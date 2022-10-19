Boom v. Bust: Construction Starts of Multifamily Buildings v. Single-Family Houses

And in terms of “housing shortage” or “underbuilding?” Well, we’ll just go ahead and sink that meme.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total numbers are somewhat dismal: Construction starts of all types of privately owned housing units – single family houses and units in multifamily buildings – fell by 8.1% in September from August, and by 7.7% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 1.44 million housing units, according to the Census Bureau today.
These initial estimates tend to get revised sharply up or down, and are very volatile. For example, in August these housing starts had spiked by a revised 13.7% from the prior month, following a veritable plunge in July. The September decline only worked off part of the August jump.
But there are important trends underway that these month-to-month ups-and-downs distract from:
- A boom in construction starts of multifamily (condo and apartment) buildings at highs last seen during the multifamily bubble in the 1980s;
- A plunge in construction starts of single-family houses that started in April as mortgage rates began to spike.
I’m going to show these trends by converting the volatile month-to-month data into three-month moving averages (3MMA).
The three-month moving average (3MMA) for construction starts of all types of privately owned housing units fell by 3% in September from August, by 6.9% from a year ago, and by 8.6% from the recent high at the end of 2020, to 1.46 million housing starts (SAAR), the lowest since October 2020. Residential construction did a U-Turn in April and hasn’t look back since.
The purple line reflects the average annual increase in households from 2000 through 2020 to shed light on the so-called “housing shortage” and the so-called “underbuilding.”
In terms of this “housing shortage,” well…
The real estate industry uses the term “housing shortage” to justify the home prices that have ballooned to ridiculous levels, which created the bizarre world where there is now a shortage of homes people can actually afford to rent or buy, but a glut of homes people cannot afford. If you have lots of money you can rent and buy lots of homes and just leave them vacant if you wish.
Turns out, there is no shortage of housing, just prices have been inflated beyond recognition. And some folks try to get some tax benefits by converting their vacant homes into vacation rentals.
In terms of the purple line above: Housing starts fell behind household growth only from 2008 to 2015. But in 13 years before then and in the seven years since then, housing starts have out-run the growth in the number of households. And in 2020, the number of households actually fell, even as housing starts boomed.
The plunge in single-family construction:
Construction starts of single-family houses fell by 4.2% in September from August, and plunged by 17% from a year ago, and by 25% from the peak in December 2020, to just 909,000 houses (SAAR, 3MMA), the lowest since July 2020.
Construction had peaked in December 2020 amid the mind-boggling free-money boom orchestrated by the Fed’s QE and 0% interest-rate policy, and by the government’s efforts to throw as many trillions of dollars in as many directions as possible. And housing got some of it and boomed.
But by 2021, inventories of houses in various stages of construction began to pile up. And when mortgage rates began to spike earlier this year, demand began to fizzle.
Homebuilders are trying to unload massive inventories as demand has plunged and as traffic from potential buyers has collapsed to Housing Bust 1 levels. Homebuilders have said that they’re going to manage these inventories from both ends: By reducing construction and by trying to boost sales somehow.
But even at the peak in December 2020, construction starts were far below the historic boom during Housing Bubble 1 that created an enormous amount of excess inventory that took years of household growth to work off.
The boom in multifamily construction.
Construction starts of multifamily buildings of two or more units, such as condo and apartment buildings, dipped by less than 1% in September from August, to 551,000 units (SAAR, 3MMA). This was up by 18.6% from a year ago!
Over the past six months, construction starts had been in the range between 477,000 and 632,000 units (SAAR, individual months, not 3MMA) the highest range since the multifamily construction bubble in the 1980s, that began to unwind in 1986.
In many densely populated cities and urban centers, multifamily is just about the only type of housing that is getting built, such as in San Francisco, Boston, Manhattan, etc.
In San Francisco for example, there are currently 69,3654 housing units in various stages of the development pipeline, and nearly all of them are in multifamily buildings, many of them on tracts of land to be redeveloped: Candlestick Park/Hunter’s Point Shipyard, Treasure Island, Parkmerced, Potrero Power Plant, Pier 70, etc., on top of numerous fill-in projects.
In big cities, this has been the trend for years, and people can choose where they want to live: in a new house further away, in an older house in the city, or in a new or older condo or apartment wherever it’s the most convenient for them.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“where there is now a shortage of homes people can actually afford to rent or buy, but a glut of homes people cannot afford.”
How long will it take for this to change, that is, these unaffordable homes become affordable? Years maybe?
Inevitable, I suppose.
Feels like never and probably will be never…I am being dramatic here and I know it suppose to take time but with so many stats and charts all pointing the wrong way and prices are still barely budging and there are still idiots out there buying somehow at least in certain “hot” California markets. It sure is frustrating seeing how prices are no where near the toilet yet with this kind of outlook, feel like the RE market and stock market can now just survive forever on hopium.
Majority of the sellers still time traveling and looking for prices from a year to 6 months ago and some are still getting them. Really feels like there’s no hope there for any potential home buyers looking to buy without over leveraging for a crap shack and add insult to injury with this level of interest rate even with a 800+ credit score and plenty of down payment.
Ground report from san diego: Although no perceivable change in price, the market has slowed down a lot here, home staying longer and better homes coming in and staying in, instead of bidding war.
A lot of price reductions in my hood.
If the mortgage rates stay high and go higher, I’d expect more fireworks.
Patience would pay but not a lot of people have it
I really wish that I could find some of these folks continuing to buy no matter how “hot” the market is. Because I really, Really REALLY wanna know what they do for a living, that they can afford to keep on buying right now
Be patient. Seller anxiety is setting in. Look at the asking price drops.
There is nothing more anxiety-inducing than owning a vacant home that is falling in price and causing expenses such as RE tax, interest, maintenance, etc. Builders and second home owners are dealing wtih this now. Why make their pain your pain?
If you want to buy, I would plan on waiting 2 years to avoid losing a lot of wealth right away. Impatience is not a good virtue for wealth-building.
yes, time will tell. and yes, years. but, it’s happening more rapidly than previous bubble deflating events.
locally in my western gateway tourist town (read conservative incomes), prices are coming down. It depends on how stiff/willfully ignorant a seller is, but certain single family starter homes are being reduced by huge amounts. $50k reductions on several <$350k properties and they're not moving either after weeks on market. I have hopes for a expedited "recovery"
3 years at least. The sellers in housing will need to learn the lesson that there is bid and ask. And sometimes there is no bid at all.
The housing market had a massive stroke and has not regained consciousness. Instead of providing first aid, the FED left it on the side of the road to die. More big rate hikes incoming, of the 75 basis point variety.
In a certain bubblicious town I’ve been following, the median hit $615k – a laughable number given local incomes. At Jerome Powell’s ludicrous 2.75% mortgage rate at the peak (valley), assuming 20% down, the monthly payment would be about $2,300. At today’s current rate of 7%, the person who used to be able to afford that $615k house can now only afford a $375k house to have the same monthly payment with 20% down.
The 20% down is actually pretty much fantasy, because almost nobody has it. 3% down, oftentimes borrowed and rolled back into the loan, is more likely.
This is why the housing market is laying on the side of the road blue. Rigor mortis will be setting in soon. This one’s DOA.
Not DOA enough apparently. Friend of mine showed me a a nearby condo in Ladera ranch, 1600 sqft sold for $783K. In talking to the previous owner, the new owner will apparently pay $6K a month (mortgage+tax..etc) not sure what kind of loan term is that. You really can’t cure stupidity at this level. The old owner made out like a bandit though and will move out of state and probably buy later.
You need knifecatchers to take the fall all the way down. But, ahem….
“The summer’s collapse in Orange County homebuying pushed the median selling price below $1 million and cut the number of seven-figure neighborhoods by six from springtime.
Since the spring’s peak, drops out of million-dollar status were found in Anaheim 92807, Anaheim 92808, Foothill Ranch 92610, Garden Grove 92845, Huntington Beach 92647, Irvine 92614, Ladera Ranch 92694, Mission Viejo 92691, and Orange 92867.”
Seems “Ladera Ranch” ain’t that special given the news earlier this month.
Why reach conclusions based on analysis of outliers? That’s FOMO behavior.
Housing prices are dropping. That’s a fact, so why get distracted by some bagholder who overpaid for a home. There are wide variances at the individual transaction level, but the downward trend is clear.
I think it is nearly impossible to get off the crack once you go down that road. The landing is not going to be soft. My understanding is monetary crack by central bankers is supposed to be for a year or so, not for a decade.
Now Powell got religion and is going to fix it all in a year. I think there is something big going on behind the curtain. Russia, China, Great Britain, IMF, World Bank, ECB. Geopolitics, monetary policy and fiscal policy plots all around. Powell fighting MMT crowd? Drill baby drill fighting Net Zero crowd?
I think the bad news has been successfully kicked until after election. Winter is looking like when we are going to “soft” land this plane.
I remember reading articles a couple of years ago mentioning private equity firms like Blackstone were buying residential real estate during the last housing bust at deep discount prices and turning them into rentals. Blackstone alone owned $300 billion in real estate (if I remember correctly). I guess it doesn’t matter if they paid cash or mortgaged them because even if they financed 70%, the interest rates had to be extremely low. For this reason, I would think the current housing bubble will not hurt them, especially if more people are renting. However, I am thinking they could really destroy real estate prices if they decided to trim their housing inventory. In lieu of doubling their profits, they could afford to sell their inventory at a 70 or 80 percent profit. That could put pressure on people who bought one or more houses and are not in a position to take that much of a hit. What I am I missing Wolf? :)
Agree with Depth Charge. A simple comparison of median income buyer affordability and median house price at any level – national, state, county etc. – shows that there is a huge gap which is unsustainable without another round of stimulus. At national level price is down to $389k but the median income buyer barely affords a 250k house. That is even assuming excellent credit and minimal debt. An average buyer affords more like $210k at this point. And 210k is a 50% drop from peak of 420k nationally.
Just a function of time. One can live in la la land for only so long.
Prices just don’t seem to be dropping around my neck of the woods. Every new listing just makes me shake my head.
Crappy (in the eyes of this beholder) starter homes for 300K in flyover country. Whuuuuut? Oh lookie… “Luxury vinyl plank”.
Good grief.
Off topic, sorry, but I think Tesla will set some kind of record tomorrow in daily trading volume. The dollar amount could be a crazy number like $50 Billion.
Andy, you’re gambling….
I think there’s a flaw in comparing the median house prices to median income since buying a home is not for every income level.
My guess is that it makes more sense to compare median house prices to top 35% income or something around there.
If you buy now there’s a very good chance you will be able to refi later at a lower rate, and of course prices are down. The housing shortage prefigures a growth in population, and open immigration policy. And as long as wages are climbing you can look forward to paying a fixed rate with your rising income. This period looks a lot like the 1950s, inflation, growth, and the Fed working off old debt. The real inflation didn’t hit for another 20 years, which might also be the case here. The deflation bogey, systemic collapse, is going to be met with liquidity liquidity liquidity. Money might not be worth much but there will be plenty of it. Investment decisions refer to the inflationary macroenvironment and are not difficult.
Booked business at my Fortune 500 has been -5% YoY or more for a few weeks now. It was 30%+ in Q1. That’s $10s of millions less that large companies are willing to spend this year vs last year. That eventually starts hitting S&W which usually means lay offs at those companies and further down the line, my company.
Prices will have to come down just due to competition of supply. buyers will only dry up more not even factoring in rate hikes and prices will need to follow. Be patient my fellow millennials.