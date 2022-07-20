Housing Bubble Woes: Sales of Homes Below $500K Plunge, Total Sales Drop to Lowest since Lockdown, Supply Jumps

The magic of ridiculously inflated home prices meeting holy-moly mortgage rates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of previously-owned homes of all types – single-family houses, condos, co-ops, and townhouses – dropped by 5.4% in June from May, the fifth month in a row of month-to-month declines, based on the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales. And sales dropped by 14.2% from a year ago, the 11th month in a row of year-over-year declines.
The sales declines have been accelerating, even as all kinds of inventory is suddenly coming out of the woodwork. And the excuse for the drop in sales that there is a shortage of homes on the market has vanished.
Sales of single-family houses dropped by 12.8% year-over-year, and sales of condos and co-ops plunged by 24.7%, according to the National Association of Realtors today (historic data via YCharts):
“Both mortgage rates and home prices have risen too sharply in a short span of time,” said the NAR in its report today.
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in June fell to 5.12 million homes, the lowest since the lockdown months in May, April, and June 2020 (historic data via YCharts):
Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates in the driver’s seat.
I call them “holy-moly mortgage rates” because that’s the sound potential homebuyers utter when they see the mortgage payment needed to fund the ridiculously inflated price of the home they’re wanting to buy.
The average mortgage rate spiked to 5.5%, up from 2.9% a year ago, according to the most recent reading by Freddie Mac. It breached the 5% line in mid-April and has been in the 5.5% range since mid-June.
A 5.5% rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, when CPI inflation is over 9%, is still mind-bogglingly low, and speaks of years of interest rate repression and QE by the Fed, which has bought, among other goodies, $2.7 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, thereby repressing mortgage rates. But QE has ended, and QT rules, and the Fed has started to shed its mortgage-backed securities, and mortgage rates have made the first steps toward some kind of normal level, except now prices are sky-high due to years of mortgage-rate repression, and the whole thing is out of whack:
As always when the market turns, supply that no one thought existed starts coming out of the woodwork.
The number of homes listed for sale in June jumped by 110,000 from May to 1.26 million, the highest since September, after having jumped by 113,000 in May and by 100,000 in April.
All last year, the industry lamented the “housing shortage” in order to hype up the price, when it was really a refusal by homeowners who’d bought another home to put their old and now vacant home on the market because they wanted to ride up the price spike all the way to the top. This has now been accomplished, and these vacant homes are appearing on the market
Supply of homes listed for sale jumped to 3.0 months, the highest since August 2020, and up by 20% from a year ago. Supply nearly doubled from the low in January (data via YCharts).
Sales by Region.
Sales dropped in all regions on a year-over-year basis. Note the 21.3% plunge in the West: In California, closed sales of houses plunged 21%, and closed sales of condos plunged by 27%. To show where this is headed in July: pending sales in California collapsed by 40%.
- Northeast: -11.8% yoy.
- Midwest: -9.6% yoy.
- South: -14.1 yoy.
- West: -21.3% yoy.
Median Price skewed by shift in mix to higher-end sales.
The median price rose to $416,000, up by 13.4% from a year ago, according to the NAR. And as we’ll see in a moment, the median price is skewed by changes in the mix, and there has been a huge shift in the mix to the higher end (data via YCharts):
I’ll just repeat my favorite illustration: In a market where 9 homes sold, the median price is the price in the middle (fifth from the top). If only the top seven houses are sold, as the bottom fell out, the middle is now the fourth house down, or the fourth house up. This change in mix skews the metric of the median price, though the actual prices of the homes haven’t changed:
In the US market, the bottom has fallen out in sales of homes priced below $500,000, which accounted for 62% of total home sales in June.
But sales of homes above $500,000 have increased year-over-year. Sales of homes in the $500K-$750K range accounted for 20% of total sales; homes in the $750K-$1 million range accounted for 7%; and homes of $1 million and over accounted for 8% of sales.
And this big change in the mix – with fewer homes selling in the lower half and more homes selling in the higher half – skewed the median price upward. Sales by segment, according to the NAR:
And don’t blame the West for this shift in mix. In the high-priced West is where home sales plunged the most (21.3% year-over-year). Sales plunging faster in the high-priced West than in lower-priced regions would normally skew the median price down. So what we’re seeing is that the actual sales mix across the US is shifting, with higher-end buyers less impacted by the prohibitive affordability issues brought on by these holy-moly mortgage rates.
And no, investors, second home buyers, and all-cash buyers aren’t piling in: Their share remained steady.
Individual investors or second-home buyers purchased 16% of the homes in June, same as in May, and down from a share of 17% in April, 18% in March, 19% in February, and 22% in January, according to the NAR.
“All-cash” sales, which include many investors and second home buyers, remained at a share of 25% in June, same as in May, and down from a share of 26% in April. Their share has been in the same range for the past 12 months.
More high-end buyers are also the cash buyers as you suggest and aren’t impacted by the rising interest rates.
… or discretionary inflation.
I’ve heard this argument before, but I don’t agree. If the people who were previously buying $500,000 houses can only now afford $400,000 houses, then the people who could previously afford $620,000 can now only afford $500,000, and so forth. There aren’t separate markets for high end buyers (except for the oligarch penthouses in New York or London) and normal buyers. There might be a delay, but a collapse in demand at the low end will eventually affect the high end too.
Agree. The housing bubble won’t really pop until you start to see declines at the higher end of the market. Which I suspect is why Wolf keeps showing us that last chart on price range.
Yes. At the higher end, even for cash buyers, it’ll be about psychology. Even people who have $2 million in cash to buy a house won’t do so if they think they can get that same house for $1.5 million next year. And watching prices collapse elsewhere is a good way to change that psychology.
“ Even people who have $2 million in cash to buy a house won’t do so if they think they can get that same house for $1.5 million next year”
Nope, at that level the differences for many are rounding errors in their wealth portfolio…
They care more about what it is and what it can do for their lives than the cost…
That’s absolute nonsense. There are many older people who would pay in cash for a $2 million house but don’t have so much that the $500,000 difference is a rounding error.
The difference is that cash buyers turn homes into an income stream, which they then use to make more cash only purchases. There should be laws in place that say tax breaks and exemptions only apply to individual buyers, not shell companies, and then only for the first two homes. The finalcialization of housing is the most morally bakrupt decision this country has ever made.
Two thoughts came to mind when reading this…well more like three but the last one is more related to my excitement in seeing this trending in the right direction, now just to be patience and see this reflect in the grossly overpriced asking still seen in popular SoCal markets..(I am looking at you Irvine, West LA, South OC)
“Sales of single-family houses dropped by 12.8% year-over-year, and sales of condos and co-ops plunged by 24.7%, according to the National Association of Realtors today”
Looks like Lawrence Yun is going to have to work more OT to put the spin machine on full blast
“The number of homes listed for sale in June jumped by 110,000 from May to 1.26 million, the highest since September, after having jumped by 113,000 in May and by 100,000 in April”
Wonder how they are going to spin this one now…probably will still use the it’s still historical low in comparison long term trend. Well, eventually that will also not be the case, then I guess it will be back to “It’s just a gully” defense or why my area is so unique and different.
I will work with my homie, Lawrence Yun!!! There will be no correction!!! This will be a soft landing!!!
Phoenix, I’m not at all familiar with SoCal, but someone in the last articles comments mentioned a lot of Mandarin speaking Chinese buying a lot of property recently in the Irvine area. Big spenders.
Taiwanese speak Mandarin. In other areas of the country like Seattle Chinese buyers seem to be pulling back for various reasons, but with tensions over Taiwan it’s possible there may be some rich people from Taiwan investing more in some SoCal cities. Taiwan is so much smaller than mainland China that I think it’s reasonable to expect a smaller immigrating population if that is the case, and maybe only those with a lot of money.
NOT mentioning this to discourage you, but possibly give you a heads up. Maybe you can buy something that is older and needs work and have it fixed if the numbers work out. New rich immigrants sometimes won’t touch older housing. Which is smart if you don’t know the language or the local hiring or building code environment.
Hey Wolf,
A question for you: Without all of the QE and low interest rates for the last 20 years, where do you think stocks, housing, NFTs (ok i won’t ask about them since they wouldn’t even exist without the cheap money), and the unemployment rate would be?
Its funny, you read so many articles about how the FED is making a “policy” mistake by tightening to fast or even at all and blah blah blah, but in my mind and from how society has “progressed” the past 20 years, i’d say the policy mistake was low interest rates and QE to begin with. Some of us knew when it started that it would all end in tears, and now i think we’ll have more then just tears……..
“Its funny, you read so many articles about how the FED is making a “policy” mistake by tightening to fast or even at all and blah blah blah, but in my mind and from how society has “progressed” the past 20 years, i’d say the policy mistake was low interest rates and QE to begin with. ”
You said it! But for inflation biting the Fed they might still be at 0 and QE.
Is it a crime to line up the Fed Chiefs from Greenspan on and shoot them?
Inflation is baked in might drop to 6-7% range ffor next several years . FRB bailed out rich one too many times .But billionaires wil still be eating steak ,while poor people eat grasshoppers
“Liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate. It will purge the rottenness out of the system. High costs of living and high living will come down. People will work harder, live a more moral life. Values will be adjusted, and enterprising people will pick up from less competent people.”
“But for inflation biting the Fed, they might still be at 0 and QE.”
It looks like that’s the norm for now on if inflation can be knocked back a little. QE and 0% keep the stock and property markets hot which looks good in the news, gets politicians voted back in and the wealthy get richer.
Who needs physical production, send it overseas. That thinking is relic. Congress is having us pay someone to manufacture chips in the U.S., it’s come to that.
With all this bad news, I was thinking home builders stocks would be dropping more. The home builders ETFs (ITB and HOMZ) are down around about 25% from their peak and still above pre-pandemic prices.
I just read Mortgage demand hit a 22 year low.
Hurray! Bull sentiment at all time high. Fed soft landed the rich after all…at the expense of equality, civility, decency, integrity, honesty, fairness and freedom. Enjoy the remains of your shattered major award.
Where are you seeing bull sentiment at high?
Crazy….but hotels are doing great. Some people say we are already in a recession. You do not have a recession with low unemployment and record sales in the hotel industry that is almost 100% discrete income? Anyway….average hotel rate is now $155. Crazy.
Smith Travel Research, which is the primary data source for hotel industry trends, released its monthly hotel performance report for June on Tuesday, and it was a doozy.
In June, the hotel industry reported its highest monthly room rates on record, with the average daily rate (ADR) at $155.04, up 15.3% over June 2019 (pre-pandemic). Meanwhile, revenue per available room (RevPAR) also hit a record at $108.64 — a 10.3% increase over June 2019.
Yes, San Francisco is packed with tourists throwing money around — mostly domestic tourists too.
The term you’re looking for is “Revenge Travel”. This is people booking vacations they couldn’t take for the last two years due to covid. All modes of transport are sold out or even overbooked in some cases. There are almost daily reports of chaos at airports around the world due to cancelled or overbooked flights. It also helps that Europe is now on sale with the Euro now at parity with the dollar.
So yes, hotels and AirB&B are going to be doing great right now. Good luck finding a rental car.
Not sure it is as bright as it looks. Vacations were canceled and now everyone is trying to doing something so the demand is synced and prices are through the roof. But that is not sustainable volume but a one-off peak.
FD: Currently paying the highest rate I ever paid in Europe which made us keeping the trip short.
Wolf, typo, the subject line above your name says moly-moly … “The magic of ridiculously inflated home prices meeting moly-moly mortgage rates”
Thanks.
RE prices are the result of two factors ( twin sides of the same coin). Interest rates have been declining for 4 decades now ( forced down?) and money creation has been exploding for the same period. Everything else is just a symptom of these two. The RE pumpers love to spout things like land availability, exploding population etc. Sorry folks, those factors went as far as they can go and now they will go the other way for 40 years. The ride is over, making money on asset inflation ( of any kind) is over. Time to get a useful skill or an actual productive asset ( mine, farm, machine shop) and prepare for the new/old world.
Interest rates and unemployment need to double from here to get a correction of 20 to 25%. As it is now it will be only a dip lower in pricing!
Not sure about that. In the comments after another post someone had run the numbers on how much the combination of a little higher interest rate on high prices do with monthly payment.
Now, the correction in prices do only come if enough have to or chose to sell.
We’re already at a point where the change in interest rate has caused the amount that can be borrowed to drop by roughly 25 to 30% for a fixed payment level. And unless the Fed gets their act together soon, rates will head even higher. Prices will correct accordingly, but the RE market is very sloooooow. Like a train wreck in slow motion.
We’re in twilight zone = shimmies spent and now rising credit card debt,not looking good . Got the jet fueled up and ready to go
I feel like a lot of the comments are bipolar, one minute there is talk of hyperinflation and next there is excitement about house prices crashing. These are two things that don’t go together either you have massive inflation or you have housing prices significantly drop, you will never have both, outside of some localization. The reality might be inflation at 8% and house price growth at 0 and in few years the house price growth over the past few years will have been canceled out by inflation without actual significant price reductions. And if you see that as soft landing then you might just get that.
It depends. First, housing price is not part of the CPI. That make it possible with CPI inflation at the same time asset prices like housing fall.
Observe, the I in CPI is «index» not «inflation». The index measuring the rate of change in price on some consumer goods, CPI, measure housing only as rent or ovner equivalent rent.
Inflation used to be defined as expansion of the amount of money. CPI may or may not have a strong coupling to inflation and the strenght of coupling may differ with time.
Sum up, hyperinflation and housing price crash can co-exist.
It certainly can…
As the Fed fights inflation by raising rates, mortgage rates also rise…
Typically, outside of manias, there is an inverse relationship between mortgage rates and housing prices…
Mortgage rates up, housing prices down…
Throw a 8% mortgage rate at housing and see how fast prices drop…
Unless you’re older than around 50ish, you have no idea…
“…one minute there is talk of hyperinflation and next there is excitement about house prices crashing.”
Different groups of commenters. Not the same people.
This is more or less what happened from 1990 to about 1995. The median house price doubled in the 80s, then went flat for 5 years realigning value with price a bit. Interest rates dropped significantly during that period, kicking off the birth of the tech bubble and house prices resumed their relentless upward march right up to the GFC.
Your scenario has actually happened before, so it’s clearly a possible outcome amongst many.
Incomes are increasing for many and pent-up-demand is building! When housing bottoms when banana-republic Jerome throws in the the rate-hike towel there will be a holy-moly housing buy-fest!
Nope on both counts.
“In the US market, the bottom has fallen out in sales of homes priced below $500,000, which accounted for 62% of total home sales in June.”
I want to play devil’s advocate for some fun, so here it goes:
Did the bottom fall out or did all homes become generally more expensive? Per FRED: 20 years ago the U.S. median house price was about $180k and it’s now around $450k. Did the mix change, or did the majority of houses go up in price during that time?
Here in my pocket of CA’s Inland Empire, it really wasn’t hard to find an acceptable house under $500k a few years ago. Now there are basically no sales occurring in the 400s or lower here. Did the bottom fall out, or is it that there just aren’t any houses listed here in the 400s or lower in the first place? It’s not necessarily a change in mix, but it seems that the whole range shifts upward over time, chasing the lost purchasing power of the dollar.
In the last couple years, we’ve created way more new dollars at a much greater rate than we created new houses or new people to live in them. I would like to argue that the bottom did not fall out of the lower end of the housing market, but that the bottom fell out of the dollar.
A different market a different place.
When the banks where allowed to lend people 5x their yearly income instead of 2x the price of houses did go up the same amount.
The houses are still the same, just the price and the size of the loan have changed.
I agree, I think what we are seeing is the bottom falling out of the dollar combined the expectation that is going to fall more. See my earlier post. In order to see a major correction there needs to be reversal in expectations.
Yes. A true commitment by the Fed to protect the dollar would reverse expectations. But talking about rate hikes and QT without actually following through will not reverse expectations. That’s why the next 6 months are so important.
All the houses on both sides of our ”block”, actually 3 statue blocks long, were built in 1950 all exactly the same size and only mirror images if any change at all; 726SF heated, no AC, as 2/1 ”winter cottages.” Two bedrooms, one bath was still the standard then.
As those and similar aged houses in this hood beyond our block reach true ”tearer downer” status – as opposed to ”fixer upper”, and many are for one reason or another, they are being replaced by two story houses of between 2500 and 3300 SF, though I think that may include the garage, not sure. Three bedrooms, two baths is considered the minimum these days, and many are up to 5 and 3…
Anyway, that is one illustration of the very clear changes in the size of houses, especially in the times of cheap money we have been experiencing.
As someone who has been involved with construction in various areas of USA from the 1950s, I am pretty sure there has been a relentless increase in the CUBIC footage of single family houses almost everywhere, even more so that the net usable SQUARE feet IIRC.
I agree. It’s dangerous to group your data by a variable that is not stable over time, and home prices have been anything but stable in the last couple of years. It doesn’t mean that the overall conclusion is wrong, though.
Not Sure,
“Did the bottom fall out or did all homes become generally more expensive?”
Look at the data over the past 12 months. So I’ll just repeat what I said below:
In reality, when you look at shifts as huge as those depicted in the bottom chart, amid the overall sharp DECLINE IN VOLUME — meaning FEWER homes are sold — but more high-end units sold and a LOT FEWER lower-half units sold, you see that this is in large part a shift in the mix of what sells. If this happened on steady or increasing volume, it might just be price increases.
I’m not the only one that’s seeing this. The California Association Realtors has been pointing that out for months — because it’s obvious from the data.
“ you see that this is in large part a shift in the mix of what sells”
Or is available to sell…
Same as the average transaction price with autos… kind of hard to to sell lower price cars when there aren’t any available…
In regards to $500k homes, they aren’t making anymore Boise.
MW: Surprise! So-called ‘inflation hedges’ like real estate, gold and TIPS ‘are not performing as expected’ as those things just continue to plummet.
Is this the beginning of 1929,because this seems to be a global contagion
Wolf,
I understand that the median hole price will rise if the bottom falls out. But what I don’t understand is how you know the bottom is falling out versus all home sale prices continuing to increase across the board – which would also explain why there are fewer <500k sales. The lowest price bracket has a combination of sales dropping and homes moving up and out of that price range, so of course that share drops by the most. The 250-500k range still has houses moving out of the range but also a big share moving into the range from the 100-250k bucket.
The relatively low 2% rise in the $1M+ range I cannot explain and perhaps is what you see as the proof for your explanation.
This is how I am interpreting the data shown in this article, and others where you’ve mentioned the bottom falling out. I’m not trying to push an agenda and I’ve RTGDFA (multiple times). Clarification would be greatly appreciated.
Chicken and egg.
In reality, when you look at shifts as huge as those depicted in the bottom chart, amid the overall sharp DECLINE IN VOLUME — meaning FEWER homes are sold — but more high-end units sold and a LOT FEWER lower-half units sold, you see that this is in large part a shift in the mix of what sells. If this happened on steady or increasing volume, it might just be price increases.
I’m not the only one that’s seeing this. The California Association Realtors has been pointing that out for months.
1) RE collapse hurt more people than SPX collapse. The Fed try to rectify the frothy RE market.
2) 3.8%-4.3% Unemployment is better for employees than 3.6% unemployment..
3) China is interested to keep US dependent on Taiwan.
4) Putin interest to keep EU dependent on Russia natgas. He can squeeze them up to a point. He doesn’t want to lose his large European market.
5) We need a stable affordable housing.
6) Russia and Europe will need each other like a married couple after a fight.
I am looking forward to seeing the coming crash. For the last 20 years, my family and I have always been in the wrong place/situation (SF south bay area, household moves, multiple employer layoffs, etc) to take advantage of the bubbles and pops. Now that I have a much more stable job and am in a state and area that is ripe for long-term living, I’m eagerly anticipating the average house here (and everywhere) to crash quite a bit so I can finally lay down some roots.
The median price of a home here in Sierra Vista, AZ managed to spike 23% from last year to $282k (thanks Fed, you idiots!), and is up over 50% just from 2019. Truly a WTF moment. It now takes about 4.7x annual household median income of $60k to afford the median priced home in this retirement-type area. That is just insane for the area (though admittedly not bad for other areas of the country).
Good news is I’ve already seen a ~45% increase in the # of homes for sale just in the last 4 months that I’ve been tracking inventory. It’ll likely still be years before I feel it’s worth purchasing a home here, but it’s nice to know the reckoning is finally starting.
Ford cut 8,000 jobs because of chips shortages.
And just across the Mississippi river; a bit south of my home, the Ford factory from 1925, where Rangers were assembled until recently, has been demolished. Over 320 rowhomes, built by Pulte Homes, are the centerpiece of the new set up.
Ryan Companies, of the Twin Cities, got most of the rights to develop the 135 acre site.
Where autos and trucks were once made in Minnesota, we now have retail shopping, a skateboard park, 1,900 to 3,000 square foot rowhomes that start at around a half-million, and a few single family homes that are over a million bucks per. And a bigger Lunds & Byerlys grocery store.