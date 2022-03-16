Gazillion Miles Behind the Curve, the Fed Gets Hawkish: More Rate Hikes, “Faster and Much Sooner” Quantitative Tightening

The strong economy and labor market can “handle tighter monetary policy.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Folks kept saying for many months that the Fed is “trapped,” that it can never raise interest rates, that it can never end QE, that it can never-ever shrink its balance sheet. And now the Fed has ended QE, and it has hiked its key policy rates by 25 basis points today, and it indicated that rate hikes are on the table at every meeting this year – seven more – and that there’s “certainly a possibility” that this might include 50-basis-point hikes, Powell said, and that the details of the balance sheet shrinkage (Quantitative Tightening) could be announced “as soon as” at the next FOMC meeting in May, Powell said, and that the balance-sheet shrinkage will be “faster and much sooner” than last time.
The Fed – the most reckless Fed ever – is a gazillion miles behind the curve. CPI inflation is raging at 7.9%, not including the effects of the recent spike in energy prices. But the Fed did move today, and it moved with hawkish twists, in terms of how many rate hikes this year and next year, and how soon QT would start.
The Fed today:
- Hiked by 25 basis points its target for the federal funds rate to a range between 0.25% and 0.50%. St. Louis Fed president Bullard voted against it; he wanted to hike by 50 basis points.
- Hiked the interest it pays the banks on reserves by 25 basis points, to 0.40%.
- Hiked the interest it charges on Repos by 25 basis points, to 0.50%.
- Hiked the interest it pays on Overnight Reverse Repos by 25 basis points, to 0.30%.
- Hiked the primary credit rate it charges banks by 25 basis points, to 0.50%.
- Confirmed end of QE: Decided to keep the level of assets on its balance sheet steady, and will only buy securities to replace maturing securities.
You’ve come a long way, baby, since the last meeting.
The median projections by the members of the FOMC have dramatically changed since their last meeting in December.
GDP growth projections got slashed, inflation projections got jacked up, and interest rate projections more than doubled for the end of 2022.
Today’s median projections vs. those from the December meeting:
- Growth in real GDP for 2020: now +2.8% (still above average growth); down from +4.0%
- PCE Inflation for 2022: now +4.3%; up from +2.6%
- Core PCE inflation for 2022: now +4.1%, up from 2.7%
- Federal funds rate by end of 2022: 1.9%, up from 0.9%
- Federal funds rate by end of 2023: 2.8%, up from 1.6%.
Hawks show up on the “Dot Plot.”
The “dot plot” is where members of the FOMC get to project their view of where the target range should be by the end of the year 2022, and in future years. On the dot plot today, the median projection for the federal funds rate was 1.9%, more than double from the last meeting of 0.9%.
But seven of the 16 members projected the federal funds rate to be above 2.13% by year-end, with 5 of them projecting a federal funds rate between 2.38% and 3.37%. That last one must have been Bullard.
“Every meeting is a live meeting,” Powell said several times during the post-meeting press conference, meaning that a rate hike is on the table at each meeting, and there are seven more meetings.
When asked if there could be a 50-basis point hikes among them, he said that it was “certainly a possibility” that the Fed “will move more quickly than projected now.”
Quantitative tightening coming soon.
The FOMC is now “finalizing details” about the balance sheet shrinkage, Powell said. More details will be outlined in the minutes, to be released in three weeks, he said. An announcement of the balance sheet shrinkage could come “as soon as” the meeting in May. But one thing is already clear: the shrinkage will be “faster and much sooner” than it was last time he said.
Last time was from late 2017 through mid-2019, which included a phase-in period and a $50 billion per-month cap on the pace of the asset shrinkage.
Inflation is now #1 priority, according to Powell.
It was a whole litany. Some tidbits from the press conference: “Price stability is an essential goal,” a “precondition for strong sustained labor market,” he said. “You cannot have maximum employment without price stability,” he said. “We have to restore price stability”
“We’ve had price stability for a long time and maybe come to have taken it for granted. Now we see the pain. I’m old enough to remember what high inflation is like,” he said.
“If we knew then what we know now, it would have been appropriate to move earlier” with rate hikes, he said. Which is funny; lots of people, including me the little guy, “knew then” – over a year ago – that inflation was developing into a massive problem very quickly.
Powell pointed out several times that the economy was strong, and that the labor market was historically tight, “too tight,” with 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person, as he kept pointing out, and that the economy and the labor market can “handle tighter monetary policy.” And I have long agreed with that. It was a huge series of massive policy errors to have waited this long.
“How far behind the curve?”
It’s funny how this went down at the press conference. Powell was asked several times in different ways how and why the Fed had gotten so “far behind the curve,” and why the Fed “made the choice to let inflation run longer above price stability” by not hiking rates sooner. There was some real pushback on Powell for having brushed off and ignored the inflation monster for over a year.
This pushback named explicitly the ridiculous negative “real” interest rates, with the effective federal funds (EFFR) rate at 0.08% before today, and CPI inflation raging at 7.9%, making it the most negative “real” EFFR ever, at -7.8% before today, and about -7.55% going forward.
In the data that goes back to the 1950s, there were only two occasions when CPI inflation shot through 7.9% on their way up: October 1973, when the EFFR was 10.8%; and August 1978, when the EFFR was 8.0%. After the rate hike today, the EFFR is going to be around 0.33%!
These record negative interest rates constitute a record amount of fuel that the Fed is still pumping on the raging inflation fire, and today’s rate hike was way too little, and way too late. Note the tiny uptick in the EFFR going forward, compared to the spike in CPI:
Now more feckless than reckless?
I think what steams me most is the Fed’s apparent abject fear of a recession. Big deal, so the economy contracts a % or three. GDP would still be above pre-Covid levels, and likely bounce back to a new ATH in a year or two. Instead, they choose to allow an erosion of purchasing power to the tune of ~5% last year and 10% this year (much worse if you’ve been unsuccessfully house shopping or waiting to buy). That’s a >15% PERMANENT loss.
Several on this site have said that decision has benefited the rich. That’s not entirely true. The greater the proportion of your net worth in cash, the greater the hit. Lots of wealthy people, people who have lived well within their means, not taken much risk, done all the “right” things by saving, etc., have very conservative holdings and have taken it on the chin.
“The greater the proportion of your net worth in cash, the greater the hit.”
Yes Scrooge McDuck and his money vault is feelinf the pinch, but I’m certain the ultra-rich aren’t so liquid.
Beyond what is FDIC insured I’m not sure who is carring excessive liquidity.
What feckless. They tax us at 10% per year, or more. No representation, no elections. The cartel laughs at us.
They say they will raise to 1.75% by 2024. The inflation will be 17.5% by then. More WTF charts.
Agreed. They have to raise the prime rate more to slow CPI inflation. Until they do, people will capitalize on that negative spread for (short term) profitable speculation, exacerbating inflation.
And to be more specific, since supplies of physical assets are low, you can use loans to aquire essentially all of this “collateral” (corner the market), quickly driving prices to the moon. It is a self reinforcing destructive cycle at this point, leading to huge guaranteed (short term) profits that push up inflation. The only thing that can stop this mathematical juggernaut is morality, lol!
For much less than $400 billion, you could buy essentially every house on the market right now, except those at the very high end. Chump change, considering the conforming loan limit was just raised by 20% by the FHFA, allowing “poor people” to come in behind you and pay the conforming limit price, or above, thanks to Freddie, Fannie, etc.
And that’s why historically, prime rate has *always* been higher than CPI — morality and social stability concerns, which no one remembers or cares about anymore, especially at the Fed.
Auld Kodjer,
Still reckless. But rates are going up.
Average 30-year mortgage today at 4.5% upon the news. Up 150 basis points since Sep 2021. It’ll be 5% in a few months when QT starts.
Corporate bond yields have come up a lot.
This is happening. It’s just happening slowly.
I think the many want the 10 yr to quickly(instantly) reach the inflation rate, to crush the stock market and avoid letting the rats leave the sinking ship with gains earned through fraud and manipulation by the Fed and corporations.
Exactly. So the opposite has to happen. Obviously.
It was hard to sit through Mr Powell’s press conference which is essentially slightly modified ‘Jaw Bonning’ with a new flavor. If he was serious, he should have started QT, right now!
The mkt indexes shot up! Why? B/c Fed is still dovish under neeth and will come rescue, if the mkt dives. They recognize the 25 bps bump ia a ‘policy’ error and will replay late 2018 play
Call me skeptic but I don’t think rate will 200 basis points at the end of this year!
Well said. I think its most probable scenario because rate hikes may break markets way before it can dent inflation.
Fed already downsized rate hike from 0.5% to 0.25% in name of Ukraine.
Now Saudi’s are in talks to sell oil in Yuan. If it happens, the dollar decline would be enough to make a complete U turn.
This was my take also, Powell is a man telling his wife he won’t sleep around ever again, then turning to his next mistress and giving her a big wink.
You’d have to be a fool to believe him. In the UK Carney was known as “the unreliable boyfriend” in the press because of his constant lying.
I am wondering when Powell will be fired. The masses are angry and there are election in 8 months. It is important to be seen to be doing something. The fed might yet turn hawkish.
First he has to get approved by the Senate, which hasn’t happened yet. If he doesn’t get approved, there will be a new chair.
He is doing exactly what those who finance the senators want, so will be approved.
As long as he is raising rates this little and this slowly, his job security is in tact.
Gazillion miles behind, and they will stay that way. At least until Powell is re-confirmed, and after the election.
Then they have one year to solve this before the 2024 election run up. They fully understand the box they’re in, but politics is number one in DC and everybody wants to keep their fancy jobs.
Powell showed up to a raging inferno with his squirt pistol again. This time he forgot to even put the water in it, so it was full of air. How this guy still has a job is beyond me. A 25 basis point rate hike in the face of the most massive inflation in over 40 years? This guy is a major tool.
Yeah this will be the soft landing. Or maybe that’s just Powell teabagging me every day at the grocery store and the gas pump. “Powell keep your big sack of dough off my chin!”
Haha. I did laugh out loud.
Reminds of being thrown a water logged life preserver, after the anchor tied to your legs has pulled you down beyond reach.
Wow, a 2 percent rate increase for the year! Sounds like a tip, but who’s paying the bill?
Yeah. Hurray, I only lose about 6.5% of my savings this year to inflation, instead of 8%!
Fed wants to push the US economy into a modest recession. The only problem is that the Fed has never been able to achieve such a delicate achievement, and the most likely outcome is a violent slowdown coupled with a quick easing of monetary policy, i.e., a policy error… precisely why risk assets soared later in the day.
(zh)
The economy is already in recession. The FED wants to provide lip service to cushion the blow, along with a couple token rate increases. After the next big (enter name of boogeyman here) event they’ll reverse course and start buying MBS and bonds again. And this time they’ll include ETF’s, just like Japan CB. The markets will wake up to this by next week and resume their downward fall. SPX 3,200 is the new FED PUT, and until they hit that the rate increases will continue.
JM,
“The economy is already in recession.”
BS. Look at the data for a moment, instead of listening to some gold bugs. Here are retail sales in February, released today, up 17.6% from a year ago:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/03/16/americans-make-huge-efforts-to-keep-up-with-raging-prices/
I think he meant to say –
The economy, minus the freshly printed $trillions, is in deep recession.
Could they be hoarding in the light of expected inflation? Could hoarding explain hand over fist buying? I know we have been hoarding dry foods since November.
Is that inflation adjusted ?, asking for my business that has had to raise the sales price of fabricated steel products by 57% and we are still losing money hand over fist. Sales growth does not equal profits but I might make it up on volume if I could source enough product. I am screwed.
For a year or so, Powell has been talking about doing something to fight inflation. Today, we got a tiny rate increase, and now we will have to wait to learn what the Fed is going to do about reducing its balance sheet. Perhaps Powell will announce in May that the Fed will start reducing its balance sheet in December. In my opinion, restoring normalcy to long-term rates is more important than raising short-term rates a few points.
It’s not by accident. The people that benefit most from high inflation and low rates are…….you guessed it, THE BANKERS and their Wall St cronies. The middle class is dying off bit by bit every month. Powell will never raise rates meaningfully or it will crash all bankers’ assets. When the Yuan becomes a commodity backed currency the USD will be in free fall, then your purchasing power will drop 50%+ in less than a year.
It really shows how people are led by the nose.
We know rates need to be far higher. But Powell sets up his stall at zero raises. Then after lots of howling he eventually comes out and says “well I don’t know”. More howling. “Ah I don’t want to do this but you guys…0.25%, maybe”. More howling. Eventually he comes out led by a brass band and a man eating fire. I Jerome Powell am here to give you the thing you have asked for! 25bps!
And the crowd go wild! We thought he wouldn’t do it, just look, he did it! That crazy guy did it!
Well, no. I’m still able to think. I’ve not been hypnotized. Powell is a rentier in mid filibuster.
georgist,
Average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.5% today, upon the news. Up by 150 basis points since September.
The average 30 year fixed rate mortgage interest rate is currently 57% below the rate of CPI inflation. How long before the two are even equal?
The value of the debt is currently evaporating at a rate more than twice that of the interest you pay on a mortgage. Is it really any wonder that house prices are currently shooting up at ~20% per year in many metros.
All the while the rich get richer, the poor get poorer, and the middle class shrinks.
Or, he will announce at the next meeting that they will “start” QT at the following meeting, without numerical targets for what that means.
Right. They’re stalling, and even though people ask them why, they don’t answer.
They have to let cmbs roll off and sell now without alerting the market or it will never happen, Powell is trapped and he’s allowed himself to be.
If the labor market can deal w higher rates, Mr market can be left to ensure its own liquidity and have some peace discovery
Buy AU/AG now or you’ll regret it. The wheels have come off the bus.
Is Fed behind the curve because it thinks that Rate hikes will break markets way before it can dent inflation. If so, it may make a U turn again.
I bet when you owe the IRS or Canada Revenue money they take action faster than fighting runaway inflation that is happening in the G7.
When you pay tax above a certain rate in Canada the CRA contacts you at the start of the year to pay them in advance otherwise they will miss out on the interest they would have collected pro-rata vs if you pay them at year end.
So in Canada I pay 50% marginal. Housing is going up like the US national debt clock. Potholes in every road. My shopping bill is higher every week.
And then I get an email from the CRA about paying early “because interest”, when the rate on my savings account is something like 0.1%.
ps housing is up 50% in 5 years
This was hawkish for you WR? You’re in dreamland if you think so. This was a hike because they were forced into it. It will be reversed and QE started at the first sign of trouble, maybe by q3/q4.
Average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.5% today, upon the news. Up by 150 basis points since September.
Since my life is so boring, I will be watching with a close eye the “price reduced” properties on Zillow.
I’m curious what that increase will change.
Let’s say we have two people. One is an entrepreneur. The other is a landlord.
The entrepreneur. He’s got a great idea for a business, but he needs a loan. This great idea – do you think he is aiming for 2% ROI? No, he’s going for 10% or more. So what happens if you raise rates to 4%? This guy still starts his business.
The landlord. He’s hoping to borrow to get yield on an “investment” property. If he can borrow at 2% he can pay the insanely high real-estate prices and make the 3% yield, leaving him with 1%. What happens if you raise rates to 4%? He won’t buy the real estate unless it drops to a point where his yield becomes 5%.
And that is why Powell is dragging his feet. He’s not looking to foster enterprise. He’s looking to prop up assets and rentier activity. The mainstay of the West.
SoCal Joe is going to come to your house and slap you in the face for such hearsay!
Out of the money stock options in crashing story companies means no free money to buy RE in the respective regional markets.
Wolf,
Does no one at the Fed notice how distorted the curve has gotten? 20 yr and 30 yr have been inverted continuously since late October. Now the 7 yr and 10 yr have inverted with the 5 yr in the on-deck circle.
All talk, no action. 1.9% FFR by the END of 2022? Who can take these juveniles seriously? What do they smoke at these gatherings?
I’m with you. Should have hiked 100 bps today. 150 in April, 200 in May, June, July and August. That’s what serious, sober monetary authorities would do.
At this rate, inflation will be in the low teens by summer, if not sooner. Go long wheelbarrows?
The Fed is going to do QT and that will push up long-term yields and steepen the yield curve majestically.
Right now, the Fed raised the front end of the yield curve and is still holding down the long end with its huge balance sheet. QT will change that, and that’s why the Fed will start QT soon.
Average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.5% today, up by 150 basis points since September.
Why didn’t the FED raise 50 basis points, and start QT today? Why not 100 basis points. Why are they stalling, Wolf? Nobody has answered this.
Depth Charge,
It should have never started QE. It should have raised rates in May 2020. We know why it did QE and interest rate repression: to make the wealthy wealthier. It thought it could get away with it without triggering this massive inflation. Now it got caught with its pants down. And it’s going to reverse course, but it’s not going to do it all in one day, but it will reverse course over time because this kind of inflation is bad for the asset holders too. They’re not stalling. They’re going a lot faster than people expected a month or two ago.
Well, after the .25% hike I can most assuredly state the FR is taking care of the precise people it wants to.
Unfortunately I ain’t in that group
Damn that dicksquirt Powell, damn him to hell
J POW is an absolute rockstar! He could have just stood there without saying a word and the stock market would still rally on his presence alone.
Imagine if Yellen we’re still Fed chair???
Powell is a very smart, savy, financial guy who respects (I believe) Volker greatly. But, as your readers may recall, there was no halo on Paul Volker’s head in those early 80’s…he was viciously condemned by Congress and the most hated man in America. Today, can U imagine what Congress would do to this guy with 100 point moves, reverse repos, etc., etc. The wackos would be picketing his house, throwing rocks (if he’s lucky they’re not Molotov cocktails) thru his windows…he’d be called all these hateful monikers we now hear regularly and the papers would crucify him for weeks/months on end. Anyway, I think that’s in the back of his mind and explanatory to his extreme cautious’ness. Best…PJS
What a ridiculous statement. Powel stood there and did nothing except print money while the inflation went up 10% under his watch.
A good question would be: “why the hell were you buying MBS when the housing market was a raging inferno?”
Best question ever. One that I hope is asked over and over in the future.
Actually we should thank President/Chairman Xi for providing air cover to the Fed.
What is so interesting about the CPI vs FFR chart is that during the 70’s and 80’s, the FFR led the CPI and that the FFR was greater than the CPI at the tops of the CPI spikes.
Now the FFR lags the CPI with today’s pimple-on-a-gnat’s-a$$ rate increase of 0.25.
So, if history is any indicator, at some point in the future, the Fed will have to increase the FFR at such a rate as to cross over the CPI and once again, lead CPI and yield a positive “real” FFR.
Even with hypothetical 0.5 FFR rate increases at the next 7 meetings and today’s 0.25 increase, that puts the FFR at 3.75 by EOY. CPI is currently 7.9.
The Fed must raise the FFR much faster than current projections to rein in CPI.
“Now the FFR lags the CPI with today’s pimple-on-a-gnat’s-a$$ rate increase of 0.25….The Fed must raise the FFR much faster than current projections to rein in CPI.”
Exactly. Think of inflation as a vehicle moving 8 mph, and the Fed Funds Rate as a vehicle that is stopped. In order to catch that vehicle, the stopped vehicle has to go faster than the 8 mph to catch up. Yet the FED has decided to try to catch a car going 8 mph by driving 1/4 mph for a while. Then they’ll tell us in a month and a half if they’re willing to speed up to 1/2 mph. Meanwhile, the car going 8 mph is lost in the distance.
The outcome at this point = it does not end well. Even a small uptick in interest rates will prove lethal for goverment balance sheets, probably corporate as well. That is probably why they haven’t raised before this. The raising of rates will likely accelerate the ‘inflation’ in the short term before this blows up in all our faces baring WWIII from happening before that.
“It was a huge series of massive policy errors to have waited this long.”
Shall we put it this way…
“It was a huge series of cozying up to the markets that has led to the Fed waiting this long”
Even with the inflation on a roll, the Fed wants to be in the same bed as Wall Street and does not want to leave it. Good luck with that. Thanks to the mean inflation fella!
“The Fed – the most reckless Fed ever – is a gazillion miles behind the curve.”
Truer words were never spoken. From a monetary standpoint, the Covid emergency was over within six months. The Fed should have started withdrawing its emergency monetary flush by fall of 2020. But it didn’t, and it’s paying the price now.
No … we’re *all* paying the price now.
Jay’s hope is that there is a deflationary shock to the financial System some time this Year which will save the Fed’s blushes. He is treading dovishly in this vain hope…I trust actions not diplomatic Words, he is not serious about inflation. The Fed is 100% political these days.
> including me the little guy
… says the media mogul as he surveys his vast empire.
People with loads of doe, and past fixed low interest loans will be paying off their debts with deflated dollars when inflation is over 15%, the dollar is deflated, and the term petro-dollar isn’t the only game in town.
Unfortunately, the poor will suffer the most, and it’s membership rate will accelerate.
Hard to predict when the whole thing will crumble. Batten down the hatches for a rough ride
Sorry, but I don’t care what Powell says. “Certainly a possibility”, “will move more quickly than projected now.”. Bull crap, just more jawboning. They cut 150 points in the snap of a finger and now we’re getting the “we’ll take it under advisement” play. I still think we’ll get a couple of cosmetic rate hikes and then they’ll stall or revert. I hope I’m wrong, but until they actually do what they say and stand their ground it’s just more of the same.
Yep I’m sure I’ll just be another emergency like back when it started in 2008 and we HAD to pay all the banks
You bet … they can cut within days but take years to hike. It’s not clear why they think rates being too high is an emergency, but too low … not really any such thing.
Short term interest rates five, six, seven percent below even understated CPI inflation is an economic emergency. No excuse for the foot dragging. Those that complain they can’t raise now because the economy may be slowing down … well, that’s just one of the problems created by being so far behind the curve. Now they can’t *not* raise rates.
I’ll just repeat it: Average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 4.5% today, up by 150 basis points since September.
What a quick rise within the quarter. I know its based off of the 10 year treasury but I think home lenders will attempt to draw blood from stone every chance they could
The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year mortgage rate is widening. This is not unusual. The spread had been very narrow. It means that when the 10y rises a little, mortgage rates rise more. Part of this has to do with the expectation that the Fed will be more aggressive in shedding MBS than Treasuries.
Whether you take the punch bowl away quickly or slowly, the heavy drinkers head for the door as fast as they can.
Speaking only for myself ,the Fed’s response was a yawner. Not worth the time I spent listening to it today. Going forward it will be better time spent trying to protect what’s left of my buying power than listening to the Fed who is stealing it . Congress has more important things to do for its donors than my inflation/de-basement or the stealing of the time value value of money. Congress just got a 21% increase in its staffing budget, so why should it be concerned? Congress can out-run inflation and get a bonus to boot. F$&k you and me. There are external events that are for the first time actual emerging threats to King Dollar, and its crown prince the Petro-Dollar. King Dollar has been good to me and I have been a good vassal. External Events invading the realm are troublesome.
The Prime and retail interest rate will just affect retail borrowers like Joe Homebuyer and credit cards. If you want to slow inflation in rents and home prices, you have to raise rates at the Fed Window (Primary Dealer Credit Facility) where Wall Street goes to borrow at .25%. Actually, anyone with a bank can borrow and give a good deal to their friends. That’s why Grandma’s house goes for 75k over list price and all cash. This “Rentier Class” wants the passive/unearned income of rentals and has billions to invest in real estate. More cash that properties to buy. Just the competition between them raises prices then rents. So you have to raise the Fed Window rates to close to the inflation rate to stop the party. This has created the Greatest Transfer of Wealth in History. Read economist Michael Hudson on the Rentier Class. And this is part of the Great Reset; By 2030, “You Will Own Nothing and You Will Be Happy”. Read the new book by Glenn Beck: “The Great Reset”.
The FED created a desperate search for yield with its artificially low rates. Cashed up people would rather get easy returns with high interest rates in savings accounts, money market accounts, etc., CDs, treasuries, etc., but with no yield they’ve turned to unconventional type investments like single family residences, which are actually a b!tch to make money on, historically.
This served to drive house prices through the stratosphere, and the bubble gains were even better than the actual cap rate itself. Once the appreciation stops, many will be unloading them because, like I said, they’re a nightmare to deal with. Deadbeat tenants, leaky roofs, broken HVAC systems which cost $10k to repair, etc. Houses are money pits.
The FED has absolutely destroyed the economy over the past 25 years. In my opinion we need to go well beyond firing Jerome Powell. The FED as an entity needs to be severely neutered, and QE abolished and made illegal.
Ahh finally the QE was put out of its misery 🙏
Great article. The last time inflation raged this bad, the Feds interest rate was 13%.
So that’s 26 hikes of a half point, or 52 hikes of a quarter point.
Lol.
If they do 7 hikes a year, they are only gonna take about 4 to 5 years . But of course if they take long and go that slow, inflation rages out of control into hyperinflation and you kiss adios to the US dollar way before you’d get to 4 years.
Their rhetoric today and quarter point was akin to spittle in an ocean, claiming they would cause the sea level to rise. The US dollar is done folks. If you aren’t finding ways now to take those dollars and convert them basically to anything else that has intrinsic value, then you are an ant treading water in the middle of a toilet bowl that uses compressed air to suck you down into the sewer.
Mike R,
Let me just repeat it here since no one seems to be reading it:
Average 30-year mortgage today at 4.5% upon the news. Up 150 basis points since Sep 2021. It’ll be 5% in a few months when QT starts.
Corporate bond yields have come up a lot.
This is happening, and a lot faster than people expected it. It’s just happening slower than you want it to happen.
4.5 % in my opinion is still good. It was around 5.5% October 2009 post GFC. The party isn’t over we’ve just turned the music down a little. Good old 3% a distant memory, but we can all handle this current rate.
Is that inflation adjusted ?, asking for my business that has had to raise the sales price of fabricated steel products by 57% and we are still losing money hand over fist. Sales growth does not equal profits but I might make it up on volume if I could source enough product. I am screwed.
I hate to break it to the Fed, but if people are wondering whether your rate hikes will be .25% or .50% then at least one of them needs to be .75% (or higher) to show that you are serious.
If Powell really does remember the era of high inflation then he should remember that as well. Granted that he isn’t battling DOUBLE DIGIT inflation the way that the Volcker Fed was… but once inflation takes hold you are trying to break a mindset that it is better to spend money today rather than save for a rainy day. Incremental rate increases won’t do that.