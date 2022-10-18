Housing Bubble Woes: Plunge in Buyer Traffic & Homebuilder Confidence a Lot Faster than During Housing Bust 1

Holy-moly mortgage rates of 7% slash demand for new houses due to super-inflated prices, but prices are now coming down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Traffic of prospective buyers of new single-family houses plunged to the lowest since 2012, excluding the two lockdown months April and May, and is now approaching even the levels of those two lockdown months, according to data today from the National Association of Home Builders.
The NAHB index for traffic of prospective buyers dropped to 25, about where it was in mid-2007, well on the way down into Housing Bust 1. From 2008 through 2011, the index hovered around 10. Only this time, the descent is happening a lot faster than in 2005-2007:
Traffic is a sign of interest among potential homebuyers, but many of them lost interest amid still sky-high prices and holy-moly mortgage rates of around 7%. The response from homebuilders is to reduces prices and offer incentives (including mortgage-rate buydowns, anything to avoid the stigma of a price reduction).
The overall confidence of builders of single-family houses fell for the 10th month in a row in October, as “rising interest rates, building material bottlenecks, and elevated home prices continue to weaken the housing market,” the NAHB report said.
With today’s index value of 38, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is now nearly where it had been in May 2020 during the lockdown, and below where it had been in February 2007, on the way down into Housing Bust 1.
Current descent much faster than during Housing Bust 1.
From April this year, when mortgage rates began to bite, until October, the index dropped by 39 points in six months (from 77 in April to 38 in October).
When Housing Bust 1 took off for homebuilders in October 2006 (index at 68), the index dropped in six months by 17 points. There was never any 6-month period during Housing Bust 1 when the index dropped anywhere near 39 points. The fastest drop was 24 points in the 6-month period that ended in September 2009.
The current 6-month drop now nearly matches the 6-month plunge through lockdown April 2020:
Home builder confidence by region:
The NAHB’s regional Housing Market Index plunged the most and the fastest in the West (red line in the chart below). From its high this year in March (91), it plunged by 66 points in seven months.
The speed of the descent: Since December:
- West: by 62 points (red)
- South: by 48 points (green)
- Midwest: 38 points (purple)
- Northeast: by 32 points (yellow).
The NAHB index for current sales dropped by 9 points to an index level of 45, the eighth month in a row of declines. This means that more builders rated current sales as “poor” rather than “good” (50 is even).
The NAHB index for future sales dropped 11 points, to an index level of 35, the lowest since June 2012, coming out of Housing Bust 1. And on the way down into Housing Bust 1, the descent reached that level in July 2007.
Price declines.
Homebuilders can improve sales by cutting prices and by using various incentives and mortgage rate buydowns (when the builder subsidizes the mortgage). Homebuilders cannot just sit on the homes they’ve started building or have already completed. They must sell them one way or the other.
According to the Burns Home Builder Survey for September, by John Burns Real Estate Consulting, prices net of incentives had started to decline from month to month in late spring, with year-over-year price increases falling from the 20%-range in May, to 11% in September.
“Very likely this chart [of year-over-year price changes net of incentives] ends the year flat to slightly down given market momentum we’re picking up on the ground, tweeted Rick Palacios Jr., Director of Research at John Burns (click on chart to enlarge):
Holy-moly mortgage rates.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.92% last week, the highest since February 2002, according to the weekly measure by Freddie Mac, which was released last Thursday, reflecting mortgage rates earlier last week. The daily measure by Mortgage News Daily has been just above 7% for days.
“Holy-moly mortgage rate” is my technical term based on the utterances potential homebuyers make when they see the mortgage payment of the house they’re trying to buy at these still sky-high prices.
Sure, rates were a lot higher back in the day, say in the 1970s and 1980s, but home prices were a whole lot lower compared to income levels. So I can’t say that 7% mortgage rates are no big deal because my first mortgage was 8% in the late 1980s, and it was just fine. And others who’d bought their home years before with a 15% mortgage, and came out of it OK, can’t say that 7% today is no big deal.
High prices and high mortgage rates don’t go together – and prices have been inflated to ridiculous levels amid years of the Fed’s QE and interest rate repression, which are now unwinding.
At today’s sky-high prices, the 7% 30-year fixed-rate mortgage does a job on home sales and on prices, as we’re already seeing.
Homebuilder stocks are down between 27% and 46% so far this year (data via YCharts):
Maybe I’m a perma-bear but IMHO, prices will decrease below the lows seen in ’08/09, mainly because the only thing that put a floor on house prices back then was the Fed drastically reducing interest rates. Even with that, housing was barely affordable even back then.
Now, with the Fed constrained by inflation, they’re not going to drop rates to save the housing market, and ’09 prices at 8 or 9% interest rates will still be unaffordable to the vast majority of buyers.
Also, 8-9% interest rates are conservative. Given the slope on those graphs, even if things started to stabilize tomorrow, we’ll blow through 8% before any sort of peak. And given that inflation is still at record levels, the Fed will be tightening for the foreseeable future. I see no end in sight for interest rate increases.
Final note. Wolf, you mentioned that mortgages tend to track 10 year Treasury rates because the average mortgage is held for 10 years. I wonder if that average duration will lengthen now that refinancing has all but stopped, and plenty of people will stay put in their houses due to underwater mortgages and /or they don’t want to give up the 3%-4% rates they currently have. And if the duration increases, would that lead to even higher interest rates, assuming the yield curve doesn’t invert?
If property values drop back to 08/09, states like Texas that rely on property taxes will be bankrupt.
How many times have you seen property taxes go down? Not here, even through 08 and beyond.
We did in Florida after the housing bust with people getting theirs revised down when home values went down. At any rate, prices won’t go back to 2008 levels. There is too much money printed out there to keep it above that. Plus politicians will likely do mortgage relief for whoever has a government-backed loan and maybe even for those without govt loans via Congress on that one. More handouts and more inflation in years ahead until an actual depression.
Good question. It’s also possible the average duration will shorten due to foreclosures and evictions.
Don’t forget – there are other agents for keeping the lead balloons aloft. I remember the housing credits from back then; here in Austin, it had the effect of injecting adrenaline into a perfectly healthy heart. The key difference now is that the objective is to contain the market.
The bottom of housing was in actually in 2012, 4 years later. Will be drop below those lows?
The housing bubble should have burst a long time ago. But now it’s floated soooo high it’s hard to see how any of the newer buyers inside can survive the fall.
Say kids, what season is it? FALL SEASON!
Good, let it crash harder and faster than last time…still feels like a long shot so I am not holding out hopes, but that’s probably the only way one can afford a house in California, especially NorCal and SoCal.
As a person who lives on an area of suddenly manic house building and population increase, I’m enjoying a good dose of NIMBY schaudenfreude…
Banister Business Plan #07:
Golden business opportunity to borrow in Yen or Euros, swap for dollars and lend on US mortgages.
Done right, you capture both the US-overseas interest-rate spread AND the plunge in value as the Yen implodes!
Triple bonus kicker: keep the Loan-to-Value in the sweet spot so that when the recession hits and the borrower can’t pay, the borrower wants to walk away. Then you can harvest the collateral and hold it for a further profit when the Pivot brings rates down and house prices surge back up!
Even better, Wiz, lend that mortgage cash via hard money loans at >10%. The LTV optimization is the trickiest part.
That loan-to-value sweet spot. Would that be somewhere in Northern Alaska?
The banks are borrowing at 4%-5% (brokered CDs). To give Joe Six-pack 7% loan for 30 years to buy a losing asset ahead of a recession is pretty good deal on my book.
Reduced price increases are not declines. The prices are still increasing just at a slower rate. 11% YOY is still an increase even taking into account inflation.
Russell,
You misread it. There are month-to-month declines since May that are reducing the year-over-year spike. It will take till the rest of the year before the monthly declines add up to become year-over-year declines. So re-read it.
When a price is up 20% yoy, it would have to plunge by 21% the next month to be down yoy. That’s not going to happen. YoY price spikes take a while to reverse even amid steep month-to-month declines.
So you will have a few more months left to come in, soothsaying that these price declines are “not declines” because they’re still up yoy, though they’ve been down 8 month in a row.
In plenty of markets, prices are already down yoy. So you already lost the battle there. I’ve featured some of them here, and I’m going to feature more of them tomorrow. So make sure to check back.
The title of the graph is YOY price increases, since the graph is all positive, they are still increasing. Graph may not reflect reality, but that is what it shows.
There are a bunch of ways to show price changes: actual prices, month-over-month, year-over-year. They all show the same price declines from a different angle. After a 20% yoy spike, prices have to decline month-over-month for a while before prices are negative year-over-year. The chart shows you the process on the way to a negative yoy number.
“The title of the graph is YOY price increases, since the graph is all positive, they are still increasing. Graph may not reflect reality, but that is what it shows.”
This is really dumb analysis. Let’s take a certain market for instance: The median price peak was $615,000 in May. The median price in September was $535,000. Year over year, prices for the month of September still show as up. Are prices “increasing?” Of course not, they’re crashing.
Don’t go busting house humpers only golden narrative left now…the only thing they can hang on to is YoY change is still positive…I mean how else are they going to convince you housing is a no lose proposition.
But as you said, matter of time before YoY shows negative even in “invincible” markets like SoCal, I am sure when that time come when YoY is showing negative then the narrative will just pivot to it’s normalizing or we’re in gully…etc
How much cheaper is EastCal than WestCal?
75% off.
I know someone is going to complain about the mortgage-rate chart above going back only 20 years, and not all the way back to whenever, so here we go:
THANK YOU!!!
No seriously, I’m trying to teach my 15 year old about money and finance. He needs to see stuff like this NOW. Trying to learn about the value of home ownership is not something people should be “learning as they go” when they’re in their 30s
Just sayin’
How dare you not include the 1960s…
Can you go back to 1776 for the full picture? I don’t think 1972 is sufficient enough :P
I tried to graph this once but could not figure out whether the trail of tears should go on the x or y axis. Any thoughts?
looking at the graph above it seems that mortgage rates have really out paced interest paying loans…CDs, treasuries…this time, is there a simple explanation to this? Are the banks expecting defaults and/or slowing of business and want to make some money now?
In Denver metro Zillow shows my home had lost $15K of value in last 30 days. Seeing prices on new construction getting cut. Still not that many homes my area on the market for sale. Folks must be staying put. Winter is coming, most people are scratching the new home off the Xmas wish list. Inflation now seems to be a runaway freight train. Housing affordability across all income spectrums coming to a grinding halt. Makes you think who really has passive income and liquidity in this economy. Excellent credit still gets you highway robbery.
The only buyers for homes in the next year will be from Corporate relocation companies, private equity cash buyers and foreclosure sales. It’s going to get ugly. Middle class buyers are priced out of home ownership. Even if they could afford to buy now, if they buy, they will get wiped out in the crash that is on the horizon and wind up underwater with their mortgage lender. They lose no matter what they do. You can thank the Fed, Congress, the current morons running the country and all this reckless spending for this. ENJOY
I’m one of those sitting on the sidelines. It’s not just the mortgage rates, although it’s mostly the mortgage rates. I can only speak for Florida where I live. But every single new community that is built might as well be townhomes. Why would I want to pay an exorbitant amount of money to hear my neighbor going to the bathroom? Or on the weirdest shaped postage stamp of a lot that could possibly be created by man with a weird sloping driveway to boot. It’s not like this is Colorado.
When the money is cheap and easy to get, most people are probably like why not? Because if nothing changes they can just sell it to the next person.
But finally, it’s changing. And so now as prices begin their descent everyone is thinking if I buy that postage stamp house where all the colors are a slightly different but same shade of gray-brown, with the fake trimmings, how hard is it going to be for me to get rid of this crap-shack one day?
Cramer just issued a buy on the banking sector.
Did he ever say it’s time to get out of the banking sector — before shares began to drop?
Goldman revenues -20%, net income -43%, CEO warning of recession and says it’s time to be careful. Cramer will likely turn out to have nailed it again. Just remember his comment for a while.
When we finally got our 18% second on our house paid off and our
mortgage rate down to 10%, we felt like we were living for FREE!
That was for a small 2 BR 1 BA house we bought in San Jose in the
80’s.
I hope we’re not going back to those kind of rates. At least the house
was under 100K then.
Now I pay cash for everything or I live without it. I pay all utilities first,
grocery bills second, anything left over goes in the bank. All my dividends are reinvested, I have never spent them. 14 years of no interest on savings has made me a little crazy.
The market here in the Swamp is deader than a doornail. No sales, no listings, no refinances, NOTHING. Had one fellow appraiser call up whining and complaining that there is no business. None. And they have to pay rent for their office space and are in debt. So, I see a lot of small mom & pop real estate businesses going belly up. We’re pretty much WFH, have no office rent, so we can ride this out until the market improves in a year or so after it crashes 30% or more. So, I say, just bring it on!
Just for perspective:
Zillow says our home in the saintly part of TPA bay area is worth over FOUR TIMES what we paid cash for it 2015.
That is just plain CRAZY, and a very clear indication that RE mkt in at least some places in FL will go down as much as it did between 2006 when a 1600SF ”fixer upper” on a canal with sailboat clearance to the GOM was listed at $885K,,, then sold in 2009 for $225K.
Hold tight folks,,, stormy seas ahead everywhere IMHO, in spite of Z predicting prices here and elsewhere will go UP 5% or so…
Yeah VVNV, when has Zillow ever gotten it wrong?
Ground report from San Diego:
No real impact on the home prices as of now.
Not sure what the future hold.
Pretty fast slide in those indexes, but I agree with many who are stating people will just hunker. Prices will not crash like HB1. The rental market will likely thrive since people gotta live somewhere.
Not sure what would happen in the future. But I though the same in 2008-2009. I thought san dieog is special and come what may, prices wont fall.
My friends told me worst that can happen is stagnant price in 2008-2009.
I also though, prices wont fall as people got to live some where.
Thousands living on the streets of USA these days from what we read jon.
After all, this is freedom central, including freedom for rich folks as well as poor folks to live under a bridge, or in a tent on the streets of many cities, even while working full time from what is reported currently.
Or did that change recently where you are?
Depends on job losses. Real estate slow down will nuke a lot of businesses. Where I live every retail space that was empty 6 years ago is filled with something related to houses. Kitchens, tiles, flooring, granite, hot tubs, etc. Slow down could hurt a lot of those businesses, and many more.
The other day on Reddit people were peeking into the r/sales subreddit looking at sales people talking about the massive slowdowns they are seeing. Not all industries of course, but quite a few.