developer I bought a fixer in 2002 for $190,000 with 2 houses on 1 Acre Lot walk to the ocean side 5 min weather always 55 to 70 degrees. Dream weather for me. Heck if you got the bucks this is a fantastic place to live with no Pollution
Yea the market was up alright. What I saw in the tape was selling the rip.still negative rates, Fed wants real which is positive not negative. We are at 3.50-4. now. A ways to go still.
Personally, I believe that Fed Funds Rate (FFR) will eventually have to exceed the measured inflation rate which is presently greater than 7.1 pct.
The world, as usual, is experiencing a chaos that is related to the failure, and reversal of the central banking policy. When protocol fails.
Adding further to Wolf’s point that Healthcare PCE differs from Healthcare CPI (which is one of many reasons JPow favors PCE versus CPI)…
Per Investors.com:
Health care spending in the CPI excludes the bulk of outlays: spending covered by employers and government programs. Further, the outright declines in medical services prices in the CPI reflects stale data on insurer profits. By contrast, PCE health care services inflation is on the rise amid higher labor costs.
Thanks for the bald face presentation of the data, both graphically and in your commentary.
The problem that I have, is that, statistically, the rate of inflation is the same as it was a year ago, nevermind, the thumb suck, month over month reported change in the data point of negative 0.1 pct.
The necessary plots of multi-year data, obscures the insignificance of the random oscillation of the data around the mean value.
I am a curmudgeon as nurtured by my Mother cautioning me about the other shoe that is likely to drop. The Federal Reserve Board is likely to make a historic mistake in the morning by raising the FFR rate by 50 basis points, rather than a more appropriate 75 bpts, which will partially reinflate the enormous bubbles they are attempting to gently deflate.
It will also demonstrate that the FRB is a supplicant to the Powell controllers.
There’s no reason for .75, it looks like the fed raises are working, 6 month annualized ppi says .50 is sufficient
Nope. Need to get back to precovid prices. Hope for recession.
Nope, recession is needed to get out of this mess. Hope the Fed crashes the system.
Which means that you disagree with my assertion that 0.75 is the correct tonic based on a lame ass brain fart that you exuded ” it looks like the raises are working”.
Well, may the best man win.
So do we still believe that 5/10 year treasury rates have yet to peak? Seems like data and the FFR is irrelevant at this point. Powell will come out tomorrow with a weak dot plot putting the nail in the coffin. The party is over.
Make sure you check back in tomorrow after we get the dot plot.
It’s hard to imagine we have central bankers who think it’s OK for money to lose 10% to 15% of its purchasing power in two years. If they thought it was a problem, they would reverse the inflation, not just reduce its rate of increase.
Wolf, I’ve stumbled across TRACE monthly files on bond market volume. Is this data that you’ve ever covered? Interest rate changes are easy to follow but it seems overall volumes trading in Treasury and Corporate bonds would also be interesting to track.
Any thoughts?
I generally don’t cover volume of trading of anything, not stocks, not cryptos (volume collapsed), not bonds.
Booze was already expensive. I feel happy that my side hobby is turning moonshine into decent booze. Hurray for old traditions. But seriously, today’s inflation print vs, and estimate. I be GS made the estimate and made money today. 7% is still high whether we call it 7.1 or 7.3
Shelter inflation alive and well in Phoenix metro. I suspect this will end badly in a few months, badly as in sellers will be crying a river. Good! Might help the water situation. Lol
The improvement is real, but still tentative … the recent dollar weakness and resurgence of asset price inflation puts continued progress in question.
When the dollar depreciates in capital markets, asset prices respond in real time, tick-by-tick. Consumer goods and services and wages though are several layers behind in the price response chain. Exhibit A is the surge in bonds, stocks and commodities as the Fed unleashed trillions in QE and promised ZIRP forever starting in March 2020, and consumer prices taking flight over a year later. This was on top of the prior twelve years of inflation still working its way through the system.
The Fed has correctly noted that tightening “financial conditions” are needed to quell consumer price inflation. If it allows inflation to reignite in asset markets, progress on consumer price inflation will stall and ultimately reverse.
Inflation is an economic opiate that feels good in the short run, while destroying the long run.
Self interest is the correct point of view which my Father in Law, a WW2 veteran that made a fortune investing in the US stock market told me 20 years ago.
I was talking about why it was a bad time to invest in stocks because the fundamentals weren’t correct. And he uttered one of the most accurate utterances I have to live with:
“They’re not going to let that happen.”
He was with an engineering battalion during the European winter, tasked with collecting the frozen bodies of the dead soldiers left after the battle of the bulge. Now, as his 99th birthday approaches, he feigns the same callousness that carried him through the atrocities that he witnessed.
After 3-4+ inches of rain in Cal this past week went out wild mushroom hunting. Cooked up a pan of Honey, Bluett, King Bolete and Slippery Jack mushrooms in olive oil and butter. Mixed into a stir fry of fresh Italian, Summer, Yellow squash with green beans, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, carrots and bean sprouts. A gourmet feast for about $15. No inflation problem here. Lots of leftovers. Although probably cost $7 – $8 last year.
That description of the ideal food preparation, reminds me of the misery of the college freshman dorm where the posers were in charge.
Inflation is coming down; this has to be the biggest gaslighting of the plebs.
No, inflation is not coming down, its increasing less rapidly than before, but still more than 7% compared to last year that also had an increase of more than 7%.
Plebs lost close to 20% of the purchasing power in the last 2 years and this according to official stats because most prices have doubled I would say post covid.
The money that was printed is not being withdrawn so we are just going to set at a higher price level for everything till next crises when the Fed injects more trillions and we settle at a new higher price level again.
What a way to confiscate people’s property, tyrants and kings of all time could have only dreamed of such powers.
I anticipate new all time highs on the DOW forthcoming. The Treasury Troll Secretary just emerged from under the bridge and belched forth something to the effect of “we don’t even need a recession to cure inflation.” Arthur Burnes Redux is set to start cutting back on the rate increases, and everybody is now singing Kumbaya.
A massive Ponzi in crypto called FTX was uncovered and vaporized with barely a hint of blowback on the market as a whole. The “true believers” are still “all in” even though everybody deep down knows Binance is its financial twin.
They printed so much f***ing money it’s sickening, and they think they’ve already conquered inflation, and all the speculators are largely still cashed up and ready to run things into the ether. No, inflation is not over with. It’s probably just getting started.
core PCE next update 12/23.
tho, any news is good news to this market.
“Pushed down by plunging energy costs, the all-items CPI rose only 0.1% in November from October, and was up 7.1% year-over-year, a further deceleration, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.”
Bah Humbug, a decrease in the rate of inflation, is the last thing the data indicate. The data indicate that inflation has settled at a rate of increase that is far above the acceptable level.
Only fools are able to celebrate such nonsence.
I do want the Fed to accelerate QT to 120B each month. Or is there a reason why even that is too high?
Pushing the FFR greater than the 3 month T-bill increases the chances of a cave-in. Things may happen more quickly.