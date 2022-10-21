Margin Debt Is Still Far from Calling a Bottom for Stocks

It nailed the top last November and it nailed the tops and bottoms going back at least to the 1990s.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Increases and decreases in leverage, when large enough, drive markets up or down. The only summary data on stock-market leverage that we can get is margin debt, reported monthly by FINRA, which obtains the data from its member brokers. There is a lot more leverage in the market, but we don’t get a summary figure of it. Margin debt is our stand-in for overall stock market leverage.
Margin debt data that was released last November, for the month of October, nailed the top in the stock market, as margin debt had nailed prior tops. More on that in a moment, including my annotated long-term chart. Now we’re looking for signs of a bottom. But as of the latest release of margin debt, we’re far from any bottom.
Margin debt fell by $24 billion in September from August, to $664 billion. But it is still very high, 39% above the March 2020 low. The drops in margin debt in January and February 2020 showed that there was already concern that Covid might be tearing up the markets, and some investors prepared by reducing their leverage. At the current level, margin debt has a lot more room to fall – and the process can take years as we’ll see in a moment – before it signals a bottom in the stock market.
In the chart above, you can see that the summer rally was doomed to be just another bear-market rally because margin debt didn’t jump with it; it barely ticked up a little and then fizzled.
Leverage is a huge factor in the direction of any market. Leverage is the great accelerator on the way up, and on the way down. Big spikes in margin debt led invariably to stock market “events,” and a bottoming out of margin debt either preceded or closely followed the bottom of the sell-off.
The bottom signal occurs when margin debt drops to the lows from a few years earlier and then starts rising again.
In the long-term view of margin debt, it’s not the absolute dollar amounts that matter, but the steep spikes in margin debt before the selloffs and the declines that start with the sell-off, and bottom out at the end of the sell-off.
The long-term chart below of margin debt also shows stock market events. Margin debt will need to fall somewhere near a prior low established several years before the spike in order to give a bottom signal.
The Dotcom Bust started in the middle of March 2000 (Nasdaq Composite hit 5,048), which was also the month when the spike in margin debt peaked. Margin debt bottomed in October 2002, having fallen to a level of 1998, after the Nasdaq Composite had plunged 78%. Then both began to rise again.
The Financial Crisis crash was preceded by a huge spike in margin debt to a peak in July 2007. Then margin debt fell. The Nasdaq started falling on November 1, 2007, from 2,859, plunging 55% to 1,268 by March 2009. Margin debt bottomed in February 2009, reported in March 2009. The stock market bottomed in March 2009.
As you can see, this process takes years – not months! Margin debt is not an indicator for day traders or short-term speculators that bet on daily ups and downs, but an indicator of longer-term trends.
Stock market leverage predicts stock-market moves in a somewhat indirect way: When the market starts a mundane regular little sell-off, high leverage triggers bouts of selling — usually of the most speculative stocks that shot up the most, and that then are the first to plunge — to pay down leverage to avoid margin calls, and it triggers bouts of forced selling as margin calls are going out. Leveraged investors have to sell stocks to pay down their margin debt, and this selling pushes down prices further, which triggers more forced selling, and more fears of forced selling, etc.
On the way up, increasing margin debt increases the buying pressure in the market, funded with borrowed money. And stock market bubbles need lots of leverage to get there.
Margin debt is the great accelerator on the way up, as buying stocks with borrowed money creates new buying pressure that drives up prices.
And in the reverse manner, margin debt is the great accelerator on the way down, as this borrowed money gets drawn out of the market by selling stocks, just when new money is reluctant to come into the market to buy those stocks at those prices, but is willing to buy those stocks at lower prices. And the money that margined investors drew out then vanishes into paying off the margin debt — instead of sitting on the “sidelines” somewhere.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Didn’t know that. Makes sense. But it is an effect, not a cause.
Markets generally turn when money flows turn, the volume and velocity of money. And that is predictable.
Now I am curious to know when, given the current trend and velocity of margin debt reductions, that March 2020 line of potential support may be reached.
One more rally starting with renewed false expectation of Fed Pivot. It will sure pump speculation and hence inflation.
Ravaging inflation makes me wonder if Powell joined hands with Wallstreet to screw Incumbants in mid-terms.
In high gain feedback loops cause and effect are hard to distinguish. Which sound exactly was causing the mike to instruct the amp to go to the max and the speaker to the limit?
“As you can see, this process takes years – not months!”
—————
The Fed has changed the speed of everything financial over the last few years, thus hard to look at the history of finance with any high confidence due to the Jeremy beast that lurks within the monetary shadows…
Basically a twist in Mike Tyson’s famous quote… “Everyone has a plan until they get JPOWed in the face”…been there, done that, learned to be emotionally and logically flexible when it comes to our financialization of everything era.
I got “BenPowed” during the last housing crash waiting for the P/E ratios to hit the historic average of 8-ish before the bounce….but it bounced 20% higher than “historic” so now I cost average in constantly to hedge my bets near historic and chart confluence zones. I’m not sure there is such a thing as educated guesses with monetary and fiscal elites playing God over the global economy…
It’s like playing real life Monopoly, but being aware that the Fed and even Congress can flip the table at any moment…
No, it hasn’t changed. (Fed/market speed.) the 1929-1931 charts moved as fast or faster as today’s, for instance. Or try 1987…
But yes, they can flip over the table, change the rules of the game, invalidate your best trade b/c the loser in the other side is a “systemic” risk, and basically do “whatever it takes” when you least expect it.
“Even the most circumspect friend of the market would concede that the volume of brokers’ loans—of loans collateraled by the securities purchased on margin—is a good index of the volume of speculation.” -John Kenneth Galbraith, The Great Crash 1929
I freely admit that I am not a speculator. Is speculation necessary? I ask this as a grandchild of a suicide after the 1929 crash. He was not a speculator, just an owner of a couple of grocery stores who lost everything as a result of no one having any money to buy food. An immigrant, he had already uprooted himself and his family for ‘American opportunity’ and could not take any more. I realize this comment is like farting in church, but, here we are again.
Fed’s Powell in 2012: “…I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause. Investors really do understand now that we will be there to prevent serious losses. It is not that it is easy for them to make money but that they have every incentive to take more risk, and they are doing so. Meanwhile, we look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum that will result in big losses when rates come up down the road. You can almost say that that is our strategy.”
This comment is really for you, Wolf, since I doubt it will see the light of day in your blog. I know you have a job to do, but, really, where does it stop?
> he had already uprooted himself and his family for ‘American opportunity’ and could not take any more.
This invited me to rethink the vaunted US opportunity so many have sought. Immigration was, and is (my financialized brain now interprets) in effect, entering a space of greater volatility, skewed more to the upside, and purchasing an option, a more “leveraged” set of outcomes than “the old country” presented. The option and risk are skewed toward the upside, but definitely have a potential downside. A trader generally heads toward the risks and volatility because they have opportunity, while this bears risk of crashing.
It sort of unifies my thinking about participating in an entrepreneurial and trading culture. Most start-ups fail. And back in those days, the landing was not so soft at all. Now we find ourselves with an opposite set of problems: government as insurance against everything, every mischance, via (ill-financed) printing. This is stagflationary to the core.
Is the option’s expiration what’s driving up stocks today?
You have an excellent article about the handwringing on Wall Street / financial media about “liquidity” in the Treasury market.
Do you think a downgrade in bonds / collateral could lead to further margin calls?
Selling pressure could intensify if so.
Sorry, there was a whisper of a Fed mini pivot today…
It’s the bottom for sure…this time!
Per MarketWatch – Fed’s Daly wants to start talking about ‘step down’ in super-sized pace of interest-rate hikes
——————————–
Exactly 2banana!
Fed mouthpieces fart and the markets sniff pivot potpourri….HA
Thus beware of our monetary Monopoly board flippers, as sure they stink, yet are unfortunately financial Gods for the moment.
My fear is once “they” lose their financial omnipotence, as that’s when I cash out my monopoly money and make sure I own more “real things” versus “paper things”…
Hi Wolf, thanks for this article. Two questions from a financial ignoramus:
1) Is this data in constant dollars? I don’t see it mentioned on the FINRA site.
2) Presumably interest rates impact the carrying costs of margin trades. So, would that have added fuel to the fire during the near-ZIRP years?
donkey,
“1) Is this data in constant dollars? I don’t see it mentioned on the FINRA site.”
In the article, it says IMPORTANTLY:
“In the long-term view of margin debt, it’s not the absolute dollar amounts that matter, but the steep spikes in margin debt before the selloffs and the declines that start with the sell-off, and bottom out at the end of the sell-off.”
Back in November, when margin debt warned about the impending sell-off that we then promptly got, people were posting the same nonsense into the comments: put the charts on a log scale; adjust it for inflation; adjust it for S&P 500 gains, etc., etc., and just like you, they wanted me to ADJUST AWAY the warning so that there would be no warning, and so that the game could go on, but the warning was correct, and since then the Nasdaq plunged by 33%.
Wolf, I saw that and understand your point. My questions were not intended to mitigate your analysis, quite the opposite. I was thinking that the future bottom may be quite a bit lower than a naïve glance at the chart would suggest.
I only found your site a few months ago. I’ve gone back and read many articles and comments but had not seen the November article that you referenced, hence today’s post is a revelation to me. Thanks for the reply and keep up the good work.
BTW, I’m not finding much data on historical margin interest rates. But I found an announcement from Robinhood lowering their rate from 5% to 2.5% in late December 2020. It’s at 9.75% now. Canary cat coalmine something something?
The way I think of this is how are you planning to spend the US dollars. For example, if you saved $25k to buy a truck in 2019 but didn’t, your “truck money” is now worth less because a truck say costs $50k now. But say you saved $100k cash/debt at the beginning of the year to invest but chose not to. Your money may lose 8% due to inflation but it’s better than 33% lost or more (if you planned on meme stocks).
Great insight Wolf.
May be I misunderstand but is there a way to further link a likely future percentage decrease in the main Markets from that information ? (Rather than a rough time window for a bottom?)
Thank you
It would be interesting to know how margin debt unwound during other stock sell-offs (’87, ’73-’74, others). Too bad the data doesn’t go back that far. The 2020 crash is a potentially misleading event because the Fed stepped in immediately and rained mountains of money upon the chosen. So the graph really only shows 2 well-defined events (dot com & GFC). Even the GFC could be thought of as tainted by government involvement. For events that occur maybe a decade or so apart, this is a low resolution dataset. One could say that that margin debt is normally cut about in half, in which case we have a long way to go. Or one could say that margin debt returns to rest a little bit above the previous crash’s bottom, in which case we don’t have much longer to go. One event was about 3 years peak to trough, the other was about 2, and we’re getting close to a year into this current fiasco. Then there’s always the question of, “How is the government going to step in, and by what magnitude this time?”
The long term graph is an excellent indicator to confirm that we’ve entered a period of unwinding margin debt, but I’m not convinced that it’s a very good gauge to to predict whether this is going to continue for years, or will bottom out in 6 months, or 3 months, or within any specific timeframe.
Margin debt doesn’t predict how many months/years the sell-off will continue. The margin-debt decline is slowing down, after the plunge, and can continue for a couple of years at a slower decline speed. It should indicate (not predict) when the long downtrend reverses into an uptrend. When we get there to this month X, it should say something like this: “around here somewhere must be the bottom.”
This will be a recurring theme here, every now and then, so there will be plenty of discussion on it.
The FRB intervening doesn’t have the result you imply. It’s a function of what people believe. That’s what makes it work.
The FRB cut rates in 2008 as the market crashed and only Lehman failed did their intervention work. The next time if market psychology moves against them, they will fail.
Look at Japan since 1989 and look at the UK with its recent bond rout. Two different situations but the same principle applies.
It’s not a mechanical process where central banks can magically stop the selling and keep the financial system solvent.
If the selling is big enough, there is nothing any central bank can do to prevent a systemic crash. They can close the markets and/or clean the mess up afterwards.
It looks like we have the potential for a bear market rally if we follow through on Monday.
So margin debt is down about $300B or about 33%, but the S&P 500 is only down about 20%. I wouldn’t say this has created an “acceleration” situation just yet. Granted, I agree with the point Wolf is making, but I certainly think the worst is yet to come like most of us do.
I just hope the Fed’s QT creates a massive liquidity crisis early next year that causes the bottom to fall out.
One can hope.
“I just hope the Fed’s QT creates a massive liquidity crisis early next year that causes the bottom to fall out.”
I want the markets to crash but to a point only. I want it to be somewhat drawn out but expect a series of market panics over the life of this multi-decade bear market.
A true liquidity crisis (a “fat tail” catastrophic systemic failure) where central banks cannot restore confidence will have numerous consequences which most people don’t expect and aren’t prepared for either.
The first one being the potential freeze up of the payments system where no one has access to their financial accounts and can’t pay for anything except with cash or barter.
NFCI/ANFCI are still showing Leverage at -0.09. At the height of the sloshing, around June 2021, it was -0.12.
When the other NFCI/ANFCI indicators go Positive (actual tightening), Leverage is usually -0.02 to -0.03, so yeah, I’d say the Fed still has a ways to go to deleverage the markets.
While the question mark provides a caveat, the annotated “Bottom signal?” doesn’t seem that far away.
This is what I was talking about above. Some will look at this chart, trace a curve through the lows, and think, “hey, we’re almost at the bottom.” In constant dollars, the left half of the graph would be higher (the curve gets flatter). Then, factor in today’s interest rate environment versus previous crises, and perhaps the bottom signal is a long way off. At most of the previous bottoms, the Federal Funds Rate was 1% or less, right?
donkey
While I wouldn’t question your motives, I personally feel that you might be at risk of being overly technical and I’m not clear what you hope to achieve from dissecting the chart.
Not on the basis of anything identified on this site, but I reject margin debt as a valuable indicator. It’s highly relevant but of limited practical use.
On the face if it, the trajectory to the “bottom?” seemed not that far off, so I flagged it for a possible clarification.
Have a good weekend.
1) SPY closed under Oct 18 black crow high and Oct 18 black crow high failed to rise above June 30 close. Next week SPY might breach June 30 close.
2) SPY weekly is a failed DM #9. But SPY monthly DM #9 have a week to
go. It might close below June 30 close, testing/ closing Oct 13/14 open gap, beaching Oct 13 low, or fail.
3) Dia weekly is a failed DM #9. DIA daily breached Oct 18 black crow high,
closing above, but was stopped by dma50.
There is no close below Oct 18 low, but today DIA closed above Oct 18 high and above June 30 close.
4) We don’t know what might happen next week in the blue zone casino. Those 100Y Olde SOB might fool us again for fun and entertainment…
This is a very well-written and interesting blog. Good job. My question is where can we access this information on the internet? Wolf says it is “reported monthly by FINRA, which obtains the data from its member brokers….” Is there a link to the FINRA website and a particular date each month were they report the margin debt?