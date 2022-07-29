American Consumers Are Tough: Inflation Eats Their Income, But No Problem, They Still Outspend Inflation

Though spending is slowly shifting back to services, consumers still binged on durable goods.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Despite inflation eating up all income gains plus some in June, and “real” income declining for the second month in a row, and being down from a year ago, and being down from two years ago, and despite massive pessimism for months about inflation and the economy, American Consumers spent their money vigorously in June, and outspent inflation again, and “real” spending rose, even on durable goods, though consumers were supposed to be shifting their spending to services, and real spending on services also rose. You just have to admire this kind of heroic effort to outspend inflation.
Income, adjusted for inflation, fell again.
Personal income from all sources, adjusted for inflation (“real” income), fell 0.3% in June from May, the second month in a row of declines, and was down 1.0% from a year ago, and 1.9% from two years ago, according to data from the the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
This includes income from wages and salaries, dividends, interest, rentals, farms, businesses, and government transfer payments (stimulus, Social Security, unemployment, welfare, etc.), but does not include capital gains or losses (purple).
Personal income without transfer payments and adjusted for inflation also fell 0.3% in June from May, and was below where it had been in February. It was up 1.4% from a year ago, and has remained below pre-pandemic trend (red).
Per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation, fell again.
The income data above show income for all consumers combined, which doesn’t take taxes and population growth into account. But per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation, does.
This “real” per-capita disposable income from all sources fell 0.3% in June from May. It was down 3.5% from a year ago and 6.3% from two years ago, and was up only 1.4% from June 2019. It is expressed in “2012 dollars” to adjust for inflation. It is falling further and further below pre-pandemic trend (green line):
And yet, “real” spending rose again.
Raging inflation bites hard, but no problem, it seems. Consumer spending on goods and services in June, adjusted for this raging inflation, rose 0.1% from May, and was up 1.6% even from the stimulus-miracle last year, and was up by 5.0% from June 2019 (adjusted for inflation!).
It has been very tough for consumers to outspend this raging inflation, given that their incomes aren’t keeping up with inflation, and they’re struggling to do it, but they’re still managing to do it:
“Real” spending on durable goods rose, at high levels.
Inflation-adjusted spending on durable goods – vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc. – rose by 0.9% in June from May, and was down only 3.1% from the stimulus-miracle spending binge a year ago, but was still up by 22.4% from June 2019, a huge jump (adjusted for inflation!) and still way above pre-pandemic trend (green line).
“Real” spending on nondurable goods fell on cut-backs in gasoline, still at high levels.
Inflation-adjusted spending on nondurable goods – food, fuel, household supplies, etc. – fell by 0.4% in June from May, and was down by 2.9% from the stimulus-miracle binge a year ago, and was still up by 9.6% from June 2019 (adjusted for inflation), and was still above pre-pandemic trend though is reverting to it (green line).
We have seen widespread declines in the demand for gasoline, triggered by sky-high prices that caused people to change their driving habits, such as cutting out some trips and prioritizing the most fuel-efficient vehicle in their garage, etc. We document this “demand destruction” as this phenomenon is called, in barrels per day of gasoline supplied to gas stations, and it was down by nearly 10% in the four weeks through early July, from the same period in 2019. Gasoline is a big item in nondurable goods:
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose.
“Real” spending on services – healthcare, housing, education, travel, entertainment and sports events, haircuts, repairs, subscriptions, streaming, etc. – rose by 0.1% in June from May, and by 4.1% year-over-year. It was up by 1.1% from June 2019 and above the pre-pandemic high for the second month.
Consumer spending patterns have been gradually normalizing in terms of the split between spending on goods, which had been aggressively over-stimulated during the pandemic, and spending on services, which had plunged during the pandemic, when spending on discretionary services – travel, sports & entertainment venues, nonessential healthcare services, etc. – collapsed. But consumers have been gradually shifting their spending back to discretionary services, and away from goods.
The share of spending on services was 61.9% of total spending in May and June, the highest since before the pandemic, and up from the 59% range during the stimulus-miracle goods-buying binge last spring, but remains below the 64% range that prevailed during normal times.
Spending on services still remains well below pre-pandemic trend (green line). Going forward, consumer spending will shift further from goods, particularly from durable goods, to services, though that has been happening more slowly than many had anticipated, and durable goods spending remains very high.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
we spend til we’re on street
coming soon to your neighborhood
I am getting so confused by moves in stocks and treasuries.
Are stocks moving higher because of high inflation given that Fed says it remains committed to QT?
Also, treasuries have deep negative real rates. If Fed is really selling them as part of tightening, then who is really buying them and why?
Traders are buying them, expecting their face value to increase when (they believe) the Fed pivots. They’re not buying them to hold them till maturity.
American consumerism is so ingrain into people’s mind I think it qualify as a cult like behavior at this point. Inflation is high? No problem we just spend more or take out more debt..what could go wrong?
Where is that money (debt) coming from? The NYFed published in May that Consumer debt increased by $266B, but most of that was in Mortgage based debt. Credit card debt fell by -$15B.
I guess higher rates have maybe limited the use of CC, but is it in Home Equity debt?
It looks like income has increased based on higher wages (not corrected for inflation), so maybe people are feeling flush, but they certainly aren’t saving!
Some purchasing might be fueled by fear: by now or tomorrow it will be even more expensive.
Out here in the Ozark sticks, we be prepin.
Prepin aint cheap…
Fear drives a prepper mindset. I see a lot of friends and family starting to stock up on a years worth of staples. This includes basics for food, hygiene, clothing, and home keeping. Some have pets and are doing the same. Lots of money going in to Prepper Shelters and Off Land Living. I see many old timers paying off all debt and taking to the ground so to speak. I would say much of their behavior is caused from their parents surviving the GD. They say this economy is parallel to the horror stories of the 1930. When people speak like this it usually is from fear.
Preppers be some crazy folk for sure.
With Roubini saying the upcoming turmoil will be worse than the GFC, I don’t blame them…
are they wrong to be afraid?
Better too much food than too much car payment.
Meanwhile people can’t pay there AT&T bill on time ,there’s a huge disconnect between stock marker and Main Street
Btw, I am sure Papa Powell loves seeing these numbers, it backs his view the economy is still strong, so absolutely no excuse to back down on rate hike and QT. In fact he should open his eyes or maybe get some new glasses so he can clearly see that consumers and stock market didn’t quite get the memo because trying to scare the market and consumers into restraint to wishfully think that will drive down demand and inflation is absolutely not working.
Yep. Inflation isn’t going anywhere unless rates are substantially higher than they are today and QT becomes faster.
I reiterate my point that I believe inflation is largely being fueled by the top 10-20% at this point, meaning that unless we take some air out of the asset bubble, inflation will continue.
Yeah I saw someone tried to explain it as a pyramid, right now the lower part of the pyramid, lower class, lower middle class is seeing the world through the lens of recession, middle, upper middle, upper class is feeling inflation and for the most part still party on Garth mode and upper upper class is boom time, eventually it will move up the ladder, we are just not there yet. Bottomline is the upper upper class is soooo insulated, if it hits them it will probably take a full on revolution for them to truly panic, The whole moving up the ladder presentation makes sense to me. Just really sucks to me that the bottom are getting the worse of it and feel completely powerless to do anything about it since people in charge have loooong failed them.
Bottom probably won’t feel as worse because they never had it any better. Those who accustomed to pain free life last 2 decades will be hardest hit.
You hit the nail on the head. The upper middle to upper, even the frugalish ones, are basically saying “Ehh, yeah it’s annoying that all of the restaurants cost more now, but what can you do, prices are going up everywhere” and for the most part still pay whatever.
There aren’t enough of the upper upper to really move the market. It’s the upper middle and upper (top 20% or so) that is causing this inflation. As long as stocks and housing is artificially inflated, they’ll continue to do so.
Much of the supposed middle class is actually the “working class” income wise, whether they work in an office or not.
Median household income is about $70K. Median household net worth was about $130K, presumably somewhat more mostly from higher home prices but that’s not directly spendable.
By my estimates, only the top 20% by net worth are solidly and consistently “middle class” economically. By income, somewhat more but only a low proportion who are at or near the median income.
It varies noticeably by household size and location too.
Middle class is the one who would feel the most pain.
People in the bottom has never had it good and govt is/was there to help them out.
People at the top would really feel the pinch if the asset bubble burst big time.
Bottom and middle class really has no stake in these monstrous asset bubble generally speaking.
I guess top 10 percent hold 95% of all assets in USA.
This is great, raise rates higher. Low rates and rentier activity are an absolute cancer on society. I don’t care if he lies about a recession, the best thing he can do is to slay the beast.
I’m thinking this is a poor person’s recession…to wit, Walmart earnings awful but Amazon forecast is great…poor folks don’t buy at Amazon…
Amazon wasn’t any good. But of course the spin is world class.
Poor folks don’t buy at Amazon?
I think that smart shoppers find great deals on both Amazon and Ebay, and no gasoline involved (that is, having to go to the store to get the item) — especially with free delivery. I personally live 15 miles from the closest store, so the wife and I drive a lot less and purchase more online.
We’re not exactly poor, but fixed income (lower middle income).
I saw something a while ago that 166 million U.S. consumers have Amazon prime. I don’t know how that’s calculated, for example, if a family of four has a prime membership that they all use, does that count as one consumer or four? But in any case, it’s clear to me that Amazon is NOT just for the rich.
Once a week driving similar to store was our rule in flyoverstan for many years, so proceeding similarly back in suburbs these days.
Anyone with any idea of how much it costs to run a car or pick up truck can figure out the delta between driving to buy or having ”stuff” delivered.
Doesn’t always work, since some stuff ya just gotta check out in person before buying, especially if you’re the least bit ”picky” about characteristics/quality!
Vehicles are a lot more expensive per mile than most folks consider, but actual average costs can be found at AAA website and many similar.
There’s a lot of back end inflation, fees and subscriptions, which often are small nominally. My natgas bill doubled to $25 dollars. I thought Powell had it right raising rates in 2018, until the market bent but did not break, and then he caved to political pressure in 2019 and US was heading into recession when Covid arrived. Then I thought Powell had it right on the transitory inflation call, and now it seems to me he has the biggest mistake ever, but maybe these rate hikes just don’t matter. The US consumer through the strong dollar should enjoy an advantage in imports. Raising the interest rate cost of consumer spending is not the right solution. I am getting more than 2% overnight at my bank. The flipside of that is not good for small business while the vultures on Wall St are in the Fed’s pocket. That recent rally off his hawkish boilerplate is an embarrassment to the US central bank.
I wholly disagree. The rate hikes certainly do matter, as they lessen the ability of zombie companies to stay alive, which is fueling overemployment as well as general increased spending.
The dollar is only strong because the FX markets believe Powell’s inflation hawkishness. If he doesn’t walk the walk, watch that go away.
May also lower stock buybacks by companies. But who knows….
QE and ZIRP destroyed the US economy.
There was a book written about greed ,but people tend to ignore it . Also has some rules for society to follow,but people tend to ignore it. History repeats this will end badly .Some really bad players IMF,WORLD BANK,and WEF
Ambrose Bierce,
The Fed relies on the markets to transmit its monetary policies via financial conditions to the economy. If markets refuse to transmit those monetary policies and go the opposite way – which they’re now doing, and financial conditions have become EASER over the past month – then the monetary policies become ineffective.
So the Fed has to tighten and tighten and tighten until it sinks in what it is trying to do, and until the markets fully transmit these monetary policies to the financial conditions and from there to the economy.
In other words, this could get really bad if markets refuse to transmit and continue to be tightening-deniers.
the problem Wolf is that nobody believes that message…I’ll ask again, why did Powell take his foot off the neck of inflation with that press conference? The markets are interpreting what he said exactly as he intended it…he KNEW the markets were looking for a SLIVER of hope…he gave them the full 2×4.
I think we all know answer to this question. Powell is all smoke and mirror, nothing more.
September will finally put this to rest.
He didn’t. And people/markets who believe that he did are practicing willful self-delusion. The Fed will win this fight with the markets. And eventually, markets are going to transmit those monetary policies to the financial conditions, and the longer they refuse to, the worse it’s going to get when they do. It’s as simple as that.
It’s fine with me because I think much higher rates are what we need, and as long as markets act this way, the Fed will continue to tighten with ease, there won’t be any resistance, and it will be free to tighten because no one is screaming about it.
But then, at some point, it will sink in. By which time rates will be much higher than now, and it will cause a lot more turmoil in the markets. But fine with me.
I do agree with Wolf, fine with me. Plus I like seeing those emails coming through from my bank and credit union that your pathetic saving rate is now at 2%. Still wayyyy behind the curve but I’ll take it, certainly better than pounding sand seeing my money get .5% interest just half a year ago.
Also reminding myself, even not keeping up with inflation with current interest rate is still 1000x times better than losing 50+% if not more had I invested in ARKK
“In other words, this could get really bad if markets refuse to transmit and continue to be tightening-deniers.”
The FED continues to fail day after day, week after week, month after month. They ALWAYS get it wrong. It was clear to anybody with even a modicum of common sense that BTFD, “the FED’s got my back” was so ingrained in the markets that it would take something extraordinary to break these reckless gamblers. They’ve been driving everything to the moon since the last rate hike.
Not only that, after the previous FED meeting, inflation came in “hotter than expected” – another glaring red flag. Then you consider that the fed funds rate is 7% below CPI. Yet Yellow Powell continues to “monitor the situation,” doing too little too late. This guy is NOT THE MAN FOR THE JOB! And now he’s going to sit back for another month or two and let everything rage on.
2 trillion on sidelines = markets got to get that money
Powell is no Paul Volcker, and he’s probably not even in a league with Arthur Burns.
Even after settling for a .75% bump, he could have used more forceful language or at least he easily could have omitted his little accommodative hints if he wanted to get a point across. Statements made by Fed officials, especially the chairman, are very carefully crafted to have a desired effect. He has leaned hard on jawboning this year, but it just isn’t working like it used to. I hope he has grown a pair and proves his doubters wrong, but coupled with his track record, I don’t blame anybody for not taking this guy seriously.
Perhaps we need mechanisms that automatically engage and transmit.
“That recent rally off his hawkish boilerplate is an embarrassment to the US central bank.”
I think Powell and company realize that they are a laughingstock, but I bet their delusion make them get up each morning.
Dang, my bank’s only giving me 1.4%.
I want to see a 15% CD. Because then I’ll know the Fed is serious.
ibonds are a good investment right now-with a return of over 9%.
Wolf you should move to a subscription service ,1$ a week I’ll gladly pay
CPI probably doesn’t capture actual inflation making it hard to calculate real spending. Also there’s likely a percentage of savers buying goods/preps they anticipate they’ll need in the future but deciding to buy now in case inflation gets worse.
Truflation does list inflation at 9.9% above the consensus 9.1% and yeah, survival mentality could be some of it!
BINGO! I’m surprised we don’t see more of “buy what you’re gonna need and use” as “investment” advice as it’s one of the best ways to save money right now. I’m doing it myself whenever I find I am out of something I just buy a giant batch, e.g. toothpaste, soap, etc. as long as it won’t expire why not buy it now for 5-10% less than later?
We all did the same in the 80s. Get paid, buy extra of nonperishables before they went up again.
We are doing it again now, mostly if something is on sale. A really good sale.
The inflation numbers they use are just made up gobbly gook….they bear no resemblance to reality…this whole inflation fight is a total joke…markets will be at all time highs again very soon…
No, they most certainly will not be. EARNINGS are what matters and EARNINGS ARE PLUNGING. Pay attention to what matters.
Yep I’m busy converting my Clown CAD into goods.
And then there is the bond market inversion… 1’s & 30’s are getting close to inverting! How weird is that!
The drop in 30’s is driving mortgage rates down, which will fuel some home buying perhaps! Let the party continue!
Who cares? What possible difference would that make to anything. The fact is that US Treasury yields (interest rates) are ENORMOUSLY VOLATILE and that is the real issue to watch with them not how they are at any given moment in relation to each other based on duration.
And no reason to dump your rental cuz crypto/stocks are getting higher again.
This is one messed up country or what….
There are alot of very well off baby boomers ( a bulk of the upper class I suspect), still spending like no tomorrow. I’m a tail end boomer, I don’t spend alot, but like many other boomers, we made oodles of money during the pandemic. Even with the down market, most of us are still have a net gain if one goes back more than one year. Phoenix’s assessment is spot on…
wolf do you think there will be a spending cliff if current income trend continues with fed raising rates again by lets say 50 bps in september?
for a regular joe (like me) it would make sense to hold off on spending on big ticket items until the fall?
If things get bad for regular Joes like you, normally they tend to stop buying big ticket items. On the other hand, your big ticket item could be 20% more by Autumn…..
Prices of big-ticket items like new and used cars could be LESS by autumn. Prices of durable goods are declining at the moment in many categories from their huge spikes. But prices of services are spiking.
That’s not to say that we might get another spike in prices in durable goods. This inflation has dished out lots of surprises.
Is it possible that durable goods spending is on the upswing not because people are flush, but because the durable goods people need are finally in greater supply?
In our little mountain town, for on anecdotal example, people were reluctantly buying secondhand appliances from Habitat and such because Lowe’s was 6-9 months backed up.
Yes, there is some of that. And there will be more of that — particularly new vehicles but other stuff too.
That’s very possible, and maybe even likely.
Caveats like this, and there are dozens, can give you a sense as to how tricky it can be to do economic modeling and economic projections. It’s a moving target and it morphs in ways that can be unpredictable.
Mix in human psychological anomalies, stir, and maybe have an antacid handy just in case.
Generally, Americans have NEVER HAD MORE MONEY TO SPEND at any other time in the history of America as they do now, and generally, people simply buy whatever they want whenever they want and have little to no concern about marginally higher prices on anything. What possible difference does that even ever make?
No, we can’t buy whatever we want. Most people can’t.
“NEVER HAD MORE MONEY TO SPEND”
Wrong they don’t have money however they have access to abundance of credit.
The reason Americans seem to have endless amounts of money to spend is that they refuse to save for the future. If Americans had a decent savings rate to provide for their families in the future they would not have as much money to spend on stuff they dont need.
Instead of saving for things like retirement and future healthcare, Americans expect someone else (the government) to pay for their future.
Can you tell that I am starting to dislike many of my greedy, short-sighted fellow Americans?
Americans tough??? Hhhmmm….that’s being really nice.
Many (not all, but many) Americans are programmed sheep to not save, but the spend, spend, spend and spend some more. Get in debt…..it’s good…..
What a complete joke the inflation figures are.
Who here, who isn’t a rentier, would say they’d score 2014 as a “12” and now as a “14.5” for disposable income?
Would love to see that graph further back. Who is finding they are rolling in it now, as I’m sure a graph back to 2000 would indicate?
Houses keep getting bigger, new vehicles keep getting nicer and more powerful and bigger too with lots more features, and vacations are getting fancier, and people are still paying for this big fancy stuff because they’re getting raises and they’re switching jobs to make more money, and they’re starting companies and are raking it in, and they’re charging more for services they provide, and they’re making more money off their investments, rentals, etc. etc. There are 333 million people in the US, and a lot of them make lots of money. And a lot of them make too little money. And that’s what you’re seeing
What an important chart. When the slope flattens or dips below trend for more than a few years it’s probably a recession. Looks awfully flat with 2019 to me right now.
Money is a debt base system, a minority make a lot of money, the majority owe these people a lot of money. Everybody can’t be rich.
No way has cash held purchasing power anything like as suggested by that graph. The deflator isn’t correct.
The real source of this ability to consume is government debt. We keep spending and borrowing more to prop up the economy. Along with asset appreciation, that is where much of the wealth has been “created”. The problem is that asset bubbles and debt, and trade deficits, are not sustainable in the long term.
I think what’s going on here is that the American consumer is outpacing CPI; not actual inflation. 4% higher than CPI might be -2% if we used an honest measure.
True, and -2% seems light, really.
Today’s June PCE inflation reports showed inflation increased month to month and year to year. PCE and Core PCE inflation both increased.
Exxon reported earnings this morning. The stock did not grow very fast, but did better if you add in the dividends to the stock price appreciation.
Heroic or stupidity? Heroic or ignorance? Heroic or delusional? Heroic or buy now default later? This as heroic as 2007 with mortgage borrowing, society in the west has changed & totally devoid of sense.
The simple fact is it’s all debt that can never be paid back, unbelievable leverage in all markets, it’s a ponzi, a Madoff of epic proportions, smart phones has spread the indoctrination faster & wider, everyone is totally immersed in debt, they even buy socks with debt.
Soon it’ll collapse, Powell is a fraudster, he is like Bernanke deny reality cuz behind the scenes they’re manipulating markets to try engineer an escape from collapse. It’s always the case, this happened in 2006, when housing started collapsing they desperately loaned to unworthy borrowers, now they’re doing the same 100 x.
Powell saying 2.5% is neutral with 9.1% inflation (reality it’s 20%) also said neutral was 2.5% in 2018 when inflation was 1.8%. A deliberate signal to markets that rates won’t really rise, all the maturing bonds reinvested will ensure that, balance sheet doesn’t have to rise cuz hundreds of billions mature & are reinvested constantly suppressing rates.
It’ll implode & they can’t save it, so be warned.
We are old and have no debt. Many of the olds have no debt, which is why we can still buy groceries.
And because we save, sometimes for several years, we can go on vacation.
That’s cuz lenders don’t give unsecured loans to old people without hard backing assets, but ya the minority, I’m talking about sensible people but but profligate debtors which are the majority.
The point being as unemployment rises so will defaults, another worse financial crises is coming very soon.
“We are old and have no debt. Many of the olds have no debt, which is why we can still buy groceries.
And because we save, sometimes for several years, we can go on vacation.”
Yeah, that’s us too. And there are legions of us watching this Sh*t Show unfold.
It’s almost like going to the movies without actually going.
We are old worked our asses off sometimes 2 jobs most of our lives to get the American dream now beauricrTs,are destroying it on purpose . To what end
Historic or stupidity,my thoughts exactly.If people quit buying this shit would end quickly
100% correct. I normally agree with Wolf but think he’s dead wrong on a hawkish meeting interpretation….and the markets are vociferously supporting a dovish interpretation.
The markets are MERELY BEING DELUSIONAL AND IGNORING THE STATEMENTS AND FACTS about the economy and the Federal Reserve and participants in those markets will end up with huge losses and rude shocks and will be screaming, ‘What Happened?’ The answer, of course, is THEIR STUPIDITY HAPPENED.
Peter,
You and the markets are “fighting the Fed.” Good luck with that. The old rule is: Don’t fight the Fed.
People are being delusional about this, and the Fed will now crack down even harder and longer to get the message through to you.
You’re now my barometer as to how far the Fed will have to go. By the time you back off this claim, I would say the Fed can stop after an additional 150 basis points. So if you still make that claim when the FF rate is 4%, but then at 4.5%, you back off, I’d say the Fed might go to 6% and stop. But if you don’t back off until we’re a FF rate of 8%, then I’d say the Fed will go to 9.5% LOL
You people don’t realize that this kind of market behavior is throwing more fuel on the inflation fire. I thought a while ago that we might see a temporary slowdown in inflation this fall, but at this market action, we may get another inflation spike. And if you really listened to Powell, you’ll know what he’ll do because he said it: the Fed “won’t hesitate” to do 100-basis points at a time.
I’m now going to do a whole podcast on this because this is really crazy.
Powell’s recent press conference was the epitome of duplicity. Out of one side of his mouth Powell talks a big game about stopping inflation. Out of the other side of his mouth, Powell and the Fed are barely even selling the massive pile of MBS and Treasuries they added to the balance sheet.
The yield curve is inverted for a reason. Noone believes that the high interest rates will stay high. They believe the Fed will soon revert to QE. The Fed needs to be converted to a single mandate – price stability. The Fed should have zero responsibility for growing the economy or jobs.
“We have seen widespread declines in the demand for gasoline, triggered by sky-high prices that caused people to change their driving habits, such as cutting out some trips…”
This is the upside to high fuel prices — peace and quiet because of the lack of tourists. I know, this is being selfish, but the area I live in normally gets crushed by a heavy influx of tourists in the summer. But not this year. It’s been GREAT!
You’ll be pleased to hear that’s just the beginning, as the wheels come off the economy & markets collapse you’ll see less tourists, try not celebrate though cuz they’ll be replaced by evictions, homelessness, abandoned buildings, unemployment, crime & poverty.
“unemployment, crime & poverty.”
That describes some tourist spots every winter.
Those towns are in trouble if tourism is slowing right now.
I do my part to support this booming economy.
I buy a big bottle of lemon-scented ammonia for $1.59. Then, I pour about 10¢ worth of it into a spray bottle and fill the rest with water. “All Purpose Cleaner”.
And, sure enough, the indices are green again today.
If I ever come to my senses, start economizing
and become known as “Spit Shine Halibut”, the party’s over.
Okay, guess you’re not living large on the fumes of your HELOC.
I guess those Inflation Relief Checks are keeping this boat afloat for one more month.
Here in California, we are still waiting for those!!!
The higher Mr. Powell goes with his interest rates, the dollar zooms and more instability gets spread around the world.
Money runs out of unstable places: China, Russia, Ukraine, Sri Lanka and many others.
Even with all the instability we have here, the rest of the world sees the US the place to send their saved, or ill-gotten money.
So, I suspect legal, as well as laundered, money that is endlessly flowing into the US & Canada is contributing to the real estate bubble as well as to the endless spending on durables.
Good for Mr. Powell. He’ll have an excuse to keep pursuing the Volker paradigm to try bringing his own created gene of inflation back into the bottle.
Higher Fed rates, money keeps flowing in. We could be in another endless cycle.
That also would mean endless dingy boat armadas of desperate folks trying to get into Europe and more waves of refugees at our borders with Mexico.
New world order!
Hey Wolf you are a glutton for punishment this week :) I admire your steadfastness.
What a glorious week to own assets especially crypto. Fraud and bankruptcy isn’t what it used to be. Thank you JP for doing what your paymasters have ordered you to do. To the bottom 80%, let them eat cake. Welcome to the Hunger Games bitches.
Yes I’m being snarky. I believe I have a right to be with all this bullshit.
Hard to be a rational person in a world run a muck with deviousness.
You are my favorite South Park character:)
You have the right to be snarky…Powell and co. aren’t even hiding it anymore…we’ll be at 36K in no time…I have no idea what to think … and I really pity the poor.
Why did Powell give the markets the message he just did if the result is the need to reign in inflation (if that’s truly the goal) even harder? that makes no sense.
The only thing that makes sense is “inflate everything” is the intended consequence…
Look. I detest Powell. I think he’s a limp-wristed bureaucrat who has absolutely no business being in the job he’s in.
That said, he did nothing of the sort. He didn’t give the markets the message you say he did. Actually read a transcript of what he said, not the idiot talking heads’ ridiculous interpretation of it.
Peter,
Powell didn’t give the message. The markets, you included, fantasized about it and ran with a fantasy message. That’s delusional. You’re “fighting the Fed.” And the old rule is: Don’t fight the Fed.
Tesla is up over 20% and gained 262 Billion in market cap this past month off the lows in July. Crazy. That equals the entire market cap of Toyota, which did go up but only 5% and about $15 billion. Ouch
Risk appears to be on right now. I am sure some short covering is also juicing the markets.
IMHO….in 2018, the FED said they were not even close to near normal. Since then they raised rates only 2.5% and now they say they are close to normal. It looks like wall street thinks 3% to 4% is the most they will raise rates. Does the FED still think we have transitory inflation?
Crazy but the 30 year mortgage rates are down to 5.1% and the 15 year to 4.25%. I am pretty sure JPow wants these rates to be higher.
Well if he wants those rates higher he could always do an emergency raise before September. I’ll bet you 1000 basis points he doesn’t.
I’m one of the ones contributing to this rise in consumer spending. It was not intentional, it was necessary. The cars broke down. I got sick. Our clothing needed to be replaced, as well as household items. Almost everything was more expensive this year than in previous years. Higher priced items tend to be reduced, while the necessary average stuff has increased in price. Sometimes the expensive stuff is the better buy.
Where did the money come from? We haven’t saved a cent this year.
My college roommate and best friend of 40 years has the largest pool building business on the east coast of Florida, from the top of Miami to Stewart.
He cannot dig the holes fast enough and there is ZERO sign of slowing yet.
His average pool sale is now 6 figures.
He laughs, calls them the cash cow ponds.
I don’t know about the rest of the nation, but there is little sign of a slow down in Florida yet.
I do see price reductions on housing after listing happening now versus the insane increases after listing we were seeing before, but stuff is still selling at a good clip, and at ridiculous prices.
oh, and inventory is still way below anything that would even suggest recessionary collapse. Historically in Florida housing is very volatile. 30% declines in homes, 50% in condos is the norm in recessions.
I have a inground pool .chemicals have increased 150% price gouging to the max .As pool corp owns most of market and bought up a bunch of companies in parts businesses stock they control it.But not a monopoly my ass .Anyway my daughter wants to build a pool told her forget it money pit .Won’t listen can’t fix stupid. In Omaha
I also have an in ground pool. Tell her to call me. She might wanna hold the phone way back from her ear.
to your point – my wife and I have been traveling the past 6 weeks – seattle- vancouver- victoria- asheville nc – blue mountain beach fl – all we saw was a tsunami of money being spent – our rental agent in vancouver said the more expensive the rental the faster it books ! -americans stop spending when the casket cover comes down and the dirt is shoveled on
Ultimately, $4 trillion was printed, and most of it ended up in the hands of the top 10%. They’re spending like no tomorrow, and that’s causing most of the inflation, in my opinion
It’s as simple as that.
The FED has given up…that’s the clear message…they’ve folded for the mid-terms…
No, but the market “is fighting the Fed.” Good luck with that.
Inflation has to work its way into the system as far as durable goods go. So the goods being bought now would have been built some 6 months back, assume. On top of that those who need to replace durables have either been stuck with machines that died suddenly or have been planning for a while. If latter, they have been trained to accept the price. If former, they’ll accept the price given the urgency. So the durable spending should not change because the buyers are willing to accept the price.
IMO, the drop will happen very suddenly with Home Depot types reporting stuff that target and Walmart have been reporting.
As an example, my car mechanic told me there will be no price hikes in parts until he starts seeing them.
There has been a sheer absence of any sane fiscal policy coming from DC in decades. Fed will do what it will do with its monetary policy, which it hs to because of inflation. 4 decades of tax cuts for wealthy & corporations have created massive inequality and a barbell economy. That inequality has come home to roost. The top 10% are living high on the hog and couldn’t care less. Almost everyone else can barely pay their bills and they’re thinking of building guillotines…
Here is what I don’t understand. If 58% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, where do all spending come from?
Wolf, I remembered you told me that lots of people still have money to spend. Yes, I complete get that. There were people who earn a lot from crypto and stock market in 2020 and 2021. However, the gain is fake unless people cash out the profit.
I also read your posts about American maxed out the credit card to the roof. They either have to pay back the bill, or bear high interest penalty.
If inflation is soaring to the roof, Americans should have reduced spending in goods or services (destruction in demand). However, based on your charts, it has not happened yet.
Why not?
1) AMZN and AAPL gap up because consumers are doing great.
2) NDX monthly for entertainment only :
3) DM flip in Feb. June is DM #6.
4) Apr a setup bat, May a trigger.
5) in order to move up there must be a close > the trigger high, above
May high @13,556.67.
6) In order to cont down to Aug DM #7 there must close < Apr close @12,854.80.
7) In order to move down there must be a close < the trigger low,
under May low @11,492.29.
8) Good luck captain Ingham/Munger.
Amazon just reported 2 quarterly BACK TO BACK LOSSES OF MORE THAN $2 BILLION EACH yesterday.
With bloodshot eyes and alcohol soaked brain, am looking at a FRED chart of the FFR superimposed on the YOY CPI going back to 1965 (spanning 8 recessions). In modern history, it appears that inflation has never been suppressed without the FFR eventually exceeding the YOY CPI. So a 2.5% FFR has quite a hill to climb, even if YOY CPI can be talked down to 5% in a year of so. Logical conclusion: a bloodbath is inevitable, only the timing is in question.
Automotive news is forecasting a 10.8% drop in unit volume in July vs. a year ago.
I had to have some work done on the technomobile and the sales people were hungry. I was upped countless times as I wandered around the building (I can’t sit still…). Looked at one car on the showroom floor and it had a $3,995 “rust and dust” side sticker. Window tint, mud flaps, ceramic coating, and a bunch of other low cost high profit add ons. A sales manager walked over to me and I simply said “It’s disappointing to see that you folks haven’t learned from your past mistakes. This nonsense will come back to bite you.”
There was a line of maybe 30 crossovers sitting outside that were “immediately available”. Maybe the winds of change are coming.
Nice Chinese bicycles have plummeted to $169.99 each with a great selection at Big 5 stores and are a very attractive and green alternative for
paycheck-collecting class Americans now!
We were in Long Beach earlier today and got off the 110 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles is now overflowing everywhere including on the ships that docked with contained stacked 10 high as well as the containers all over the roads all the way from San Pedro and the Port of Los Angeles all the way through the Port of Long Beach and all the way down to nearly Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach.
The ports of LA and Long Beach “overflowing” with containers, and ships backed up into the Pacific forever waiting to dock has been one of the biggest supply chain problems for the past two years. Reported here as well. Have you been asleep for two years?
In times like these I rely on the brother-in-law indicator, then do the opposite. It is flashing risk on for equities. This is from a robin hood account holder that felt like a hero. Dopamine all around. Fully invested only in the SPY. Check the balance every day from the ipad. But he never heard of derivatives, private equity or discount rates. Today he is convinced the market is moving to record highs. Blind faith and political convictions. And so I know the fleecing continues a little longer for some. But it will be felt eventually and so will inflation. It’s just hard to let go of the hero feeling. Soon people will start saying it’s coming back. Maybe after that they will admit defeat. Might take awhile. The Fed could raise a little and wait a little then repeat. That will only prolong the inevitable.