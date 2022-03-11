DocuSign Shows How Gigantic the Blind Raging Mania Was and How it Suddenly Went to Heck

And then there were the raging-mania Convertible Bonds with a conversion price of $420, hahaha.
It’s amazing – I mean, not really if you’ve been through the dotcom bust – and brutal how these hype-and-hoopla stocks of money-losing companies are now getting abandoned and taken out the back and shot, one by one, after they’d been driven from already high levels to ridiculous levels starting in March 2020 when the Fed began throwing what would become $4.7 trillion at the markets.
The companies are still the same money-losing companies they were before. There was never any logical or fundamental reason for these stocks to get whipped from already high levels to these ridiculous levels. It was just a raging market mania, fueled by reckless money-printing and, as we’ve seen, by stimulus checks that went straight into the stock market.
But now these stocks are going to heck, though not it a straight line – and it has nothing to do with the Ukraine. And whoever ended up buying them directly or indirectly after they’d been whipped to ridiculous levels just transferred their wealth to whoever was selling this stuff.
So today, it’s DocuSign again.
I say “again” because a quarter ago, after the company reported earnings, shares collapsed 30% in afterhours trading, and by 41% the next day in regular trading. In terms of dollars, that was a huge drop, from $231 a share to $135 a share.
Dip buyers came in – the shares were “on sale,” and “40% off,” or whatever and it was just irresistible – but the bounce was small and soon turned into a slide, going lower and lower, interrupted by futile dip-buying.
Last night, DocuSign released another earnings report. At the close before the release, shares were at $93.88. And oops. In regular trading today, shares plunged 20% to $75.01, down where they’d been at the low of the crash on March 20, 2020, and back where they’d first been in December 2019 (the company’s IPO was in April 2018). They’ve collapsed by 76% from the high in August 2021 (more on that convertible bond offering in a moment):
But $75 a share is still ridiculously high.
It gives the company a market value of nearly $15 billion – over seven times its annual sales in 2022 of $2.1 billion. And this is a company with a perfect string of six years of annual losses, amounting to $1.12 billion, including the loss it reported last night for 2022 of $70 million.
To cover up its net losses, as reported under GAAP, it is still touting non-GAAP fake profits made up of its own metrics, including fake non-GAAP earnings per share.
This toxic mix of actual losses, for a company that has been around for years and has $2.1 billion in revenues, and fake non-GAAP earnings should turn every investor off instantly.
But it doesn’t, apparently. What turned investors off was slowing growth in “billings” and slower-than-expected revenue forecasts.
The 40% crash last December was triggered when billings in Q3 had slowed to 28% year-over-year.
In Q4, reported last night, that growth in billings was down to 25%. And in its forecast for Q1, the company projects billings growth of 9%-11% year-over-year.
If you have signed contracts electronically in recent years, you have used DocuSign or a competitor. The meme to whip up the ridiculous stock price movement from March 2020 was that henceforth everyone and their dog would sign all contracts electronically via DocuSign, and even if that theory had worked out, the stock price would still have been ridiculously overpriced. But that theory hasn’t worked out. There are other companies that offer electronic signing of documents, a system that has been around for many years.
Turns out, DocuSign isn’t some miracle company that walks on water but a normal company with decent revenue growth and with a product that is, like most products, dogged by competitors. And it’s a company that is still losing a ton of money. So how much is a company like this worth? That’s the question that keeps getting answered as the stock plunges.
The raging-mania bonds convertible at $420 a share, hahahaha
DocuSign also loaded up with debt, including convertible bonds. It issued the most recent one, a $600-million three-year bond, on January 13, 2021, when its shares were still riding high and higher and only the sky was the limit.
At the time of the bond offering, the share price was $262.65. The deal was that each bond (face value = $1,000) could be converted into 2.38 shares on January 15, 2024, when the bond matures — hence, at a conversion price of $420.
The bond doesn’t pay interest. Investors lent the company this money in hopes of being able to convert the bond into shares that hopefully would be well above $420.
If the shares are below $420 when the bond matures, bond holders would get paid face value of the bond, for no gain, and no interest earned for three years. So this is not a catastrophe for bondholders.
But what these numbers show is that the market expected DocuSign to trade at well over $420 a share by January 2024, a totally ridiculous price that was seen as realistic in early 2021. What these numbers show is that the market had become a gigantic Fed-fueled blind raging mania where no one could have a single clear thought and money no longer mattered. And the hangover from this raging mania is now being felt across these hype-and-hoopla stocks.
A semi-serious question:
Is there really any statutory or standard contractual reason (in bond agreements) that would keep money-losers like Docusign from issuing debt and then more-or-less using a fraction of the proceeds to immediately buy back shares (temporarily propping up share prices at whatever level mgt wants)?
Not really sure if this would be *illegal* but always kinda assumed that no creditors would be so dimwitted as to allow it contractually (ie, debt/equity ratio rqmts preventing it).
But now I’m not really sure.
Relatedly, had also kinda always assumed that perpetual money losers wouldn’t have the *cash* to buy back shares (even with GAAP net income distortions) but if some idiot creditor climbs onboard in the middle of such messes, that is a cash injection right there.
Of course. such pokery-f***ery consigns such companies to even more certain bankruptcy, but these insiders might be playing a very, very short term game.
cas127,
Issuing debt (such as bonds) to buy back shares is standard practice.
The bond covenant could include language that would prohibit share buybacks. But in this era of interest-rate repression and yield chasing, which spawned the tsunami of “covenant-lite” bonds, issuers can do almost anything, as bond investors have become sheep.
Guy in my business capstone college class did just that to come out on top of the competition based on the scoring metrics of the game.
I ask because it would explain how ZIRP’ed debt costs can be transmuted into insane equity valuation ratios…
Corporate debt proceeds (with few to no restraints – due to hyper competition among lenders) simply being plowed into share purchases by corp mgt – regardless of *any* fundamentals (profitability, etc).
Sounds nuts, but without legal prohibitions or lender covenants, corp mgt might be free to do such things.
It would explain “who buys this sh*t” equity-wise…debt-empowered insiders do.
Two types of moral hazard. The one everyone talks about here by the government, mostly the FRB put.
The second is financial intermediation. Virtually no one talks about it.
Beginning with the 80’s bull market, mutual funds and later ETFs replaced the majority or a substantial minority of direct stock holdings. These instruments also enabled individuals to own garbage like low quality debt they never would have owned before.
Index funds and ETFs are on auto pilot and have worked because of the unprecedented duration of this mania. When it ends, “investors” will find themselves indexed to a bear market and someone will ride it to the end, all the way down to unprecedented losses.
With actively managed funds, fund managers often or even usually don’t care about buying garbage because it isn’t their money and “investors” are mostly clueless about what they actually own.
Fund managers only care about increasing assets under management and not getting fired.
In a bull market, this means matching or beating your benchmark,
In an extended bear market which hasn’t happened in over four decades, customers leave anyway.
So, you might as well “swing for the fences” during the good times and then when everything falls apart, claim you acted prudently because after all, most other fund managers were also acting recklessly and no one could see it coming.
> It would explain “who buys this sh*t” equity-wise…debt-empowered insiders do.
Tag onto that, the insiders granted themselves options based on “performance” as measured by that stock price. It is so circular and self-feeding. Money makes a neat round trip from a bondholder/investor into the pocket of the insider. Then the shares tank, but the insiders have long ago cleared their cash.
The dotcom frenzy had some of this nifty feature too. The claim was that the options “aligned” the insiders’ interest with the shareholders’.
There used to be a law against share buybacks because it was thought to be inherently fraudulent, but the law was repealed in the 90’s.
Appreciate these articles so much, Wolf. So happy I don’t own this crap. Good luck out there everyone.
Sure hope Docusign has the $600 million to pay back the bond buyers on Jan 15, 2024 if the stock is under $420/share then!
Oh but Wolf, you forgot about how Docusign somehow had enough money to put their name on 999 3rd Ave here in Downtown Seattle. Wait wait wait, there’s a bond that pays for that. As soon as they did that, I immediately shorted their stock. Companies that are losing money, yet find a way to put their name on the door of a 50-story office tower, are always in nose-bleed territory.
Last November I spent good hour staring blankly at TradingView with the DOCU ticker open. After checking my sanity, i opened a new tab and closed out my whole WealthFront account. This was the stock the broke my brain and my trust in the whole technology sector. Passive investing tools were obviously not the right tool for the time…
A lot of the “investors” were looking for violent rips to the upside, as the stock dropped, but those rips never showed up. It was a gradual loss of money, with numerous opportunities to double down and lose it all.
I see these novice investors on message boards all the time with comments such as:
Why is it dropping? I didn’t see any news.
Forward P/E is only 35. It’s a steal.
This is what investing in Amazon was like.
Why don’t they come out with a positive press release?
They have potential to branch off into dozens of new industries
The CEO is great; can’t be wrong; cares about investors
2025 sales will be 10x higher.
This satire is too on point.
We’ll see a bounce Monday for anyone who reads it B
Bond holders may well choose to convert the bond to the 2.38 shares on Jan 15, 2024 in lieu of bond redemption.
Wow – I am not a bond investor, but having your principal guaranteed 3 years after investing with a potential upside is tantalizing. As ANTHONY A states, hopefully DocuSign will have the $600M to pay off the bondholders in 2 years. If they do not – can DocuSign file BK and those bondholders via a BK Receivor get whatever the hard physical assets are worth ?
Tantalizing?
There is no additional guarantee. Every bond promises to pay FV at redemption. This is a zero coupon note with a mediocre balance sheet at best, regardless of it’s credit rating.
You must also not understand what this company does. It’s a software company. What kind of fixed assets do you think it has to function as collateral?
It currently lists $324MM in property, plant and equipment which I presume is mostly either office leases or commercial real estate., as I don’t see what other fixed assets of substance it would own. This line item has been flat since at least YE 2019 which indicates to me that no one has performed an impairment test since we know how fantastic office space has held up during COVID.
They currently have enough cash and ST investments on hand to satisfy redemption for this bond issue. Most of their other assets are accounts receivable and intangibles.
> and those bondholders via a BK Receiver get whatever the hard physical assets are worth ?
“Physical assets?” Hahahahahahahaha.
Well, with inflation running 7%+, those bonds might lose a third of value by 2024.
“If the shares are below $420 when the bond matures, bond holders would get paid face value of the bond, for no gain, and no interest earned for three years. So this is not a catastrophe for bondholders.”
I don’t know where in the debt stack (capital structure) those bonds are, how senior or junior. The terms of the bond should have something to say on that. In a bankruptcy, each level gets fully paid off (under the rule of absolute priority) before the next level down gets a dime. Secured debt and bank debt are usually most senior.
This article suggests the firm has been vaporizing cash. I’d feel very nervous about ir producing cash a few years out, especially now that the stock prices is flashing red. Not that I’ve seen the financials.
I won’t touch this dog, so I have no incentive for that. It joins a host of other fleabags being so well described here. I’, still piling up my dry powder (inflation-risky as that is). I’d rather lose 10+ percent to inflation than 40 percent to some swift dream-sellers.
With their current financials, even with an additional 90% decline in the stock price, it would still be overpriced.
Their SG&A runs at about 80% of revenue. Sounds like a great business model, doesn’t it?
Their most recent quarter also records about 20% of revenue for R&D.
At this point the market could care less what happens next Wednesday.
It is well aware that our leaders are incompetent and crooked. A nasty mix.
We are headed down big time. By the way……Apple led down again today.
Yes, the market will bounce big time if Putin caves…….but that lasts a week…..maybe two.
“If you have signed contracts electronically in recent years…” I’m not a high roller, or even much of a roller. I have the MBA, so I get how value and stuff was supposed to work, but gambling bores me and makes for risk I don’t want. That said, the whizz-bang university where I worked for the past seven years converted to a “document management system” that was supposed to make everything groovy. However, working through the process of putting together a not-very-complex relationship with colleges proved to be beyond the capacity of the “document management system,” so I needed to work around that system. That was not appreciated by those that worshipped that system. The intrigues go deeper, but suffice to say that in my opinion, automated everything is stupid, encoded in algorythms, lost in spaghetti code for the pathetic – oh yeah, I also developed software for about a dozen years, so the technical jargon.
“…everyone and their dog…”?? Why didn’t they call it DogUsign? “So easy, you’re dog can sign if you’re not in! Now Improved with DoggyCoin Payment Plans!! 100 thousand screeching cats can’t be wrong!!!”. Ah, Paw, quit it, will you?
Dogyousign?
Many technology companies, that are new, have a bottom line “I hope someone will buy me”. Docusign held out for a bigger dollar return from Google, MSFT, or Apple purchase. The problem is these companies are so large that they offer “garage sale” prices that do not pay out the way the tech start up wants. So, competitors like MSFT will just then create the software and present it to customers as a free option. Then once DocuSign explodes into no more completion, MSFT will enhance the freebie with new pay required features. The problem of anti-trust or monopolies being correctly governed is that normal people are always hosed. The retail trader, the consumer, and small competition never gets a real fighting chance anymore.
Gabby,
DOCU has been around a while… never really went anywhere…
Pandemic gambling ran it up…
A little financial engineering ( ie, find some suckers) resulted in the bond issuance…
A conspiracy theorist might imagine a hedge fund at work… this looks like their playbook…
But wait! There’s more!
Two of the longest serving board members ARE from hedge funds. serving the board since 2013… everybody else from around 2018 or later…
One of whom might be familiar to most is… wait for it… Bain Capital…
Pandemic gambling is a perfect encapsulation. I think everything that got bid to the moon during covid will lose all of that hot air and then some. Real estate, stocks, crypto – hell, even big trucks and rvs.
Stopped using that since clients had a hard time setting up an account on their phone – switched to Adobe E-sign product – Easier to sign your docs on a phone and cheaper. While DocuSign may own 60% of the market they have 5 or 6 newer Rivals.
Now the pandemic is over and every mortgage company/realtor/escrow assistant/Processor/ had to have this, in the great Refinance Boom – Now the 4000 folks laid off at Better.com as volumes dry up – no longer need DocuSign. The mortgage industry is shrinking big time…
Boom and Bust – Boom and Bust…the song remains the same…Just different singers.