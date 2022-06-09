Dotcom Bust 2, New & Improved

But we’ve had it so good for so long. And it was so easy, and it made everyone look like a genius.
This is the transcript of my podcast recorded last Sunday, THE WOLF STREET REPORT.
One of the big mysteries in this grotesquely overstimulated economy that the Federal Reserve is now trying to de-stimulate, is the labor force.
The labor force is defined as the people who are either working or who want to work and are actively looking for a job but don’t have a job. The labor force has risen over the past 12 months, but not enough, and has remained stubbornly below pre-pandemic trends, which is contributing to the large-scale so-called “labor shortage,” including an astronomical number of unfilled job openings, with company after company complaining for the past 12 months that they’re having trouble hiring enough people. According to the latest data last week, there were a record astronomical 12 million job openings in April, up by 54% from the pre-pandemic April 2019.
Employers are trying to hire people away from other employers. And workers are job hopping. They’ve discovered that suddenly they have leverage in the labor market and can get better jobs, higher pay, and better working conditions, perhaps even in other industries, where employers are desperate to hire workers.
So there is massive churn in the labor market, with people jumping jobs because compensation packages are better on the other side of the fence, and it is through this mechanism of churn that wage increases have spread throughout the economy, at the steepest rates in four decades, though they’re still not enough to make up for raging inflation.
All kinds of reasons have been cited to explain this mystery of the labor shortage and this huge number of job openings, and all kinds of reasons have been cited why the labor force has refused to go back to the old normal trend.
Some of those reasons have gotten resolved. Others have been debunked, and others have moved from being seen as kind of a joke to being a real issue.
One of those reasons that started out as kind of a joke and has over time become increasingly realistic, goes like this:
The Federal Reserve’s $5-trillion in money printing since March 2020 inflated asset prices across the board, from stocks with the most ridiculous valuations to even more ridiculous cryptos, to such an extent that people took huge risks based on a wing and a prayer, and made hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in the shortest amount of time, and expected for this to continue, and decided that they would forget about working and just trade miracle stocks and crypto blessings.
And now, all this stuff has started to deflate, and I’m looking for signs that these folks are coming back to work after having gotten wiped out in their leveraged positions. But for now, prices of these assets and gambling tokens don’t seem to have deflated nearly enough, and there is still wide-spread hope that they’ll start spiking all over again.
This theory is not new. Some of us rode to easy riches during the dotcom bubble. At the peak, we were rich and very smart. We were geniuses, practically. The internet was the big thing. Everything with “.com” in its name was instantly worth billions of dollars, and we all knew why. Because this was a new paradigm, and it was different this time.
People who’d been around the block told us that this crap we were investing in was crap, and they told us that taking on margin debt to the hilt to buy more crap was very risky, and they told us that they’re just fine sitting on their Treasury securities and high-grade corporate bonds earning 5% or 6% a year – yes those were the times before all-out interest rate repression.
We ridiculed them for not understanding the new paradigm, and for not understanding that it was different this time. And how could they be satisfied with returns of 5% to 6% when we were doubling our money in just a few months?
I’m not sure how many people became professional day traders. I knew a few. As for me, at least I traveled around the world for three years without coming home, to over 100 countries on all continents, starting in early 1996, an immeasurably wonderful experience. Those three years of traveling were funded by the dotcom bubble, by the inflating value of my portfolio. While I was traveling, I wasn’t even trading. It just kept inflating.
Then I came back, and not much later, crap turned into crap, and our wealth got mostly wiped out when the Nasdaq crashed 78% between March 2000 and October 2002.
Over this period of two-and-a-half years, the Nasdaq crashed from a little over 5,000 to about 1,100 – and it did so despite a vicious 35% bear-market rally in the summer of 2000 that drew more people into stocks, before wiping them out too, and hundreds of companies shut down, and their stocks crashed to zero and died.
There was no recovery for those stocks. There were delisted and removed from the indexes before they hit zero, so that they wouldn’t drag down the indexes further, and that was it for them.
On October 9, 2002, the Nasdaq, at 1,114, was back where it had first been in April 1996, six years earlier.
We now only remember the survivors and the few big winners to come out of this, such as Amazon.com. But it was brutal. Our lives were being crushed on a daily basis. And every rally turned into just another set of fake hopes. And eventually, we went back to work.
Then stocks – the survivors and some new ones, such as Google – started rising again. In October 2007, as the Financial Crisis was starting to seep to the surface, the Nasdaq had just breached 2,800, before wandering lower and then crashing. In March 2009, it hit 1,268, back where it had first been in May 1996. A wild ride to nowhere that lasted 13 years. In other words, it had unwound 13 years of gains.
And what happened then? A historic money-printing binge to bail out the banks at first, and then to bail out the housing market, meaning the mortgage market, and then to accomplish the wealth effect, pure and simple, which drove the Nasdaq to the ridiculous high of 16,212 by November 2021.
So now, the money printing has ended, rates are going higher, and the Nasdaq has dropped to 12,000 on Friday, down 26% from the high. So that’s not a big decline.
But many individual highflying stocks are down over 80% or 90%. Some of the biggest cryptos are down over 50% from their highs. There are over 10,000 cryptos. Many are down nearly 100%. Tons of them appear to have died.
And folks heavily concentrated in these kinds of bets, and leveraged, have already lost a big part or all of their gains, or even all of their capital at risk.
This time around, people who are betting on the Federal Reserve to bail out the markets with rate cuts and money-printing are facing a complication in their calculus:
The Fed won’t cut rates or restart its money printing binge – it will instead hike rates and shed assets, meaning the opposite of money-printing – because the biggest problem the US economy now faces is raging inflation that has spread to services.
In services, inflation is shooting higher, even as some goods prices are flattening out, and services is where consumers spend 70% of their money, and this inflation in services is now spiking, and is in the process of turning into runaway inflation, and the Fed is going to try to prevent this inflation from tearing up the economy, and it’s cracking down, and it’s not going to bail out stock prices or crypto prices, and it’s specifically targeting the real estate bubble due to its contribution to inflation via the housing cost components in the Consumer Price Index.
Those over-inflated asset prices cannot suddenly stand on their own two feet after having been driven to these highs by money-printing and interest rate repression since late 2008. So it’s going to be rough out there.
But we’ve had it so good for so long. And it was so easy, and it made everyone look like a genius. Look at the long-term chart. Since early 2009, when the money printing and interest rate repression started taking effect, asset prices have spiked out the wazoo. And folks sitting on assets have gotten immensely rich via the asset price inflation that the Fed had engineered. The more they had, the richer they got. And it has created the biggest wealth disparity in the US ever between to top 1% and everyone else.
This is according to the Federal Reserve’s own data on wealth distribution that I depict in my “Wealth Disparity Monitor.” You can google that: wealth disparity monitor, and it comes right up at the top.
So now, that asset price inflation has turned into consumer price inflation and wage inflation that the Fed is fighting, it’s time to give up some of those gains.
And no, we cannot get out all at the same time because if we tried to get out all at the same time, the whole thing would just collapse.
Look at this way, a 40% decline in the S&P 500 would just take us back three years, to June 2019. Unwinding three years of gains is nothing. This happened many times before. And it’s no biggie.
By the time the S&P 500 bottomed out in March 2009, it had unwound all the gains since 1996. It had unwound 13 years of gains. The Nasdaq had also unwound 13 years of gains.
Just to give you a for-instance to think about: If the S&P 500 index drops 70% from the January high, which would be a huge massive drop, it would only wipe out the gains of the past 10 years. This is how crazy the stock price inflation had been over the past decade.
What happened during the dotcom bust was that plenty of people who were invested in individual stocks, and had bought some of them on margin, they got margin calls and they had to sell their shares, their most liquid shares that could be sold, and they might have sold Amazon, and they got cleaned out, and for them, when stocks bounced, there was essentially no recovery, because they couldn’t participate because their money was gone and their Amazon shares were gone, along with all the shares that had died.
And during the dotcom bust, folks that were loaded up with the high fliers that then went to zero or near zero, even if those folks weren’t margined, they lost a lot more than the 78% decline of the Nasdaq. And they then had to just start all over again.
This money-printing orgy and interest-rate repression that started in late 2008 has created a far bigger and wider asset price bubble than the dotcom bubble. This time around, it’s stocks, it’s bonds, it’s real estate, and now they’re also cryptos to lose all your money with.
The opportunities to get wiped out are much greater now. But hey, no biggie. Investors had it so good for so long. But that ride cannot go on forever. And we’ve been through this before. And at some point, lots of people will come back from their long travels, and others will mothball their trading rigs, and others will say goodbye to what’s left of their cryptos, and they’ll start looking for jobs again. But we’re not anywhere near that point yet.
Shout out to SNAP and Beyond Meat , 2 of my favor fallen from grace high flyers that I like make fun of..based on today and recent drop, everytime I see their stock ticker I just feel like singing drop it like it’s hot..
I still remember reading what Wolf wrote about BM back in 2019 with their crazy IPO price. Maybe that’s one of the waterfall moment of realizing the market is completely nuts and also back then the amount of hype WeWork was getting.
Absolutely concur !
Hmm, tasty! BYND (Beyond Meat’s stock) just closed at a fresh all-time low, down over 90% from its all-time high near $240 in mid-2019 … It may be Beyond Hope now?
P.S. Wolf, I like the green titles, headers, and other accents with the new font.
INKT (inktomi) and GLW all over again, the names may change but its still the same Wall Street game.
Many thanks Wolf, once again, for your enlightening articles.
Concur, and also for taking the time to put your podcast into print. Helps us hearing-impaired readers.
The high tech stocks that survived (usually that had slim profits) went on to richly reward the investors who invested in that “dark period.”
Google, Apple, Amazon Cisco, etc.
“And during the dotcom bust, folks that were loaded up with the high fliers that then went to zero or near zero, even if those folks weren’t margined, they lost a lot more than the 78% decline of the Nasdaq. And they then had to just start all over again.”
Google was first publicly traded in 2004. So it was not part of the dotcom bubble era as was noted in the article.
Bobbleheadlincoln said: “Google was first publicly traded in 2004. So it was not part of the dotcom bubble era as was noted in the article.”
It was not noted in the article.
“the survivors and some new ones, such as Google”
“new ones, such as Google” kinda shouts it came after the bubble, don’t it?
Wolf’s article is great, but it’s also important to remember that the investors who owned stocks at the top of the bubble are not all the same as those who owned at the bottom. Some held on, and took their “fair share” of the losses. But others got out in time, and sold to bagholders who never saw a penny of gains, just 80% losses.
Gains and losses in either a bubble or a crash are not evenly distributed: some people get smart or lucky and make out like bandits, while others do even worse then the stock indexes. There is no real justice in this process, no link between productive effort and financial reward, just financial wolves fleecing the sheeple. The ability to spot a bubble or bust is valuable, but not so much that one should be rewarded with repeated doublings of one’s wealth.
In fact, financial manias, panics and crashes are as big a source of wealth inequality as interest-rate repression, in their own way. This provides a very strong argument for maintaining prudent financial policies that don’t create boom/bust cycles that generate such unjust outcomes. If we want better economic leadership, we need a system that rewards production and genuine investment, not speculative trading.
I would argue differently. The rise and depth of our speculative tendencies in the United States favor those entrepreneurial spirits that recognize and profit from the volatility, understanding the power of research and risk. This is part and parcel of the very best of our financial system and insure our global financial dominance.
Cisco is still down about 40% from its Dotcom era high. The dividend yield is now over 3%, but that’s hardly richly rewarding.
Cisco is a completely new company these days with many different products and services. It survived.
And Sysco is coming out with it’s own “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Burger” burger.
Survival alone doesn’t richly reward shareholders, which was my response to 2banana’s comment. Perhaps Cisco’s new business lines will reward investors in the future.
I recall an apocryphal tale from the dotcom boom of someone intending to buy Cisco who bought Sysco by mistake. After a couple of years they ended up much happier.
Meraki is a money vampire for customers but good for them.
And there’s been 22 years of inflation since then.
Jim I am of the opinion Inflation, this time, is a different Fish.
The bubble of all Bubbles is huge and inflation will slowly eat all of it as it looks like become endemic.
Note well how long it takes markets to unwind, top to bottom. We are only at Month one of punch bowl removal. If they are apoplectic at a 0.5% rise in prime when real inflation is around 10-12% then like cocaine addicts the place is going to get busted up bad.
I don’t know who the absolute genius was who said “You cannot taper a Ponzi” This Truth is what we face!
Does the lack of workers refer to all or only specialized workers?
Inexpensive workers.
:{ Biochemists needed at Beyond Beyond Meat.
Hey Wolf, maybe there’s a story worth doing on the triple leveraged ETFs. I’m reading more and more people are using them and was shocked to find the volume on the 3x nasdaq funds is much larger than on the qqq itself! This seems like it could end up going very badly for the entire market but I don’t know enough about how these funds operate and what the possible systemic risks they might pose.
I also learned today there is a 3x etf for the FAANG stocks. Total insanity
They make 3× ETFs because there aren’t enough regular shares for every Tom, Dick and Harry.
If I remember correctly, Blurry did warn about the danger of ETF even in the plain old vanilla kind not too long ago that can post systemic threat to the market..
If your bets are each small enough, you will not be wiped out by putting thin slices of capital on things that just might pop. Yes, most folks lose money on most of these ETFs, but common sense can avoid catastrophe and be an interesting side bet. If the future has a probability of 1, then weighting bet size as a fraction of that, based on assumptions about probabilities represented by each, is not necessarily “total insanity.” One can, for example, bet that this is the bottom for the S&P, without committing a huge amount of one’s capital to the possibility. There always is a bottom, and most people miss it outright, based on too narrow a commitment to one possibility. A few make out, bigtime.
I have done alright this year (far above market averages) with an ETF that trades futures. The more levered version appears not to pay returns commensurate with its supposed multiple of leverage.
That said, I don’t know who else is holding these securities, and what their expectations or theories are.
My money in equities now is only about 4% of my liquid net worth. I started selling in November. I had a little bit of the names that have tanked so spectacularly. And I want to credit wolfstreet for that inspiration.
Yes, gambling is fun.
Man with decline like this, I guess I feel marginally less sad getting close to 1% interest in saving vs losing 50 to 80% of the money. Both are losing proposition but at least the other will take longer from inflation than 3 to 6 months
You can increase your income by 100%, namely to 2%+ on Treasury securities now :-]
“This theory is not new. Some of us rode to easy riches during the dotcom bubble. At the peak, we were rich and very smart. We were geniuses, practically.”
This reminded me to ask How Dave Portnoy feeling now? Wonder if he still thinks he is better than Buffett as he proudly proclaimed not that not long ago at the height of the market.
The quiet of the braggarts is so refreshing.
There are plenty of signs things are turning south. I work in tech and these start ups are having trouble finding new rounds of money to burn. the housing market for middle and lower level houses is still high. But take a look at the Suncadia area outside Roslyn, WA. The number of 2-3 million dollar homes on the market is insane. To me that’s a sign that leveraged tech investors from Seattle need to downsize or maybe even go back to work. Meanwhile in places like OKC the effects will take a longer to hit as folks try to avoid working by moving back home (I’m tempted to follow some friends down this route). For a minute there I thought I could quit tech and do something more relaxed, but after the last year I’m stuck for at least 7 more years.
Maybe. Or maybe the WFH guys get laid off first and have to move back to wherever the offices are to find work, like Seattle. I am really curious how this wfh experiment plays out since so many people took out huge loans assuming it is the new norm, but management seems to not love it.
America is built on micromanagement. Could never understand how this work from home will sustain in that control hungry work culture.
Southwest Airlines just announced they are closing all of their reservation centers and reservation agents will work remotely.
It’s going to be really interesting to see what wins out: the need for micromanaging control or the corporate savings WFH can provide. Of course it’ll probably end up being some dystopian combo when all is said and done– working from home under constant surveillance with every keystroke monitored and assessed for productivity…. Win/win, amiright??
I talked to some Amazon employees…a large portion of their compensation was the growing value of their vested and unvested stock options… Not looking so good now.
Why didn’t Wolfstreet.com go IPO. Active Monthly Users alone are worth a Billion dollars (in 2021 Facebook terms). Wolf could’ve been swimming in money instead of the cold San Francisco bay.
Yes, I admit. I dropped the ball. I also dropped the ball on the WolfCoin. I would have been a multi-billionaire by now :-]
i am no expert on 3x etf but my understanding i think is that the companies that run the products can create new shares as new money flows into etf and they use those funds to buy the futures and derivatives to mimic their indexes. That said i have seen some of these products have thin trading and wide bid ask. I view them as casino money chips. We always hope the casino has the cash to pay us off . Not sure if this is the case.
How ‘ya gonna keep ’em down on the farm (after they’ve seen Paree?).
I’ve watched plenty of people around me, many of which have no real skills or foresight, get stupidly rich and get out in time. They’re so heavily invested in making easy money that they’re going to be true believers through any crash until no one is throwing money at them any more.
It’s not my style to chase riches like that, but apparently it works. I had a mentor that got rich the slow way in the trades and real estate. I’ve taken the same route. Build up a lot of diverse skills and just keep riding slowly to the top. You’ll miss both the highs and the lows, and avoid a lot of stress. And you’ll keep ignoring the stock market with the exception of hoping it crashes hard so you can scoop up some crazy deals in real estate (after the stupid money evaporates).
I think if you are close to retirement age you could make the case that you should could forget growth stocks and focus on dividend payers with sound balance sheets. That way you can analyze the stocks based only on dividend income and the stock price becomes irrelevant.
I still have my Enron Stock certificate because I took physical delivery along with other stocks approaching Y2K. The others were sold long ago but my Enron stock certificate still hangs on the wall as a reminder of how things can go bad.
So – buy GOOG at 1250! Or write puts. It could happen. The fact that we are in disbelief makes this idea credible.
Goog will be under $125 before summer ends.
For those unaware there will be a 20-1 GOOG stock split on 7/1. At today’s close that would make the new shares $117.
All these tech startup companies running out of money reminds me of all the oil shale companies running out of money in 2015 and 2016. I still have 3 bankrupt shale companies listed in my brokerage account at a value of $0
When you get tired of looking at those three, you can call your broker and ask them to remove them manually. I had to do that after the dotcom bust.
I changed some of my allocations from USA to international because the USA has been over performing for longer than historical trends, which was and continues to be painful in the short term. But I was meaning to do so for a while and the absurdities with the last bull finally gave me a good push.
Everything is a bubble is probably not the case, imho. Would require a complete change in savings rates, capital vs. labor, wealth inequality, etc. Things tend to work out for the rich, for some reason.
So, some stuff will do aight and some stuff will crash. Who knows what but that’s what diversification and asset allocations are meant to address.
I am worried for the little guys who may be 95% usa in their investments because Japan says even huge economies can get wiped out and never reach those heights even decades later. As a patriot I hope that never happens here.
Also, Japan trades at discount due to yen crashing like 20% in the last 2-3 months.
I disliked international for all the Alibabas and Pinduoduos, and other Chinese “tech”. But those crashed too now. So redirected 401K to international.
A couple of post ago I said the FED and the government has attempted to pump up the economy through various stimulus programs. Not sure what to call it but here is the running total as of November 2020. So there could be a few program not on this list. I did not come up with it but the author wrote it in response to a WSJ article at the same time saying
“The Rescues Ruining Capitalism”
Easy money and constant stimulus have undermined the basic dynamics of the free market. We’ve paid the price in low growth and productivity, falling entrepreneurship and rising inequality.
So the author came up with the following list that starts in 2009 .
3,811 = Term Auction Facility
10,057 = Central Bank Liquidity Swaps
855 = Single Tranche Open Market Operation
2,000 = Term Securities Lending Facility and Term Options program
12 = Bear Sterns Bridge Loan
29 = Maiden Lane 1
8,951 = Primary Dealer Credit Facility
217 = Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Money Market
737 = Commercial Paper Funding Facility
71 = Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
700 = Troubled Assets Relief Program (TARP)
2,100 = Agency Mortgage-Backed Security Purchase Program (QE1)
830 – America Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA)
140 = AIG Revolving Credit Facility
802 = AIG Securities Borrowing Facility
19 = Maiden Lane II
24 = Maiden Lane III
25 = AIA/ALICO
600 = Agency Mortgage-Backed Security Program (QE2)
735 = Treasury Bond Security Purchase Program (QE3)
825 = Agency Mortgage-Backed Security Purchase (QE4)
385 = Feds REPO Operation 2019
3,010 = Multiprogram COVID Loan programs.
Total is around 36 trillion.
The author (Lance Roberts) of the lists states: To date, the Federal Reserve, and the Government, have pumped more than $36 Trillion into the economy to keep it “afloat.”
I say “afloat” rather than “growing” because, during the last decade, economic “growth” was a function of population growth. Monetary interventions were successful in creating inflation in financial assets. However, during the same period, the economy grew by only $2.92 Trillion.
In other words, for each dollar of economic growth since 2008, it required $12.67 of monetary stimulus. Such sounds okay until you realize it came solely from debt issuance.
A growing body of research shows that constant government stimulus has been a major contributor to many of modern capitalism’s most glaring ills.
The Stock Market Is Not The Economy
“At the same time, easy money has juiced up the value of stocks, bonds and other financial assets, which benefits mainly the rich, inflaming social resentment over growing inequalities in income and wealth. It should not be surprising that millennials and Gen Z are growing disillusioned with this distorted form of capitalism and say that they prefer socialism. But….In America, if you make $30,000/year, you are in the lower-income levels of the economy and barely above poverty levels. However, compared to the rest of the world, you are in the top 1% of income earners
Next up, cancel all student debt. And each Millenial gets a Tesla. It’s only fair.
I’m voting for andy
Hi Wolf, did you change the font on your site? It looks slightly different to me.
Working on the fonts for the headlines. Switched to Web Safe Fonts for headlines, and the bold isn’t working.
The post-2008 counterfeiting was always to inflate the market “pure and simple”. Bernanke announced it directly and openly at the time, but all the media ignored him and continued telling us complicated stories.
A few questions if it actually will play out as last bubble burst. Does the skill of those that left the labour force match the job openings?
Then, demographics, if many who left retired, are they still fit to re-join the labour force? And do employers want to hire people, say 65 years old and older?
Catastrophe theory delineates a long period of growth followed by a substantial collapse, in turn followed by a return to the previous top that becomes stalled . . . which turns into a complete collapse back to the very beginning. It was this which was the underlying thinking that Robert Beckman used to write his book; The Downwave, where he predicted in 1982 a return to pre 1939 levels. Are we at the point of complete collapse? Food for thought?