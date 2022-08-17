Ecommerce Sales Spike to Record. Retail Sales ex Gas Stations, ex Auto Dealers Jump to Record. Plunging Price of Gasoline & Shortage of New Vehicles Dog those Retailers

No, consumers didn’t suddenly flock back to the mall. That was just a media joke. They bought online more than ever. Sales at department stores fell.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The retail sales data, reported today by the Census Bureau, are based on surveys of about 5,500 retail businesses across the US, what they said their sales were. The measure is designed to track how well retailers are doing by retailer category, and we’ll get into those categories in a moment.
Another measure tracks spending by consumers, based on surveys of consumers. It’s reported separately and comes in an inflation-adjusted version. But not today (here’s June’s “Real” Consumer Spending).
Retail sales track sales of goods, not of services, and make up only a portion of what consumers spend their money on – and about two-thirds of consumer spending is for services, and spending has shifted back to services all year.
These are important distinctions between retail sales and consumer spending. I bring this up here because it always percolates through our illustrious comment section below the article.
Retail sales data is designed to look at the health of retailers by retailer category, not the health of consumers, though we can draw some inferences from those retail sales about consumers.
Inflation at retailers = price increases. But where?
CPI inflation in July was 8.5% compared to July last year. Compared to June, CPI was flat. But this varied widely by product category. The CPI for services is spiking relentlessly but doesn’t figure into retail sales because retailers sell goods.
The CPI for gasoline: -7.7% in July from June; if gas stations sold the same volume in terms of gallons in July as in June, their retail sales of gasoline in dollars would have plunged by 7.7% from June. But they didn’t – they dropped by only 1.8%, as we’ll see in a moment.
The CPI for “food at home”: +1.3% in July from June. Which means, if consumers bought the same amount of food and didn’t shift to cheaper products, sales at grocery stores might increase by 1.3% for the month. But they didn’t. They ticked up only 0.2%, as we’ll see in a moment.
The CPI for durable goods: +0.3% in July from June and, after a decline in prior months, was flat with February. The spike in durable goods prices occurred in 2021 and has now largely settled down as inflation has shifted to services. Retailers that are selling durable goods (not food and gasoline) had relatively fewer and smaller price increases, if any, in July.
Sales at retailers.
Retail sales in July, at $683 million (seasonally adjusted), were flat with June but up by 10.3% from July last year, and up by 31.6% from July 2019, according to the Census Bureau today.
But gasoline prices plunged which cut the dollar-sales of gas stations; and new-vehicle dealers were woefully short on inventory (down by over 70% from 2019, in number of new vehicles) which handicapped their sales. So excluding gasoline and auto dealers, retail sales jumped up 0.7% in July from June.
Total retail sales:
Retail sales minus sales at gas stations and auto dealers:
Sales by category of retailer.
Sales at New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers fell by 1.6% in July from June, to $125 billion, seasonally adjusted. Compared to July a year ago, sales were still up 2.1%, and compared to July three years ago, they were up 21%. This is the largest category of retail sales.
Sales at ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” spiked 2.7% in July from June to a new record of $111 billion, seasonally adjusted, up by 20% year-over-year and up by 73% from July 2019, as consumers didn’t suddenly and inexplicably return to the mall – despite idiotic media hype to the contrary. See department store sales further below for how it worked out for them.
This includes sales by pure ecommerce retailers, and by the ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, along with sales at stalls and markets:
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales ticked up 0.2% for the month, to $79 billion, up 9.2% year-over-year, and up 22% over three years:
Food services and drinking places: Sales at bars, restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, etc. ticked up by 0.1% for the month, to a record $86 billion, up 11.6% year-over-year, and up 32% over three years.
General merchandise stores: Sales fell 0.7% for the month, to $56 billion, and were up only 0.9% from the stimulus-miracle last year, and up by 15% over three years. Walmart and Target are in this category, but not department stores:
Gas stations: Prices plunged in July, and yet sales fell only 1.8% from June, seasonally adjusted, to $67 billion, the second highest ever, behind June. This was up by 40% from a year ago, and by 57% from three years ago, driven by the spike in prices that has now somewhat abated:
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales jumped by 1.5% to $43 billion, seasonally adjusted, up 10% year-over-year and up 37% over three years:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales ticked down 0.6% for the month to $26 billion, up 2% year-over-year and up 15% over three years.
Miscellaneous store retailers (includes cannabis stores): Sales jumped by 1.5% for the month, by 18% year-over-year, and by 50% over three years, to $16 billion. This category tracks specialty stores, such as arts supplies stores, brewing supplies stores, etc., and cannabis stores, which are the hottest trend in brick-and-mortar retail:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales ticked up 0.2% for the month, to $12 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and up 20% over three years:
Department stores: sales fell 0.5% for the month, down 1.4% year-over-year, and down 3.3% over three years, to $11 billion. Compared to the peak in the year 2000, sales were down 44% as thousands of stores have vanished amid an endless series of bankruptcies and liquidations as Americans have chosen to buy their department-store stuff online:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales ticked up 0.1% for the month, to $9.2 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and up 38% over three years:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales ticked up 0.4% for the month, to $7.6 billion, down by 10% year-over-year and down 1% over three years.
This category of retail stores covers only specialty electronics and appliance stores, such as Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar stores, or Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores. It does not cover other retailers that sell electronics and appliances, such has Walmart, and it does not cover ecommerce sales of electronics and appliances:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I always avoided retail sales. Telling a customer to get lost and don’t come back, doesn’t help in retail.
But in wholesale/manufacturing, carefully selecting your customers and learning to say “NO” is vital if you plan to survive.
e.g. years ago, we reviewed selling to Home Depot, but they were SLOW PAY, they were erratic, always treating you like they were doing you a favor, so we completely dropped the idea. Anything they buy from us now, is marked up by someone in between, by us and for us, on a “take it or leave it basis”.
I hope none of that stuff is their re-branded Everbilt and HDX garbage! I could never figure out the chicken and the egg with HD products. Are they trying to drive out the quality stuff in favor of their poorly built junk, or are they refusing to negotiate with quality product manufacturers and left with nothing but their store brand junk? In any event, if I want junk, I go to Harbor Freight and pay junk prices!
Hey now…Harbor Freight sells decent tools at amazing prices if you only use their stuff lightly and periodically for personal use. They just opened a new store near me and it’s my go-to.
My town has a used hardware and tool store that specializes in lightly used tools and equipment. Granted, the quality of those items vary from awesome rare finds to total crap depending on what is in stock at the moment.
Every tool brand you’re likely to see in an orange or blue building box store originates with a tool group that owns or licences the well-known names. Techtronics (TTI) LTD of Hong Kong owns Milwaukee Electric Tool Co, which sells more cordless tools in North America than anyone else as of 2016. They are not made in Milwaukee. They also license the Ryobi name and make badged Ryobi tools sold exclusively at Home Depot. They also license the Ridgid name from Emerson Electric, and make all those orange Ridgid tools, also exclusively for HD. Ridgid “red” tools are made by a subsidiary of Emerson for the professional plumbing and electrical/HVAC trades, and are sold at wholesale supply houses. Hilti and Makita are about the only independent power tool makers that cater to general contractors. Not for sale at Lowes or home Depot. A vendor has to jump through purchasing hoops to get shelf in those stores.
Quality in general has taken a beating. Three TOTL DeWalt (owned by Stanley Black and Decker, as is Craftsman) power miter boxes are being recalled because the blade safety guard can fly off and hit the operator. Now the safety features are out to get you.
Must be because of the tightening financial conditions as Bowell puts it.
Hahaha, markets have been refusing to transmit the Fed’s monetary policies to the financial conditions, and they’re still loosey-goosey, though a little less than they were last year. And that’s what you get. There is no landing at all; demand is still flying high.
Are you still holding on to the idea that the Fed has somehow miraculously become heroic about inflation after July’s show of timidity? If not, what would they have to do to change your mind?
Only people under consensual hallucination would think of it as “July’s show of timidity.” It’s your own brain that is playing tricks on you. Tightening deniers have been ridiculously wrong since late last year, at every step along the way. Consensual hallucination is a powerful trip. So enjoy.
I don’t deny the tightening. The extremely timid tightening has taken place and is taking place, exactly according to the extremely timid schedule (QT) and as and when announced (rate hikes). I’m just pointing out that it is being done timidly, and that the Fed’s messaging–especially in July, both the amount of the hike and the weak messaging in the presser and the minutes–reflects this, and so does the market’s reaction.
We visited Haight Ashbury in 1969. Everyone was away at Woodstock.
An interesting question for one of those consumer surveys might be “have you increased ecommerce purchases due to the price of gasoline?”
We have. Even paying for the shipping on most items is cheaper than going to the store to purchase it. Of course, that is because we live in a rural area and the nearest department store is over 15 miles away. And we still have to go to town on occasion, but we coordinate our purchases into a single trip.
Always crazy to see how much above the 2019 trendline most of these retail sales categories are and that they continue to remain high or are going higher. Looks like we will never go back to that trendline despite slowing population growth.
It appears inflation and other crazy variables from the last 2 years are distorting the trendline in most categories. Online and cannabis of course are the new deal.
These sales are measured in dollars of course in most cases, not the actual compared volume of merchandise sold. For instance, building supplies have inflated exponentially in two years. Are actual supplies flowing out the door at a higher or lower rate?
My last ten years working was in the supply chain of a large retailer. The stores were posting increases in sales, while the throughput in units was actually lower. The prices had increased, that’s all. Retail deals in sales measured in dollars. Supply chain deals in “price per unit”, and knows exactly if the store is selling more items or not.
Sir,
Your research and presentation are SUPERB!! THANKS, much.
Consumerism is alive and well looks like.
Credit card volumes need a look, I think.
Supply chains must be repairing if folks are buying so much stuff, except for autos of course.
ursel doran,
“Credit card volumes need a look, I think”
Q2 credit card balances (red line in chart below), at $887 billion were still down by 4.3% from the peak in Q4 2019 and just a hair above where they had been in 2008, despite 14 years of population growth and inflation (my report).
Raging inflation is responsible for much of the increase in Q2, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
Credit card balances include balances that are paid off at due date the next month, every month, so that no interest accrues. Many Americans use credit cards purely as a payment method, and not as a borrowing method.
The total amount paid with credit cards for goods and services in the US is about $1.15 trillion per quarter, nearly all of which was paid off the next month, except for the $46 billion by which total credit card balances in Q2 grew. Which shows to what massive extent credit cards are used as payment method, and to what small extent they’re used as borrowing method, which makes sense, given the usurious interest rates.
Other consumer loans (green), such as personal loans, payday loans, and Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) loans, all combined, rose to $470 billion in Q2, below where they’d been 20 years ago, despite 20 years of inflation and population growth.
Never a fan of asking you to produce charts. More of a general concept question. My best friend just shocked me when he shared he has a second on his home. I thought those went away a long time ago. Then my friend in the mortgage business mentioned that the VP shared they are going to start aggressively marketing 2nds instead of HELOC loans. Are there any good metrics to get details on quantity and volume of 2nds?
If you have lots of equity in a home, why not? OK, in the 12 non-recourse states you might end up with a recourse mortgage as your second, and that might be a problem. But other than that…
Say you bought a home 20 years ago, and the mortgage is paid down a lot, and the home price has risen, and you need $200k to start a business with, why not? It’s the cheapest funding for your business that you can get. Lots of people are doing that when they start a business.
Why this HB1 is a little different is 2nd mortgages.
A neighbor in 2008 had a 2nd and a 3rd mortgage before the house went into foreclosure. LTV of the 3 loans was 115%. None of the banks wanted to take a loss so they left the house empty for 3 years fighting. After two years a tornado blew part of the roof off which caused water damage as it was left open for awhile. Then a big blue 20×20 tarp sat on roof for another 12 months. Some local high school kids started to sneak into the basement and have parties and leaving beer cans and empty bottles.
Back then many banks were happy to give 2nd mortgage ups to 110% LTV.
It was crazy.
Hi Wolf.
Does anybody track credit card charges completely paid just before the monthly statement is tabulated?
I doubt it. As Wolf stated credit card use is down but some or nice chunk of that yield and volume has made it’s way into BNPL world
you can get repair loans, dental and cosmetic loans, everything ecommerce sold etc. via some bnpl outfit.
Does purchasing the product online, and then going into the store (say HomeDepot) to pick it up, count as an online purchase or a store retail sale?
1) The Yangtze river is drying up. Temp are rising > 40C for nine
weeks in southern China. Commerce on the river is limited.
2) Nuclear, hydro and coal plants produce electricity at lower capacity.
3) Water, food and rice shortages in southern China..
4) Foxconn shut down might affect AAPL sales in Xmas 2022.
5) The European drought cont. A warm winter might follow.. Since natgas
storage in Germany reached 70% (???), Germany might escape the grip of the Russian bear.
6) In 1976, during the oil crisis, Europe experienced a worse drought !
Opposite thinking forecasts are for colder winter north, continued dry in south…..La Nina is the crux…
Yep. I saw that Germany nat gas is at 75% towards full capacity. I think they will be okay.
Understand the detail to get the whole picture….as explained by Jim Rickards ..
The headline says “Germany reaches 75% gas stocks target ahead of schedule.” This sounds like good news.
German gas storage capacity is 23.3 billion cubic meters, which is about 20% of the actual 100 billion cubic meters of gas that Germany used in 2021. In other words, the 75% storage target is 75% of 20% of the gas actually used or 15% of the gas needed. That leaves an 85% shortfall relative to requirements.
But aren’t sales essentially flat? If inflation was 9% then we just paid more for the same thing. In other words, we haven’t reduced our demand based on price – yet. We are humans so we want what others have. We redo our perfectly fine kitchens to stay with the trend. But trends are created to keep us shopping. And now how far can consumerism go? Will we borrow like crazy to keep buying stuff we don’t need? If yes then the Dow is going to 40K. Who really has more power – the fed or the consumers? Home Depot has not sent me a 10% coupon for a long time. So they are not hurting yet.
Inflation adjusted earning can only fall no matter what the talking heads on Wall Street (Fraud Street) try to con the feeble public into believing. How can earnings possibly rise if wages are losing pace to inflation? This was the reason the stock market got hammered from the mid 1970’s until 1982 back when the stock market was actually trading at fair market value unlike today where its at least twice fair market value.
TK,
RTGDFA
That’s why I wrote it.
Bottomline: As of now, consumers have not really pulled back big time else we’d have seen big slowdown. Consumers are spending like crazy. Vacation spots all full, restaurants are all packed,, airline tickets very high, hotels all booked. big wait/line to buy $50K cars. I see no recession/slowdown coming.
Talking heads in CNBC are talking about housing recession. What recession, homes are still selling as hot in southern ca. Volume may be down, asking price bit down but YoY price increase is still big.
Wake me up when prices come down to pre covid :-)
Curious to see how long this crazy spending continues for, especially in regard to vacation related items. Anecdotally, I’m vacationing more than I was for the few years pre pandemic despite the large increase in costs now, definately making up for lost time. My trips were planned in advance and I wasn’t going to back off just because of inflation. However, after my final trip for the year in September I don’t think I’ll be planning any more for a while and this is true for the few people I know traveling this summer as well. We could all be outliers, maybe everyone else’s wages kept up with inflation, but if not I think the slowdown in spending is just on a delay and will come eventually.
Yes. Lots of revenge travel to make up for lost time and trips. And with more flexible Work From Anywhere policies, alot of folks continue to ramp up their travels way more than before.
We need the fed to stay on track and continue to raise rates and QT, to help get some liquidity out of the system and help shift the mindset of the consumer. Because many people definitely feel rich right now as evidenced by the above charts.
And as stated in previous articles, a recession is 50% psychology, which is likely needed to curb inflation (for those that don’t believe in soft landings). Sometimes it’s better to get the wheels down on the deck than miss the runway and have to do another pass around the airport.
I have said it before, the reason people are spending is that home equity. They feel rich. Combine that with a solid jobs market and raises and everyone feels rich.
The Fed will need to do a little more damage before things start to trend back down.
Off topic.
From the Fed meeting minutes released today, the committee revealed that it expects the natural roll-off of MBS to fall below the $35B cap that starts in September. There was no mention of how the committee intends to make up the remainder of the cap (such as selling MBS).
Does this simply mean that we shouldn’t expect the MBS balance on the Fed’s balance sheet roll-off at the targeted $35B each month, even after the previously purchased MBS in the TBA market are settled and purchases go to 0?
They will probably allow it to be less than the $35B cap, because “soft landing.”
Johnny5,
During QE the scheduled purchases of MBS were about $50 billion or more every two weeks (over $100 billion a month to replace pass-through principal payments and to add new MBS balances).
The latest schedule (released Aug 11) was for $3 billion over two weeks, starting August 12.
The prior 4 schedules (for 2 weeks each) were for $6 billion every two weeks.
The next schedule will be released on August 25. It, or the schedule after that, may go to zero (no more MBS purchases). At that point, none of the passthrough principal payments will be replaced.
When that schedule with 0 purchases comes out, I’ll probably cover that.
MBS come off via pass-through principal payments, which could slow further as rates go up (refis down) and housing sales decline (mortgage is paid off). As the market figures out pricing, sales will likely pick up at lower prices, and these more normal-ish sales (at lower prices) would increase passthrough principal payments.
They mentioned selling MBS outright several times before, and they may eventually do it. They really want to get rid of the MBS because they’re so unpredictable. They want to have a Treasury-only balance sheet.
US Govt has taught everyone in USA to live beyond their means and spend like a drunken sailor. If US Govt can get away with this why can’t US citizens who in the end elect the Govt.
Also consumers smelled blood and realized that all consumer debts, college tuition debts, home debts, auto loan debts, liters all debts can be forgiven or inflated away into oblivion. So why not spend and live king size and when it comes to payback, just elect a pro debt forgiveness Govt. This is literally sounding like demise of democracy. You cannot run any organization where employees elect the CEO.
All of this is possible because of our reserve currency status. This party will go on and the world will continue to subsidize US lifestyle and spending and it’s paper USS debt knowing that the debt will never be paid back or inflated away.
It’s so good to live in the USA.
“Shortage of New Vehicles”
For over 2 years straight, with no sign of letting up. Their model is broken. At this point, somebody could start a new brand and beat these idiots. What a clown show these twerps created.
If consumers went on a buyers strike and stopped buying new vehicles for six months straight with sales plunging 90% for six months, that would end the shortages, and it would allow everyone to catch up.
Hi Wolf.
About how many cars are junked each month/year?
“…sales plunging 90% for six months…”
This actually made me laugh out loud as I imagined the implications at the dealerships and manufacturers. It couldn’t happen to a better bunch, IMO.
I think that part of the equation with cars that people forget is that COVID caused everyone to stop using public transportation. So they needed cars.
The perfect storm of increased demand and reduced supply.
“ Sales at ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” spiked 2.7% in July from June”
Various “ prime day” and/or back to school ?
This is seasonally adjusted, so back-to-school is figured into this. Not sure about prime day.
AAPL reached backbone #4 : Dec 8/9 2021 ==> 175.96/173.92.
Today AAPL close Apr 5/6 2022.
AAPL had three Last Point for distribution under the $3T top. Today LPSY
is the lowest.
BB #4 : Dec 9 2022 hi/lo ==> 176.75/173.92.
AAPL BB #3 : Aug 24/25 2020, 128.79/123.05. In June 16 AAPL dropped to BB #3.
AAPL accumulation is incomplete. It might drop to the weekly Aug 31 2020 fractal zone for more accumulation, in a wild roller coaster.
Why would natural selection favor humans biased toward overconfidence? Because those humans would grab mates, be soldiers, work hard for snazzy cars, and by the time the consequences fall upon the individuals and their habitat, the point is, their genes have been replicated. I know so many morons who fit that to a “T.” Not to be too anthropomorphic, but I think evolution doesn’t mind even the slightest bit when a die-off (or “recession”) happens. But in groups, humans, even the most macho of them, will stave that off (with various “social insurance” schemes) until the dry kindling is overwhelming.
I think you’re on the wrong site, dude. I remember a Saturday morning kid show where monkeys were fitted with musical instruments. They were called ‘The Evolution Revolution’.
In three months S hits the F. RE and construction layoffs will begin working their way through the system, as well as tech cutbacks. The big spenders will take a nose dive.
Its not hard to foresee this, unless you are in denial.
Almost all the shiny glass storefronts built in the last 7 years under mid rise apartments in the 1000-5000 square foot range around here in clown town PDX are empty except on a few well known streets.
Otherwise, some zoom care, some pet day care, maybe bad fast food, that’s it… maybe some mattress stores. No local flavor. Online retail was a hard core serial killer then the health scare took out most of the rest.
There is zero growth in cannabis retail because there is a moratorium on new licenses plus the longstanding 1000 foot proximity to schools, to day care, and to other pot shop restrictions. There is an incredible glut in supply here that has decimated producers and processors.
Dry gulch Jerome with his twin pop guns , Diet QT and Rate Increases , had a run in with Black Bart the Consumer and his silver plated twin Master Cards. The result was Dry Gultch got his dime store vinyl holsters and belt shot off and was standing around at high noon in his Big Bird under wear.
Hahaha. Loved it.
“ The result was Dry Gultch got his dime store vinyl holsters and belt shot off and was standing around at high noon in his Big Bird under wear”
So ole Dry Gulch Jerome says to Black Bart, “ Yeah, ya got me… but say, can you spot me a new pair of pants on one of them thar shiny Mastercards…”
Black Bart says, “ I’d love to partner, but these here cards cost me 29% interest apiece…”
Dry Gulch Jerome says smiling, “ yeah, I know…”