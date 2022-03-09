Labor Shortages Shift to Higher-Paying Industries, “Quits” Decline for Second Month but Still in the Astronomical Zone

Is the collapse of the formerly high-flying stocks bringing day-traders back into the labor force?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Job openings in January remained at the upper end of the astronomical zone, the second highest ever, just a hair below the record set in December. Companies reported 11.26 million job openings (seasonally adjusted), up by 57%, or by 4.1 million, from January 2020. The astronomical zone started developing in mid-2021.
These job openings in the JOLTS data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are not based on online job postings but on a monthly survey of 21,000 nonfarm businesses and government entities, asking them how many actual job openings they had at the end of the month.
“Quits”: 4.25 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs in January (seasonally adjusted), the second month in a row of month-to-month declines, something we haven’t seen since April 2020. The quits remained in the astronomical zone – it’s just that there are fewer people quitting their jobs as companies’ efforts to retain employees by offering higher pay and better working conditions may be bearing fruit.
Quits do not include involuntary separations. A high rate of quits with a high rate of hiring – the current conditions – are a sign that companies aggressively poach workers from each other. When I hire someone away from you by offering them the greener grass, I report this new employee as a “hire,” and you report the employee that walked out on you as a “quit.” On net, between the two of us, employment didn’t change. It was just churn.
Poaching and the massive churn that comes with it has been the dominant reason for quits, given the large amount of hiring going on at the same time: as employers reported that 4.25 million of their employees quit their jobs, employers also reported that they hired 6.46 million new people.
This astronomical rate of quits over the past 10 months shows that power in the labor market has shifted toward workers as many of them either have already found, or a confident that they will find better opportunities somewhere else. And companies need to adjust to that by offering better opportunities, more money, and better working conditions in order to retain their employees.
People also quit jobs to exit the labor force – to retire, to spend more time with their stocks and cryptos, to take care of someone, or whatever. And there was a lot of that earlier in the pandemic, but the labor force has been increasing sharply in recent months and is now nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to separate data from the BLS on the labor market. The labor force consists of people who either have jobs or are actively looking for a job:
The shift in job openings to higher-paying industries.
Job openings were very high across all categories of employers, but in some categories started dipping from the astronomical zone, while hitting new records or staying at records in other category of employers. And we’re starting to see a pattern.
Job openings fell from records in Leisure and Hospitality, Arts and Entertainment, Retail, Transportation Warehousing and Utilities, and Wholesale Trade. The declines could be a sign that aggressive hiring and retention efforts are starting to bear some fruit, and companies are able to fill some of their job openings.
For example, the job openings in Leisure and Hospitality, where wage increases have been particularly sharp in order to get people to come to work, fell sharply in January (seasonally adjusted) but are still in the astronomical zone:
Job openings in higher-paying industries rose to records, or stayed at records, including in Professional and Business Services, Healthcare and Social Assistance, and Education and Health Services.
For example, employers in Professional and Business Services reported 2.065 million job openings, the highest ever, up by 62% from two years ago:
The labor shortages overall remain in the astronomical zone and are large and disruptive for companies that cannot staff up to levels they want to, and they’ve increased pay to attract and retain talent. And workers have discovered their negotiation power and new flexibility among employers.
But we’re now seeing more people being drawn back into the labor force, for whatever reason.
Some of them may have blown all their stimulus and PPP money and their retirement money on stock and crypto bets gone awry – with stocks of many high-flying companies down 70% and even 90%, which when leveraged, wipes out the capital. And it may be time to get back and get a job – and there hasn’t been a better time to do so in many decades. A rout in asset prices could well bring more folks back into the labor force – which is what happened during the dotcom bust as well. Many of them are among the smartest folks out there, and it would be great to have them back in the labor force to accomplish something real.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Who knows.
There may be many factors at play and in differing parts of the country and in differing occupations.
That being so, if there is a significant recession inbound, last in the door can often be the first out.
Not always, but sometimes, loyalty pays.
I was in my local supermarket around 4pm today. The deli counter was closed. They are short staff. Mind you I live in a heavily populated area in northeast Philadelphia. I can’t believe they can’t find anyone to take these jobs. Lmao this crash will be spectacular.
Oh they can find plenty of people, just not at the pay they are offering.
CEO of Albertsons makes $10,000,000 a year. That’s a lot of cole slaw at the deli. Also many cashiers, baggers and stockers.
Shiloh1, Albertsons has 270,000 employees, so if the CEO made $1,000,000 per year instead of $10,000,000, the savings would provide the employees with a whopping $33.33 per year each.
Yes. Median hourly wage has declined for workers over the last 40 years. The money has gone to investors and those investors have kept more of it than they kept 40 years ago to boot.
It’s too bad to be earning less than your dad and mom, something that is common in big swaths of the country.
I’m startled at all these crazy variables still spiking and plunging.
As soon as one set of drivers (COVID) seems to taper off, another arrives. Good news (folks have jobs) is accompanied by eye-popping increases at the pump. This, as the stock market stumbles heavily.
I’m so not the typical consumer, the mass behavior mystifies me. 37 years at my dream job so far, having missed only 5 days of work in that span.
The corporation thanks you for your service. Please accept this $5 gift card to Applebees as a token of our gratitude.
Like sick days or any days at all including vacation?
You don’t ‘miss’ work days when you are on vacation.
p
Lots of humble brag there.
Hope you are sufficiently grateful for the robust good health that enables such an attendance record.
And no…..health is far from being something we control.
Good fortune is present in abundance.
A little of topic, but I feel like employers should think outside the box for ther labor shortages..
Start hiring folks based on their ability, not a piece of paper with some degree…
I guarantee you’ll be satisfied and will get more longevity out of your employees…
Everyone has a degree nowa days… Not everyone has a head on their shoulders.
Good point. Some of the same qualities make good employees and mostly, good students: ability to show up prepared and on time, and to understand and follow instructions, without constant prodding. A positive attitude goes far.
In the college classes I teach, I purposely avoid very abstract fancy language. If I cannot explain something (at the moment, US Constitutional law) in plain language (and mostly small words), with clear examples, it means I don’t really understand it. There are people in love with their own fancy BS’ing. It can actually be damaging, I think.
That’s a lot easier said than done.
Doing what you suggest could lead to discrimination lawsuits, something which is at or near the top of every HR department’s list of things to avoid. it’s expensive, leads to bad press, and potentially bad morale.
I do agree with you that the credentialization of the US labor force is a major issue. This is university diplomas and certifications.
In the current environment, the most realistic option I see to change it is the medieval trade guild effect it has protecting incumbents while working to the disadvantage of certain demographics.
Reducing the prevalence of credentialization would be a good thing, as there are too many now which don’t represent much of anything.
(I have three certifications and two diplomas.)
“…discrimination lawsuits, something which is at or near the top of every HR department’s list of things to avoid.”
The population that is NOT in a “protected” category is a VERY limited demographic. Trying to provide constructive feedback for underperforming staff members pretty much guarantees a trip to endless headaches. It’s really too bad, because a lot of folks need a good deal of coaching. The concept of “at will” employment is a quaint concept, hence the “pip” – performance improvement plan. Made worse in the current situation where in some cases, anyone who can fog a mirror is “qualified” if they have a degree in something. Underwater basketweaving anyone?
Augustus accreditation has gone mad in the US. Where I work you now need a 4 year degree to be the receptionist. Really?
Jason-prompts me to look for an Atlantic or Harpers’ article from the late’80’s (‘early ’90’s?) entitled: “The Credentialization of America”. Prescient, as i can now recall…
may we all find a better day.
I can teach a person technology skill to do a great job. I can’t teach good work ethics.
I think most of those open positions are aspirational. The company will fill the position only if their unreasonable demands are met. Willing to take low pay, be on call 24x7x365, vaccine boosters when ever they say, wear masks and have every skill they can think of
This is typical in tech. I worked in many name brand companies. I can tell you their job descriptions require a blend of skills nobody in the world has. When they really need someone, they back down and hire specialists. Some may just be collecting a database of resumes so they can poach from competitors.
Never trust implicitly and be on the lookout for ulterior motives.
Harrold,
Nah. Employers hired 6.4 million people in January (see article above). That’s a lot. They’re trying HARD to hire, and they’re able to hire, and there are people with the qualifications that companies ARE hiring – and they hired 6.4 million of them in January. It’s just that there aren’t enough people looking for a job given the huge number of job openings.
Sure, there are some issues, such as in tech with age discrimination, when a 35-year-old hiring manager just doesn’t want to hire a 60-year old unemployed, even if he is superbly qualified. That stuff has been around forever.
he has a point though. at least some portion of the job openings are essentially “if the exact right candidate willing to work for the salary we’re willing to pay drops into our lap, we’ll hire him.” that’s not the way the real world is ever going to work, however.
Yep. There’s some hiring going on.
I “know a guy” that’s 61 and had a catastrophic train wreck of an IT interview (skills not matching) recently.
“When can ya start?”
Wolf is right. Actually retention is very hard and hiring is harder still. I’m in IT it’s becoming a revolving door for newer staff. Old dogs like me still on a pension are anchored to stay. Employees without pension will jump to a new job along with their 401k for only a couple of $$$. Full remote and they are gone in a flash.
I think there’s a lot of truth to your comment Harrold, in many cases. Yes, I’ve seen those available oncall 24x7x365 listings in my inbox. Mad! I’d rather be begging on the street and half-starving, than live that life.
Work hard and long is great if you love what you do like Wolf does – working for yourself and keeping yourself set up very nicely, materially and knowing and sensing your little place in the grand scheme of things. Nobody loves those gigs you describe, except mental slaves. Someone else is getting rich and laughing a wicked laugh. And that person isn’t you, when you take that crap job and accept from them what is actually abuse.
I work in IT and can tell you the position description requires everything in the sun impossible to find in one person.
This problem is there forever I guess.
I have many successful job offers.
I look at the position and just apply although I may not possess all the skills.
I wonder if there is any way to evaluate this hypothesis: With the wealthy (and their offspring) better off than ever, and with extreme amounts of wealth available, are there more “job creators” out there than the economy can sustain, considering that birthrates have been way down as well? This is 100% anecdotal, but it seems like many 20-somethings and even 30-somethings in this age group who would have been expected to go into the workforce, now get to style themselves as entrepreneurs and refuse to do menial hourly or salaried work. I have absolutely no data to prove or disprove this. Just a thought.
If what you are describing is remotely accurate, it’s tied to the asset and credit mania. The mania was in place pre-COVID but then trillions in QE and its mirror opposite (deficit spending) inflated it even higher.
The economy wasn’t robust before COVID. It was disproportionately fake then and it still is now, with most or all “growth” attributable to the loosest monetary conditions ever and increased government deficit spending.
The country didn’t magically become a lot wealthier and more productive between February 2020 and today by shutting down large part of the economy while borrowing and spending trillions it doesn’t have.
Wolf, what don’t you get? When j-o-b-s are seen as nothing but slavery, and that is the best the managerial class has to offer, and the world is clearly heading down a dark drain – isn’t time better spent rallying the fit, loading rounds, and sharpening knives? Where in the Davos narrative is there anything worth cooperating with? All those great charts that used to mean something… no longer do. I’m the perpetual optimist, but it no longer rings true for the “social contract” we supposedly respect…
Sadly, hardly anyone “gets it”. This is a controlled take down of our economy. People in general are morons…
“Many of them are among the smartest folks out there, and it would be great to have them back in the labor force to accomplish something real.”
In order to accomplish something real, companies have to invest in something real. Instead you have fintech still about gamification of trading and the next crypto b.s. or still how to get the slightest edge in the markets. Online, is all about dark patterns and eyeballs. Resource extraction is something real, is that what you mean? So many jobs are bullshit jobs, so no wonder the working stiffs have revolted. I often imagine where humanity would be if we harnessed our collective brainpower towards noble goals instead of the pull one over on the next guy b.s. that mostly passes for accomplishment.
My sentiments exactly.
Many jobs are BS because the product or service associated with it is also BS. Much of GDP isn’t real production which makes the economy more productive or wealthier. Here are some examples:
Paying each other to do things we used to do ourselves
Compliance with millions of pages of counterproductive regulations
Employing in the vicinity of 70% of the world’s lawyers in our lawsuit happy society
Funding perpetual money losing cash burn machines
Crypto “mining”
Planned obsolescence to keep the
“landfill economy” going
Most government Agencies here in the Swamp don’t need to and shouldn’t fill empty positions. A better alternative would be to eliminate the Agencies , get rid of the 90% useless jobs and contractors and save all the paperwork.
In the last couple of months govt contractors we know are quitting en mass. We know a few and they tell us their peers are also leaving because they can’t take the craziness anymore. Heard of one site in TX where the whole crew quit and another where they are on track to do the same. The govt employees we know in FL say they can’t fill jobs because of pay and housing.
“In order to accomplish something real, companies have to invest in something real.”
HA! Spend a few hours watching the over-the-air TV channels in any major city and count the snake-oil hucksters pitching everything from “eternal salvation” to home delivery of “Vitameatavegamin.” P. T. Barnum was correct.
The rest of the PT Barnum quote… “…and two to take him”.
Yet supposedly smart and sophisticated people also believe the lies of the secular priesthood who are also peddling their false religion. They are on TV too.
Very wealthy friends have owned a high end kitchen appliance and bathroom fixture business for many decades.
They are losing their minds with unprecedented labor shortages and supply chain disruptions.
Here are some of their problems — we advised them to retire — both nearing 70 and multi-millionaires — until we found how how serious their problems were.
Can’t find enough employees for sales, warehouses, deliveries or repair work.
Getting any new hires required a huge increase in pay compared with pre-Covid. Existing employees get the same huge raises to retain them.
New hires tend to quit when they become eligible for unemployment.
Existing employees have developed bad attitudes and work habits, knowing how easily they could find another job — in their minds, there’s no risk of being fired.
And now the serious problems:
— Can’t get many products without a long, impossible to forecast, wait.
— Can’t get parts to repair the ultra high end appliances. There’s nothing like being berated by a rich man’s wife after her fancy refrigerator or stove breaks and they can’t get repair parts for months. These expensive appliances are much less reliable than ordinary priced appliances.
A few customers who are so wealthy they have two kitchens (one for servants), get just as mad when just ONE of their two stoves break. So our rich friends get berated by other rich people!
Now the killer:
Their large customers, for condos, apartment buildings, and subdivision of new homes, refuse to pay for their appliances until everything they’ve ordered is available for delivery.
They won’t take bits and pieces whenever they happen to show up in Michigan (often coming here from Europe). Because when real estate developers hire crews to install the appliances, which is also tough to do these days, they want everything they bought on the premises at one time, ready to be installed.
The result of this supply chain disruption:
— Instead of needing one warehouse with $1 million of inventory, and a just in time delivery system, our friends have had to rent 4 more warehouses to hold all of their partially filled orders from manufacturers and suppliers. So now they have $15 million dollars tied up in inventory, and tell us they can’t afford to retire until they can fill all the incomplete orders, and clear out the warehouses. Otherwise they’d close their business and retire.
If the bottom falls out of this fake economy, they will be stuck with excess inventory which will lose a lot of value, maybe financially ruin them.
Where can you quite a job and qualify for unemployment?
I was one of the November quits. Scored better than a 30% compensation increase for changing jobs in cyber security, one bank to another. I left on good terms, and just last week my old boss called wondering how things were going and if I might be interested in my old job, which hasn’t been filled. If he can get me another bump I’ll jump.
Wolf, has rapid inflation cause this behavior in the past?