Bank of Canada Front-Runs the Fed, Hikes Interest Rates, Citing Hot Inflation & Even More Inflationary Pressures

Rates “need to rise further.” Balance sheet already shrank by 14%, more shrinkage to come.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Canada today hiked its overnight rate and its deposit rate each by 25 basis points, to 0.50%. It cited 5.1% CPI inflation that it expects to rise further and faces one of the worst housing bubbles anywhere – both of them fueled in part by two years of interest rate repression and money printing. It cited “further pressures on house prices” and the additional inflationary pressures from commodities markets following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.
“Interest rates will need to rise further,” the BoC said in the statement, in line with jawboning by BoC officials following the prior meeting in January.
“Price increases have become more pervasive, and measures of core inflation have all risen,” it said. “All told, inflation is now expected to be higher in the near term than projected in January.”
“Persistently elevated inflation is increasing the risk that longer-run inflation expectations could drift upwards,” the BoC said.
“The Bank will use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to the 2% target and keep inflation expectations well-anchored,” it said, after having not even tried to do that for well over a year and being a gazillion miles behind the curve.
Quantitative Tightening (QT) for the BoC refers to shrinking its holdings of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds. It confirmed today that QT is being planned but provided no details on the start date and the amounts of shrinkage.
The BoC has already unloaded essentially all Canada Treasury bills (purple line) and nearly all repos (green line). Its balance of GoC bonds has been roughly flat since October last year:
All assets combined on the BoC’s balance sheet, at C$494 billion, were down by 14.1% from the peak in March 2021, when the BoC began unwinding part of its stimulus measures, citing “moral hazard” as one of the reasons:
To keep its holdings of GoC bonds roughly flat, the BoC is reinvesting the proceeds from maturing securities to buy new securities. When QT starts, it will allow GoC bonds to mature and roll off the balance sheet without reinvestment. QT “would complement increases in the policy interest rate,” the BoC said.
“The timing and pace of further increases in the policy rate, and the start of QT, will be guided by the Bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and its commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target,” it said.
BoC governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech tomorrow and may choose to flesh out his ideas about the coming QT.
The BoC sees the Canadian economy as “very strong,” and cited GDP growth of a red-hot 6.7% in Q4. It said that “economic slack has been absorbed.” It acknowledged that in January, Omicron dealt the labor market a “setback,” but in February, things were already recovering from it. “Overall, first-quarter growth is now looking more solid than previously projected,” it said.
This paves the way for another rate hike at the next meeting on April 13, and for more rate hikes this year.
The BoC appears to try to front-run the Fed, as it has done with ending QE and the liftoff rate hike. The Fed is on track to hike its policy rates on March 16, confirmed by Powell before Congress today. While the BoC and Powell cited the fallout from Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine as a new source of “uncertainty,” they both said that the resulting price surges in commodities were adding fuel to already red-hot inflation – and for both, the BoC and Powell, getting this inflation under control is now an official top priority.
Canada has now joined a slew of countries that have implemented rate hikes, including advanced economies, and including some shock-and-awe rate hikes, and including the mother of all rate hikes by the Central Bank of Russia on Monday on top of eight big rate hikes before then. Next in line to join the club is the Fed that is trying too little too late to mitigate the effects of policy error after policy error since March 2020.
Listened to Powell – no Taper just gradual rate hikes. The taper he did suggest was $100 Bill a month and a Senator pointed out at that rate it would take 22 years to clear the Fed books.
3 Senators wanted to find out about Powell’s efforts on GLOBAL WARMING. All of them warmly supported his nomination.
What a dog and pony show.
No Hard questions
CONCLUSION = WE ARE SCREWED!!!!!
Front-run by the BoC?
“If you’re not first, you’re last”
Well, the Fed really IS last.
ECB or BOJ will be the last :-]
Seattle Guy,
Listen again. Either you misheard, or you don’t understand the difference between “taper” and QT and don’t understand balance sheets.
1. “Taper” is in the process of being completed. Which means QE is ending and then the balance sheet won’t grow anymore.
2. QT (Quantitative Tightening) = shrinking the balance sheet. $100 billion a month in shrinkage will reduce the balance sheet by $3.6 trillion in three years and by $4.8 trillion in four years. That would be about as much shrinkage as is possible.
3. The assets on the balance sheet can never go to zero. People who say that the assets should go to zero don’t understand balance sheets.
On a balance sheet: Assets = liabilities + capital. Always.
The biggest 3 liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet are currently:
$2.2 trillion of currency in circulation (paper dollars) that are growing and will be higher in three years; this is a function of demand from people wanting paper dollars globally.
$1.6 trillion reverse repos that can and will go to zero;
$3.8 trillion in bank reserves that cannot go to zero. They’re now shrinking but they will likely remain above $1.5 trillion.
So add those three together, and that is also roughly the amount that the Fed will have in assets. So a few years from now maybe: $2.5 trillion in currency in circulation plus $0 reverse repos + $1.5 trillion in reserves = $4 trillion.
So $4.0 trillion will be roughly the minimum in assets the Fed will need to have a few years down the road to balance the liabilities it will have. And at $100 billion a month shrinkage, it will get there in about four years.
THANK YOU Wolf for that explanation! Sincerely!!!
Agreed, and Seattle Guy better be careful or he will be sent to the “Richter Gulag” making beer mugs for the next 10 years!
:-)
Congratulations! We are riding the Buzz Saw. Would like yours cross cut or ripped?
Better than a donkey and an elephant.
Wolf –
Where you stated:
“ When QT starts, it will allow GoC bonds to mature and roll off the balance sheet without reinvestment. “
It would be interesting to know what the maturity schedule is for the BoC balance sheet. I assume (hope) that it’s weighted toward earlier maturities.
Also, the maturity schedule before the March 2020 “liftoff” in assets might be revealing. Do you expect they will try to get back to where they were then, as far as shape of their portfolio?
I’m not a financial expert but how can piddly .25 rate hikes every once in a blue moon ever hope to get on top of 6% + inflation?
Not a financial expert? Then you’d be an ideal candidate for Fed chairman 😀
Not a financial expert either, but I’m pretty sure it won’t.
It’s not quite “Erdonomics” (to borrow a term from a friend), but it’s still pretty damn disgusting.
You deserve your own Financial Show on CNN!!!
You can name it: ” The WTF Financial Hour”
This morning I thought I read that they hiked by 0.5 percent. It was a Globe and mail article titled “Bank of Canada raises interest rates by 0.5 per cent”
Looks like Globe and mail did make a mistake in their headline.. Pretty sad these guys can’t even get that kind of stuff right….
The Globe and Mail article I read said “to” not “by”, but it also had an edit after being up for 5 hrs so they may have caught the typo.
We don’t need the FED or the stock market its all BS
Weird statement. If rates need to rise further then why not raise them now?
I think the hope is that inflation will ease, without too hard and fast a nudge leading to panic, tipping into a market rout, waves of bankruptcies and recession. All this is fragility is not least due to the preceding Fed policies. Without true price discovery, and with cheap credit afloat, there may be a lot of zombies suddenly revealed. The medicine might kill such a weakened patient. the fed smokes a lot of hopium!
The Bank of Japan got way out on the wrong side of this sort of timid policy. This fed into a lot of drag on their economy for decades. And it looks bad from a crony standpoint.
In the military the saying is “Hope is NOT a Strategy!”
It seems to me that they had a choice here… go with the .50% rate increase and signal to the markets that they are REALLY serious about this… or go with the 0.25% rate increase as a teaser to signal that these increases really are coming down the pike.
I am not saying either strategy is wrong. It just strikes me as “weird” to go with 0.25% and say “We know we need to do more.”
50BP or 25BP, both are a joke. There is a psychological difference but in itself is not remotely enough to make a difference.
Only a definitive to the asset mania can sufficiently tighten credit conditions to restore “normality”.
“In the military the saying is “Hope is NOT a Strategy!””
Well the saying at the Fed is “Hope IS OUR STRATEGY”.
The hope was the inflation would be “transitory”
The hope was it could keep interest rates at 0 forever
The hope was it could do QE forever
The hope was by doing all this it will ensure that stock markets keep going up for ever
Inflation proved to be a mean fella!
Zombies?
Look at most of corporate America for starters. Crap balance sheets and low credit ratings even credit rating agency low standards. Yes, the same companies with market caps at ridiculously inflated prices.
It will take a while for rising interest rates alone to kill off the zombies but the end of the fake economy will do it a lot faster.
There was already a small run on Canadian banks after the “emergency” fiasco, another steep spike in interest rates would spark another run from a larger swath of the population. The Canadian economy has no rare minerals to back it up either so if they push too hard, they have nothing to get back up with.
There is a lot of BS around but this takes this weeks prize.
A run on the Canadian banks? No one lost a dime in a Canadian bank during the Depression when almost 10K US banks went under.
As for ‘no rare minerals’ someone else can take that pigeon.
Central banks never do that. They don’t want to lock up the markets. They say in advance what they’re going to do so markets can adjust to it, and then they’re going to do it. Every rate hike cycle takes many steps.
Powell will consult the tea leaves in his cup tonight, might change his mind by tomorrow’s meeting 🍵
The Fed isn’t saying inflation is transitory anymore, but they are conducting policy as though it is transitory. They Fed must expect inflation to come down on its own, but by then, the dollars in your pocket could be worth 20-30% less in just two years.
“the dollars in your pocket could be worth 20-30% less in just two years.”
So true. I’m withdrawing money from the guys “doing God’s Work” , and buying anything of solid value, in a category I have expertise in.
For me, it’s musical instruments (Fender, Martin, Gibson, Vox ,etc.)
Every $1,000 cash I don’t put into an instrument, will be worth $850 in 12 months. And the “God’s Work” Goldman Sachs Marcus guys are paying .5% A YEAR. Versus the 15% true blow off in the dollar every 12 months. A true no brainer, if you don’t overpay in the initial purchase.
Quality USED instruments, I should have said. Already depreciated.
Today made me proud to be Canadian born.
Not.
Oil up 17% in 2 days which will increase inflation noticeably but that. .25 rate increase will scare it
Let’s face it…Canada has nothing but resources and housing. They tried to cook resources under Justy. Think they will ever tamper with housing?
Nevaeh.
If you want a good laugh, read Garth Turner’s Greater Fool blog. He is the complete opposite of Wolf when it comes to selling his book vs. Stating the facts.
powell as much as said today that he’s never going to take inflation seriously if doing so would cause a decline in asset prices.
We Yanks have a fundamental Constitutional right to (at least a perception of) a wealth effect, didn’t you know that? Bestowed on us by the Almighty at the Battle of AMZ nosebleed heights.
Looking at homes for sale this spring in my city. Lowest for sale inventory I have seen in the 20 years I have lived here.
For sale inventory is about 75% below normal. Lower than last year.
I suspect we will have some nice bidding wars as people want to buy before rates get too high?
Let’s see what this will do, it might take time or it might do nothing when it comes to the insane Canadian housing market. Just read that they are still setting record price gain up there but these things move slow unlike stock especially when it comes to price reversal if that’s even a thing one can fanthom after close to decade of a half of nothing up up gravy train.
“The national average home price broke an all-time record in January 2022 as Canadian home prices continue to rise across the country. For January 2022, the average home price in Canada’s housing market was $748,439, up 20% from last year. Compared to last month, average Canadian home prices are up 5% from December 2021’s average home price of $713,542. Meanwhile, the MLS Benchmark Price increased 23% year-over-year to $825,800 for January 2022. That’s the highest year-over-year price growth that Canada’s housing market has ever seen.”
How do Canadians afford anything? Are wages that much higher than the US? I just can’t see how those prices have been sustainable for this long. Makes me scared for the future of the US housing market. How distorted can it get?
Uhm…
– less spent on health care. (single payer is cheaper)
– better social safety net (including worker rights and minimum wage)
– less spent on higher education (nowhere near as crazy as US)
– less spent on cars (smaller in general, and fewer)
– shorter mortgages – so lower rates (for now). Kid was borrowing for a house at 1.69%. A lot of 3 yr and 5 yr at fixed or variable.
Shouldn’t all that have already been priced into housing? It’s not as if those costs have fallen, suddenly freeing up more money to pay up for housing….
In Omaha ne people are starting to speak out ,properly taxes out of control,but assessor says not there fault ,increased housing costs ,watch out in a year ,when food is unavailable,CHAOS
Yardeni is out with his monthly report on big four central banks As of end of January it was $31.2 and still rising slightly. Inflation is a world wide problem, but the big central banks (BOE, BOC,BOJ, Fed) just don’t act like it’s too urgent of a problem.