SPAC Zombie Mergers: Nikola, Whose Shares Collapsed 92%, Buys Battery-Pack Maker Romeo whose Shares Collapsed 98%

Romeo, battery-pack supplier to Nikola, reached the end of its runway. Nikola, which reported $0 revenues from truck sales, is desperately trying to raise cash.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Legendary electric truck maker Nikola, which went public in June 2020 via merger with a SPAC – legendary for all the wrong reasons, such as fraud charges that it settled with the SEC for $125 million last December and a stock that has collapsed by 92% from its hype-and-hoopla high – announced today that it has made a deal to acquire battery-pack maker Romeo Power, which had gone public via merger with a SPAC in January, 2021.
Romeo was running out of cash. In its Q1 earnings report – $11 million in revenues generating a net loss of $81 million – it had warned that it might not be able to continue as a going concern. In June, it received a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have collapsed by 98%.
The purchase price announced this morning was $0.74 per share. Romeo’s shares [RMO] closed at $0.70 today upon the news. This $0.74 a share, a 34% premium over Romeo’s July 29 closing price, represented an equity value of $144 million, Nikola said. Both Nikola and Romeo have been stars in my Imploded Stocks column.
As part of the deal, Nikola agreed to provide $35 million in “liquidity support” to Romeo through the closing of the acquisition in order to “facilitate continued operations.”
Romeo supplies battery packs to Nikola. In other words, the collapsing battery-pack maker is part of Nikola’s very reliable supply chain.
“Integrated commercial vehicle electrification platform is expected to lead to manufacturing excellence and expected annual cost savings of up to $350 million by 2026; reduce non-cell related battery pack costs by 30-40% by the end of 2023,” Nikola said today. Nikola said a lot of stuff during its legendary life, including stuff that led to fraud charges that it settled with the SEC last December for $125 million.
Romeo said today that Nikola is its largest customer – though Nikola still hasn’t reported any revenues from truck sales through Q1.
In its Q1 earnings report, Nikola still booked $0 revenues from selling trucks, though it had given out some testing models. The only revenues it booked were $1.9 million from “Service and other.” And it had a net loss of $152 million, up from a net loss of $120 million a year ago.
And this is the legendary stock of the acquirer, Nikola, since the merger with a SPAC:
Nikola is desperately trying to pick up some cash.
In May 2022, Nikola announced that funds advised by Antara Capital LP agreed to make a $200 million investment in Nikola through the purchase of Convertible Senior Notes, due in 2026, which bear an interest rate of 8.00% “if paid in cash.” Nikola can also pay the interest in kind, not in cash, but through issuance of additional notes, at an interest rate of 11.00%.
This cash gives Nikola some additional runway. But after the $152 million loss in Q1, the runway still isn’t very long, especially since Nikola wants to ramp up production, which is a huge money-suck for every manufacturer.
So it has been trying to sell more shares to raise capital. But it needs shareholder approval to increase the number of shares outstanding and raise capital. This has been complicated. Ousted Nikola founder Trevor Milton had blocked the share sale during the shareholder meeting in June, and the meeting was adjourned, and then rescheduled, and rescheduled, with another date set for Tuesday. So we’ll see how it goes.
Competition: the big truck makers with huge resources.
Nikola’s competitors in the battery electric truck market are the legacy heavy-truck makers, including Mercedes, Mack, Volvo, Peterbilt, Navistar (International), MAN, and others that actually know how to build trucks and have huge resources to build EV supply chains and ramp up production. They have dealers and service networks in place. They have well-known respected brands, and lots of big fleet customers. And they all are coming out, or have already come out, with electric trucks.
When Tesla started out making EVs, there wasn’t any competition in form of other EV makers. Today, no startup has that luxury. Competitors are everywhere. Many of them are large companies with huge resources and easy access to the capital markets, and these truck makers have dedicated large amounts of capital to bringing their electric trucks to market. So good luck muscling into this space, with a supply chain whose key link is Romeo.
To those stupid pundits on MSM that likes tell you we are sooo near or already at the bottom of the market so you better buy the dip now, the fact that this literally fraud of a company is still not delisted and in fact actually went up in the last couple of months goes to show you we are sooo no anywhere near the bottom of a bear market, if anything just the beginning.
There’s still endless pool of hopium liquidity out there apparently, it’s only a bottom market when no one talks about stock or buy the dip anymore, sadly we’re still quite a far way off, even when high flying tech stocks are 60-70% from all time high.
Yep, very pitiful and pathetic, but all too true. The sheer abject stupidity is beyond totally mind boggling.
Btw, to all the companies hyping battery or nitrogen power big rig as the next big thing and replacement to ICE trucks, the science is simply not there. Common sense skeptics and Thunderfoot did some wonderful reporting on debunking Tesla electric trucks that came out in 2017, oh wait…maybe in an alternate universe it debuted. The energy density and weight simply are so far off from ROI and operating cost perspective, anyone buying into the vision it’s just wanting to believe in fairy tale.
You would think people piling any amount of serious into this stuff can at least hire science teachers or professors to do some basic math crunching and come to the conclusion of WTF..
Phoenix_Ikki,
You can keep your “science” and the BS you cited to yourself, and let fleet customers — these are the pros — decide what they want to buy. Understood?
“Common sense skeptics and Thunderfoot did some wonderful reporting on debunking Tesla electric trucks”
Car and Driver disagrees with you. They have data on cost and performance and don’t come off like fossil fuel flacks.
Are you referring to Thunderfoot, the Brooklyn marketing agency, or Thunderf00t, the online designated Tesla attack troll? Let’s hope you’re not trying to provide the latter with undeserved credibility.
Don’t get me wrong. I have serious issues with Tesla and its operations in general and with Elon Musk in particular, but my reservations are real and without any need to make stuff up.
If you must disparage somebody do it for what they really are.
Maybe they can make a “bad bank” out of it. Roll up a whole bunch of zombie companies into one, and then save on the bankruptcy fees.
I think you’re on the right track here. One zombie still has some borrowing capacity. They use that to buy the other zombie. This is very likely to be the early investors using the “better” company to bail out themselves and their cronies. They know very well neither will ever sell a meaningful amount of product.
Rats taking the last piece of cheese then jumping the sinking ships.
Jeremy, Your comment made me laugh out loud,
I assume that was your objective.
It feels good to laugh.
Yeah, it’s either laugh or cry. Glad to be of service!
Jeremy – I gotta laugh too, – maybe distressed SPAC inverse ETF’s are on the way – LOL
This is more exiting that just speculating in pink sheet penny stocks!
“Both Nikola and Romeo have been stars in my Imploded Stocks column.”
You should have a special category for “Supernovas.”
A company that produces nothing doesn’t “face competition” from companies that produce vehicles. That’s not the obstacle. The obstacle is that Nikola is completely fake.
Thanks for noticing! Why isn’t that sort of stuff stopped by the SEC who is supposed to be protecting customers from SECURITIES FRAUD?
I’d short them and never have to cover but it would cost more than it’s worth.
Anyone remember Boston Markets IPO ? Mid 90s, lots of hype, all the successful youngish people bought in. BM filed for bankruptcy in 1998. Still around and have good food. So Companies go public and sometimes just to make the founders rich. I remember feeling on the outside when my Peers were in on that IPO. Hype is worth millions if you are an investment banking type. Like GS tells the workforce, eat what you kill. Caveat Emptor is reality. Markets are mostly like a big poker game. The only things I know for sure are that that the Fed can amp all of our “enthusiasm” but they can also be the party crasher. I also know that placing bets on good long term performing stocks, at half off, reduces a lot of risk. So here’s to SP at 3000.
Yes sir. 3000 sounds good, Mr Werthan. 2000 sounds better.
500 sounds better although even that is somewhat overvalued.