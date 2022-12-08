When Will the Waves of Layoffs Loosen this Crazy Labor Market?

Now starting to (but just a little).
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There have been countless layoff announcements, some of them by big tech and social media companies, others from perennially money-losing companies that suddenly have to preserve cash – such as by BuzzFeed earlier this week to lay off 12% of its staff, or today by meal-delivery-penny-stock Blue Apron to lay off 10% of its corporate staff. Most of the announced layoffs were in the hundreds. Some were bigger, such as Meta with 11,000; and Twitter, a total mess of layoffs, quits, and please-come-backs. But they’re still small-ish numbers compared to the 153.5 million total employees in the US.
But there is still a historically huge number of job openings. Even as some workers in tech and social media companies are laid off, industrial companies, automakers (they’re investing heavily to build their EV divisions), and others are desperately trying to hire tech workers.
Ford, for example, is trimming its workforce in its legacy divisions, where sales are sagging, but is hiring tech and engineering talent in its EV division, where sales are booming, and where it has to start everything from scratch, including designing and building vehicles, software, supply chains, factories, etc. These companies have been starved of tech talent because they couldn’t compete with the rich pay packages and stock options offered by the likes of Twitter or Meta. But now they might be able to attract talent.
Layoff announcements by US companies are global layoffs, and some of these layoffs hit staff in other countries. For example, Twitter’s layoff numbers included its layoffs in India, where it gutted its office. Twitter also cancelled thousands of contractors, many of them in other countries.
Then there are the H-1B visa holders. Tech and social media companies, and other companies with tech divisions, are heavily staffed with people from other countries that are in the US on H-1B visas. And the layoff announcements include them. But these folks only have 60 days to find another employer after their current employment ends. If they cannot, they’re considered “out of status” and in theory would have to leave the US.
When workers on an H-1B visa get laid off, they’re not eligible for unemployment compensation in the US, and so they’re not showing up in the unemployment insurance claims that we’re going to look at.
And once they’re leaving the country, they no longer show up as “unemployed” in the monthly jobs report.
These are among the reasons why we haven’t seen a big increase in the weekly claims for unemployment insurance by the Labor Department.
But the trend has changed direction, as the “continued claims” (unemployment insurance claims by people who haven’t yet found a job at least one week after their initial claim) are now solidly increasing, though remain historically low.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance: 230,000 people filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance with their state unemployment offices in the week through Saturday, according to the Labor Department today. This was in the same low range as in prior weeks (up a little from last week, down a little from the prior week) and in the same low range as before the pandemic:
The long view of initial claims for unemployment insurance shows just how low they still are. For the labor market to soften meaningfully, we would have to see the number of initial unemployment claims rise above the 300,000 mark. When recessions occurred (purple columns), the number of initial weekly claims was spiking through the 350,000 range.
This shows that most of the people who got laid off found a job so quickly or already had a new job waiting in the wings that they didn’t need to file for unemployment compensation.
But some people now have a harder time finding a new job. The number of people who are still claiming unemployment insurance at least one week after the initial claim – people who haven’t yet found another job – rose to 1.67 million, according to the Labor Department today.
This is still historically low, about as low as during the lowest points just before the pandemic, and way lower than anything since the mid-1970s (when there were many fewer working people).
But it does show that the trend has solidly reversed, that some people are having a harder time finding a new job, and that they stay on unemployment insurance a little longer. This is a sign that the labor market is getting a little less tight:
This is the short view:
The long view shows just how historically low the 1.67 million continued claims are. But it also shows that the trend is now rising, having solidly reversed course. During the mild recession in 2001, these continued claims rose as high as 3.7 million. During the Great Recession, they jumped to 6.6 million.
We’ve had other indications that the labor market is getting just a little less tight, but remains very tight. The weekly unemployment insurance claims are the timeliest data we have. And they depict a labor market that is still amazingly tight, given all the layoff announcements, but is starting to loosen up a little to where some of the people who lost their jobs – and they might not be tech workers – are having to look a little longer to find a new job and remain on unemployment insurance just a little longer.
To stick with the “soft landing” analogy, the labor market is not landing at all yet, but it’s losing a little altitude.
Could tech layoffs be somewhat “hidden” in the labor data? A lot of those affected got generous severance packages. Those who are riding out severance may choose to delay filing for UE. Some states such as GA don’t allow any unemployment benefits until severance runs out.
Maybe we see a big burst in claims after the New Year, when folks realize that they’re not going to find a new tech job quickly, and their severance is running out in a few weeks?
The layoffs started earlier this year. I’ve been covering them. This is an ongoing saga. This isn’t just some new thing that came along in November.
It’s annoying to see this narrow focus on unemployment. The labor participation rate is still low, but nobody talks about the need for reducing the gulf between executive pay and hourly workers’ pay. I bet there’s no shortage of applicants for $250k+/year jobs.
The so-called “Living Wage” keeps one foot out of poverty from paycheck to paycheck. We, as Americans, want things fast and cheap but ultimately there is always a price to pay.
I bought some take-out Chinese food the other day and there was a 15% additional charge (pre tip) for employee wellness. On one hand I was slightly irritated because I’m not use to the surcharge but then I chewed on my thoughts and said to myself, “these restaurant people aren’t rolling in it, is it really going to kill you to give them a little extra?” The answer is of course not.
People that work hard and do the right thing when no one is looking deserve prosperity wages – not just living wages. And, as Americans, we must adjust what we are willing to pay for the conveniences of not doing things ourselves.
Could not disagree more. If a restaurant wants to do that, go ahead and raise prices by 15%. Do not add it on as a dishonest “fee.” All that’s doing is allowing them to advertise prices that are artificially low.
I agree with both of you.
Companies should raise prices, pay their employees more, and pay their executives less.
And customers should know the price, before making the purchase.
And who knows where that “employee wellness” money ended up? I’d prefer the raising of prices the 15%.
Fees are not taxed.
Eric, it sounds like you agree with all three. I agree that raising prices is the least deceptive way to charge more.
Harrold, in California at least, any mandatory charge on a restaurant bill is subject to sales tax, including mandatory service fees and “tips.” Some restaurants get around this by allowing the customer to opt out of a tip that is automatically placed on a bill.
“Companies should raise prices, pay their employees more, and pay their executives less.”
And don’t forget, then go out of business because they’re no longer competitive. Or are you suggesting they collude? And if they do collude, what happens when customers stop patronizing them because the prices are too high? Do we create a law that forces everyone to buy from them (so they can pay living wages to their employees)? What about those who can’t afford the now more expensive products or services? Will they be impoverished? If they are, what is your solution, apply for work at the colluding businesses that impoverished them to begin with? Notice your logic doesn’t stack up?
You present as a very clever sophist, Dr Doomz. Kidding!
You are right about one thing. The entire economy, cannot be summed up in a single sentence.
If companies refuse to pay their employees more than they should stop complaining they can’t find workers.
I work in the health sector, we are desperate for employees as population over 65 explodes.
You’re right; and Americans will need to adjust to the idea of dining out becoming more of a rare luxury, rather than a staple doing 3-5 Xs a week. Same with drinking out.
There was an article in the NYT a year or so ago to this same affect. Prices will need to go a lot higher in order to provide the type of compensation which will attract & retain workers doing this very hard and highly-prized labor — a really good server/barkeep is enough to keep me from moving too many zip-codes afield, whereas high turnover at a place is a turnoff (makes me wonder what kind of coke’d out tyrant is running off the staff behind the scenes).
Also as a rule, I won’t dine anyplace where the lowest paid staff member cannot afford to dine there.
“We” don’t need to do any such thing. I am not interested in carrying the burden for someone else’s prosperity, nor am I interested in solving the non-problem of hourly vs executive pay.
Feel free to join me and those like me in lowering the cost of living by allowing more housing and ending the Jones Act and other onorus regulations.
The most direct way to end the gulf between executive pay and line employees is to end artificially cheap borrowing and the (sub)basement lending standards that go with it.
Ridiculous compensation is another side consequence of the asset and credit mania. It’s not entirely caused by the mania (preceded it starting in the 80’s) but most of it would (and will) go away once the mania ends.
At minimum, the end of the mania will reduce outrageous equity compensation which is most of it. I can’t say that it will end it completely, but a protracted bear market will make shareholders and presumably eventually, company boards, make changes.
Institutional shareholders in particular have been derelict in this area. They need to vote against excessive compensation, including ridiculous “golden parachutes” for failure.
I think that’s a good assessment of the situation.
A better competitive edge might be in offering a product or service which is peerless in your industry, rather than screwing your employees over in order to offer the SOS at a nickel less than another purveyors.
CEO pay is rediculios plus benefits and golden parachutes,coaching pay is disgusting,and these idiots wonder why no one will work
Labor market is one of the biggest if not the biggest bubbles remaining. H1B stuff you mentioned will amplify it eventually
When the excessive money drop gets out of the system then spending will slow and companies will have to reduce staff to rationalize the business. Give it a few more months.
Per the above, participation rate is low. Restart or re-scaling a business requires more labour than running an existing one. The economy tilted to at home and is now tilting to in person requiring a reallocation of labour. Coming out of Covid, there was going to be a spike in labour for the above reasons. The labour market is merely responding to the friction of restarting an economy.
Interest rates should be set at what they were at pre-covid. Increasing them will not prevent the friction. There will be inflation as the central banks printed 10 to 15 years of money supply in 18 months so we are going to get 10 to 15 years of inflation in 2 to 3 years. Nothing will push prices down except a depression. BTW, printing all that money to avoid a collapse of the world economy was a smart move at the time. If inflation goes up, wages will go up, always has, always will. Raising interest rates now makes it harder for the average person to weather this friction and unavoidable inflation storm.
Interesting. Do you have any evidence of this rescaling issue and the persistence around it?
You sound like one of the “Fed needs to pivot” individuals. Lowering rates will only psychologically enable people to feel “rich” again, just like in 2021. Same people need to be conditioned to spend less and slower. Lowering rates, will not do that.
Furthermore, companies got simply lazy in terms of inflation. Cost reduction became a side project. Why? Because it is easier to pass on the increase onto the end user and as long as the end user is willing to pay the price, this bad behavior will also be embraced.
From my POV: Just by watching the housing market (chicagoland area), when mortgage rates went down from ~7% to ~6.XX%, many properties i have been watching for weeks, all of the sudden turned all contingent. The minute there will be any form of pivot, attitude of consumers will be: “we have to buy it now, or we will miss out our chance again” – and vicious cycle would start all over.
There is no easy way out of this one. That’s as “soft” landing as it will get.
I can tell you certain areas are slowing down dramatically in tech while others are still red hot. There’s still plenty of work there I just think companies over hired and now need to trim the fat. I don’t see mass layoffs coming anytime soon.
A yoga pants company still has $8 billion in revenue and Elon Musk thinks the Fed has been crazy to raise rates so high. We do live in a state of cognitive dissonance.
Muskeg is talking his bottom line. He’s getting torn a new a***hole, financially speaking. Like all billionaires, he’s watching his wealth evaporate on the daily. He, Ray Dalio and Co. are trying to force the FED to bring back their corporate socialism through selfishly transparent scare tactics.
Couldn’t agree more. These fake visionaries are always sounding the alarm of “crisis” from some grand strategic perspective that reflects their vanity. They think a few very good, big hits translate into every domain of supposed wisdom and vision. And the fanboys eat it up.
All those fake visionaries apparently didnt look into having cash reserves for unexpected circumstances, such as Covid shutdowns, economy slowdown etc
I remember Richard Branson from his private island crying for bailout in 2020. Then in 2021 flies to outer space.
Since money printing tide slowly goes out, it also begins to unravel, which companies and visionaries are “swimming naked” out there.
Depth –
Plus 1000 % on your comment. Fed exists solely to service the unelected banking cartel, plus the ultra rich.
I guess we should expect a crazy labor market after the recent crazy economy of the party few years. I think it all comes down to the lower participation rate, with extra millions dropping out of the labor market. Businesses will continue to struggle with this for years. Good for people, who will finally get compensated enough and not be abused by employers. Not so good for business. Too bad, so sad.
Business (truck equipment manufacturing) has been a wild ride since mid-2020, and we just hit our breaking point from bouncing back and forth from profit to loss month to month. We’re already running lean in the shop. It’s time to completely reset prices with a bias toward the high side, and swing a hatchet at SG&A until the bottom line shows black every month.
We’ve been on the fence about eliminating two salary positions for about a year – one sales, one scheduling. They are great guys but just aren’t generating enough value to offset their paychecks. Both are getting pink slips after the holidays. Those two cuts alone are about 1/4 of cost cut required to get us back on target.
My gut sense is that we will end up cutting deeper, but that all depends how the top line holds as these interest rate hikes start to choke off profligate spending in the economy.
What about smaller paychecks?
Why this time will be different in tech…
Most companies produce nothing of value any more, and we can live without them when they go under.
Do we really need Facebook, and see what selfies some narcissist is posting? Do you really want to live in Metaverse with your avatar?
Who cares if FTX went down and their tokens disappeared?
My point is that so many of these so called post-pandemic workers did not learn to work in professions that actually produced something of value, and as such did not acquire the skills to produce anything of value. It was all hype fed by easy money, and they will have a hard time getting high paying jobs again which will push up unemployment in 2023 and beyond.
Tech goes far beyond your examples. All other businesses and government agencies (at all levels) need coders. Everything from plant automation to school lunches need coders. Systems degrade over time and need to be replaced. All the data from old systems must be migrated. And on and on. Tech workers provide plenty of value and they ain’t gonna just disappear.
“Tech goes far beyond your examples.”
As Wolf hints at times, please read the entire response before making assumptions. I did not state that tech workers do not “provide plenty of value” as you imply. I stand by the claim that many of the recent tech jobs were not valuable to the society, especially social media companies that are using people as products to trick them to click on ads. Cryptos started well but became a classic Ponzi scheme. As such these jobs will disappear unlike in 2000, and good riddance.
John you are not the only one, I have heard many I intelligent people bemoan the fact that over the last ten years our brightest minds have spent all there time and energy figuring out how to sell others peoples stuff.
It’s not just social media and crypto.
Just because something is necessary doesn’t mean it’s economical or affordable.
To the extent these tech workers have jobs in the future, it’s going to be at lower purchasing power pay, once the asset and credit mania is confirmed as being over taking this fake economy down with it.
No different for most everyone else.
The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer.
I personally believe the internet is aging much like the old cable/satellite TV networks and companies. The “experience” is degrading, and more and more sites have paywalls. How many subscriptions can the average person really afford per year? Not many, is my answer.
I think the future will prove to be less “virtual” than clowns like Zuck believe, as people “cut the cord,” so to speak. I plan on it. Aside from Wolf’s site, I don’t honestly know if there’s anything else I’d miss. My online shopping has really diminished. I prefer brick and mortar.
Completely agree. The relentless pursuit of profit can do some great things, but it tends to suck the soul out of life. It has sucked the soul out of the internet.
I agree that the internet is going to get more Wild West and require some serious sifting through the dross. Both to find uncensored information and to skip over the patently ridiculous. But unless you don’t care about the world and how it affects you, you still need a source of information. And the MSM is laughable. Wolf is fine, but he has limited scope. Even YouTube is degraded now with a lot of censorship and ad blizzards. No one said it was going to be easy with the increased herding and fleecing of online commoditized consumers.
You must have better brick and mortar stores near you. Around me all I see are women’s clothes and shoes and snack foods. To get what I need I have to go on-line.
joe2,
You probably already know this but your alternative news sources can be found on Rumble and Locals.com
I disagree that software doesnt provide value. Take Intuit. Once you set up a business on Quickbooks, you can do the monthly reconciliation in minutes and if you are good with numbers dont even need an accountant or bookkeeper for small businesses.
Software generates efficiency in many industries that eliminates all the old physical barriers. There is real value there.
For business it depends on what you need. I found around 80% of what I did in Quickbooks was stuff required by various government agencies. It was mostly irrelevant to my real business needs. Of course your business may differ. When I got a CPA to do payroll, I stopped feeding Quickbooks.
So a lot of the “value” of business software is just in responding to the demands of government software. Without the government software creating the demands for your data you would not need most of the business software you have.
We just got a notice from Quickbooks that they will not support the desk top software after May 2023. We have to migrate to the “cloud” which means a monthly fee making Intuit immensely more profitable going this direction. May go back to paper / pencil and have our CPA do payroll.
I’m sure the Sand Hill Road gang are busy contacting these laid off employees to fund their next big ideas.
I work in tech and I have heard some wild tales during the last 2 years.
The company I work for has not given most employees a baseline raise in over 2 years. Most have been paid any incremental increases in pay with stock RSUs and EOY large bonuses. This is great for employees as long as the company stock maintains its 3X-4X premium over 2019.
If you work for some of the companies Wolf has mentioned that lost 80-90% on their stock in the last year, it is tragic. I hope they didn’t overpay for a house on that stepped up income in 2020.
However, some companies have been hiring from competition with generous base pay increases with the majority of the compensation in stock RSUs.
Senior tech people generally are paid with a large % in stock. Sales people are paid on sales commissions. This is fair but I certainly would not count my chickens before they are hatched.
This has likely been driving inflation. Once the wild RSUs and bonuses stabilize, things will return to normal.
The wildest tale I heard was a senior S/W designer paid a 150K base with 350K yearly in RSUs maturing over the next 3 years. That is 500K/year in income. I hope his company stock didn’t crash in the last year converting that 350K to 30K. Still, 180K ain’t bad but not enough to support a multi-million dollar house. I hope they keep their job and don’t have to work for a stable company “only” paying 130K. 500K income last year down to 130K this year could cause problems with them but will help inflation.
So much money was flowing during the pandemic.
If I wasn’t married with children, I would have parked my RV in a tech company parking lot and banked the 500K/year as long as I could and then drove off into the great CA sunset once this insanity was over.
“If I wasn’t married with children, I would have parked my RV in a tech company parking lot and banked the 500K/year as long as I could and then drove off into the great CA sunset once this insanity was over.”
That’s actually illegal. Living in an RV anywhere other than an RV park with all of the hookups and zoning requirements is a zoning violation. No matter what Youtubers and others say, the law is the law. The company would have to apply for and receive a temporary “special use permit” to allow for such thing.
Lots of people decided to flout the law and make their own rules. This is one of the many unintended consequences of Jerome Powell and Company’s reckless monetary policies which have divorced shelter prices from local incomes. We need to start cleaning up the streets so that they’re not littered with illegal RVs, tent cities, etc., and start putting people back into legal shelter.
If you park your RV in a company private parking lot with their permission, that may be a perk for the job. You may be on-call 24/7 as a requirement. It would be better than a cot in your cube.
Walmart allows overnight RV parking for customers in many cities.
How is this different? It is private property.
I suppose cities could regulate it.
Depth Charge,
Granted that if you have a family, living in an RV may present a problem. But as a single man, I bought a “step up” truck (Nissan NV 2500 HD) and lived in that for six years. I would park the truck in a Panera Bread parking lot over night and could wake up anytime after 6 am. to go get my free coffee.
As a member of a Planet Fitness gym which were open 24/7 I could park in their parking lot and take a shower (and brush my teeth) whenever I wanted to.
I’m now living in a very nice home in a SE Asian country.
Good for you. Are you in Phuket? That was my target. Maybe someday I’ll get back.
I had a friend that lived in an RV in the company parking lot with no problems. The company had a gym and showers and a cafeteria. He was an eccentric genius. Very much in demand but never cashed his paychecks. That was a while back and now they probably have hundreds of rules and laws against it.
joe2,
I’m on the northern most island (I believe) of Luzon. Manila is northwest of me by about 200 miles. I’m in the southeast in the Bicol region along San Miguel Bay.
Excellent move. I was in Catanduanes last summer.
M G,
Nice, irrigated agriculture land around you, no? Fresh pineapple is one of my faves. Enjoy the fruits of the earth, sir.
My motorbike is in hibernation, but the gravel bike has a fresh set of 40 mm tires with four rows of tungsten carbide studs on ’em. “Rubber (and tungsten) side down; salt crusted & slush splattered side up.”
Cheers to you!
P. R
Cheers to you!
You need to allow the construction of legal shelter, including SROs and RV living wherever I want to. Let motels rent to tenants as long as they want. That is the real principal issue here.
Actually, if you talk to many Amazon and Google employees, this year has been a disaster for their RSUs. Yes, even the high and mighty have fallen.
The base compensation was always mediocre or average for these workers. The big promise was the infinite growth based on ZIRP and QE that would push up the RSUs indefinitely. That is why Amazon and FB doubled their number of workers in two years: the Fed would not “allow” it.
Wolf at least did not cry wolf about the Fed and what was to come.
Exactly! Google and Amazon stock are down about 50% from 1 year ago. They are almost back down to 2019 levels.
2021 was a very good year if you were paid mostly in stock. It was a good year only if you sold it and didn’t hold it or use it as leverage.
Your W2 wages for 2021 were likely through the roof since RSU vesting is counted as income whether you sell or not.
FYI, RSU’s are paid at certain dates throughout the year. They are considered part of your job compensation.
ie you could have been granted 300 shares of stock in early 2019 that are paid at certain times of the year over the next 3 years. If the stock price was $100 in 2019, you couldn’t sell your RSU it in until you incrementally vested over the next 3 years. You would have received 100 shares from this stock/year when it vested over the 3 years. In 2019, this was worth 10K if you sold it in 2019.
If the stock price skyrocketed to 1K/share in 2020, your 100 shares of stock for 2020 would have been vesting at $100K/year during 2020.
You are taxed at the value when your stock vests. You would have had tax withheld for 10K in 2019 and 100K in 2020. The amounts are shown as income on your W2. In 2020, your W2 would have shown a huge increase in income (100K) if you wanted to qualify for a house or Ferrari.
If in 2021, the stock plummeted to $10/share again, if you did not sell your stock in 2020, you have lost $90K in income. You will have a nice capital loss to list on your taxes if you didn’t sell the stock.
It is a gamble on whether to not sell your vested stock. The 10K in stock vested in 2019 would have been worth 100K in 2020 if you sold it (a 90K gain). If you held your 100K in stock from 2020, it would only be worth 10K in 2021.
Your W2 wages in 2020 would have shown a huge wage increase. Your W2 wages in 2021 would have shown a huge decrease,
Don’t count you chickens until they are hatched but your dream W2 wages may qualify you for your dream house.
Next time you fly out of LAX, see if you can spot the remote employee parking lot that airlines employees live in.
On Westchester Parkway, formerly known as… the camp ground.
Any signs with ‘Will code for food’ popping up yet?
The media is lying again, the layoffs have been tiny. Meta laid off 11k after hiring 33k in the last 2 years. So they’re still +20k employees in the last few years. Amazon had one of the largest layoffs yet it was actually just 1% of their headcount!
Compare this to the 2019 “good times” when “good times” Tesla was laid off 10% of staff as a normal thing.
The media is pushing a narrative that isn’t based up by data (but what else is new?)
To me, this is good news! It means inflation will stay high and longer.
JPowell, keep raising the interest rates!!!
I sure hope so as I am waiting for the 7% 10 year treasury to surface. Once that shows up, I will back up the truck!
You will need an ambulance before that happens.
Anthony,
I have the same plan. I dream of retiring with a guaranteed 7% return for 10 years. It has been a long time since any ROR that high was guaranteed.
However, it would be my luck if inflation was not beat and the Fed decided a 8% inflation rate is good enough. For this reason, I will only unload half the truck and wait. I’ve never been good with timing the top or bottom.
@Anthony A.
In the mean time, buy treasury bills using the ladder technique.
No reason to wait around for the 10yr, unless you currently have some other investment that returns more than 4.5%.
Do that and it will be before rates “blow out”.
That’s what’s in store now that the 39YR cycle bottomed in 2020.
Harvey, I am currently laddering up to one year T Bills bought at auction. And also have some juicy CDs in the pot.
“The media is lying again, the layoffs have been tiny. Meta laid off 11k after hiring 33k in the last 2 years. So they’re still +20k employees in the last few years. Amazon had one of the largest layoffs yet it was actually just 1% of their headcount!”
I am afraid you are seeing the whole picture. Meta will not renew contracts for 30k contractors in 2023. Musk let go of 5,500 contractors. Microsoft’s contractor layoffs are significant also.
As such the combined effect is not really being felt since the full-time jobs are getting the attention and not contractor layoffs and furloughs.
Why are we surprised that inflation is still roaring and labor markets are hot when the Fed has 8 billion on the balance sheet and the Federal government is spending money like there is no tomorrow?
The junkie is still taking 8-balls in the bathroom, so he hasnt crashed yet. It will come. Wait for home prices to get back to 2018 levels in a year from now and still headed lower, that will take some froth out of things.
The employment market is still tight because credit conditions remain very loose. Loose credit conditions aren’t just interest rate levels (FRB rate hikes), it’s whether anyone will lend to you at all and on what terms (corporate covenants).
I’ll make the same comment i have made before. Wait until the stock market actually falls hard which hasn’t come close to happening. It’s happened to companies profiled on this site, but not to the ones that account for most of the index values.
There is nothing like a crashing stock market to generate mass pink slips, just like in 2008 and the dot.com bust. Corporate America still expects any economic weakness to be mild or temporary, to the extent they actually expect it at all.
Same concept for the performance of the corporate bond market. It’s harder to borrow now than a year ago, but very easy historically.
Yes, we’ve experienced just vapors, rising from the real pile of dung!
SPX 2800 PE 12
The data shows a clear view that recurring claims are rising but still at historic lows .
I too believe that markets need to drop below 2020 levels before the inflation drops significantly.
S&P 500 of 2800 will not equal a P/E of 12. If it declines to that level and stays there, earnings are in for a crash landing.
Not that it matters since valuation wise, earnings aren’t even real money. It’s a number in an accounting ledger.
Regardless of the level I picked a number based on current earnings or maybe forward earnings the point is pain from wallstreet stock evaluations I think is needed as well as employment for inflation to drop significantly. Earnings will contract as well maybe inflation maybe not . Employment no where near recession levels but the picture can change fast
I wet to two Dollar Tree stores today and both were closed at 3:00pm, citing inability to staff the store, on a door sign. We may have a surplus of jobs now, but are they jobs anyone would want?
If you only count decent jobs that pay above poverty level, perhaps we have a shortfall.
Sounds like those two dollar trees you visited are going to need to be renamed 2 dollar tree lol.
Gonna have to pay more at min pay type jobs to get workers, then gonna have to charge more to pay for workers.
Can’t just raise minimum wage workers pay without raising others pay also as to stay equitable and things stay tight because nobody wants to move the needle.
Price discovery for jobs market seems similar to housing except there moving in opposite directions
Local restaurant used to be open 6 days a week. Closed on Mondays. Now it closes on Sundays too and shorted working hours because the lack of staff. The staff is actually a lot happier. They get off Sundays and they get off of work at 9pm instead of 10pm
Should be interesting to see how the labor market re-aligns with the skill demands. Who’s going to train these white collar workers blue collar trade skills? Who’s going to want to start over mid-life with that style of work? The only way the next generation (Gen Z) succeeds and maintains US global strength is by erasing most of, and transferring some of, the largest asset bubble wealth in history from Boomer 401(k)s and real estate. People laugh, but it will happen. If it doesn’t, say goodbye to the birthrate…bigly and quickly. Uncle Sam won’t have that.