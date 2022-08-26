Markets Tank While I’m Waiting for the “Powell-Was-Dovish” Tightening-Deniers to Fan Out and Clean Up this Mess

Powell quotes Volcker, promises to “use our tools forcefully,” take “forceful and rapid steps” to reduce demand “until we are confident the job is done,” though it will bring “pain to households and businesses,” but not doing it will cause “far greater pain.” Hawk city. Finally got through to the markets?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his to-the-point speech today at the economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, appears to have attempted to pull the rug out from under the tightening-deniers that had been fanning out across the internet, the social media, and the TV circuits over the past few months, with their contorted theories of “pivot” and “rate cuts” and “dovish Fed” or whatever.
These tightening-deniers ranged from hedge-fund managers with a big Twitter presence and research gurus at financial institutions to countless folks trolling comment sections around the internet and the social media. They cobbled together messages based on fragments from the past two FOMC meetings to show that the Fed – despite what the Fed actually said – would soon “pause” the rate hikes or “pivot” to rate cuts, even though the Fed had raised its policy rates four times this year, including twice by 75 basis points, the biggest rate hikes in some of these folks’ lives.
The effect of this widespread high-energy tightening-denier campaign was that financial markets pivoted in mid-June and did the opposite of what the Fed wanted them to do. The Fed relies on the financial markets to transmit its monetary policies to the financial conditions, to tighten them, so that these tighter financial conditions would begin to slow down demand, and thereby remove some of the fuel under inflation.
What these tightening-deniers accomplished instead was that financial conditions loosened since mid-June, with yields falling, spreads narrowing, and stock prices surging in a massive summer rally, which lasted about two months and peaked in mid-August.
But in mid-August, markets did their own pivot, yield rose again, financial conditions tightened a little, and stocks came down some.
And today Powell, in clear and precise language that would be hard to twist into anything different, pulled the rug out from under the remaining tightening-deniers. It was just hawk city.
For the Fed’s monetary policies to have any effect, markets must transmit them via the financial conditions to the actual economy. And the Fed needs to make sure this happens. And today was an effort by Powell to get this job done.
It worked for now. Markets began to absorb the message that Powell was hammering into them: Stocks fell hard and broadly, with the S&P 500 index down 3.4% today, and the Nasdaq Composite down 3.9%, the Dow down over 1,000 points.
Powell invoked three times Paul Volcker, who became legendary as Fed chair by finally cracking down so hard on massive inflation that it triggered the double-dip recession but created decades of falling and relatively low inflation, that have now been squandered.
He quoted Volcker directly, at the height of the Great Inflation in 1979: “Inflation feeds in part on itself, so part of the job of returning to a more stable and more productive economy must be to break the grip of inflationary expectations.”
Powell said that the Fed’s current crackdown on inflation will create “softer labor market conditions,” and “will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”
“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain,” he said.
His speech was a series of hawkish comments that boil down to this: We’re going to crack down on inflation, and we’re going to “use our tools forcefully” and we’ll take “forceful and rapid steps,” to bring down demand, and there won’t be any “stop” or “pause” in the rake hikes until rates are “sufficiently restrictive” to “return inflation to our 2 percent goal.”
So now I’m waiting for the geniuses at the tightening-denier camp to figure out a way to twist this into “Powell was dovish,” which would be a hoot.
Powell in his own words.
Below are key excerpts of Powell’s speech; they’re finely crafted and fun to read, and some of them are specifically targeting the tightening-deniers (entire speech is here):
“The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) overarching focus right now is to bring inflation back down to our 2 percent goal.
“Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone. In particular, without price stability, we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all.
“The burdens of high inflation fall heaviest on those who are least able to bear them.
“Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance.
“Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth.
“Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.
“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.
“While the latest economic data have been mixed, in my view our economy continues to show strong underlying momentum. The labor market is particularly strong, but it is clearly out of balance, with demand for workers substantially exceeding the supply of available workers.
“While the lower inflation readings for July are welcome, a single month’s improvement falls far short of what the Committee will need to see before we are confident that inflation is moving down.
“We are moving our policy stance purposefully to a level that will be sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent.
“In current circumstances, with inflation running far above 2 percent and the labor market extremely tight, estimates of longer-run neutral are not a place to stop or pause.
“July’s increase in the target range was the second 75 basis point increase in as many meetings, and I said then that another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting.
“Our decision at the September meeting will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook. At some point, as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases [which addresses how tightening-deniers had twisted his words last time: so after September, there will be more rate hikes, but not every rate hike will be 75 basis points].
“Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time.
“The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.
“Our monetary policy deliberations and decisions build on what we have learned about inflation dynamics both from the high and volatile inflation of the 1970s and 1980s, and from the low and stable inflation of the past quarter-century.
“In particular, we are drawing on three important lessons.
“The first lesson is that central banks can and should take responsibility for delivering low and stable inflation.
“Our responsibility to deliver price stability is unconditional.
“It is true that the current high inflation is a global phenomenon, and that many economies around the world face inflation as high or higher than seen here in the United States. It is also true, in my view, that the current high inflation in the United States is the product of strong demand and constrained supply, and that the Fed’s tools work principally on aggregate demand.
“None of this diminishes the Federal Reserve’s responsibility to carry out our assigned task of achieving price stability.
“There is clearly a job to do in moderating demand to better align with supply. We are committed to doing that job.
“The second lesson is that the public’s expectations about future inflation can play an important role in setting the path of inflation over time.
“If the public expects that inflation will remain low and stable over time, then, absent major shocks, it likely will.
“Unfortunately, the same is true of expectations of high and volatile inflation. During the 1970s, as inflation climbed, the anticipation of high inflation became entrenched in the economic decisionmaking of households and businesses. The more inflation rose, the more people came to expect it to remain high, and they built that belief into wage and pricing decisions.
“As former Chairman Paul Volcker put it at the height of the Great Inflation in 1979, ‘Inflation feeds in part on itself, so part of the job of returning to a more stable and more productive economy must be to break the grip of inflationary expectations.’
“Of course, inflation has just about everyone’s attention right now, which highlights a particular risk today: The longer the current bout of high inflation continues, the greater the chance that expectations of higher inflation will become entrenched.
“That brings me to the third lesson, which is that we must keep at it until the job is done.
“History shows that the employment costs of bringing down inflation are likely to increase with delay, as high inflation becomes more entrenched in wage and price setting.
“The successful Volcker disinflation in the early 1980s followed multiple failed attempts to lower inflation over the previous 15 years. A lengthy period of very restrictive monetary policy was ultimately needed to stem the high inflation and start the process of getting inflation down to the low and stable levels that were the norm until the spring of last year. Our aim is to avoid that outcome by acting with resolve now.
“These lessons are guiding us as we use our tools to bring inflation down.
“We are taking forceful and rapid steps to moderate demand so that it comes into better alignment with supply, and to keep inflation expectations anchored. We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done.
Yup, so let’s see how long it will take for the tightening-deniers to come out and twist this around.
Powell just gutted the “pivot people” with a rusty shank.
Depth Charge,
You sure have a way with words 🤣
Why thank you. Hard to find anything in that speech which those imbecilic deniers could hang their hats on.
Golly, why would anyone possibly doubt the Fed’s steadfast commitment to higher interest rates after it has spent the last 20 years destroying them?
I’m not a “denier” – I have no specific read as to what the Fed will actually do in the short term (as opposed to *talking about* doing…) but I also haven’t been mind wiped of the Fed’s actual behavior over the last 7000+ days (minus 150 lately and a few hundred more here and there).
And…if the G *really* wanted to punctuate its “commitment”…he could have announced a 50 bps surprise hike (instead of letting the Board of Governors go get a tan for two uninterrupted months).
Everybody in the US has long since learned to only pay attention to what the G *does* – as opposed to what it *talks about* doing.
(Set B is much, much, much bigger and rosier than Set A).
Enjoy a good gloat, it’s been a long time coming.
Now we just have to spread the pain democratically;
E.g., No mistaking mere financial or convenience pain for real physical pain.
A COMPREHENSIVE WEALTH/INCOME TAX FUNDED GREEN NEW INDUSTRY would be a great NATIONAL effort, IMHO. On a FULL WAR footing. It’s as big a project as WW2, or BIGGER, for sure. IRS becomes FULL part of Military. CONSTITUTIONAL MAX NET WEALTH. FDR on steroids.
NO other choice for a national agenda….AT ALL.
Think small and join in the effort or go jump in the Bay. Get tough, eat right, and exercise.
Plenty here for all…..but ZPG WILL have to be faced….might as well accept it and get to work. In that context banning abortion based on what someone says a musty old diety told them is STUPID.
AND get the financial/religious/greedy types OUT of Science…..they have almost taken it over as it is….e.g., Pharma/Medicine.
I think Powell has been a different guy since the threesome lunch he had with Biden and Yellen. He was given his orders and top cover for destroying inflation by destroying the stock market /economy.
Which Biden continues to frustrate.
Dems should recall what happened to Bush the First. It’s about the economy stupid.
A lot of good “Words”, however, clearlylacking the depth that would show true grit.
Powell must directly state that he will raise till real interest rates (Fed fund rate – Interest) become positive from todays -6%.
He must put forward a plan to prioritize production increase over consumption decrease.
He must state how he plans to address tantrums: Keep financial system up as Assests decline making companies insolvent and bankrupt.
Dude, it’s not -6%. You’re looking at year ago prices for your base. Current inflation is around 4-6% depending which index you prefer.
Sheesh.
Oh, you mean it’s “transitory”!
Bostic had a great interview right before Powell spoke where he addressed this. He said that no one is going to make new investment in an environment where growth is going to slow. But the great thing about the interview is that he used that “dovish” remark to re-emphasize that inflation has to be brought down *quickly* so companies once again can plan for a future where they can see growth as part of the picture rather than ongoing corrosive inflation.
Gattardo are you kidding hamburger at grocery store 6$ a pound you truly are mistaken ,now it’s just spaghetti and sauce . Yo be replaced by just spaghetti. then to be replaced by just water
No, M C
It’s about Generations. The FED is “directly” responsible for this 2nd housing bubble essentially locking-out a whole generation of Americans from buying a home.
He is sacrificing the stock market while he brings housing back to normalcy.
It’s about future Americans, stupid.
Good things keep coming for poor and middle who are the employed ($20+/hour!), educated (bailouts on loans), and have only little in the stock market (because they had no money).
Huge change from the 100+% gains in stocks which are owned by a few that occurred the last few years. The poor retirees get their SS raise. The rich retirees have to cut back demand or go back to work to relieve the employment crisis.
Is it helping reduce inflation? Maybe, since the people in the last category still have too much excess money to drive up demand. If only they’d believe Powell and stop all of this extravagant spending.
And yes I still had to get in an argument with someone insisting that the pivot was just going to be delayed by another meeting now.
Not all of them get it, even still.
Maybe the message is sinking in. I liked the historical reference to the 70s Fed’s starts-and-stops not working. It shows thinking beyond people-pleasing (as in the two previous Fed flinches).
Meanwhile, I was provided a super-sweet buy-in point for VIXY recently, as summer and Fed-doubting worked their magic on sentiment.
I was shocked lately when the meme stocks jumped up. I might doubt Powell sometimes, but not THAT much. It is NOT giddy 2021. Many even shaky firms have nice financing locked in for awhile, but I must believe some pretty visible failures will happen soon, especially in tech.
Will be very interesting to see how much pain the Fed can stand.
Our political hacks will be pounding the table for more and more monetary pumping and fiscal irresponsibility.
I’m tightening my seat belt preparing for a rough ride.
The Fed isn’t felling any pain. What, they are going to get fired?
Fed tightenes,congress spends pretty easy set up
How will the financial media puppets spin this terrible mess?
Will they finally admit it was The FEDs fault or will they blame Hedge Funds or Putin instead?
The definition of recession hasn’t changed.
The Fed has done everything it said it was going to do since at least last November. Arguably, they’ve moved too slow, but they haven’t lied.
If they haven’t, they are inept. You decide which one.
I don’t have to decide which one because I don’t know what you’re commenting about. If they haven’t what: Changed the definition of recession, done everything they said they would since November, moved too slowly, or lied?
If you’re referring to my comment “haven’t lied,” do you really mean to say they need to lie in order to not be inept?
I just bought 100K shares of kimberly clark stock. Investors are going to need those Depends, now. ;-)
Absolutely no reason for FED to pivot.
I hope home prices also go down with time to be made more affordable
It’s not really “more affordable” if you don’t have a job.
Houses will be more affordable when the person gets another job.
If mortgage rates spike in response to fed policy, home price drop might not be enough to offset that and improve affordability.
Bloomberg is saying corporate profits are at the highest margins since 1950.
A lot of that inflation is just companies jacking up their prices.
Harrold,
That is 100% always the case. Companies jacking up prices is THE definition of consumer price inflation.
The question is: what allows them to jack up prices without losing sales?
In 2019, they couldn’t do it, now they can. What’s different?
There are lots of answers, and they include the “inflationary mindset” (people and businesses going crazy and paying no matter what) and excess demand, fueled by all this money sloshing around.
Both of those the Fed is going to be able to address by tightening “forcefully.”
The rich still have too much money though a lot is paper wealth that is not real and will vanish. But the pain has already started on them and is deep already in the bottom 70%. The downturn escalates, faster.
The rich also have expert invest managers who can also buy and hedges including PUTs to avoid the Bear. There are also tools for the common retail investor but are hesitant to use or don’t believe them!
Just like in all bear mkts, the retail investors will end up holding the bag. Many in (45y or below) will painfully their FIRST experience of going thru secular Bear mkt. Exact reversal of last decade!
As they said:
“we must keep at it until the job is done.”
I don’t eat much junk food, but one guilty pleasure is Kettle chips. I only buy them on sale, but noticed that the bag has now shrunk from 8.5 ounces to 7.5 ounces, and the price has increased dramatically. I have scratched those off my grocery list permanently. GREED.
I only buy stuff on sale then try to get a years supply easy money if it doubles in price in a year
To be honest people have seen the fed ,Boe etc bail out the big boys and the debt junkies so many times I’m not surprised that people struggle to believe they will do anything about inflation.
Here in the UK everyone is going on strike even when they are offered 8% pay rises and a cash bonus on top in the case of the dock workers.
Excellent article, thanks. You obviously got this out fast so in the second paragraph I think you meant “rate cuts” not “rake cuts.” Unless the rake is the rusty shank Depth Charge referenced. ;-)
In the eighth paragraph where you talk about the crashing markets, they did go “Down down” but I think you meant Dow Down.
Thanks. What would I do without my line editors :-]
You clearly read the entire GDFA. :-)
I like “rake cuts” :)
Not me! It is why I know use gloves taking my fall leaves. :}))
Stupid phone. That was “Why I now know to use gloves when raking my leaves. 🍁
This economy needed the cold shower. I know denial ain’t just a river but the level of “irrational exuberance” in recent weeks was borderline ridiculous. I think Powell sensed the markets have not been taking his previous comments seriously. Hence, today.
By the way, Powell looks exhausted.
He looks like he has the whiskey flu.
As Powell stated, the Fed’s intent is ‘to return inflation to 2 percent’.
B U T , WHY would the Fed Res embrace the effort to inflate the USD at any rate since such an effort diminishes the value and integrity of the USD) ?
Modern central banking dogma is that 0% inflation risks a deflationary spiral in which conventional central banking policy becomes ineffective leading to ZIRP, NIRP, QE and other dubious and ineffective mechanisms to attempt to exit the spiral down.
See Japan for last couple of decades.
2% provides a reasonable buffer to insure against the risk of a deflationary spiral.
Not saying that I agree with any of this but I think that’s what a central banker would say.
Regarding the Fed specifically, they have a dual mandate of stable prices and full employment so it’s reasonable for them to consider 2% inflation + 5% unemployment to be better than 0% inflation + 8% unemployment.
“Modern central banking dogma is that 0% inflation risks a deflationary spiral”
If they can get to 3.5% within two years, I will be shocked. 0% is the last of their worries at this point, even if they pulled out all the stops to try and reach that goal.
So should I get up bright and early on Monday morning and buy a bunch of SQQQ….? Will the market continue to deflate, or will it continue to work its own will?
It will do whatever it needs to do to thwart and punish the maximum number of people. Take my word for it.
I’m no tightening-denier–just someone who denies that the Fed is tightening nearly enough, and has recently denied that they understand the importance of messaging–and my take on J-Pow’s speech today is as follows: I’m impressed.
This is what he should have said last month, and I think he understands that now.
They must have really cranked up the juice in good ol’ Jerome(GOJ)’s re-animation chamber today. Dropping red-hot Volker warnings like his NY branch drops trillions at the over-night discount window.
The HF’s, Institutions, and others – as Wolf mentions – have performed the market equivalent of a full “mooning” of the full-frontal variety towards GOJ with a complimentary waggle, in my opinion, over the past 7 weeks or so. So he had to grab the mic and save face, just like well a scripted WWE plot.
So, like Pea Sea mentions, how much tightening is really taking place? Especially when the NY FED is addicted to pressing the money button?
I am semi-impressed, however I will be fully impressed and, perhaps equally terrified, if he backs his Volker warnings with Volker-like action and also sends the Plunge Protection Team on a 1 week vacation to see if the bears eviscerate this last run up like they did around June 8th – 13th.
They are off to a good start as of AH close today.
The terrifying part comes in, for me, once the DIA plunges through 300. Followed by vaporizing collateral as the blue chips start to bleed out.
Seems like the USA’s pot of issues may be starting to boil over just as some of the other pot’s scattered across the globe begin to boil over as well. Maybe my tin cap is on a little too tight? It’s just how I’m seeing it.
And, by Volker-like, I don’t mean 1000bps but maybe 100bps?
Hi wolf, what do you think are the preconditions for fed to actually pivot? 4% inflation? 3%? Or unemployment above 5%
Just as a side note, does anyone else think it’s ridiculous that investors wait with bated breath for the Fed to speak and when Powell finally does, they drool and slobber over themselves parsing every syllable the guy has to say? Then the market either tanks or goes up. To state an old phrase, this is no way to run a railroad. Is there any way we can just rely on the free, open market (with reasonable regulations)?
This happened also with the great magician Greenspan. Pavlovian slobber has been ingrained by the sound of the Bell over all those decades
They’re not investors, they’re speculators, gamblers, addicts. Desperate to place the next hot bet.
Without explicit help of Fed since March of ’09, there wouldn’t have been this surreal Bull mkt. Investors were/are addicted to ‘easy-peasy’ money!
Fed is now trapped and forced to do what’s needed!
Will they sit tight when the indexes go minus 30-40%?
hope he follows his “tough words” with “tough actions” it is an election year – as we travel this summer literally all over the country catching up with friends and family we see 0 slow down in spending – its a tidal wave of money out there
It is going to be very interesting to see the economic effects in 2023-24 with the Fed carrying out this attack on inflation. With Congress pushing out fiscal largess in response to the almost certain crash in employment, the politicos will be holding the Fed governors with the same level of contempt as they are currently reserving for the Supreme Court. With all the sand in the air from other issues, things will be very s***ty by this time next year.
“And today Powell, in clear and precise language that would be hard to twist into anything different”
I saw several pundits on TV imply he was dovish. *Traders*, of all people, were actually fighting me in ZH comments about his comments being the opposite of hawkih, like this gem, after I said his strong comments implied a 0.75% hike in September: “did you read the same presser I did? Cuz that aint what it says at all.”
Since at least Greenspan, the Fed has created bigger boom bust cycles just deferring the debt from Fed engineering and greed of Wall St. But really Nixon started the mess with unbacked dollars. Inflation is just dollar illegitimacy if you will and the Fed is desperate to save face and their debt backed fiat paper. The Fed has allowed wall st with help from Joe public to replace capitalism and true discovery with artificial asset values(inflation) through debt expansion theory engineered by them. After Bernanke and Yellin they crossed the Rubicon on ever having a standard of living like it was. Now every cycle has a bigger boom bust as all they do is defer equilibrium, debt and inflation. Right now they would have to crash the economy much worse than 2008 to reach par for the next cycle imho because of massive more debt and misallocations. Imho I say he knows it, will do it to protect his fiat currency, and cause unbearable bankruptcies all over. I see this outcome now in his face, a very sad man.
OK, didn’t take long for the tightening-deniers to come out with a new theory.
WSJ: Fed’s Tough Talk Could Be Transitory
LOL
That ain’t gonna convince me to try and catch this falling rusty shank.
Well it IS a non-falsifiable headline statement, is it not?
You do read imho he will tighten all the way to extreme bankruptcies and deep recession right? Just to save his currency, the only thing that gives them credibility.
I hope that pivot talk kicks in again. I watched that bear rally and was too timid to short any more than I already had. One look at ARKK says it all….That was a GOLDEN opportunity to profit from idiocy. So I welcome another round of that (right after I cover!).
They tried that one already. Pull the plug on the Large Haldron Collider, please. We’ve reached the bizarro dimension. Thank you.
While I’m glad to see some backbone finally…
Doing today what you should have done years ago does not erase the damage done to many, many people and families…
The people at the top are clapping their hands and saying “ if it’s over, so be it… Thanks, Jay for a nice run… we appreciate it… Have a nice gold and diamond Rolex on us for murdering the middle class…”
Sorry, cheerleaders, no free pass from me…
‘The successful Volcker disinflation in the early 1980s..’
It was deflation in real estate here. Vancouver prices lost over 23 %. The Canadian private sector mortgage insurer went bust, leaving just CMHC ( gov)
Here in Nanaimo a brand new prestigious subdivision (Oakridge) went back to First National Bank. The loan had been for prime plus 6 or so. So when prime hit 15…
The fed has been saying this exact same thing since last November. Whiever chose not to believe them deserves to lose their asses.
Yeah, but it’s so hard to interpret words, shouldn’t we be focused on what the Fed is doing with their personal portfolios? Is Powell still invested mostly in stocks or in cash? Are Fed officials required to disclose what they’re investing in?
Do these fighting words from Powell mean that September interest rate hike will be 75 bps or larger ? It better be, or he will lose credibility.
Bostic was saying earlier today, before Powell spoke, that he was leaning towards 50.
They see the dramatic slowdown. A lot is rhetoric posturing trying to change psychology.
I tend to agree it was just jawboning. Doubtful Bostic would say what he said AFTER Powell spoke.
Did Powell say anything about QT today?
I didn’t catch anything noteworthy, which tells me ‘all systems go’ on the $95B/mo starting next week.
Yes my question as well. QT is the key to deflating the irrational exuberances built into this gambling den. It will do nothing much for inflation. That cancer eats everyone’s lunch starting with the poor and ending when the middleclass who find they have exhausted all credit to continue. Savers are called savers for a reason, savings are fuel for recovery. If inflation eats savings it is all over
you know if the fed doesn’t walk back some of this hawkish talk by Monday me thinks we might drop another 1000! can’t wait for Crammers meltdown.
That would be a classic bear trap then. I dunno though, that’s a pretty huge drop in a day. More likely the drip, drip, drip of smaller losses I think if this all was a bear trap.
3% is nothing, the first circuit breaker is 7%. We haven’t seen anything yet……
I don’t know if I’m a “denier”. I think that the Fed will tighten until inflation goes down a lot more than what it was. But if that happens, I am skeptical the Fed will tighten a ton, either. Being a passive investor, I’m glad my strategy of admitting I’m clueless and dollar-cost averaging may again bail me out of my “hell if I know” opinion.
I don’t buy 0.75% increases from next to 0% means that Powell is now a bad ass inflation hawk who is going to push the economy into a deep recession just to be safe. I do buy that IF inflation stays up, Powell will continue tightening even if we end up with a rough recession and lots of layoffs. Having been through two rather awful recessions and a pandemic, meh.
Powell said: “A lengthy period of very restrictive monetary policy was ultimately needed to stem the high inflation and start the process of getting inflation down to the low and stable levels that were the norm until the spring of last year. Our aim is to avoid that outcome by acting with resolve now.”
I like this Powell statement as spin fodder for deniers. “Our aim is to avoid that…” (a lengthy period of very restrictive monetary policy). So there it is, he said it – a not lengthy, therefore short, period a restrictive monetary policy. It can spun as rates will be cut shortly and QE will be rolled out again.
Its not a bad angle actually, of course with it there will have to be steeper rate hikes in the near term
I can’t imagine that electronic tulips are going to hold up much longer. How long until ButtCON is down around $1,000?
If you are waiting for $1,000 then I think you will be waiting quite some time.
It’s become clear to me that Powell is more concerned with his legacy than anything else. He’s basically the Fed Chairman version of Justice Roberts. He’s worried about how the history books will speak of him.
That’s why those who said he wouldn’t tighten because it would damage his own wealth were wrong. He doesn’t want his great-great grandchildren reading about how he destroyed the dollar. His net worth is a far distant concern.
He probably just wants to sneak off quietly and hide in the basement at this point. He was shaking like a leaf when he delived his statement. Watch it again and look at the paper he is holding in his hands.
I was a narrow minded tightening denier, but Jerome will lead us to the promissory note land, I can see it now!
I find it interesting that yields didn’t pop more than they did – have to wonder if it was an offset of an increased likelihood of more rate hikes vs a higher probability of a recession. 10-year closing at 3.03% is meh. Larger rate moves and a stronger upward trend in mortgage rates to accelerate the housing downturn would probably be the most effective way at taming inflation. 30-year fixed rates of 6-7% as opposed to ~5.5% would almost certainly get that done.
It will be interesting to see what happens to mortgage rates next month when the Fed finally stops buying MBSs. Although it has reduced its MBS purchases in the past few months, it’s still been buying nearly half a billion dollars in MBSs every business day under the “half-speed” QT regime.
10yr has moved from a low of ~2.618 less than 30 days ago. That’s not nothing.
The volatility seemed to also lead to some bond buying for protection, which pushed US bonds lower even as HYG and corporate debt blew out.
Markets will bounce back once it dawns on everyone that he was just jawboning. Reversing the process that reanimated the corpse does not give you a living soul, but simply returns the zombie to the realm of the dead! Powell, the magician skilled in the art of necromancy, knows this, I believe.
“A lengthy period of _very restrictive monetary policy_ was ultimately needed to stem the high inflation ”
Turned the money printer down from 11 back to 10.
‘It was just hawk city’
Yep. Finally!
‘Bounce back crowd’ won’t go away that easy. A couple more 1000 pts to the south needed!