Most Contorted Job Market Ever Struggling to Revert to Normalcy?

Last jobs report before next Fed meeting. Not giving the Fed any material for second thoughts about ratcheting up its rates.
Employers added 263,000 workers to their payrolls in September, according to surveys of employers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics released today. Over the past three months, employers added 1.12 million workers.
This rolling three-month pace of adding W-2-type jobs, which has been in the same range since April, remains well above the range before the pandemic – despite a labor force that dipped in September and refuses to go back to pre-pandemic trend, and despite a labor-force participation rate that remains desperately low.
And we see this in other data too: Still aggressive hiring by employers, massive amounts of churn and job hopping, layoffs near historic lows, and those people who got laid off found new jobs before they could even apply for unemployment compensation, with applications for unemployment insurance still near historic lows.
But who are employers hiring? What we can see in the data is that employers in aggregate brought self-employed people onto their payrolls by offering higher pay, improved working conditions, better benefits, or the option of working from home.
And so the net gain in jobs of all types, including the self-employed, was much smaller, actually fell earlier this year, for part of the year was below pre-pandemic trend, and has only now risen to pre-pandemic trend.
That’s what the BLS survey of households tells us, also released today. It includes all types of workers, from W-2 employees to the self-employed and people who started a business.
The total number of workers of all types rose by 204,000 in September, and by 825,000 over the past three months, which was a big improvement of earlier this year: In April and June, the number of workers had actually dropped by over 300,000 each month.
The total number of workers of all types in September, at 158.9 million, increased over the past six months by only 478,000 with the dips in April and June, and with the stronger gains of 825,000 workers over the past three months:
The labor force… nope, not yet.
The labor force – people who either have jobs or are actively looking for jobs – is far from having fully recovered from the hit it took during the pandemic. There are lots of reasons for this phenomenon. But for whatever reasons, lots of people have left the labor force and haven’t come back; and many older workers, especially in tech, who want to come back are locked out by age discrimination; and new entrants into the labor force are too slow to overcome the gap.
The labor force dipped again in September, after a big jump in August, to 164.7 million, and remains stunningly far below pre-pandemic trend. This is the single-biggest and very complex issue that the labor market has – bringing people back into the labor force:
The labor force participation rate, which measures the labor force as a percent of the working-age population 16 years and older, really hasn’t recovered at all this year. In September, it dipped to 62.3%, same as in February:
The prime-age labor force participation rate – people between 25 and 54 years old, the most crucial portion of the labor force — excludes whatever impact boomers have on the labor force. It has fully recovered to the Good Times range. In 2019, it averaged 82.5%. In September, it dipped to 82.7%.
But to give us something intractable to ponder, here is the long-term chart:
Hourly earnings less hot.
The hourly earnings of regular workers – excluding executives, managers, and other supervisors – rose by 0.4% in September from August, same as in the prior month, but not as hot as last year’s increases. The range of nonsupervisory workers in this category spans the private-sector spectrum – coder, electrician, janitor, drywall specialist, barista, architect, lawyer, factory worker….
Compared to September last year, this measure of hourly earnings increased by 5.8%, the smallest increase in 13 months, and down from the 6.7% range in February and March.
The lower month-to-month increases in August and September show that some of the heat in this end of the labor market may be cooling as the month-to-month increases are touching the top of the pre-pandemic range.
That may remove some fuel from inflation, but it’s a really bad deal for the workers, and for the economy, when price increases out-run wage increases.
Some other highlights:
- Number of workers part-time for economic reasons (could only find part-time work): 945,000, near multi-decade lows.
- The number of unemployed (actively looking for a job): 5.75 million, down from August, and roughly the same as just before the pandemic.
- Employment-population ratio (workers as % of working age population 16+ years old): 60.1% unchanged, compared to 61.2% before the pandemic.
- Unemployment rate (narrowest definition): 3.5%, down from 3.7% in August, and same as just before the pandemic.
- Multiple job holders, with primary fulltime job and secondary part-time job: 4.3 million, back in the range before the pandemic.
- Multiple jobholders with both jobs part-time, at 1.92 million: back at pre-pandemic range.
Still the most contorted labor market ever.
The labor market over the past two years has been an amazing creature to watch. There are so many factors that changed during the pandemic that the labor market essentially got scrambled. And it is now trying to sort itself out.
For reasons related to the labor force, meaning supply of labor, this is still a hot labor market, with employers (demand for labor) struggling to hire people, and struggling to retain people, even as some of the money-losing crazy startups have begun the process of toppling and shedding people. But most of those people are then quickly absorbed by other companies.
This was the last jobs report before the Fed’s meeting on November 1 and 2, and there is nothing in this data that would give the Fed second thoughts about ratcheting up its rates. And the markets are figuring this out too, it seems.
Job growth continues. Has to drastically slow down soon?
It may be that many big companies are holding back layoffs till midterms do as to not piss off the administration.
If yes, we may see big announcements post elections.
Not everything is a conspiracy.
Its hard to fathom we can have a recession with low unemployment that affects only the wealthy, but here we are.
That would be good. I’ve been tired of hearing that team Red is better on the economy when clearly they are not. This is not to say that team Blue is better. They’re both equally horrid with awful ideas. But the idiotic perception that Red is better needs a little more come uppance until the general public realizes they both suck.
Same thought on this as before.
When stocks really tank and C-Suites are convinced it’s for real, the pink slips will start flying. About the same time (after stocks tank) missing EPS expectations will also be common.
Happens in all bear markets.
Layoffs begin when a company sees sales go down. Stocks have nothing to do with it.
I can only talk about the tech companies but it seems that they routinely lay off the low performers (usually anywhere from 2% to 10% but rumors are swirling that Meta is looking at 15% this year) during their annual performance reviews. That will continue to happen this year but with the key difference that many of these same companies are no longer hiring. In the past these people would have been reabsorbed but I don’t think that will be the case this time. Many companies have their annual reviews at the end of the year or beginning of next year so I would expect the big “layoffs” but not really (since performance driven) will show up. Nothing to do with politics.
There are many other employers of tech workers who are still struggling to fill open positions, having been outbid for over a year by the tech giants. Those tech workers will find good jobs, just maybe not in the heart of high tech.
Those skin to be ex-Meta workers will have no problem finding new jobs.
41 years of deflation? Isn’t it 41 years of lower inflation?
Rojo: “41 years of deflation. Wasn’t it 41 years of lower inflation?”
Even coined a new shiny word: DISINFLATION.
NSA,
Ha! Yes, but “dis” as a prefix means “not or none” and we’ve had plenty of inflation, just not like this. Many of these new words are an abomination to understanding and writing English clearly, but I freely admit I’m a curmudgeon.
That quarter point really doesn’t mean shit. It’s all too little, too late.
We have had a lot of layoffs and no longer are backfilling positions of employees that left willingly. I am in IT and this reminds me of the .COM bust.
Most of the hi tech companies are either stopped hiring or laying of people.
I thing big shortage at the lower spectrum of pay scale.
I agree, the problem is at the lower end, but, the businesses that require
lower wage workers aren’t profitable
with wage hikes. The only solution
I see is a much more progressive
income tax where lower wage workers pay next to nothing.
Most?
No figures on what Covid did to the workforce, physically and psychologically? What happened to the industry wide move to automate labor? We brought jobs back from China, now we want to kill them? Fed policy, raising interest rates on Main St business, is unconscionable. You really want to put people out of work? That is insanity. Inflation has a deleterious effect on consumer spending. Take away the jobs, expand the social safety net and deficit spending, reinflate the monetary base, and you have more inflation. I never give financial advice, but if the Fed pivots, and QE, not QT, then I will back up the truck on inflation bonds.
We are at some degree of a zero-sum game, to back out of this inflation quagmire. The distribution of winners and losers has shifted a bit (with the Fed’s hand forced by the big breaking price stability), and maybe it is high time that happened. It was a runaway process that could not have continued in the direction it was, forever.
We can’t have it all ways, this time. At least, I HOPE that message is sinking in amongst the Fed and the public. Else, we pivot into a slippery inflation chasm.
Wolf, the green trend line in chart three and four above: is that a historical trend line based on previous data or is it tied to the nation’s population? I’d be curious to know if maybe the decrease in immigration or other population trends should be forcing that trend line down.
The elephant in the room:
Work force between 2010 2021:55y or younger – 1.2 Million60y or above (65-75 dominant) 22.1 millions.
The latter group will slowly exit in the next 5-10 yrs.
Labor mkt will remain tight for the short term making Fed’s job harder to contain inflation.
I think the latter group is already exiting. 1959 was the peak year for births. They all started qualifying for SS last year.
No one retires due to their age. That’s a myth which is widely shared in comments on this blog.
Everyone only retires because they can financially do so, regardless of the secondary cause. It’s either on their own resources or someone else’s which is something else entirely.
When the asset mania is confirmed as being over, many currently retired people will attempt to un-retire out of necessity, except that the job market will be a lot less favorable then. Not sure how many of these there are but it should especially apply to the recent FIRE crowd.
This will be on top of the pink slips associated with falling or crashing stock prices and missing EPS estimates.
The above combination will noticeably increase the labor force and unemployment, though depending upon other factors may not be enough to create GFC level unemployment.
By all logic, it should at least. But then, maybe the USG will have one last shot at getting away with even more deranged fiscal policy before the markets start questioning its solvency as it did with the UK last week,
I have know several family members that retired at age 65, when they qualified for Medicare.
Yes. The idea that people are entitled to a “comfortable middle class lifestyle” and a “dignified retirement” is a relatively recent one. It’s an accident of history in many ways, one that began after the end of WW2. No one is entitled to anything. And when economic conditions worsen, there won’t be enough production to pay for all of the entitlements.
Yes, Social Security will still be there, but the amount of goods and services that retirees can get for the average sized check is destined to be a lot lower.
Underscores the importance of rebalancing your portfolio towards fixed income when you retire. Getting caught short at 75 is the nightmare.
I’m in the category of old guy that can’t get a job in my field because of age. (Oilfield engineer with 43 years experiment but 65) have not worked since 2016 since that slowdown. Oilfield is getting automated with the factory shale business. Inflation and ZIRP has really hurt me house in East Texas flat price since 2006 for most part.
> house in East Texas flat price since 2006
An interesting contrast to out here in southern CA, with our two wild house price booms, one bust (2008), and it looks like a second one underway.
Good luck! I’m 65, semi-retired, looks like I might be able to squeak through. But history is a tricky thing to live through.
I know the common labor minimum wage jobs are not being filled like before the pandemic. Literally every burger joint, eaterie and retail shop big and small have signs wanting help. I’m sorry but some of the employees I see working in fast food these days don’t make the food so appealing.
It must be hard on the corporation business model of lining the streets with their fast food and retail joints but not paying squat to employees.
I ordered my small JJ sandwich today traveling and the cashier did not speak a word. I asked why it was way more expensive ($4), told me to look at the board. I scoffed, said whatever and figured inflation. I asked for the receipt and got looked at like I was an alien. Turns out he rung me for the big sandwich. Fine. $20 starting help wanted sign taped to the register. Christ.
It’s because the wages don’t even afford to pay for a mattress to pay the propertied-class mortgage, as in Toronto.
The supermarket near me hired a 13-year-old girl to work the cashier, and the older staff complained and reported the grocery store to the Labour Board.
Most fast food are franchises, aren’t they?
I know a company like McDonalds makes a boatload of money but never seen much data about their franchisees.
The impression I have is that profitability varies widely (location) but generally have (much) lower margins.
I don’t eat at fast food anymore. On CNBC this week, someone wrote a piece on their experience buying a McDonalds adult Happy Meal which they claimed cost about $13 and the regular combo about $11.
I think it might have been in NY but that’s nuts for such “food”.
My point is if the franchisee has to raise prices to pay higher wages, there is a limit to how much their customers will pay for such low quality “food”.
I’m using McDonalds as an example, but the same principle applies to restaurants generally. Prices are already ridiculous. One way casual dining passes costs to their customers in recent years is by prompting for tips which I find annoying.
Yep. The problem is that, as rent, utility and labor costs have gone through the roof, the delta between “fast casual” and “fast” food has shrunk, as it mathematically must. People will pay $6 for the Big Mac meal when the Chipotle meal is $11. People will NOT pay $11 for the Big Mac meal when the Chipotle meal is $13.
Obviously, this is dependent on one’s individual taste, but you understand my point.
I work for one of the largest employers in the tech industry and we’re currently in a hiring freeze. Sounds like a lot of high tech is either laying off (in small #’s) or putting a lid on hiring. Lower end of the income spectrum is likely serving as a bedrock for the job market. Considering Amazon and Walmart are expecting to hire hundreds of thousands heading into the holidays, I’d expect the labor market to remain tight and the fed to remain hawkish through the end of the year. Maybe a post-holiday spending hangover will pave the way for a weaker job market in 2023.
anecdotal – one of my acquaintances is a property manager – they manage nice properties in nice neighborhoods – virtually 0 vacancies – they have raised rents 8-12 % a year for the past 4 years – they cannot get maintenance done – now their contracted garbage service WM is missing pickups do to unfilled jobs – I checked their web site $24-per hour to start – $35- per hour within 18 months – full benefits including dental – $5000 sign on bonus – services inflation is exploding
Where is this? Sounds like great money for that job!
When the Fed hikes past 4%, but Canada’s job market is poor.
15,000 applicants for an entry level data entry job in Toronto!
The job market is TERRIBLE in Toronto. Canadians are moving to Alberta while the oil & gas boom lasts.
Looks like maybe the asset price inflation in recent years has thrown the labor market and other things out of whack, into a condition of disincentives. I couldn’t afford to rent the worst unit in my condo property, but based on my buy-in long ago, I easily afford to own the best one.
But I fear the angry poor will rise up at the ballots, confiscate what I have created (over many decades of discipline), and throw my kind out in the street!
Maybe a rollback in asset prices will prevent this dire outcome.
Wolf mentions age discrimination.
This is one of the great shoot-yourself-in-the-foot flaws with capitalism. People are biased against experienced people who are a little too far along because they don’t like being around age. There is no rational reason for this. Gray hair and wrinkles turn many younger people off, even though that is their eventual destiny too. Young and middle-aged people want to hang around young and middle-aged people for socialization purposes. And, my point being, 50% of a job is socialization purposes.
I think your reason of not liking to be “around age” is only a small part of it. Older employees cost more to insure which can be an issue for smaller companies. They may also not be up to date on the latest technology. It may also be awkward for managers to manage people that are older than them (which I think lines up with your point). Older people also tend to make a lot more than younger employees which is probably the biggest factor.
At the risk of starting a firestorm, the real reason that people are biased against older people is that many older people are very set in their ways. That is fine for some things, but NOT fine in a service based economy very dependent on technology. We all know the people who insist on printing out every email and hand writing changes onto paper.
Nobody wants to deal with that. Yes, this means that many qualified older people who do not act this way get the short end of the stick, but don’t pretend that it’s because people don’t want to be around age. That has nothing to do with it. What they don’t want is to have to spend hours picking up the slack of coworkers who refuse to do things the modern way.
Look for the evolution of the hello world program.
Then tell me the modern way is the efficient way.
I know plenty of young people that are pretty set in their ways and lack a lot of common sense and wisdom. Age is beneficial only insofar if the wisdom that a person has accumulated gets put to good use. But with age comes wisdom. All the workers are much more depth than anyone can realize. Ageism is 100% a factor in the United States of a backwards culture that discards and discounts old people. The knowledge to keep society going is dependent on aged wisdom. If The tech based economy ever completely crashes the younger generation is going to be completely flummoxed in trying to navigate a world where you can’t sell overpriced unnecessary services to people anymore. Better figure out how to get sustenance farming.
Trying to find logic in the data relating to labor market, GDP, population growth.
USA population annual growth is approx. 0.4%
GDP last 2 quarters has been negative, -1.6%, -0.6%
Labor force is approx. 165 million
Unfilled jobs totals approximately 10.1 million
If the population growth is a meagre .4% and GDP is negative, is realistic to expect adding another 5 or 10 million to the workforce?
The low unemployment rate post GFC recovery is entirely the result of very loose fiscal and monetary policy.
Everyone who has read this site enough is familiar with ZIRP and QE. Now, go look at the trend in the USG budget pre-GFC vs. post-GFC. It varies by year, but most years, most or all “growth” is mostly or entirely due to difference in the rate of change in the federal budget deficit/outstanding debt.
Without this incremental fiscal and monetary stimulus and the asset mania and loosest credit conditions in history that go with it, “growth” would have been mostly zero or negative. for 13 years running.
Let that sink in.
@Biker Chique 01
“If the population growth is a meagre .4% and GDP is negative, is realistic to expect adding another 5 or 10 million to the workforce?”
No, I don’t think so.
Office jobs of all kinds began to be exported in very large numbers roughly in 2000.
The internet was robust enough, the software tools were there, and companies had learned during Y2K efforts that you could high Indian software engineers for cheap piece work.
But it wasn’t just software. Call centers, accounting work, paralegal work, analysis of x-rays, hardware design, all kinds of back office work got sent overseas.
(I recall being told by a new manager circa 2005 that we all had to work harder because Indian hardware designers were making so much less. He told all of his engineers that! And then retracted it. He meant “smarter”, he said a week later by email.)
Re-shoring may be a slow boat. But it is a component of this year’s chip legislation and the “Inflation Reduction Act.” The USA did a re-calibration with Japan in the 80s on car manufacturing, so there is some precedent. It seems like the populists and labor movement types might find common ground on this, if they can stay out of the manipulated, channeled, pre-chewed grievance menu of the red and blue teams.
phleep,
Don’t forget the 1983, President Ronnie Reagan 45% “Harley tariff” on Japanese motorbikes over 700cc.
The Japanese were not amused by this act of protectionism. So they ramped up production on smaller bikes — which then flooded the market with fine mid-sized bikes that were soon to be sold, as new, a few years after production, for pennies on the dollar.
An ’83 Yamaha Seca 650 was my machine for a while. Well engineered and well made. Thanks to Ronnie’s ass kissing of Milwaukee, it was mine for $1,200 brand new in 1985.
Two years prior, Ronnie had it in for the air-traffic controllers also. Unions? On strike? Not with President Reagan at the helm. Fired all 11,359 of them!
Not that it explains everything but automation is clearly being applied where it can. I’ve noticed my local grocer doesn’t have the regular checkout staffed anymore in favor of the self checkout. One guy monitoring four machines. Works in a higher trust level neighborhood. I’ve got no complaints about it.
On the worker side – I’ve noticed a lot of the higher salary types at my mega corp retiring in their mid 50s- sayonara to the rat race! Maybe thanks to high wealth levels and some adaptability. Unfortunately their wisdom and experience is lost forever…
@FinePrintGuy
“On the worker side – I’ve noticed a lot of the higher salary types at my mega corp retiring in their mid 50s- sayonara to the rat race!”
– Just curious, were they managerial types or technical types or both?
“Unfortunately their wisdom and experience is lost forever…”
I wonder if your company Knows this… I wonder if my company knows this?
I started looking for someone to hire as a helper for my carpentry business. After about 3 weeks I ended up with 3 people who were looking for a job. A 15 year old girl, a homeless guy, and a convicted murderer. Labor market is as tight as a frogs…