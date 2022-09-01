Formerly Sacred Now Rotting Silicon Valley Dictum of “Growth at All Costs” Crushes Okta: Shares Collapse 80% from Peak

Huge losses, but now revenue growth is slowing. Hilariously, executives refer to the huge losses as “profitability.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Okta was founded in 2009, went public in April 2017, and isn’t a newbie startup anymore. But last night, it reported another huge net loss for its second quarter ended July 31, of $210 million, on $452 million in revenues. Its losses have increased every year since it started disclosing them seven years ago and now total over $2 billion.
But since the infamous February 2021, when the hype-and-hoopla show came unglued, these types of stocks began to plunge, and I started tracking them in my Imploded Stocks column. Today Okta joined the club that already has hundreds of members. And it did so with flying colors. Its shares [OKTA] kathoomphed 35% so far today, to about $59 at the moment, back where they’d first been in August 2018, and down by 80% from the peak in – you guessed it – February 2021 (data via YCharts):
Okta, which sells services to companies that allow their employees to securely access corporate cloud-based systems, has been following the Silicon Valley dictum of using investor money to buy revenue growth – 42% revenue growth in Q2 – no matter what the costs, because the stock price will keep rising if revenues grow, regardless of the net losses because growth-befuddled investors will ignore net losses and focus on some homemade metrics and revenue growth, according to this dictum.
This formerly sacred and now rotting business model worked for years: Okta’s shares shot higher from its IPO price of $17 to its first-day close of $23.51, for a 38% first-day pop, and then shot higher from there to ultimately $294 intraday on February 12, 2021, before it all came unglued. And it has so far generated over $2 billion in net losses doing just that, with no end in sight.
Today’s plunge of the stock – just the latest in the 16-month implosion – ostensibly occurred because the company lowered its guidance for its billings and revenues for the rest of the year.
During the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha), executives blamed the lowered guidance mostly on “sales challenges,” “integration challenges,” and “sales attrition” related to Auth0, which Okta had agreed to acquire on March 3, 2021, during peak hype-and-hoopla, for $6.5 billion in stock.
The acquisition was just another way in which Okta attempted to buy revenue growth. And now the deal isn’t working out so well.
CEO Todd McKinnon blamed “challenges related to the integration of the Auth0 and Okta sales organizations” in part for the cut in guidance. “I recognize we have more work to do to regain our momentum. We’ve taken some decisive actions that we believe will get us back on track,” he said.
CFO Brett Tighe blamed the cut in guidance on “sales integration challenges” and on “heightened sales attrition, which resulted in a lower-than-expected capacity build as we move through the year,” and added that “a smaller portion” of the blame for the reduced outlook is “related to the macro environment.”
And as you’d expect when an earnings call takes place while the stock is kathoomphing in the background, there was a lot of linguistic hilarity, including about the huge net losses.
No one during the earnings call – particularly not the analysts – made any fuss about the net loss in the quarter, or the prior net losses. On the contrary, CEO Todd McKinnon said, “We produced better than expected profitability” – the term “profitability” having replaced the unpleasant term “net loss” – and the analysts ran with it.
Other executives chimed in about “improving our profitability outlook,” etc. etc., meaning that they want to reduce the net losses from huge and growing to hopefully slightly less huge and declining.
Alas, for Q1 and Q2 of the company’s fiscal year 2023, it lost $453 million, a 17% bigger net loss, I mean bigger profitability or whatever, than in the same period in 2021. Its net losses, I mean profitability or whatever, have increased every year since it started disclosing them with fiscal year 2016 (ended January 31, 2016) now totaling over $2 billion, including the $848 million last year and the $453 million in the first half of this year (fiscal 2023):
Trying to get these losses under control, now in this new environment, means layoffs. Okta has started the process, as many of the other companies on my Imploded Stocks list have done. But as with the other denizens on that list, the scale of the layoffs is still minuscule.
Last week, Okta’s head of global sourcing, Jody Simon, announced on LinkedIn that the “entire US Sourcing Team at Okta has been eliminated.” Later Okta confirmed that 24 people were laid off, around 0.4% of its total global workforce. So that’s not going to cut costs by a whole lot, but it shows that they’re now grappling with the end of an era.
Another symptom of the FED’s grotesque money-printing scheme.
One reason we have so much inflation is because instead of letting the Okta’s of the world go BK, investors have been borrowing from the Fed on the “fake it till you make it” business model. All that borrowed money sloshes around the economy, pushing up demand in the face of physical limits to supply, creating inflation – but all too often there’s no matching business value.
Consider what happens when the money supply increases faster than the economy can grow. Those who receive the newly-created money & credit feel wealthier, and spend. But at first, no one else feels poorer … until the inflationary price increases hit.
That fits the classic definition of “bezzle” — J. K. Galbraith’s delightful term, derived from the situation when an embezzler starts spending someone else’s money, and both feel richer for a time — until the victims recognize their losses. Galbraith generalized the concept in his book about the 1929 crash — all forms of fake, unsustainable wealth are “bezzle”.
The bezzle today is tens of trillions of dollars. The losses are now showing up. And nearly all of us are losers due to the inflation.
And of course the financiers and their pet politicians will make sure that someone else feels the pain they caused.
US has lost all manufacturing. It’s trying to pretend to be the centre of innovation for higher complexity solutions that can provide greater productivity.
While the cash burning unicorns were supposed to be the side effect, it looks like they have become mainstream now.
I say it’s still not late to un-financialize the whole system and bring core manufacturing back.
That’s the Cantillon Effect you’re describing.
Almost $500 billion in losses in the first 6 month of 2022. And an accelerating trend over time…
You can’t get there from here.
“Trying to get these losses under control, now in this new environment, means layoffs.”
“Almost $500 million” with an M, but still :-]
Saw billions and was thinking that’s Uncle Sam type losses!
Surviving the Dot Com debacle I have been wondering when Tesla and Microsoft will fall into this same rut. I’m not a professional investor but see some similarities in the corporations. I think Mr. Musk might have bit off more than he wanted with his Twitter bet. Time will tell but just a thought.
Microsoft is so deep in so many pies, many of them government contracts. It is not just a software onramp to somebody else’s cloud.
Tesla may well hear the thundering of other EV makers approaching from behind. When I buy an EV, just offhand I figure on Honda or Toyota. I will not put any of my eggs in the basket of some eccentric aging playboy wandering off into twitter beefs, etc.
I always here conflicting stories. Most people say they like their Tesla very much but then JD Powers is not so glowing.
JD Powers ranked Telsa quality at 30 our of 33 brands. Others will offer good competing EVs where the quality may be better but maybe not cutting edge as Tesla.
The problem there is that Musk (and by extension, Tesla) have a cult following. That means that, for those people, their impressions of their cars will always be colored by their faith. It’d be like expecting a religious person to give you his honest assessment of his church’s leadership.
I’d put much more stock in the professional car reviewers for the meme car manufacturers.
I am waiting for a M-B electric car. Not in any rush.
I am waiting for a used M-B electric car that’s nicer than the B-class (B250e, with 70 mile range).
Why? I can’t afford a new MB, but my very used 2001 E320 has been solid. I’m hoping that with a simpler electric motor, a lot of the potential maintenance costs will go away. But it’s good to wait and see a bit, because traditionally the Germans have been stronger on quality mechanical systems than electrical (but definitely better than Jaguar’s electrical quality).
Musk is a con artist, not a car guy. He’s lucky Tesla has gotten as far as it has.
He’s a longtermer, an outlandish pseudoscientific religion. ‘Nuff said.
Seriously?
Talk to people like Sandy Munro (who knows cars) and then comment.
He said he has never seen a car CEO who knows anywhere near as much as Musk does about everything from materials to processes.
Microsoft makes products that people will actually pay for. I bought my first Windows computer back in 1992 and have been using Windows ever since. I am not as confident about Tesla. Its cars are expensive and, reportedly, its after the sale service is terrible.
MS makes products people used to pay for. Most people can do without paying for office. LinkedIn is a dud. Bing is kinda poor. Azure is viable right now but google cloud cold put serious damper on it.
Azure is doing quite well over Google Cloud but they both are far behind AWS (Amazon).
Tesla had the benefit of being a first mover in the EV space, but the big automakers are catching up quickly. Rivian is getting hammered right now, but if they changed their business model to serve delivery trucks and vans, they would get a huge boost.
Tesla owners in Finland are supposedly on hunger strikes over the poor service. Don’t ask, nothing makes sense anymore.
Ms is an awesome company but the current valuation is too rich before of cheap money.
Itd come down for sure and it is coming down little bit everyday
TSLX seems like such an easy play.
TSLQ my bad
I haven’t had a computer other than my phone for several years. Bought a Windows 11/Microsoft laptop. What an absolutely terrible experience. I couldn’t believe how the 2 systems have completely strangled the experience. When I tried to download freeware, I had to get permission and then it went into a freakout tailspin making it impossible to download freeware. The operating system is like a private owned jail where the inmates pay for their time. I took the machine back to Best buy for a refund and they now have another open box discount. Bought a Chromebook, so much nicer.
“The operating system is like a private owned jail where the inmates pay for their time.”
That’s the Software as a Service model. You can’t just go to Best Buy and get the MS Office package any more. A lot of users either stuck with Win7 or went to Linux because SoS is intrusive and abusive. Lot’s of built-in bloatware and spyware. Some people dislike having to pay Big Brother to enforce their totalitarian affections.
In all these years MS never did fix their leaky OS kernel, so it’s an abomination for large-scale mission-critical services. Overall it’s amazing how rich you can get on nasty monopolistic practices.
I’m so hoping Musk gets toasted by the whole episode. It will beautifully enable us to witness the end of financial capitalism, as it eats itself to death in a court over who handles the ticking time bomb that is Twitter. So yes, Tesla too – don’t know enough about Microsoft, but I’d love to think that they were vulnerable too. If now isn’t precisely the right time for a new cooperative movement to emerge and boss business, then when the hell is?
Who could know that making an actual profit would be so hard? So weird that the numbers are not 1:1 between revenue at Net loss and profit…
I wonder whether “making an actual profit” was the business model, at all. Finding new-age suckers was certainly prominent, calculated or not. “It might work” is an arguably valid basis for a side bet, in a time of funny money.
“linguistic hilarity”…Priceless…
OK, so maybe it’s because I’m a new guy and have no formal training in investing or how to run a company. But it looks to me like these doinks over at OKTA have never turned a profit in the entire time they’ve been publicly traded. How exactly is that supposed to work?
It works just fine for the yoinks over at OKTA, they’re still getting paid!
In 25 words or less can anyone actually say what the heck OKTA actually produces or provides that is unique and cannot be secured elsewhere if it is really needed. 😉😉
They’ve got pretty good lock-in.
According to my math, Okta has 6,000 employees.
Fortune 100 contracts with friendly buy-ins. It’s all about who you know. SSO are tricky in enterprise environments.
Okta produces Magic!
If you work remotely while traveling or from home, it provides a secure encrypted VPN channel (That can be monitored) to a corporate location.
This will prevent anyone stealing my WolfStreet posts (along with other secret documents that I have lying haphazardly in front of my laptop camera. Just kidding, of course, Mr FBI person)
Never run a Netflix movie on your laptop while traveling with Okta enabled.
IT Security will contact you.
What happens if I download a movie from torrent on OKTA enabled laptop?
What a mess and yet the stock still traded which means someone at the casino is looking for a greater fool bought today. MDB experienced a similar drop. SPX and Dow ended higher after the 10 year continued the march upward with inflation now under control according to the main stream media financial outlets. Were were they the last 4 trading days and like Wolf predicts will start to ratchet up with the rhetoric on the Fed needing to stop QT and declare work done already!
RSI is at 8 thus we are oversold. I would not be surprised if we see the July bottom visited as long as rates keep going up.
Too bad that stock investors have to actually find good stocks backed by good companies to make a dime now. The good ol days of QE-no interest easy pickens are gone. But it’s never been about solid production material growth for the country since QE began so no one knows what a quality company looks like. Take it to Vegas guys.
Brant Lee
“Too bad that stock investors have to actually find good stocks backed by good companies to make a dime now”
B/c Price discovery was actively suppressed by Fed. Besides at ZRP every asset looked ‘great’ along with Fed’s put. Now no more Fed’s put. Stocks have to be picked on fundamentals. Very few out there since stocks still over valued.
More money will be made by going ‘against’ the mkt (with hedges) than being invested for long, for the next 1-2 yrs.
Many are loathe to go against the mkt. Hence many will end up holding the bag.
“heightened sales attrition”…first time I have ever heard this term.
Is it:
Sales you already have that are leaving the place?
Sales you planned on but went elsewhere?
More sales leaving than you thought would leave?
Sales you had dreamed about but you can’t remember the dream?
Wow, just wow! What a clown show.
I think it means that when they did the merger with AuthO, the sales teams for the two companies got into a pissing contest, and more-than-expected salespeople quit to take better jobs at less-doomed companies.
A polite way of saying that revenues were impacted by management screwup.
Whoever bought at the top, coincidentally when Memestonks were being pushed by the mainstream media, is suffering a huge loss.
The American middle class continue to be robbed blindly and scammed by the whales and uber rich.
Reminds me of those pushing trading cards during 2020 Fed Money printer. The prices peaked in 2021 and are collapsing.
I saw a young stocktwit person last night saying by Okta on this dip. I looked back at their past 6 months of trading and they think they are a dip buyer but they are actually a knife-catcher.
Maybe they had a good run in 2020 and part of 2021. But almost every dip buy they bought the past 6 months is lower now than their buy point.
So right now they are a knife-catcher. If the markets can rebound into the end of the year, they can be rewarded with the dip buyer label. But they need a good rebound.
We use this software at my employer and I have not been impressed. It seems to stumble over itself and require numerous re-logins at times. I can’t blame their product solely as I don’t know how it has been set up. Our IT department is not the most competent and doesn’t seem to have to answer to anyone.
But shouldn’t such a hyped product be somewhat idiot proof?
…a 17% bigger net loss, I mean bigger profitability or whatever, than in the same period in 2021. Its net losses, I mean profitability or whatever, have increased…
Wolf, your sarcasm is hilarious and spot on.
We used to joke about this in business school. If your company is losing money, you can become profitable by selling off the assets and buying treasuries. No need for expensive employees, offices or equipment. All the hard work you are doing to lose money is wasted effort.
A gorgeous Auth0 exit at probably 10x what the company was/is worth. When the currency used for the acquisition is that inflated, no price is too high.
“the term “profitability” having replaced the unpleasant term “net loss” – and the analysts ran with it.”
The job of a stock analyst isn’t to help firm clients pick good stocks (not retail clients anyway), it’s a form of marketing using “buy recommendations” to generate future underwriting and M&A business from the company they are supposedly impartially evaluating.
Once anyone understands this, the lopsided garbage ratings they publish make total sense.
As for Okta, I use their MFA product at work. I have no idea if it’s better than any others but doubt it. It’s a commodity product which anyone can create a virtual duplicate.
Whatever value this company’s products actually provide, someone down the line can buy the company for pennies on the $ or their intellectual property rights in bankruptcy court.
No big loss (except to their foolish shareholders) either way.
I work with a lot of customers. So I have OKTA, Microsoft Authenticator, Google Authenticator, Pulse Secure, and RSA SercureID apps all on my phone. Plus there are several more out there.
Okta probably hopes an Oracle, IBM, or Cisco buys them out as there are a lot of big players in this space.
Augustus Frost: “the term “profitability” having replaced the unpleasant term “net loss”
Why not? Every noun nowadays seems to get a new definition. I won’t go there…
I’m reminded of a saying by Confucius: “The beginning of wisdom is calling things by their right names.”
Wisdom is lacking…
The company I work for uses Okta. It is fairly painless and very easy to use. We’ve been using it for 5 years. It hasn’t changed with the UI which is good. I hope it is secure. No rumors on security issues, right?
It is back down to Pre-Pandemic levels. It is maybe where it should be.
The WFH hype Bubble is wearing off.
“It is back down to Pre-Pandemic levels. It is maybe where it should be.”
No, it’s value should either be zero or the net value of its assets.
If there is a reason why any company with cumulative losses of $2B and no viable path to profitability (and dividend payments) should ever be worth more, I have never heard or seen it even once. Only endless rationalizations.
Augustus,
With Open Source S/W, maybe you can get the same capabilities for free now.
That has been the death of many S/W companies.
Otherwise, corporate/government security is a high priority issue. Unless you are using secret documents as napkins at your desk at Mar Lago.
Okta claims to solve this. ( OK, there was one known issue last year that was quickly resolved.) At least there is someone responsible. Unlike Open Source S/W.
My point is that Okta is worth something if your and my company are relying on it for security.
A story that should be made into a film that depicts the end of capitalism.
Don’t worry Katie Bell, it’s not QUITE the end of the world.
Another Tech stock bites the dust back to 2019 levels on a bad quarter.
The Pandemic Stocks are returning to reality.
All it takes is ONE bad earnings quarter and Wall Street will punish them severely back to 2019 or before.
I hope nobody had pending RSUs in Okta, Netflix,Dell,………
consumers are still awashed with money.
LuLU posted good ER AH.
A $150 Yoga pants from LULU is epitome of discretionary spending and there is no slow down.
By any rational calculation a firm that has lost $2 billion is worth -$2 billion, but remarkably enough plenty of investors use other types of calculation.
The Imploded Stocks aren’t the only ones facing disaster.
Numerous highly-respected professional investors are predicting an imminent severe stock market crash, most recently Jeremy Grantham in yesterday’s article on BusinessInsider and elsewhere, using words like ‘superbubble’, ‘epic finale’, and ‘tragedy’.
He did not use the words ‘exsanguination’, ‘detonation’, or ‘popcorn’ even though these are perfectly appropriate.
While it’s no doubt true that Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line it is nevertheless also true that just about everything will wend its way there in due course.
“He did not use the words ‘exsanguination’, ‘detonation’, or ‘popcorn’ even though these are perfectly appropriate.”
Or “kathoomphed”, most appropriate of all!
They celebrate record profits will suffering huge losses and paying themselves massive bonuses.
And Golden parachute themselves out while they destroy the company.