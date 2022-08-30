The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, August Update: First Price Drops Appear, All in the West

The Case-Shiller index, which lags reality on the ground by 4-6 months, is starting to pick up the price drops in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, and Portland.
The housing market is going through some navel gazing, as many buyers evaporated at current prices and mortgage rates. They’re still out there, but they’re a lot lower, and many sellers haven’t figured that out yet, though some started cutting their asking prices but not nearly enough, and deal volume has plunged.
Sales volume of existing homes plunged by 20% from a year ago across the US, and by 31% in California, and by 41% in San Diego. Median prices in the West have begun to drop, and in the San Francisco Bay Area fell below year-ago-levels, including by 8% in San Francisco. Sales of new houses plunged by nearly 30% year-over-year across the US, and in the West by 50%, as the supply of new houses has exploded to 11 months, the highest since the peak of Housing Bust 1. And big institutional buyers have started to pull out of this market because they don’t want to overpay. This has been going on for months.
But today, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which lags reality on the ground by 4-6 months, finally picked up the first month-to-month price declines – all of them in the West: the metros of Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, and Portland.
Today’s release of the Case-Shiller Index was for “June,” which consists of the three-month average of closed home sales that were entered into public records in April, May, and June, of deals that were made a few weeks to a couple of months earlier, roughly in March through May.
By mid-April, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate pierced the 5% mark and has stayed above 5% ever since. So here we go.
The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles where prices fell.
Seattle metro house prices dropped by 1.9% in “June” (three month moving average of April, May, and June) from “May,” wiping out in one month the gains of the prior two months plus some. This was the first month-to-month decline since October 2019, after a totally ridiculous spike. It chopped the year-over-year spike down to 9.3%, from 27% a few months earlier.
San Francisco Bay Area house prices fell by 1.3% in “June” from May, below the level of April, and the first month-to-month decline since June 2020, wiping out in one month the gains of the prior two months. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to 16.1%, from over 24% in prior months.
For the Case Shiller Index, the metro consists of the five-counties covering San Francisco, part of Silicon Valley, part of the East Bay, and part of the North Bay.
San Diego metro house prices fell by 0.7% in “June,” the first month-to-month decline since October 2019, after a ridiculous spike. The index dropped below the April level, thereby wiping out in one month the gains of more than two months.
This 0.7% decline reduced the year-over-year gain to 21.6%, from the near 30% gains a few months ago.
The index value of 425 for San Diego means that home prices shot up by 325% since January 2000, when the index was set at 100, despite the plunge in the middle (CPI inflation amounted to 75% over the same period).
Los Angeles metro house prices fell by 0.4% in June from May, which whittled the year-over-year price spike down to +19.4%.
Denver metro house prices dipped 0.1% in June from May, whittling down the year-over-year gain to 19.3%:
Portland metro house prices dipped 0.1% in June from May, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 14.7%. The month-to-month dip, the first since October 2019, is too small to mark on this 20-year chart:
House price inflation. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method. The sales in the current month are compared to when the same houses sold previously. The price changes within each sales pair are integrated into the index for the metro, and adjustments are made for home improvements (methodology). In other words, the index tracks the change in dollars it took to buy the same house over time, which makes it a measure of house price inflation.
The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles where prices “decelerated” or stalled.
Miami metro: +2.3% for the month, “decelerating” from month-to-month gains in the 3.5% range in prior months. This whittled down the year-over-year gains to +33% from +34% in the prior month, ridiculous mania, all of it.
Tampa metro: +2.2% for the month, decelerating from 3.7% earlier this year. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to 35.0% from 36% in the prior month. Mind-blowing crazy.
Phoenix metro: +1.0% for the month, decelerating from +2.5% in April, and from +3.0% earlier in the year. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to +26.6% from +32% earlier this year:
Boston metro: +0.6% for the month, decelerating from 1.9% in the prior month, and from +2.8% earlier this year. This whittled down the year-over-year gain a tad to 14.9%:
Washington D.C. metro: +0.0% for the month, no change, decelerating from 2.9% earlier this year. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to +10.8%:
Las Vegas metro: +1.5% for the month, decelerating from +2.1% from the prior month, and from over +3% earlier this year. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to +25.1%:
Dallas metro: +2.6% for the month, same as in the prior month, but decelerating from over +4% earlier this year. The year-over-year gain remained at +30.8%:
New York metro, the huge market within commuting distance to New York City: +1.1% for the month, decelerating from 1.6% in the prior month. The year-over-year gain of +14.6% has been roughly unchanged for three months.
With its index value of 276, the New York metro has experienced 176% house price inflation since January 2000. The remaining cities in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) have had less house price inflation and don’t qualify for this illustrious list.
Great data! Thank you!
It appears the peak has been reached in this insane bubble.
However, with a son who wants to buy a house, a 0.1% decrease hasn’t motivated him to leap off his comfy couch yet.
This will be interesting for the rest of the year.
Seattle’s got a bigger drop, no?
Why this data is not published live like stock trades? Why a delay of 4 months?
More transparency will help both buyers and sellers have real expectations and help RE agents close sales faster.
Today, the market in West is freezing due to big price expectations between sellers and buyers.
Yes, it would be nice to have this type of data (sales pairs) in real time.
I get nose bleeds reading your home price indexes!
“Seattle’s got a bigger drop, no?”
If it keeps the idiots away, good…
I live in Seattle, and in arguably the neighborhood that has seen the greatest price increases (bubble). I has definitely slowed down, but a duplex down the street just sold for 1.5mil and it needs work. The real bubble is all these 6 story skinnies being build where there used to be a single family house like mine. There will be an enormous collapse in that market to the tune of literally giving these small units away – unless the City uses my tax money to buy them all and house all the drug addicts. There are also several 400-ft (that’s the zoning height limit) towers that are not sold on Denny, and I believe will be half empty when the dust settles on this colossal bubble. Amazon and Google employees no longer have all that RSU money to throw around.
It has been a while since I posted here. But I continue to see price drops everywhere in Seattle area. Especially for the million dollar plus houses. The number of million dollar houses for sale vastly outnumber the number of buyers that still have that budget. So far the trend I am seeing is that sellers come down some and then cancel the sale and put it for rent. Most sales are happening under million dollar range. You take any million dollar house and chances are very high that it has had some price drop. If i had to quantify – most high priced houses have seen a drop of average 20% to 35% from the peak.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying that zero sales are happening. Some houses are still selling at or near peak prices which was April/May. But now they are a minority. And tech stock rally has fizzled out. Rates are back near 6%. Fall is on the way. Once tenants renew their leases and settle down for the year, this fall and winter are set to deliver a deadly blow to house prices in this area if stocks and rate continue on the same path.
Sellers in Boston area and Cambridge/Brookline think old dilapidated dated money pit condos are worth one million. Newsflash NO 1st time homebuyers (aka 2 millennials with 200k or above combined income) are even REMOTELY interested — based on my unofficial study of friends/colleagues.
I follow houses in two of my potential next hometowns (one in CA and one in FL). I just browse Trulia and “like” a few dozen houses at a time. Then Trulia automatically emails me when something changes like a sale or price change. For the past month, I’ve been getting nothing but price drop emails, and there are some doozies! But the thing that really stands out is that most of the price drops came when a listing went from pending sale to active. Seems like a deluge of cancelled sales. Anyway, other than drumming up the obvious question of, “How the F could you be contemplating a potential move to CA and FL at the same time?”, I just thought I’d share my anecdotes.
I would go with Florida. I heard they don’t have any COVID over in that state.
Why don’t you move to WA state so that I can sell you my house at $3 million and then buy it form you after 1 year at $2 million.
Believe me, you will be ready to sell your house at $2 million after 1 year when you realize how crazy expensive and unsustainable this place has become despite no significant rise in incomes. The administration has lost touch with real problems.
Preach it! Glad mine sold last month!
Marcus1,
I live in Southern California. In the last month I have noticed a lot more open houses out here. I get the feeling that sellers are getting anxious… then again maybe I’m reading too much into it?
I can say that Cleveland population distorts numbers for Ohio. It has been in steady decline and Columbus, the capital of Ohio, has a larger population. Due to the CHIPS deal, our residential RE has gone insane. The local NREA are saying we are insulted from any bubble. Cleveland numbers do not compare. Why does CSI still use them?
I wouldn’t get too overconfident about the CHIPS deal insulating the housing market in Central Ohio. The Portland metro area has the largest concentration of semiconductor jobs in the U.S. with a new fab being built every 5 years or so since the 90’s. When they build out the Ohio fab many of the high tech bits will come from the burbs of Portland as well as all the engineering and R&D ( Intels motto “copy exactly) but that did not stop a housing slump in 2008 and it won’t stop it from happening in Oregon as well as Ohio.
I live in Columbus and can tell you there is a huge difference with the housing market here and that is the prices. I signed the contract to buy my 3 br home literally days before the lockdowns so I managed to get a prepandemic price with early pandemic interest rate, and I paid $150k. After two years of runaway housing bubble my home is now estimated to be worth an astonishing, eye watering, unbelievable… $200k. Meanwhile wages seem to be rising faster here than the national average based on my very unscientific observations of the signage on every business that say they’re hiring. There are fast food restaurants here, in a city that still has plenty of $200k housing, advertising $15hr wages. A couple of young Chick-fil-A workers could hitch up and most likely afford to buy my house right now. And we are looking at something like 3000 new jobs from the Intel plant alone, plus potentially more from suppliers that could locate here, all at WAAAYY higher wages than the local average. I’d say there is about a snowballs chance in hell that prices fall back to 2019 prices in Columbus. Not completely impossible, but highly unlikely.
Glad to hear that the Cali housing disease hasn’t infected CLE. Very sorry to hear about Columbus. Idiotic behavior in housing is bad, not good. I’ve watched it destroy towns on the west coast. Hopefully the Intel effect will be brief and things will calm down. I’m sure people there think the Intel boondoggle is a good thing, and it certainly could be, but if it drives housing prices beyond what the locals can afford, that would be very bad for the community.
Seattle / Portland RE peaked in 2008 and troughed in 2012…..roughly 4 years. Since history rhymes, we can expect the next trough in late 2026…..possibly at the previous 2008 peak. Are these charts denominated in nominal dollars? Inflation adjusting the squiggles encourages suicidal behavior.
That was 2 years after the unemployment rate peaked in 2010.
nsa,
The chart shows the Case-Shiller from 2002 to 2022.
The index measures the change in value of U.S. single-family homes on a monthly basis.
For many years my wife was a firm supporter of market prices. “They are what they are”, she often said, to justify interest in a high-priced home she was looking at. After seeing the ridiculous price spike in 2020 and 2021 in the West, she’s finally accepted the notion that the housing market might be speculative in nature, and you can lose a lot of money if you buy at the wrong time. Attitudes have changed.
She must not have been paying much attention during the last 30 years
Agree with the bubble idea, but….
this is different this time because of two things
1. Replacement costs are sharply higher.
Materials and labor.
Bubbles that popped in the past did not have this.
2. Mortgage rates STILL well under the inflation rate. Bubbles that popped in the past did not have this.
Is this a sign of things to come in places other than the west coast? I hope so. I’ve seen prices double in many areas of New England the past few years and while homes are staying on the market longer, prices have barely budged.
Housing bubble one looks like nothing compared to housing bubble two in a lot of these charts. It’s stunning.
Lucca,
I was thinking the same thing. I’m scrolling like a mad man back and forth between the charts. For example, Dallas didn’t even have a bubble #1.
A big reason why these charts look stunning when you compare bubble 1 and bubble 2 is because the scale of these charts are linear and not logarithmic. To explain this in plain English, a move from 100 to 200 does not look as impressive as a move from 200 to 400, although they both represent the same doubling in price. This visual distortion is what tricked me into never considering the biggest housing bubble in California since the 1970s. This occured from 1975 through 1990 when housing prices increased 5.4x!
Having said that, these charts are still impressive and I believe that as long as Powell continues to push interest rates higher to fight inflation, putting upward pressure on mortgage rates, we will continue to see a downtrend in the housing indexes.
I think that Cali imploded first during hb1. Maybe somebody here can confirm or deny if that is correct. Cali could be the canary. The market is obviously turning down.
SocalJohn,
I think the canary should be Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Dallas.
California definitely took it hard on the backside during housing bubble #1. As a bay area native, I saw homes go from for example 8-900k all the way down to 400k. Literally half of what they were in peak 2005-2006 prices. It was brutal here. The tech sector seems to be the last group of morons to know that their investments are losing value, but the first to take it in the shorts.
Yes, San Diego and Rancho Santa Fe in particular peaked in late 2003. But it was the first city out of the gate after Greenspan cut rates post 9/11 with a 20% annual gain which up until that time was unheard of and I believe was on the cover of either Forbes or Fortune. I don’t think they are the canary this time, it’s whoever went nuts first, maybe salt lake city or boise?
Denver charts shows some insulation from bubble 1 as it was mostly unfelt however, the current one is another story. The market has been inflated for too long at too steep of a rate to hold and since the interest rate surpassed 6%+ the local market has tapped the brakes a bit. This slowing showed first in 1M+ properties and will slide into the 750K realm, in pockets. It will be interesting to follow over the next 2’ish years.
Here in Chicago NW suburbs many price cuts, many successive but only latest shown as “price cut” on Zillow listing. One went from contingent at $729k in May to $649k now, but only latest $20k cut shown on photo.
Not doubting that a crash can happen but it is going to require a lot more homes to be on the market. HB1 inventory was much higher at this point. Sales of new homes are up but inventory of existing homes are still historically low and showing signs of leveling off. Outside of a deep recession or some black swan event I see a crash in transactions and not in prices.
It doesn’t matter how many or how few homes are on the market if there are no buyers at these prices.
In my mid sized town in Minnesota, I see price drops everywhere and longer time on market. After the reduction of price, they are selling though. The higher prices homes are not moving like they were a couple years ago. Inventory’s are starting to build a little bit.
It’s not a bubble until it burst! The numbers on rental properties haven’t made sense in Chicago for years. It’s nuts.
I would like to see these bubbles adjusted for actual monthly payments on what they are buying. This may reflect lower prices at high rates and high prices at lower rates.
I really don’t see a trigger for a fast hard housing decline until recession causes job losses. Really need a lot of job losses. That could easily be 6 months to a year away. Then it takes time for the rent or the mortgages to not be paid and the processes of eviction and foreclosure. It will take a while for all this to play out.
I see this as inevitable. The fed is no longer buying or replacing its MBSs under its QT plan. Coming soon, corporate earnings compression, leading to recession leading to job losses.
Job losses are really the key as far as I can see.
Then this could get really interesting. There are a lot of properties that were bought in the last few years by private parties, by flippers and renovators and private equity and pension funds.
Lots of homes bought with short term money by PE groups to rent. When the rent stops coming in? When the loans need to be rolled over for higher interest rates? Flippers won’t like the higher rates either.
It appears to me that a perfect storm is brewing and anyone who realizes it soon, may get out. As Wolf has shown, the prices have stalled and inventory build is already starting.
It could all happen faster than I think it will but most likely it will take 2 to 3 years or more to see a bottom. All depends on a lot of variables and that good ole human emotion > fear. When does worry and hope turn to fear?
