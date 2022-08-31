Runaway Inflation in the Eurozone, which Kicked Off in mid-2021, Sets New Record, Wakes Up even Ridiculously Reckless ECB

“Temporary” inflation is suddenly runaway inflation. But the negative-interest rate idiocy and QE are finally over.
Inflation in the Eurozone jumped to 9.1% in August, a new record in the Eurozone data going back to 1997, according to preliminary data released today by Eurostat. It topped out at 25.2% in Estonia. Germany hit at a record 8.8%.
This spike of inflation started suddenly in early 2021, after years of ECB money-printing that turned into a mania during the pandemic, and after years of the ECB’s negative-interest rate idiocy. For years, it seemed the ECB would get away with these policies without creating runaway inflation, and then suddenly in early 2021, the dam broke, and inflation washed over the land.
By July 2021, Eurozone inflation shot past the ECB’s inflation target of 2%. By August 2021, the inflation rate hit 3.0%, and shooting higher.
At the time, the ECB regurgitated the Fed’s line that this inflation was just temporary, and it unhesitatingly continued with its negative-interest rate idiocy and printed money with reckless abandon.
Energy prices had already started surging in January 2021. From early January 2021 through December 2021, crude oil prices jumped by over 50%. That was a huge price gain.
By January 2022, just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Eurozone inflation rate had shot to 5.1%. In Germany, it also shot to 5.1%, in Belgium to 8.5%. Two Baltic states were already in the double-digits. Inflation had become a global problem, after years of global money printing and interest rate repression.
The majority of the 9.1% spike in inflation occurred before Russia invaded Ukraine. This was then made worse going forward by the energy price spikes, including natural gas, brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and by the sanctions in reaction to that war.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also tore into supply chains that originated in Ukraine, including Ukraine’s exports of iron, steel, cereals, animal feeds, electrical equipment, automotive components, etc.
For example, European automakers relied on wiring harnesses manufactured in Ukraine. But when Russia invaded, production shot down. Suddenly there was a wiring harness shortage that caused further production delays by European automakers, contributing further to the shortages of new vehicles and to price increases of new vehicles, and particularly to price increases of used vehicles, as the shortage of new vehicles increased demand for used vehicles.
And inflation has continued to surge with price increases spreading across the economy.
Governments applied different strategies to more or less artificially push down the inflation rate. And this has kept the CPI lower (at 9.1%) than it would have been without those measures.
For example, in Germany, the government cut fuel taxes and in June began a program of a €9-per-month transportation pass as part of its Energy Cost Relief Packaged that allowed people unlimited travel on rail systems, buses, and trams across the country, which came in handy during the summer travel season, but also for commuting. That program, which contributed to a dip in CPI in June and July, ends today. September CPI will have to make do without it.
Germany’s CPI hit 6.0% in November 2021, well before Russia invaded Ukraine:
Runaway inflation, by Eurozone Country:
|CPI, August 2022
|Estonia
|25.2%
|Lithuania
|21.1%
|Latvia
|20.8%
|Netherlands
|13.6%
|Slovakia
|13.3%
|Slovenia
|11.5%
|Greece
|11.1%
|Belgium
|10.5%
|Spain
|10.3%
|Cyprus
|9.6%
|Portugal
|9.4%
|Austria
|9.2%
|Italy
|9.0%
|Ireland
|8.9%
|Germany
|8.8%
|Luxembourg
|8.6%
|Finland
|7.6%
|Malta
|7.1%
|France
|6.5%
Even the ECB sees it’s presiding over an inflation freak-show.
The ECB was ridiculously reckless in its QE and negative-interest-rate policies. But both have now ended.
QE ended in June when its balance sheet topped out at €8.84 trillion in total assets. By its most recent balance sheet, as of August 26, total assets at €8.75 trillion, were down by €86 billion from the peak:
And the negative-interest rate idiocy ended on July 21, when the ECB hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points from -0.5% to 0.0%.
And yes, it sounds just as ridiculous as it is that a central bank finally raises its policy rate to 0% to deal with 9.1% inflation. It’s a horribly bad joke gone awry.
But the rate hike marked the end of the absurd and destructive experiment of negative interest rates. And more rate hikes are to come, starting in September possibly with a 75-basis-point hike. Even the ECB understands somewhere at some distant vague level that runaway inflation is a massive problem for an economy and the people and businesses in it.
Now that they’ve dug a hole that is looking more and more like a grave, they can’t even go back and ask old Keynes what to do. He’s dead.
All their massive money infusions have been eaten up by there even more idiotic Green agendas and of course, taxes.
Seems they overspent and now because of their mal investments, the populations have no money to spend other than for fuel, food and energy. And again thanks to their wayward polices, those are headed to the moon and higher.
This is a giant three ring circus now on fire, with the clowns running around in panic tossing buckets of confetti on the flames.
Europe today, is the dark hole that makes US look bright!
I bet the governments in Baltic states with >20%+ official inflation are struggling and will not survive the winter (think gas).
This huge corruption now has a date with Karma.
Hi wolf – doing some research I see that at least in the US the fed has rates, qe/qt, and bank reserve requirements all being levers they can pull to handle inflation. I never hear you mention reserve requirements for banks as a tool the fed is using. Is it just because Qe and qt are used instead?
VT,
You’re joking, right?
The system is AWASH in reserves. At the Fed, there are $3.3 trillion in reserves. There is way too much liquidity. There are also $2.2 trillion in reverse repos (RRPs) on the Fed’s balance sheet, which is where Treasury money-markets park their excess cash. Combined $5.5 trillion.
Central banks have created so much liquidity that no one knows what to do with it.
And you think that the quaint old notion of 10% reserve requirements or whatever would do anything? Do the math. There are $18 trillion in bank deposits. If there were a 10% reserve requirement, it would only be $1.8 trillion in reserves. But there are already $3.3 trillion in reserves now at the Fed, nearly double what a 10% requirement would require. And that’s still only part of it… what about the $2.2 trillion in RRPs?
Good lordy, these are the modern times of money printing.
What the Fed needs to do, and is starting to do, is withdrawing this liquidity properly through QT.
The same goes for other central banks, including the ECB.
***THIS*** is why I read the comments. Thanks for that info.
The reason all this $5.5 trillion cash is parked is because there is no productive investment for it that is profitable in real sense (after deducting real inflation).
No new investments leads to reduced production of goods and services that leads to high inflation.
It would be higher if we were not increasing our imports. We initially outsourced for cheaper production. Now, I doubt we can even revert it given our labor productivity.
The FED could mandate full reserve banking and set the interest on the reserves to zero. Or any other reserve requirement they fancy. Liquidity would then disapear in a blink.
Probably with both foreseen and unforeseen consequenses. ;)
Sams,
Wait a minute. You don’t know what you’re wishing for: “set the interest on the reserves to zero” THAT would cause $3.3 trillion to instantly leave the Fed and chase after other financial assets and cause even bigger spikes in asset prices and it would cause yields to plunge. That’s why the Fed is paying interest on reserves and RRPs, to keep this excess liquidity in-house and from blowing up everything.
No jokes here, just an honest question likely worded poorly since I don’t understand this all yet.
I was wondering specifically about deposit requirements for banks and your answer clears it up, so thank you.
The Fed has other levers as well, including the “macro prudential” regulatory powers. The Fed could enforce a significant tightening of lending standards (not just reserves) if they so chose. But that takes real detail-work, and getting deep into the banksters’ business, and creates a lot of friction…
On the other hand, maybe the Fed should’ve pushed for better lending standards already. There are tons of companies dependent on leveraged loans (floating rate debt) – they’re gonna be hurting as those rates rise.
The next booms will be in “Going concern” warnings, followed closely by bankruptcy attorneys’ fees…
The other problem Europe has is that the only thing as inflationary as money printing is skyrocketing energy prices.
Money printing is like stacking dry kindling on a forest floor.
Energy inflation is one of many things that can set that kindling off.
Wolf, can the ECB fix the energy crisis with inflation rates?
I don’t think so.
Your monomania couldn’t be more wrong here.
Hang it up.
I think you were asking whether a central bank, by raising interest rates, can help to fix inflation driven by supply shortfalls.
On the surface, no. Not directly, and not in the short term. But when you take a closer look and a longer-term perspective, then absolutely yes. An economy reflects the behavior of many individuals, and interest rates affect that behavior, just as prices do.
The single most valuable benefit of higher interest rates may be in capping the print-and-spend and borrow-and-spend proclivities of government policymakers. Austerity is coming, and will lead to more pragmatic policy priorities.
re “But when you take a closer look and a longer-term perspective, then absolutely yes. An economy reflects the behavior of many individuals, and interest rates affect that behavior, just as prices do”
that is just another way of saying that the Fed must induce deep demand destruction (thus deep recession) to counter a deep shortage of supply.
as such, look out below… you all should join Wolf in shorting this bear market rally.
Why has Lagarde not been relieved of her duties? This woman has absolutely destroyed the standard of living of the masses.
The road to heck is paved with “compassionate” intentions.
“Even the ECB understands somewhere at some distant vague level that runaway inflation is a massive problem for an economy and the people and businesses in it.”
I’m sure they finally do “get it”. Problem is their number one mission is to preserve and support the eurozone and “European Project”.
The ECB is going to throw the public, economy, and markets “under the bus” to preserve the Eurozone and “European Project.”. This is independent of the problem where the EU accommodates US foreign policy objectives contrary to local interests.
It’s always up to the little people to “sacrifice” for the supposed greater good – the war machine. Notice how pols start saying things such as “it’s a sacrifice we all need to make.” They always fail to mention that they are so wealthy that inflation isn’t even making a dent in their own standard of living, but if you can’t afford food and heat in the winter….well….tough shit.
Maybe some second thoughts are circulating right about now. But signing everyone into the front end was easy. I’m just glad to be an ocean away in a place that has domestic hydrocarbons.
After these massive blunders, perhaps it’s more likely the public and legislators will throw the ECB under the bus.
We in USA were fortunate we got this governance and union, such as it is, pulled together in a different time. The ECB was a wonderful idea with clouds of high hopium but the implementation is looking pretty ragged.
Energy crisis no cant be fixed with inflation rates. But ECB and negative interest rates need to be adjusted above the rate of inflation. Which in this case is probably 12 percent or so.
Energy crisis can be fixed by investing directly in the EU oil and gas companies and providing incentives for new exploration. Increase supply coal and oil can be increased quicker than NG> Just import some oil generation capacity.
“But the negative-interest rate idiocy and QE are finally over.”
Too late. The damage is done, and now the high-powered financial extraction can take over.
“The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.”
– John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron Acton
That fight is over. Guess who won?
I’ve been telling people that we already had a class war and the rich won. All that’s left now are the mopping up operations where the rich take every last crumb. Life doesn’t “pencil out” anymore for the working class. Now the hedge funds are putting together massive capital reserves to buy up all the housing and corner the entire property market.
“You will own nothing and be happy.”
~A Certain Revolting Individual
At the risk of asking a dumb question, does any of this have an effect on exchange rates between USD and EUR? I know USD has strengthened against EUR lately, but it is difficult to unravel (at least for MY brain) all the potential causes.
If the ECB matches the Fed with rate hikes and QT, it will likely keep the euro from falling further against the USD. But the ECB is way behind.
This is my usual one note tune. For several decades now every energy decision for Europe has been based on one over riding reference, reduce carbon dioxide, ie. Fossil fuels. Sadly Europe will spend this winter in their homes in the coats, hats and gloves taking comfort that they have reduced their carbon footprint. Insanity on parade.
And every monetary decision based on the Euro ideology…
We will find out how much ruin there is in the countries of Europe.
“For example, European automakers relied on wiring harnesses manufactured in Ukraine. But when Russia invaded, production shot down.”
I remember that till the ’70s or so French auto maker Peugeot made every part for their cars in-house. Even the knobs on the dash. With production of key parts for every manufacturer now farmed out all over the globe, we’re probably going to see more parts insecurity.
How many key components for example come from China?
Ford did the same at the Dearborn, MI plant. Made everything.
Then came the Treaty of Detroit, saddling car firms (and not just in autos; it set a national standard) with lavish packages for workers, that ultimately turned those companies into giant underfunded pension funds with car companies attached. Those were the (ultimately unsustainable) middle class “good old days,” also underwritten with cheap imported oil. By the time the late 70s came along, the morale and laziness was so bad, the products were awful. Hence, financialization.
Perhaps the ECB wants hyper inflation.
Devalue its enormous debts.
Germany went for decades seriously holding the line. This will be an interesting phase to watch.
I need a data scientist to tell me whether high inflation leads to a recession.
If consumers are paying more for basic needs, and the basic needs are either owned by the government or the select few, doesn’t that stagnate the economy?
I can’t buy a new computer if I have to pay the grocery store conglomerate in Toronto my entire weekly paycheque for a month’s supply of groceries.
Then one and a half week, sometimes two weeks goes to pay rent. Some Canadians pay as much as 60% of their salary towards rent.
Wait when hydro rates skyrocket.
Maybe we’ve been doing that for awhile: getting more and more freshly printed money to hand over to oligopolies. Without true, independent capital formation, that would keep us in our place! And the rocket scientists can fine-tune how much consumption tickets appear in our inboxes. It’s a Brave New World.
Now you know why Britain chose to Brexit…
The EU just lurches from one financial crisis to another.
Europe’s biggest problem — and has been for decades — is their “one size fits all” ECB interest rate policy. It is clearly not working.