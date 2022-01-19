Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada: Mad Scramble to Lock in Rising Mortgage Rates as Bank of Canada Is Set to Tighten

QE ended months ago and interest rates are rising. Home prices fell in three markets, but spiked in others.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Potential homebuyers and speculators in Canada are now looking at rising interest rates coming their way, which is a dreadful sight with house prices at these ridiculous levels in the big markets.
As is typically the case early in rate-hike cycles, there is now a mad scramble underway to buy a house now, no matter what the price, in order to lock in the still very low mortgage rates, as prices have risen so far in recent years that even moderately higher mortgage rates move those payments out of reach.
But that mad scramble isn’t taking place in all markets. In three of Canada’s 11 largest markets – in Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Edmonton – home prices fell in December. But in the already hottest markets home prices re-surged, after having “paused” for several months.
Interest rates are already rising – but are still ridiculously low, and far below the red-hot inflation rate. The one-year yield of Canada Treasury securities has quadrupled since September 2021, to 1.05%. The 10-year Canada Treasury yield has jumped to 1.87% this morning, the highest since February 2019.
Most mortgages in Canada either have variable rates, or have fixed rates for terms typically ranging from 1-10 years. And those rates have started to rise too, but just barely.
Inflation started raging last year and in December reached 4.8%, the worst inflation rate since 1991.
The Bank of Canada is so far behind the curve it can’t even see the curve, but it is expected to finally finally finally raise its policy rates next week for the first time in this cycle. It ended QE last year, after wagging its finger at the excesses in the housing market that resulted from its reckless QE and interest rate repression. The BoC’s total assets have been flat since October, and at just under C$500 billion, are down 13% from the peak in March 2021:
Mad scramble to lock in mortgage rates before they rise further.
In Greater Vancouver, house prices rose 1.0% in December from November, after having been flat for three months, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, released today. Year-over-year, prices jumped 14.2%, down from the 17%-range last summer.
Vancouver’s housing market had been on a decline that started in August 2018, when the BoC’s reckless monetary policies came to the rescue to refuel the spike:
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index is based on the “sales pairs” method. Much like the Case-Shiller Home Price Index in the US, it is a three-month moving average and compares the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. In other words, it tracks how many Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, which makes it a measure of house price inflation.
The charts here are all on the same scale, and markets with less house price inflation over the past two decades have more white space above the curve.
In the Greater Toronto Area, home prices rose 0.9% in December from November, and by 16.8% year-over-year:
In Hamilton, Ontario, house prices jumped by 1.2% in December from November – a crazy increase but down from the even crazier increases in mid-2021 that reached 3.8% in June. Year-over-year, the index jumped by 25.4%, but that was down from the 30% spikes in July and August. Thank you, halleluiah, for the miracles of the Bank of Canada’s money-printing machine:
In Victoria, house prices spiked by 2.1% for the month, and by 19.7% year-over-year. From 2018 through June 2020, prices had flattened, but then the BoC started performing its miracles:
In Winnipeg, house prices declined for the month, after having been flat for two months in a row, which whittled down the year-over-year increase to 7.5%. Before the jump that started in late 2020, prices had remained about level for seven years, after the housing boom that petered out in 2013:
In Montreal, house prices jumped 1.1% for the month, after three months of staying put. Year-over-year, prices rose 15.6%, amid its lowest year-over-year gains all year that had maxed with a 21.6% gain in August:
In Ottawa, house prices fell 0.3% for the month, the fourth month in a row of declines. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 16.3%, from the peak in July of 28.9%:
In Halifax, house prices spiked by 1.9% for the month, but that spike was just a shadow of the 5.4% idiocy spike in April. This pushed the year-over-year spike to 30.7%. A housing chart like this is just nuts:
In Quebec City, house prices rose 1.1% for the month, and by 10.4% year-over-year:
Calgary and Edmonton didn’t qualify for the most splendid housing bubbles in Canada because prices have gone nowhere since the end of the bubble in 2007, which is less than splendid. Canada’s oil towns had mind-boggling housing booms through 2007, powered by the endless money of their oil booms. But the money ended, and for the following 14 years, house prices went nowhere.
In December, Calgary’s house prices – up 0.3% for the month and 8.5% for the year – were barely above their 2007 levels. Edmonton’s house prices – down 0.4% for the month and up 4.3% year-over-year – remain below 2007 levels.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
As a cash buyer is it best to sit this out and see what happens?
Depends on the currency.
I am sitting for a while longer. The problem is buyers look forwards and sellers look back. The expectation is now huge returns each year and investors are the largest group of buyers at about 20% of all homes/land. Many of these are just being left empty. This is driving the demand sky high and availability down. TINA – investors are getting better returns in housing than the stock market at these rates and tax levels. These may be the first to sell if things change, but real estate is what 12% or more of GDP now…..
“Many of these are just being left empty.”
Where? The MO in most markets in the US is buy, renovate, list for rent. Sometimes just buy and list.
And rent at a loss? That’s an interesting “investment.”
DC, renting at a loss is a tax deduction!
Depends which currency, which markets you are looking at.
But if you don’t have to buy right away and/or if this home is for investment purposes only, I would wait and see a little longer. I would get my feelers out there and see whether if any distressed seller comes my way.
That’s right
To have the luxury and advantage of being able to pay cash is greatly diminished when you are bidding against people will to take a 30yr mortgage and get it at 4% below inflation.
That is my opinion too.
Hmm, so now with 30yrs fixed at close to 4% from my credit union. I guess this will fuel the SoCal market even more with more buyers trying to get in on the action before it’s too late?
Great…guess nothing is popping this MFing bubble anytime soon, everything end up turning into a FOMO narrative…
Non cash buyers will want to buy now to lock in a low interest rate.
Cash buyers will hold off and wait for prices to drop.
It’s a well-established pattern that I described here before: in the early phases of rising interest rates, there is a mini-surge in buying activity. Once mortgage rates hit a magic level, the buying tapers off, and when mortgage rates go beyond that magic level, it’s hard to make deals, and if a seller has to sell, prices will need to be cut. That’s how it happened in 2018. The magic level in 2018 was somewhere around 4.5%.
After the insane COVID spike, would you expect the magic number to be higher or lower this time?
My gut says lower.
Check Nanaimo, Central Van Isle: assessments up average of 32 %, blowing away Vancouver’s and Victoria. The reason Nam was and still is much cheaper and has been ‘discovered’
Because lots of multi-sites and a very obliging planning dept. an orgy of rental / condo underway. Going to be flooding the market in 22 I think.
Wanna throw your hat in the ring on China?
They’re reducing their rates.
China has a sh*tload of problems, with their biggest RE developers in a state-controlled slow-motion collapse. RE development is a HUGE economic driver in China, and it is now fizzling. This is a very uniquely Chinese problem. And I don’t think that rate cuts in China will help much. This is just going to be a mess in China.
Also see my other comment here about this situation in China.
Funny yet, you hear Xi Jinping publicly asking Weimar Powell not to raise interest rates in the US even with inflation…funny time we live in for sure.
China cutting rates and urging the US not to raise too quickly. These pigs just can’t imagine getting off the high of fake, easy money. China is the world’s most prolific money printer of all. They poured more concrete in China in 3 years time than we did in 100. China is the biggest economic lie the world has ever seen. China is also a festering wound upon mother earth.
“Mad Scramble to Lock in Mortgage Rates”
I don’t think so.
Let me fix it for you.
“Mad Scramble to Lock in a price before they go higher”
No one cares about rates with inflation running red hot.
No one cares about inflated prices to their own detriment.
If inflation is sending food prices & fuel prices & everything else prices higher and if people are taking on a mortgage that they can currently “afford” how in the world does that translate to higher housing prices. I guess I’m not following your train of thought. Are investors drooling at the prospect of being able to buy up the housing stock at higher prices?
I am just telling you what I am seeing. Seems the higher prices are being supported by equity market gains and wage increases. The bidding wars are stunning.
SocalJim is a housing pimp.
DC – please be respectful!
Yes Jim is talking his book, so what? Everybody is. But he provides insights and the reasoning that we can discuss – isn’t it why we come to the comments section?
I still remember Jim’s comment in the beginning of the 2020 – he shared the summary of some WS report that the recession will be asymmetric. Could you get this info elsewhere this early? This could make you a lot of money if acted upon.
SocalJim and people like him lead people to make extremely poor decisions about the most expensive purchase in their entire lives. Constantly pimping real estate in the most outrageous, unsustainable housing bubble in history is kind of scummy, if you ask me.
I remember these types before the last downturn:
“Real estate always goes up.”
“Prices will never drop in my state.”
“Not in my town.”
“Not in my neighborhood.”
“Not on my street.”
“Not my house.”
Then they disappear. Because they’re shills.
So @ 3.5% the house sells for 750K.
At 5.5% that same house sells for ???
Do the buyers believe that price will hold…or go up?
Depends on what typical incomes and LTVs are in your area. If you can manage to get basic data in your local area, you might be able to do some math and figure out typical levels.
Regardless, the number of distressed sellers vs distressed buyers ratio is about to shift. Prices are probably going to go down
If interest rates go up… prices will come down.
Well not according to SoCalJim, interest rates up, price goes up, everything is up..up is the only way.
Actually, as long as mtg rates remain far below inflation, as they are expected to be even after fed rate hikes, and the single family housing shortage remains, prices should go higher.
Interest rates rising will at some point cause prices to moderate if they exceed the comfort level of buyers but only if sellers are willing to accept that. There is a lag.
In my area where demand is high and money is apparantly plentiful, prices won’t drop much unless the very low inventory rises to meet demand. I see it happening but slowly.
47% of potential buyers, according to a recent poll by I forget who, said that if interest rates hit 3.5% they would be even more likely to find a home to buy.
It is changing but not all at once everywhere.
Realtors and people holding would believe that prices would go up irrespective of anything.
People wanting to buy would believe that prices would come down.
jon,
You nailed it! The emotional aspect of markets. Greed and fear (or hope — which goes either way).
The real estate in the better climates was often bought on speculation and to rent out to get some type of return. (VRBO, etc)
When the interest rates go up, the convenience of a fair return on money vs an asset that needs upkeep, etc…(and is likely to also decline in price) becomes more attractive.
Okay, lets say the buyer puts 20% down. So they need a mortgage for $600,000.
With a 30 year loan at 3.5%, their monthly payment is $2,694.27
With a 30 year loan at 5.0%, their monthly payment is $3,220.93
Just play around with the PMT () function in Excel. You will see how interest rates affect house affordability.
Tom15: Correction, you asked the difference between 3.5% and 5.5%.
So if the loan amount at 3.5% is 600,000, the monthly payment is $2,694.27.
If $2,694.27 is the max payment the buyer can afford, your question is… What can the buyer afford at an interest rate of 5.5%
The answer is: $474,519.58
So you can see that a 2% increase of the interest rate dropped is loan amount from $600,000 to $474,519
If interest rates rise, eventually home prices WILL come down.
Those charts are screaming out loud one single word : Hyperinflation
No, it’s reflecting a mania supported by debt since most real estate is primarily bought with borrowed money.
The BOC isn’t about to voluntarily destroy the CAD to bail out real estate speculators any more than the FRB is going to “print to infinity” to bail out debtors and speculators participating in the US mania.
The choice to “print” and spend had been easy up to COVID because it seemed to be free.
Still, this isn’t the Weimer Republic or the Great Depression. Every central bank is still in some control of the situation and has the tools at its disposal to ameliorate medium-term to long-term inflation. It might not be pretty but it’s doable.
They all have the tools, but they have pointedly ignored them while bubbles raged for years. Having them doesn’t mean they’ll use them.
Catxman: “Every central bank is still in some control of the situation, and has the tools at its disposal to ameliorate ….inflation.”
The central bankers at the Fed in 1967 also had the tools, but it still took two decades to finally get the inflation “horse” back into the barn.
And what of the serious potential unintended consequences of using those tools?
Catxman: “Every central bank is still in some control of the situation, and has the tools at its disposal to ameliorate ….inflation.”
The central bankers at the Fed in 1967 also had the tools, but it still took two decades to finally get the inflation “horse” back into the barn. And inflation topped out in the teens. And then, like now,
The Chinese both local and foreign are still buying everything in sight in bidding wars and bully bids.
Foreign Chinese as buyers…really?
Not really foreign, as they all have Canadian passports.
Many markets in the GTA like in Hamilton (where I live) there is no land for sale, and you can’t sever rural land. The balance of land is green space and development fees are $50-100K. If you want to build you have to buy a tear down. Even lake front cottages 2 hours north of Toronto doubled in value over the last two years. I would love to see a crash for my kids sake, but the bankers still have tools in their box to prop it up. Nobody up here want’s to hold bank notes.
They aren’t making any more muskeg!
…. consolidated moose pasture!
I believe when the Bank of Canada raises interest rates it actually pushes up the inflation rate as mortgage interest is included in the CPI. Rents are not.
Rents and mortgage rates are both included Canadian CPI. House prices are not, only net replacement value.
You know, it’s interesting; the graphs between Canada and US are pretty different!
US has twin towers, and Canada looks like only one half of one big mountain……..
So far and for the entire lives of these charts, owning real estate has been the smart and highly profitable thing to do. Waiting for the most splendid housing bubble to burst has been the100% WRONG thing to do.
But what do I know. I’m just a long term real estate investor, builder, developer, broker. I do know this… if I was on the wrong side of a market for 19 years, I’d do something else.
Its no secret all the Chinese started coming to Canada in 2015. One only has to look at home prices in the Chinese cities in Canada to figure out why real estate prices today are about double what they are in America in local currencies. Home prices in Canada, New Zealand and Australia are very dependent on home prices in China. Should prices collapse in China then all the margin calls come in and all the foreign real estate the Chinese own has to be sold to stave off insolvency in China.
CCCB,
The charts mercifully don’t include what was going on in the 1990s. In Toronto, for example, house price plunged for years, and didn’t get back to their 1990 high until 20 years later.
In CT house prices peaked in 1988, dropped as much as 50%, and didn’t reach the previous high for 10 years. Yes, RE is one of the best long term assets. If you have the longevity to wait out 10 and 20 year losing streaks.
Pretty much same thing since the last 40 years as mortgage rates went from 18% to 3% in the states. That’s a one way trip. What comes next, nobody knows.
Condo prices in Edmonton are down just slightly more than ten percent in the last two years. All the price increases were in detached homes and duplexes. Apartments are down about 15 percent the last two years. Last year there were dozens of resale apartments selling in the 30 to 40 thousand price range in Edmonton much less than what a new car sells for. These are all in Canadian dollars.
Just a little reminder.
Toronto is in a blizzard condition and state of emergency this week.
60 mph winds and 25 inches of snow.
Enjoy that bubble!
Yes, and with the extra 5″ of snow, I am expanding my igloo!
As always, I appreciate those charts very much Wolf.
Best,
Fixed rates rose before variable rates creating a pretty big gap, so a lot of the market is in variable rate mortgages at the moment.
That means that each 25bp increase in the bank rate is really going to take a hefty bite out of the economy and the housing market. I don’t think it will take many (plus a little lag time) before inflation is the last thing on people’s minds.
Really? I didn’t know that adjustable rate mortgages are popular these days. That could work out bad for many people.
Canadian house price statistics are bubblistic to many. Especially to the frustration of the average Canadian renter and working person/family. Wolf is informative to highlight the trend. However, there is way more is going than low interest rates, and those undercurrents are constructing those price graphs. A year ago (?), the last time Wolf reported the same observation, the same comment was noted; some might think a small Van Gogh painting is ridiculous at $40M; but it is not to that buyer. And interest rates have a smaller influence on that kind of buyer even if interest rates quadrupled again from 1% to 4%. And those undercurrents will have to fundamentally change to effect Canadian real estate prices. There is both a lot of willful blindness (to quote Sam Cooper) and intended (housing, economic, greed) policy behind those stats.
A $40Mil Van Gogh is only ridiculous if you can’t sell it for even more a few years down the road.
I thought Canada real estate loans reset after 5 years. So while they lock in that rate and payment, if the expected devaluation occurs due to higher interest rates, wouldn’t that mean they’re screwed in 5 years? With an underwater property and higher monthly payments?
yes, this is very correct!
my guess is that most people don’t understand (or care to understand) that their mortgage will renew five times (at an unknown interest rate %) over their 30 year amortization.
keep in mind that there are LOTS and LOTS of socialists in canada…who have given up on independent thinking…i.e., government will come to the rescue for them…so just take that plunge, baby!
it really is madness.
Canada seems to have painted themselves into a similar corner to what we’ve done here. When they raise rates, it’s crash and burn, if they keep rates low, it’s crash and burn. What a cluster.
My common sense says widespread excitement (panic buying) is not a time to buy. But if FOMO reverts viciously into a buyers’ market, it will be uncomfortable then also to buy, in a different way: fear of lacking cash. The overleveraged crowd will then lunge just as desperately for cash. Great to be able to be contrarian, but this takes time to set up.
I bought my home in ’94 just as Greenspan had started raising rates, and mine was originally a variable rate mortgage. That turned out alright, as the buy-in price was superb. Converted to a fixed rate in the post-2008 low point. Likewise I was buying stocks back in the 90s, avoiding the tech bubble (mild regret there), and that buy-in turned out good too. These things smoothed out life when the economy got stressed in ’01 and ’08 and ’20. I’m glad I did all that, bought and held, because I got those habits in place, just paying my liabilities and not too anxious to get rich.
But I don’t have a new plan, for those starting earlier who I am concerned must perhaps move further out on the risk curve to get ahead financially. The coming period seems to be fraught. I am holding lots of cash and real estate (the latter basically paid for). There WILL be opportunities.
canadians can’t “lock-in” interest rates…
all mortgages reset with new conditions (massively higher rates?) after a brief five year term.
accordingly, the canadian “rush” to “lock-in” rates is absolutely insane–unlike in the united states–where it might make sense to do so.
I am always reminded when I see crazy housing prices that someone is paying for shelter and some people can build that in a couple of hours with a chainsaw and a tarp