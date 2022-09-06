The Holy-Moly 6.25% Mortgage is Back, Treasury Yields Spike, Summer Bear-Market Rally Unwinds

In terms of diversification between stocks and bonds, there is none. Not anymore. They even nailed the bear market rally in lockstep.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, after weeks of enormous day-to-day volatility, was back at 6.25% on Tuesday, according to Mortgage News Daily. Today’s rate was just about even with the June-14 high of 6.28%, before the beautiful summer bear-market rally set in and turned everything upside down for a couple of months. With mortgage rates, that rally has now unwound.
I call them holy-moly mortgage rates because that’s the sound people are making when they figure the mortgage payment at those rates to buy their dream shack at today’s ridiculous prices (chart via Mortgage News Daily):
Treasury yields jumped, some to multi-year highs.
The bear-market rally was quite something. It started in mid-June and ran through mid-August. Both bonds and stocks surged, and then began unwinding the surge. While stocks have only partially unwound the bear market rally, mortgages and Treasury securities have unwound all of it already.
The 1-year Treasury yield jumped by 14 basis points, to 3.61%, the highest since November 2007. The spike started in November 2021, from near 0%. The summer bear-market rally was shallow and is barely visible in the long-term chart:
The 2-year Treasury yield jumped 10 basis points today to 3.50%, nearly matching the 3.51% last Thursday, which had been the highest since November 2007. The spike started in September 2021, when the Fed had its infamous pivot, the real one, and the 2-year yield reacted instantly. The summer rally was a little more pronounced than with the 1-year yield:
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 13 basis points today to 3.33%, the third highest since February 2011, behind only a couple of days in mid-June before the summer bear-market rally kicked off, which has now been wrung out of the 10-year yield:
The 30-year Treasury yield jumped by 14 basis points to 3.49%, the highest since September 2011, having squeaked past the November 2018 high. The summer bear-market rally is nicely visible in the chart, but right in line with other short-lived rallies:
So now there is all kinds of hand-wringing about the end of the bear-market rally that had been so much fun over the summer and that ended in mid-August at which point stocks and bonds began to spiral down again.
In terms of diversification between stocks and bonds, there is none. Back in the day, there was. But not anymore. They were going up together – when bond prices rise, yields fall. And now they’re going down together – when bond prices fall, yields rise. They even nailed the summer rally in lockstep. It’s just a question of which moves faster.
In terms of the bond market, corporate bond issuance came back to life as companies are trying to lock in still relatively low interest rates. According to Bloomberg, about 20 companies – including Lowe’s, Walmart, Deere, and McDonald’s – are lining up $30 billion to $40 billion in bond offerings this week, looking for buyers. And this apparently has caused Treasury yields to spike, or whatever.
There is always one reason or another that we can cite why yields are rising and unwinding the bear-market rally.
At the most basic level, markets spent two months, from mid-June through mid-August fighting the Fed, blowing off its hawkish statements, and citing stuff out of context to conjure up delusions about the Fed being in fact dovish and on the way to a pivot. As the tightening deniers fanned out and spread the gospel of the pivot, enough folks took it seriously, and so there was the summer bear-market rally.
But by mid-August, under steadfastly hawkish Fed comments, the rally petered out. And then came Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on August 26, which cleared up any remaining confusion.
So now we’re back to basics: The path of inflation, QT ramping up to full speed this month, the coming rate hikes, and still way over-inflated markets, along with speculation about when the Fed would pause to let the higher rates sink in – at 4%? – and let them and QT do their magic hopefully on cooling inflation and the labor market.
As you’ve discussed before, it’s the collapse of the everything bubble. Bitcoin is going down just like everything else. Honestly I could see the S&P 500 going down to March 2020 lows. This is purely crystal ball speculation.
Anyway, thanks for the detailed info to add more context to everything Wolf.
How about S&P 500 to 2009 levels?
At least.
People just aren’t getting this. The stock market has moved in lockstep with the Fed balance sheet since the beginning of QE.
It is easier to just look at the 10 year Treasury rates – as they rise (providing a riskless return at decent levels) they provide a better and better alternative for that universe of hugely overvalued assets (drawing money away from said assets).
Average people don’t think in these terms (because rates have been absolutely gutted for so long and because most people don’t put asset values in historical context) but institutional investors (70%+of the mkt) do – interest rates form the absolute core of their discounted cash flow analyses (DCF) which is exactly how pros evaluate investments.
666
That would make sense if the Fed dropped their balance sheet to pre-QE levels, which they won’t… Wolf just wrote an article on the Fed’s minimum liabilities and pointed out that the Fed has a hard floor at $5+ trillion after 4 years of QT.
Here’s the thing… Is there a realistic chance the Fed holds strong on QT for years to come? Nope. The system has already shown that it can’t even handle a 2.5% FFR with slow QT back in 2018. That same system is clearly breaking again with faster QT despite a still deeply negative real FFR and we haven’t even crossed over a 2.5% nominal effective FFR. The Fed would have to hold strong into a deflationary depression, and there is a 0% chance of that sort of behavior by the Fed.
This must cause a sharp plunge in real estate prices in desirable areas as fewer buyers qualify. For example, average house prices in California are reportedly $816,804 per the website Fool.
If house mortgage payments just were of interest, total annual payments at 6.25% would be a minimum of $51,050 on an average, California house, and such low, house prices are unavailable in many areas because that state average must be getting lowered by real estate prices in undesirable cities. Only the interest on the first $750,000 of the new mortgage loan can apparently be deducted. (The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act limited the deduction to the interest on the first $750,000 of a mortgage.)
To keep with historical fundamentals such as wage growth, productivity and sound banking/lending…
Stocks and housing need to drop by 2/3 to get into a “normal” historical range.
And with every major downturn, it will overshoot.
2/3 down is still overvalued imo.
I suppose they will never let us see that…Even 10% drop, the media scream like the world is falling apart.
Yes, because comparisons to historical valuations using revenue, earnings, and dividends are still based upon artificial prosperity from sub-basement level credit standards.
Hussman reports on this regularly, but it doesn’t adjust for removal of these distortions.
The country is presumably somewhat more affluent versus the past (arbitrarily early 80’s when the secular market advance started) but nowhere near to the extent reflected in asset values. 735 billionaires now vs. 13 then reflects mostly fake wealth.
Agree with the sentiment but I think it is wishful thinking. Alot of fiat out there and the federal government just started deploying the COVID relief stimulus to state and local governments.
Fed tightening/QT while federal government dispersing funding will in the short term cancel out. Need to see job numbers come down to signal the end which paradoxically will be the same signal what others say the Fed will use to end tightening/QT. Personally think the Fed will focus on inflation and not necessarily the jobs numbers. Reason is, inflation is losing wealth folks money AND poor/working class is getting crushed. Jobs figures don’t affect the wealthy nearly as much as working class; so if they have to pick between the two, it will all be about lowering inflation
1. The dollar is what gives the Fed omnipotent power all over the world. They will never sacrifice it.
2. Finally the worker bees were starting to feel that may be they can ask for raise and get it…..the rug must be pulled…that’s the amerikan exceptionalism!
State and local governments have been deploying COVID stimulus money for a while now. Yes, there is definitely still more to deploy, but to characterize it as “just started deploying” is misleading.
With respect to “Fed tightening/QT while federal government dispersing funding will in the short term cancel out.”… that’s a bit misleading as well because the point is that increased government spending will now have to be funded by the private sector rather than monetization by the central bank. The resulting reduction in liquidity is the big change for the markets.
I don’t know that it will get that far, but I won’t be a buyer until it reaches the level of January 2020 again, and I might not be a buyer then, either.
Can the market be wrong? All financial news believes in the postulate that the markets are always right and apparently will sniff out (if you listen to CNBC). If we hold that assumption, then markets should behave rationally. This implies that the average action of all market participants lead to rational decisions. What if all of the participants drink the same koolaid? Till what time period can markets be irrational? Is it kosher to say that the markets are just plain wrong at some point in time, even if you believe that they get rational over the long term?
A free market is never wrong.
But it can change, in a minute, with new data.
Sometimes massively in a short period of time. And a free market is full of human emotions, which can change massively in a nano second.
Government intervention to pick winners and losers greatly distorts a market, until it implodes as the graft gets too big even for a central bank.
“A free market is never wrong”
Insane statement
The market averages were wrong last year, inflation expectations, etc.
“Right” or “wrong” when speaking about the future (thus markets) is an artificial category, an awkward forced binary model. The future is a wide array of possible states. A market discounts and probes along many axes for various versions of the future in various ways (thus bets), all at once, like an amoeba fumbling its way into the future. The market is not one right-or-wrong guess about the future. It is an array of guesses. The present-tense price of any asset is an aggregation of guesses about an uncertain future.
Markets being (as some supposedly fixed binary “truth”) “rational” or else “irrational” is, IMO, another forced, simplistic, artificial category. The rational markets models sure can be pretty though!
Never wrong, but changes quickly? That sounds like wrong, but trying to be less wrong.
What, in the history of humanity, would make anyone believe that humans make collective decisions that are wise, far-sighted, and successful?
“A free market is never wrong.”
There is no such thing as a ‘free market’. It’s a capitalist myth meaning ‘freely rigged’. All markets are rigged or regulated with varying degrees of both.
Free just means unregulated by the government. There are many examples of free markets. You could argue crypto is a free market. It does not mean there will be no grifters, or no one will take advantage of a knowledge gap.
More freedom equals more inequality.
The Efficient Market Hypothesis is nonsense.
The price is what it is, and in this sense, “the market” is right, but not because of any supposed market efficiency or rationality.
“The market” doesn’t have independent sentience. It’s not alive. It’s a collective abstraction.
The individuals who compose a market can’t behave rationally in the context described by academic theory and they can’t have full knowledge, whatever that is and as if it would make any difference.
Prices aren’t based upon information, data, or “fundamentals” anyway, as there is no “correct” price, for anything. The price just is what it is.
What appears “rational” at one point like now in a mania will in retrospect be condemned as reckless when the market crashes. There is also an overwhelming rationalization to justify absurd prices because everyone likes to believe they can actually become wealthier even as they produce nothing.
Good one AF!
Thanks for your ongoing efforts to help Wolf educate WE the PEONs who want to ”invest” either again as in my situation, or for the first or early times…
Came on here to learn if it was at all possible to invest in a rational manner as WE, in this case the family WE, had done for decades before the obvious ”crony” part of crony capitalism became SO clear to us in 1980s, and we got out of SMs and focused very successfully on the RE markets.
Now too old to rehab and do the work to maintain RE,,, so WE have been hoping,,,
Looks like I-bonds and maybe even regular Treasuries going forward,,,
Time will tell us a lot,,, most likely by spring of ’23.
Old dogs like you and I have no place in the stock market with our “family” or retirement savings. It’s too easy to lose it all, or most of it.
Buy I bonds, even at $10 K per year, $20 K if your wife opens an account. Also, buy short treasuries at current rates and buy all you can get if they ever yield 5% again!
“The Efficient Market Hypothesis is nonsense.”
Not entirely. It’s a useful first approximation which cannot be exactly true, which does not make it untrue.
I’ve explained this in some detail in previous comments. You’re more than welcome to go back and try to rebut it if you’re into exercises in futility.
Uncertainty and unpredictability will always remain the most fundamental attributes of human existence.
Has MBS QT ramp up to 90B already begun, is that the reason we’re seeing higher yields on MBS?
Or is this purely market driven?
“Has MBS QT ramp up to 90B already begun”
MBS full-speed QT is capped at $35 billion, Treasuries QT at $60 billion. Combined $95 billion. And yes, we’re in it.
Technically, the Fed has options for removing liquidity from the 10-year market beyond selling Treasury paper.
For example, the Fed could start selling “Fed Notes”, which would be zero-coupon bonds due in 10 years. These would have the practical effect of attracting money which would otherwise have purchased T-Bonds.
Another method would be for the Treasury to sell T-Bonds directly to the Fed, who would then sell them into the market, as needed.
While either of these actions would upset various people, I do not believe that they are prohibited by current regulations.
re: “Treasury to sell T-Bonds directly to the Fed”
Today, that is illegal. The Treasury’s “overdraft privilege” ($5b of emergency borrowing at any one time of securities purchased directly from the Treasury), was discontinued for good reason. The Treasury-Reserve Accord of March 1951 is prima facie evidence.
It’s about the “Scorpion and the Frog” fable. Treasury-Federal Reserve collaboration exists in its present state, because whenever in the past the FED’s responsibilities were subordinate to the Treasury’s, this country experienced intolerable rates of inflation – which is why the Fed’s $5b “overdraft privilege” (direct purchases from the Treasury), was not extended or reinstated.
The monthly MBS roll off is not expected to meet the $35 billion limit. Is there any word if fed will sell MBS worth the remaining amount? I could not find any information. Going forward, because of limited sale and refinance activity, I see MBS roll off getting smaller every month. I so wish they will sell the remainder.
I would recommend going back and reading some of Wolf’s articles on QT, the three most recent ones should do. I was under the same false impression about MBS. Instead the truth of the matter is that MBS “rolls off” (amortizes) when any form of principle payment is made (just like a mortgage). It need not mature, in fact when it does mature the value is most likely be almost completely amortized.
The MBS cap will likely be hit frequently enough during the first year of QT. It’s the later years that are a real problem.
But a surge in foreclosures will cause payoffs to increase and pass-through principal payments to increase, and a dip in mortgages rates two years from now, from say 8% to 6%, will trigger a new wave of refis which will also trigger a wave of pass-through principal payments. Both of them will cause MBS to come off more quickly.
So nothing is set in stone.
But the Fed is talking about selling MBS outright and may do so in a year or two, to make up the gap to the $35 billion cap.
And to think this is just the top of the first inning of the economic depression ball game. Thank the good lord I’ve invested in arable land and water.
I know. The interest rate cycle has barely turned from sub-basement levels, interest rates are still historically on the very low end yet look at the early results.
Yesterday I got a flyer in the mail from “Better Homes Real Estate”. It was a nice glossy flyer with two nice looking real estate agents shown. In quotes next to the agents picture it said
“Now is a great time to buy a home!”
I chuckled.
After committing the original sin and displeased with the gospel of the pivot, I can’t help but think the Fed stands ready to rain fire and brimstone on the deniers.
It must be quite satisfying to be proven correct. I remember the comments section every time Wolf spoke about the FED absolutely not pivoting while the summer rally was in progress, it’s gotten much quieter recently 😂. I really do wonder about the motives of the people pushing the “pivot” narrative though. Was it actual conviction? Panicked/wishful thinking/delusion? Was it an exit strategy for someone?
“Panicked/wishful thinking/delusion? ”
I’m going to have to go with “All of the Above”.
It’s delusional to believe that the Fed is actually doing what they could be doing to reign in inflation. There’s still more yield to be found in the snp and crypto than there is in less risky assets and as such, the ‘bear market rally’ will continue until it makes a new high thus negating the bear market thesis and inspiring the Fed to action.
Only on this site does the narrative exist that the market is ‘a mechanism for the Fed to convey its monetary policy to the economy’. Gibberish. The market is a reflection its participants who are in a relentless search for yield and until the Fed acts meaningfully and provides an avenue for higher yield in less risky assets, it’s risk-on.
I observe with great interest the phenomena of very smart people losing money in the market because they’re more interested in being right than they are in making money. So bring on the denier rhetoric so you can all feel better about how smart you are as the market rallies.
“It’s delusional to believe that the Fed is actually doing what they could be doing to reign in inflation.”
The Fed is doing what it can to rein in inflation without collapsing the economy, which isn’t all that much with blunt instruments like interest rates and QT. It’s most likely to settle on an unhappy medium between the two and therefore fail to either control inflation or prevent a recession because excessively-low interest rates, for too long, as well as other factors, have made the situation unmanageable.
“So bring on the denier rhetoric so you can all feel better about how smart you are as the market rallies.”
Go buy some stocks. I dare ya.
Didn’t the very smart and knowledgeable and experienced hedge fund guys lose money lately?
Are they looking to make money? Or to be seen as right?
It hasn’t been a credible market for a while now, but people sure feel smart when dumb luck makes them money.
“I really do wonder about the motives of the people pushing the “pivot” narrative though. Was it actual conviction?”
You’re talking like it’s “a done deal”. That the Fed is not trapped, or that the Fed won’t pivot.
I think Bob Dylan would say –
“The Wheel’s still in spin”.
The extent of the fraud that has transpired for decades is so great now that I think anyone who claims to know how the future will unfold is dreaming a little.
Could not agree more. So J-Pow does some jaw-boning at J-hole and somehow this is now proof that the Fed will not pivot? Meanwhile another nearly trillion dollar spending bill has been passed and the strong consumer with an exorbitant war chest is given a student loan bailout. I shall hold off on the confetti parade until something really breaks. We haven’t seen anything yet.
And accept it that soon you’ll be drenched to the bone.
Hey, the FED can’t stop the vote buying, right?
Seba
The FEDs moment of truth hasn’t arrived yet. We’ll see how much of an inflation fighter they want to be when they’ve destroyed everyone’s pension. That’s the moment of truth.
It makes me think of the French Revolution. The people were hard working, God fearing people. And yet look at what they did to the aristocracy, the source of all their grief. The people wanted their revenge even if it sent them to hell. You can only push people so far before you inherit the whirlwind.
I guess I’m pushing the moment of truth not the pivot. I have no idea how the FED reacts. Maybe they do choose to inherit the whirlwind as the French aristocracy did. Maybe they choose to pivot. I don’t really know.
Joined at the hip stocks and bonds will likely soon be successfully separated. The lagged effects of the rise in yields across the maturity spectrum – rising rates – in combination with higher labor costs, will soon weigh on corporate earnings. Until recently it’s been primarily a story of the time value of money, which affects all assets dependent on future cash flows similarly. But corporate earnings affect only corporate securities … Treasuries are likely to rally as stocks continue lower.
I started buying back my 3X leveraged short ETFs in mid July. I was a little early, but they’re looking good now. I hope a trap door opens and markets tank, but we’ll see.
Can you share the names of those ETF? I am relatively new to shorting. I want to short nasdaq (SQQQ) but I suppose I am late now. Any short ETF still worth buying?
Good lord.
ETFs are meant for day trading. They have a decaying time premium that will kill you if you hold them over weeks.
I wouldn’t say all ETF’s are meant for day trading. You are right about leveraged ETF’s having a decay, but holding for weeks is a pretty solid hedge. I’ve been doing well shorting the bond market on the long end and short end… PST & TBT to be precise.
Not if there’s a strong directional trend during the period of holding. In that case, gains are amplified slightly more than 3x
This all depends on where you think the market goes from here. The time premium you pay to hold inverse leveraged ETFs is real. Go look at 6 month prices of the SQQQ versus the QQQ and you can figure out what the time premium you’re paying would be. Less volatile ones like SPXU won’t have as much time decay or there is always shorting Cathie wood (sark) or short Bitcoin (biti).
If you feel strongly about nasdaq tanking then SQQQ could work just know the longer you hold it the less effective. I’m talking months tho not days like some people suggest. Say you hold it for a month or two and the market does go down 10% you likely won’t get the expected 30% return you’ll still get more then 10%🤪.
SOXS, TECS, SPXS, TZA, SARK. The best so far has been SOXS and SARK. I buy chunks of 5 or 10 shares of each on days when the market is up and they are down. Scale in and you minimize your risk. SARK doesn’t use leverage, so it’s less volatile.
I do have some money in a (what I call a) pseudo-short ETF: VIXY.
It holds (and rolls over) short-term futures in the VIX, which spikes when there is a panicky event. This could be a big fast market dip, or any of a range of things like, say, a nuclear mess-up in the Ukraine war. What I like is, this is so amorphous and psychological: it just likes (the appearance of) trouble. It really disliked interest rate suppression (the previous era). Look at the history though, the behavior is weird (it topped at like $45,000 but that was eons ago in modern trading history, before the all-powerful Fed regime really took off). It sits forever at a price around the mid-teens like a snake in the grass for an indeterminate time and then spikes through the roof for a very short time. I see it as tail risk insurance, but for me, a genuine asset class.
It does not expire like an option, which is really nice. It rolls options, so it dribbles away some money on the decay. It may take patience. It is worth some due diligence, to familiarize with the dynamics.
The stocks swoon heading into June, plus VIXY, paid for my summer. I am holding at an average buy-in of about $14.50 at this point, which seems more or less flat with a $4,000 S&P.
All that said,listen to the wise voices around here: not investment advice, etc., DON’T DO IT! ;)
Do not buy and hold leveraged ETFs!!! They are not what you think they are. Please read about them in detail and you will learn why.
They are products meant to only multiply the DAILY return of the market. You should only hold them for a very short term (a few days at most). That difference may seem small but when you do the math it leads to wildly different results than what the actual market does.
Wolf,
Can I request your overview on the UK.
We have a new govt.
Gilt yields have soared in the last few days.
Pound is hovering 1.15 to dollar.
New PM plans to cut taxes with inflation heading to double digits.
Yes, that will be interesting — if those new policies actually happen. But I don’t cover politics :-]
The Federal Reserve enjoys more mobility in monetary policy. The purchase of Treasury securities and the injection of trillions of dollars into the capital market push up the prices of financial assets. “How Long Has this being Going On”…….QE has left the building. It’s all Over but the crying. What goes Up? Must come down….Winter is Coming…..The Bear is wide awake.
Warren Buffett advises retail investors never to short and never to use margin. Probably has to do with being forced out of your position if you are wrong.
If you buy a broad long stock index that pays a decent dividend income then you get paid nominal income even if you are wrong in your timing. You can in theory hold position forever collecting the dividend.
It’s probably good to to decide how you are going to keep score on investing. One way is the market price and the other is the value of the future dividends. Trying to predict market prices can drive you crazy whereas dividend income is less susceptible to market forces.
While I agree with you in principle, the dividend yield on good companies is pathetic. Most people would not be able to save enough money out of their earnings to build any kind of decent retirement income doing that, and at low returns the magic of compounding doesn’t really kick in until you’re about 200 years old.
For your average person they will have to eat the capital value of their investments to support themselves in retirement, so they do not have the luxury to ignore this.
Agreed.
> your average person
… has, as a thought experiment, $1,000 locked up in a Treasury security that (now, finally) pays 3.5%. So the person gives up the liquidity and use of the money, to get $35 a year, not even a quick trip to the supermarket.
This is not rational until one has a lot of thousands. Sadly though, the person may jump too far out on the risk curve and take some wild bet on a short term pop like a 3x leveraged short ETF, with a mathematical expectation of return at sub-zero. If one “must” do it, tiny bet-sizing (affordable in brokerage accounts these days) can help to not make a very regrettable blunder, while getting experience in the real-world effects.
Better to hold cash, IMO, until one has good enough reserves to not be treated to the experience of sleeping on a sidewalk, in a time of shifty prices and investment returns. Inflation is the “insurance premium” one must pay for that relative certainly.
Most corporate balance sheets are also mediocre to terrible.
“For a limited time for well qualified buyers”
I’m thinking 5% Wolf to get inline with the inflation levels at this point, but definitely 4% and a bit up.
Wholly 10 year Spike with no support from the fed. Closer to the 8 percent mtg rate call next summer that Wolf says is floating around the real estate world.
The financial websites I track and one of my financial salesman pushed for bond purchases in May and June and I refused.
They were siting all the narratives about how the markets and economy are dependent on ever decreasing interest rates and the need for more and more debt to fuel the GDP growth including housing. What is missing in the analysis is the willingness of the fed during full employment and what I believe is the retirement of the baby boomers to raise rates to fight inflation regardless of the impact on GDP and asset pricing.
Nothing moves in straight lines a wonderful quote from Wolf.
Technically, it looks like a bunch of weird tea cups forming with their depth inversely related to their duration. If people start buying bonds now due to the increased yields, there will be the forming of the handle prior to a continuance upwardly to higher yields.
Sometimes I wonder about the ‘inflation’ figures, especially regarding the negative impact on nominal wage increases. In the past several months I’ve seen some wages double in nominal value: From $12 per hour to $24 (Wal Mart warehouse centers). People who made $12.50 an hour six months ago are now getting $18-$20 per hour. These are service jobs mainly. As for production jobs, the wages appear to me adequate, at minimum ($30 and up per hour). Plus 401K and decent insurance too. About the only group I see getting royally screwed is anyone on Social Security. SS doesn’t even cover subsistence costs. You can have democracy or you can have billionaires. You can’t afford both.
I built my first house in 1974. Barely able to qualify for a 30 year mortgage, I recall the rate on that mortgage was 10.25%. Somehow we all survived, you will too.
You forgot the price
Maybe. My parents also built their first house in the Summer of 1974 when I was 8 years old. They borrowed $18,000 at, I think, 9% interest, and my father and my maternal grandfather built it doing all the work themselves. $18,000 dollars to build a 2000 square foot ranch house with central air and heat.
We’ve made it to just about where my first loan on my first house was back in the 90’s. I was pretty happy with that rate. I get it that this would be a shock for those who have become used to or were born into cheap and free money, but for me, I was thrilled I got that rate and don’t see this as something horrible. The market needs a correction very badly, despite the fact that that it will be painful for some. If this correction continues to delay it’ll be really really painful for virtually everyone.
All prudential reserve banking systems have heretofore “come a cropper”.
Wow, the 13 Week Treasury bill is up 12 basis points. The yield is 3.01%. Does this mean Wall Street is reluctant to give up hope on the stock market? They can temporarily deposit their money into a short-term bills and notes in hopes that they can get the money out fast for another stock rally?
My wife and I bought our modest 3bed/2br home way back in 2013, at the very bottom of the market here. We had all the usual “sky is falling” doom and gloom stuff and nonsense from literally everyone we knew. We went ahead, and bought, and we are glad we did. Where we live, we literally couldn’t afford a double wide right now for what we paid for a house back then.
I feel awful about everyone who bought at the top of the market, and who will be deep underwater very soon, if they are not already. But the alternative is even worse: millions who can’t afford to buy, and are now being hard pressed to afford rent. We can’t have all those folks living out of doors, it’ll tear the country apart.
We need SANITY in the markets. ALL the markets, including RE
The one year T Bill is paying 3.61% and the 10 year T Bill is paying 3.33%. Both are well under the inflation rate and the yield curve is inverted.
It seems the yields need to go higher in order to beat inflation.
Any predictions on when the 10 year T Bill rate will go over 10%? In 1981, at the peak of that inflationary period, the 10 year T Bill was paying over 15%.
I should have taken my paper route money and gone all-in on 10 year and 30 year T Bills back then. I am better prepared now.
The one year T Bill rate is tempting at 3.61%. It pays better than most of my dividend stocks with less risk.
I work in IT not finance so trying to understand some basics here. Why is Treasury yield rising a bad thing? Is’nt it good for fix income folks to get some interest? Seems like Treasury yields are inversely proportional to stock market. Does that mean Treasuries are a secure form of investment, where everyone who was gambling in the stockmarket goes to take a breather. If you had 10 million lying around, why would’nt you put it in Treasuries and sleep at night?
Why are rising yields considered bad?
Because the country (and much of the world) has collectively lived above its means for decades and the current artificial prosperity requires cheap borrowing and the lowest credit standards in history to continue.
Everything nets out to zero with debt and credit. That’s why you may or have heard that “we owe it to each other” or “we owe it to ourselves, which would be true for the US if it weren’t the world’s largest debtor.
But everyone’s debt is also someone else’s “wealth” and when defaults and bankruptcies occur at scale, then a lot of “wealth” disappears, credit gets (a lot) tighter, and actual investment and employment decline because it’s mostly contingent upon borrowed money.
The financial system and economy are only designed to prosper with perpetually expanding credit and debt. Without it, it falls apart. Look at the GFC in 2008 for an example.
And credit and debt can only expand forever on a planet with limitless resources, which we most certainly do not have (that anyone on the planet knows of). So like yeast in a petri dish full of sugar we consumed until nothing was left and now are left with a lot of yeast that needs to be fed ;)
But hopefully stocks will give me a comfortable retirement \s
It’s bad for people that had bonds already. If they want to sell them, then they will receive less than if the rate is lower.
This is why bond prices are inverse to rate changes. Bonds are not priced on what the bond would produce after the coupons are clipped, but what the bond sells for now in the open market.
Best analogy is GPU cards. Every time a new model comes out with faster speeds, prices for the previous model take a big hit, even the ones never used or slightly used.
somethingstinks,
“Why is Treasury yield rising a bad thing?”
It’s not a bad thing for people who are going to buy the 10-year Treasury in the future; for them, it’s a good thing because they buy it at a lower price to lock in a higher yield. The yield should be much higher. It should be above the rate of inflation.
But it’s a bad thing if you already own 10-year Treasuries because you locked in the lower yield you got when you bought them, and if you try to sell them, you will have a capital loss.
But it’s not that simple. If you bought a 10-year Treasury at auction in 2020, and you get a 2% coupon per year, and you hold to maturity (2030), you will get your money back, for sure, and you will earn 2% each year, for 10 years.
So that’s not a bad thing if inflation = 1.5%. But if inflation = 8% over the 10 years, then you will lose a lot of purchasing power to inflation.
Of course, if you put this money in the stock market, you get an even smaller dividend yield, and you might lose 50%, and in addition, you will lose purchasing power to inflation. So the calculus is complex, and the outcome is unknown. That’s why different people do different things, which is what makes a market.
somethingstinks
Higher rates are good for lenders, bad for borrowers. Now who are the big borrowers? They are the ones saying high rates are bad.
This is going to be a slow multi-year price reduction process for RE, which is bad for sellers. I’m already seeing sellers drop the price of RE incrementally, as they follow the market price down. Once it’s on the market too long, people won’t touch it. They wonder why nobody else wants it.
Better to take a big gulp and get the home sold, avoid maintenance costs, etc.
Whatever you think your home is worth, it’s worth 15% less in a market like this. And I predict this market is not going to trend upward again for a LONG time.
I’m still seeing properties sell for k-razy prices throughout the multiple different cities that I track for my own amateur market analysis. I saw a place in Bakersfield which sat for five months, going in and out of pending, finally go under contract at ~500K…in Bakersfield! I saw another property in Port Angeles WA languish for a month before selling for 74K over asking. Wild.
The trend I see in a lot of cities is minor price cuts but with asking prices still well over anything “normal” based on prior sales histories for the same or similar neighboring properties.
I think it’s going to take a long time for the perception on-the-street (not WS) to come into phase with reality. The popular delusion remains that the gains we’ve witnessed in assets like RRE is organic and ineluctable. Nothing in almost any market has made sense to me in years…I still sense a a kind of EZ come/EZ go fatalistic attitude among consumers; welcome to the casino-at-the-end-of-the-world
Some negative correlation is better than no negative correlation.
Nate,
“Negative correlation” is the definition of what diversification is supposed to accomplish.
Bonds and stocks used to have negative correlation. If the price of stocks went up, the price of bonds would go down (= yields rose due to hotter economy, higher inflation, etc.). When it got rough for the economy, stock prices would fall, and bond prices would rise (= yields fell because of lower inflation, rate cuts, etc.).
That model has stopped working since QE was kicked off in 2008. Since then, stock prices and bond prices have gone up together, and now they’re going down together. Their correlation is “positive” – meaning, no real diversification is possible. You’re just betting on the same thing in the same direction, but with two different instruments (stocks and bonds). This feels great on the way up (because both are going up), but on the way down, it hurts (because both go down together).
9/28/21 Warren called Powell “dangerous” citing banking regulatory issues. He was “dangerous” for BBB as well being unwilling to carry the “transitory” ball across the goal line.
Hes about to get “dangerous” again with a rate hike this month. I forsee narrative escalation to “extremist” in the wake.
I dont think he will be renominated for another term. The Powell Pivot will be to a consulting gig at the Workd Bank.