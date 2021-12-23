Oops, Americans’ Big Pay Increases Got Run Over by Even Bigger Price Increases

Thank you, hallelujah, for the extra money, finally. But where did it go?
The personal income of Americans from all sources – from wages, salaries, interest, dividends, rental income, unemployment compensation, stimulus checks, Social Security benefits, etc. – jumped by 0.4% in November from October, by 7.4% from a year ago, and by 11.7% from two years ago, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
This surely makes Americans feel good. But these feel-good aspects of inflation curdle when confronted with new prices.
Adjusted for the worst inflation in 40 years, consumers’ personal income from all sources declined by 0.2% in November, the fourth month in a row of month-to-month declines, as Americans were unable to outrun this rampant inflation.
Compared to a year ago, this “real” income from all sources was up by only 1.6%, and compared to two years ago, it was up 4.5%. That includes all the income from other sources, including government transfer payments. In a moment, we’re going to strip those out.
Here’s income from all sources: not-adjusted for inflation (green line) and adjusted for inflation (red line). I set the starting point of the two indices at January 2019 with a value of 100. Note the yawning gap between income before inflation and income after inflation. That gap is going to get a lot bigger as we peel the onion.
The grotesque gyrations of personal income last year and earlier this year are a result of the various stimulus payments and special unemployment benefits. Most of these pandemic-specials have now expired:
But wait… just salaries and wages.
American worker bees have received the largest pay increases in many years, finally, thank you hallelujah. In some industries, these increases were well over 10% on average. In others, not so much. The pay increases came about as companies are struggling to hire people, while people have decided for whatever reason that they don’t want to be hired under the current conditions – leaving a record 11 million job openings unfilled.
Compensation from wages and salaries in November rose by 0.5% for the month, by 8.9% year-over-year, and by 12.5% from two years ago. And that would be something to celebrate, thank you, hallelujah. But then came inflation.
Adjusted for the worst inflation in 40 years, total compensation fell by 0.2% for the month, has been roughly flat since June, was up only 1.4% from a year ago, and was up just 2.0% from two years ago.
Note the sharply widening gap between income not-adjusted for inflation (green line) and income adjusted for inflation (red line):
But wait… per household.
The above income indices reflect income for all workers combined. It amounts to nearly $1 trillion per month in actual salaries and wages. But the number of households is growing in the US, and so on a per-household basis, that income pie gets cut into more slices.
Not adjusted for inflation, income from wages and salaries in November on a per-household basis ticked up 0.1% for the month, and rose by 7.2% year-over-year, and by 8.7% from two years ago.
Adjusted for the worst inflation in 40 years, income from wages and salaries on a per-household basis fell by 0.6% for the month, fell by 0.2% year-over-year, and fell by 1.4% from two years ago.
In other words, inflation whittled down the purchasing power of labor; and the rising number of households feeding on this inflation-diminished income pie then whittled down the size of the average slice to where it is now below where it was two years ago, and it’s below where it was nearly three years ago.
This is the effect of inflation and population growth combined on aggregate economic data: It looks great before inflation is taken into account; it looks less great after inflation; and it looks a lot less benign on a per household basis.
But the per-household-basis – not the aggregate economic data – is what Americans are feeling and struggling with every day, and inflation is whacking those households.
The income to be “disposed” of.
This phenomenon of inflation and population growth whittling down the individual slice of the pie during inflationary times is also showing up in the broad measure of per-capita “real” disposable income, which tracks income from all sources, including government transfer payments and income from interest and dividends, then subtracts out income-related tax payments, adjusts the remainder for inflation, and then divides what’s left by the US population.
In November, the per capita “real” disposable income from all sources dropped 0.2% for the month, was down 0.2% year-over-year, and was up only 2.5% from two years ago, having now solidly dropped below the pre-pandemic trend, thanks to the miracles of inflation:
Disposable income is what consumers can spend on goods and services, such as cars and housing and food, or they can buy stocks and other investments with it. With the worst inflation in 40 years eating up income gains, plus some, consumers have less money to spend in real terms.
But in reality, consumers can borrow to buy what they want: auto loans, credit card loans, levering up the stock market portfolio and crypto wallet, cash-out refis, etc… the opportunities to spend borrowed money to pump up GDP are endless.
am i the only one giddy with excitement for when this collapses?
The end of the mania will ultimately have significant negative social consequences, impacting both politics and economics.
I’m fed up with it too but it’s not like asset prices will crash and everything else mostly remains unaffected.
Me too. We’re totally going to come out unscathed.
I know what you mean, but I’m not excited about any of this. I find it sickening, to be honest. It all could have been avoided if the Obama admin would have sent those Wall St. fraudsters to prison, and CONgress would never have bailed out any banks, instead letting them all fail and handing their assets over to the smaller, prudent banks who got railroaded. And finally, no QE. This country would be in beautiful shape right now. Instead, here we are.
Depth Charge,
You are absolutely correct. Unfortunately, ever since the (il*@*!) creation of the Fed and especially their …. interference in the economy in the 1930s, the “free market” has ceased to exist….and as of 13 months ago so too…..
Yeah, it’ll be a huge party.
I hope we don’t sprain our arms patting ourselves on the back.
I shouldn’t be wishing for a collapse. I know that, but part of me does.
I’ve lived below my means and saved, foolishly thinking that was the right thing to do. Instead, a central bank has tried to force me into gambling my savings in risky investments by removing any reward for saving (interest). Many commenters here would deride me for not playing that game and staying in cash. Buy stocks! Buy real estate! Buy gold! Buy crypto! Buy farts in a jar! (see the New York Post). Perhaps I am stupid, because inflation is eating away at that savings, but my instinct will not let me gamble with it on things that are overvalued or niche.
I’m a bit angry about what’s happened. I remember in the 1990s when I had a pittance to my name and yet got a decent savings at the bank. Now I am debt free and have a bit more but get an insult when the monthly statement arrives. I know I should be a better person but if it crashes down, I will get some pleasure in watching the easy, phantom gains evaporate.
Disclaimer: the above was typed after two very large glasses of wine. And I mean large. A kitten could sleep in one of these glasses.
Merry Christmas to all of Wolf Street.
HQ – You’re not alone. Many of us have done and are doing just that…save, work hard, and manage risk.
Don’t worry, after the fed said they would taper, they again increased their balance 120 billion the past 2 weeks. 33 billion just this week. Inflation will continue to run wild
these people are deranged.
Jake W,
What Jon doesn’t know is that this is the holiday period. Bond markets are closed on two of the next six trading days. The Fed isn’t going to buy much over the next two weeks because there is no volume, and Wall Street is kind of semi-shut-down. But bonds are going to mature over the next two weeks, and so the Fed always does the concentrated buying before the holidays and then it slows, and stuff comes off the balance sheet. And it’s afterwards that you have to look at it.
Actually I do know that, thanks for assuming though. And your comment does nothing to refute my claim. They purchased what I said, if the balance sheet shrinks or they don’t purchase more in the near future is something we obviously don’t know.
It shrank at the end of November. And you didn’t get upset about it then.
They aren’t deranged. They just don’t want to accept responsibility and admit what they’re doing. They fear the torches and pitchfork crowd. 😲
This headline hits home. Tuesday I was given notice that I was receiving a year end raise of 5%. Officially inflation is 6.8 to 7.2%? I’m not complaining, I still save around 35% of my salary every month so I consider myself one of the lucky ones. The true bottom line for me is how much I’m saving each month after the vultures have feasted on my carcass. Soon the house will be paid off and I might still have enough life left to gather a meaningful nest egg while avoiding the gambling casinos. We’ll see, I know these entitled scumbags are coming at me with everything they got.
Right. They’re absolute maniacs for what they’re doing. There is ZERO justification for all this QE they are going to continue to pump for another 3 months, and Powell isn’t even questioned about it. In the face of soul-crushing inflation for the masses, this guy is going Weimar. These people are deranged.
Mr. Wolf, thanks for the article!
Curious, do you have a breakdown of changes of wage & salaries into low-end (semi-skilled or unskilled) and high end (skilled) categories? My hunch is that real wages of unskilled workers has gone up whereas real wages of skilled workers has gone down. By unskilled workers, I mean “restaurant workers”, “plumbers”, “truck drivers” etc. By skilled workers, I mean “engineers”, “doctors”, “nurses” etc.
There are all kinds of studies and surveys out there about this. Restaurant worker pay has gone up a lot. According to a Pew survey, by 18%. But my wife, who has worked in an office the entire time of the pandemic (no WFH), has not seen an increase because the company is struggling. A software engineer I know got aged out and cannot find a job in his field, cannot even get the attention of anyone, no matter what the labor shortages. So it’s a mixed bag, as always. But some of the largest industries – retail, hospitality, transportation, warehousing, manufacturing, etc. – have seen large wage increases. Many studies have shown that the biggest percent increases were at the lowest levels of incomes. But then there are the Wall Street firms, and they implemented HUGE dollar increases on top of already hefty salaries and bonuses.
Get out of debt.
Live beneath your means.
And Merry Christmas!!!
Six chapters into Big Like, and I’m hooked. Excellent writing, Wolf. I’m going to internalize those dating tips, haha.
Thanks!
Not sure about the dating tips tho :-]
A gas station near me has kept their price at $4.09/gallon for regular for three months after the price of crude dropped 20%. This inflation has hit people hard. Price gauging is rampant. People are all broke and are spending money they don’t have. All their disposable income is going for necessities while prices are rising on nearly everything. This is stagflation if there ever was such a state. The misery index has surpassed the Carter era by a mile. Inflation 13.6% + unemployment 10% = 23.6%. Carter’s topped out at 20%.
Wolf – I have a question. Hope you can help me understand.
I have heard the argument that fed can not raise the interest rate as gov will default/will not be able to pay for the debt. But my understanding is the following about gov debt.
Gov takes on to debt by issuing bonds. These bonds have coupon payment (i.e. similar to interest payment). Let say the gov issued/sold a bond for coupon payment which is for 3%. No matter what the future interest rate will be in the market, this will not effect the coupon payment from the gov. So in essence it is a fixed interest rate payment. If the interest rate in the market increases, it might happen that the any new bonds the gov wants to issue has to be at some what compare rate (may be higher that what it might have be couple of years ago depending on market conditions) but this does not effect the existing coupon payments that gov needs to make on the old bonds.
Am I correct in my understanding? If so, then the theory that interest rate can not rise as gov will default/will not be able to service the debt does not make sense. Yes it might cost the gov more to take on new debt but does not effect old debt.
It does not affect old debt but the old debt has relatively short maturities and MUST be rolled over with higher rates. This is why rates cannot go up.
Concerned guy,
Yes, your understanding is correct. People who say that the government will default if interest rates rise don’t know what they’re talking about. The nature of bonds with long maturities, as you pointed out correctly, is one reason.
There are other reasons. One is that the government can always borrow more to pay more interest. In addition, higher interest rates will increase income tax revenues from fixed-income investors which will pay for some of the higher interest expense. You’re talking about $50 trillion in debt that over the years is increasing in yield and taxable income… Treasury securities, MBS, ABS, savers, corporate bonds, junk bonds, leveraged loans, CMBS, CLOs…. Plus most importantly: yield fixes demand problems. If there is no demand at the current yield, there will be demand at a higher yield. Right now, there is ravenous demand, or else yields wouldn’t be so low.
The FED knows exactly what they are doing.
If you think inflation is bad for your paycheck, have you seen what biden wanted to do to your income tax rates…and remember, the IRS was looking at every transacting in/out of your bank account.
slight correction:
“…IRS was looking…” should have been “…IRS would have been…”
Corporate spies are already doing that, and not just your bank account :-]