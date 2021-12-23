Even Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Measure Spikes Relentlessly: Parallel Isn’t 1982, but 1974, When Powell was in College

But even the comparison to 1974 fails because back then, the Fed had already pushed short-term rates to 9%. Today: most reckless Fed ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed purposefully uses a special price index for its 2% inflation target: “core” PCE, which excludes food and energy. The core PCE and the headline PCE are the two lowest lowball inflation measures that the US government produces, understating actual inflation even more than other measures that the government produces, such as CPI-based measures.
And this “core PCE,” which understates inflation by the most, spiked to 4.7% in November, the worst inflation reading since February 1989, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Over double the Fed’s inflation target. And the trend doesn’t look good either:
Inflation is shooting higher even as this Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near 0% and is still printing money hand over fist, though less than it did two months ago. And the Fed has finally backed off its ridiculous claims that this inflation, caused by enormous historic amounts of money printing and interest rate repression, is just temporary and due to bottlenecks and supply chains.
The overall PCE inflation index that includes food and energy, the second-lowest lowball inflation measure the US government produces, spiked by 0.6% in November from October, and by 5.7% year-over-year, the worst reading since 1982.
For having triggered this inflation, and for having refused to acknowledge it, and then for refusing to deal with it for a year-plus, this Fed will go down in history as one of the most reckless Feds ever.
But it’s not like 1982:
Today, the Fed is still repressing short-term interest rates to near 0% and is still printing money. “Real” (CPI adjusted) short-term interest rates are negative 6.7%, and this inflation is spiking straight into the sky.
In July 1982, inflation was coming down, short-term interest rates were over 12%, and coming down, “real” rates were a positive 6%, and the Fed wasn’t printing money at all.
More like 1974…
The comparison should be between inflation today and inflation in 1974, when inflation was spiking just like it is spiking today, and when Powell was still in college. There is practically no one left at the Fed or on Wall Street with any professional experience in this type of inflation spike.
But even that comparison isn’t valid because in January 1974, with the same core PCE inflation reading as today, and spiking as today, the Fed had already pushed short-term interest rates to over 9%, compared to near 0% today.
In 1974, the Fed was fighting inflation. Today, the Fed is still fueling inflation.
That’s why this Fed will go down in history as one of the most reckless ever. Despite this massive spike in inflation, the Fed is still printing money and repressing interest rates to near 0%. It had been jabbering all year about this inflation going away on its own, and all year, this inflation has gotten worse and worse, driven by massive historic money printing and interest rate repression.
Markets know how to deal with bottlenecks and supply chain issues: Prices rise until demand for those goods collapses and shifts to other goods and services, and prices revert.
But inflation from money-printing and interest rate repression isn’t going away on its own – it’s going to continue until short-term interest rates are pushed above the level of inflation, with long-term interest rates substantially above the level of inflation. And that cannot happen in the current environment until the Fed engages in substantial Quantitative Tightening and massive rate hikes.
And you know what’s coming…
An image of Fed chair Jerome Powell, confronted with the consequences of his reckless monetary policies that he will now have to deal with, as imagined by cartoonist Marco Ricolli for WOLF STREET:
I thought the parallel was 1984. Well, my TV definetly watches me.
CPI and PCE are a fraud and intentionally so by the govt. The only thing worth looking at is the PPI, since the govt can’t lie about that.
“In 1974, the Fed was fighting inflation. Today, the Fed is still fueling inflation.”
Damn skippy, Wolf! And, they’re vastly under-reporting inflation resulting from their dousing the housing market with JetA fuel, insanely low mortgage rates.
The FED has [ZERO] credibility given the two diverging truths. And, they are single handedly remaking the home ownership playing field. When 20% or more of the homes are being bought as investments, there’s something really, really, really wrong with the housing market.
Powell’s undergrad degree was politics and then he studied law. Undersec of Treasury under GHW Bush (called Reagans economic policy Voodoo Economics – and served one term)..
Meanwhile, Wall Street is completely unconcerned. The S&P 500 will reach a new record close today. The bull thesis looks something like this:
1) Inflation will slow next year.
2) If inflation doesn’t slow, strong consumer spending & corporate profit growth will outweigh any tightening.
3) Wall Street will always have a veto over excessive monetary tightening. Powell has $50 million+ of his own money invested in the markets. After a crash, Powell will delay or cancel tapering/rate increases, as he’s always done.
Hence the markets being completely unconcerned about inflation.
The thesis is very simple. 3 rate hikes planned next year to combat 10% inflation. Bonds yields will continue to be suppressed as fed has no plans for qt. All that equals nowhere to put your money except stocks. S&P 6000-6500 next year. No doubt
Agree. Gold probably goes to $1,000.
And they the same end of the day where would you rather put your money? In a manipulated treasury of a bankrupt govt which has to print every time it has a small crisis or in a company like Apple which actually earns cash hand over fist?
would apple be earning cash hand over fist without the credit bubble and stimulus?
Just a few months ago, there were zero rate hikes planned for next year; now its three; soon it may be more. This is a rapidly moving target.
Never have there been truer words said, Wolf!
The Fed’s forward guidance is for the Fed Funds Rate to be 0.9% this time next year, QE to have ended in March and QT started this time next year shortly after liftoff.
BUT that is based on their forecast of 2.6% inflation and 3.5% unemployment. So their forward guidance is -1.7% real fed funds rate.
So if inflation is actually 10% as you predict and unemployment is in line with FOMC forecast, then nominal Fed Funds Rate should be 8.3%. If unemployment is <3% with 10% inflation, Fed Funds Rate should be even higher say 9-10%.
The FOMC will continue to tighten its forward guidance and accelerate QT and rate hikes if monthly inflation and unemployment data continues to surprise them to the upside and downside respectively.
Don’t hold your breath! The FED will do everything they can to make it look like their acting with hast all the while actually doing way less than they should be doing.
if i had tons of excess cash around, i’d rather burn it than buy stocks at p/es of 40.
“Hence the markets being completely unconcerned about inflation.”
Why would they be concerned? The FED announced massive money printing at its last meeting. The markets, prepared for some sort of strict reversal from the FED, instead got more of the same. They rocketed straight up with the news. The FED has morphed entirely into an asset pimping and pumping machine, nothing more.
Personally I wouldn’t sell any of my S&P holdings until I see Bitcoin go back to 3000. If pet rocks are worth 50k then an actual money making company should be at infinity
All crypto is a result of the most reckless interest rate and money printing policies in history. There is an ocean of cash out there starving for yield. The FED, on purpose, pushed everybody out on the risk curve. Crypto is the biggest financial scam in history.
Can’t argue with the logic, but maybe that’s the flaw–logic no longer applies.
Just want to say I really hope calling crypto pet rocks will catch on. I just find that hysterical.
regarding 2), no one has been able to explain to me how consumer spending will remain so strong with inflation out of control, wages not rising anywhere near enough to counter it, and no more fiscal stimulus.
As planned for the Great Reset, The FED’s objective is to be the lender & buyer of last choice. They want to own everything and eliminate the middle class, turning everyone into serfs. They lie about everything. We live in a debt based world where everything has to be fueled by more and more debt. It can never stop!
The reality is the world economies are in free fall. The FED can never meaningfully raise interest rates or taper QE. They will just continue to provide the illusion they’re working to tame the run-away inflation they’ve created.
The question for 2022 is – are we content to let them continue to ruin our lives? If anything is reckless, that is.
The markets have no choice? TINA and they must outpace inflation?
Not in the 1970s. That’s the most recent Federal Reserve which took inflation seriously & wasn’t captured by Wall Street.
Is anyone here experienced in placing small amount fx options/forward contracts?
Wondering if anyone here is experimenting with putting their money in foreign higher yielding accounts and hedging forex risk?
I have Canadian quarters somewhere.
A few months ago I was remarking on what a good value foreign bonds were providing, and wanted to see about buying some. It was then that I found out, as an American, my government did not allow me to. They are doing everything they can to prevent you from getting a return. I bet Weimar Boy Powell and Co. have a way around it for their own personal accounts.
Which country and which company? I think that only applies to certain usually state-affiliated companies in geopolitical rivals and perhaps only for new issuance. Still, I was able to buy Gazprom shares when oil dropped in 2020, so US policy can’t be all that restrictive.
The Fed SAYS that their target is 2%, but their actions are saying something different. If you watch what they’re doing, rather than what they say, it indicates their real target is at least where inflation rates are now, if not higher. It may be time to realize that their extended-term target may be in the range of where inflation rates are now. It’s true that inflation in this range causes problems for Americans, but from their perspective these problems may seem manageable. And their high-level goals are reachable with this level of inflation. A problem from our perspective, but not from theirs.
Cannot compare at all 84 rates were sky high and coming off huge recession/depression 79-82 The 70s cannot even because your house in 1970 this is gues was worth 35,000 by 1980 maybe worth 75,000 house now buy it it’s up 20 percent in a month!!!! we are doomed this may go to 2023-2-24 but 2025 should be the crash of all crashes. Will, they just fold or try to bail out everyone with 70,000 TRILLION bailout HAAAAA
“Despite this massive spike in inflation, the Fed is still printing money and repressing interest rates to near 0%. It had been jabbering all year about this inflation going away on its own, and all year, this inflation has gotten worse and worse, driven by massive historic money printing and interest rate repression.”
Nonsensical jabbering is all the FED does. The FED is like a Fire Captain who turned into a fire bug. Instead of attacking a 5 alarm inferno with every resource available, they backed up some fuel tankers to stoke it. “We’ve got to make the fire bigger to make it smaller” is apparently their mantra. They are diabolical at this point. Pure evil.
That reminds me of an old economics joke. A student and his Econ prof are walking and the student spots a $20 on the ground. The prof walks right by it, and the student asks why he didn’t pick it up. “If a $20 bill had really been there, someone would have picked it up.”
Sorry, PG, there’s not much arbitrage there. The big institutions flood those trades, and the hedge cost eats most of the spread.
Some doubt that raising rates will have the desired effect on inflation. This is marginally beneficial to everyone, except savers and in many cases the vendors eat the price increases. Although if that eats into profit margins why are stocks going up? Oh yeah they can borrow money cheaply and make money that way. Adding up all the points, inflation – bad, cheap money – good, cheap money wins.
\\\
“…which excludes food and energy…”
\\\
The problem with the problem is that it can be measured.
\\\
Any guesses what parameters will they remove next to reduce inflation?
\\\
\\\
Sorry for the second comment in a row.
Proposed corection – “…confronted with the consequences of his reckless monetary policies that WE will now have to deal with…”
HE will have a nice vacation in the Alps and Caribian, and will never suffer the consequences of his doing. We will!
\\\
The FED has produced tent cities across the land. They deny it, but that doesn’t fly. It’s like the kid with chocolate all over his face saying he didn’t eat the brownies.
And all along, they smile as they do it. Cheshire cat grins from those creeps Bernanke and Yellen, assuring us that printing too much is always the right thing to do. Jerome Weimar Boy Powell, stiff upper lip, madly engaging in his “shock and awe” program while his underlings front run the stock market to get every penny they can, rapacious greed on full display.
The economic distortions that these asset pimpers and pumpers have created are mind-blowing. You see numbers and prices on things that could make anybody blush. Single wide trailers on small parcels of land pushing $300,000. These were, historically, where the poor would live. Now the poor are on the asphalt.
Lumber prices, spiking up to an unimaginable level of almost $2,000 per thousand board feet, more than 5x their historical level. Steel prices following suit. Used automobiles increasing over 40% in less than a year, putting the screws to the working poor. Gasoline spiking, making it an even more untenable situation for those on budgets.
And all the while Weimar Boy Powell saw no problem whatsoever, boldly proclaiming that he was going to “let inflation run hot, and that “it’s transitory.” This guy should have been relieved of his duties long ago, pulled off the job by his lapels in favor of a human being who understands what’s going on. Instead, he was just rewarded with another term for the carnage he’s wreaked.
Wolf, please delete !!
With expanding debt and hence credit (which acts just like currency and money), government revenue increases in proportion to amount created based on the income tax.
Should expansion stop, let alone contract, without any increase in velocity, governments at all levels see substantial decreases in revenue. Certainly not all politicians, but at least some, along with some Fed members understand this. They have at their disposal an irredeemable paper currency.
A politician’s go-to is the same as it has been throughout history…
There had been substantive checks on an unlimited money power at the federal level, but they are now nearly all eliminated.
The power of the states to do something about it has been neutered. The ability of individuals to do something about it, when many of those same people reap massive benefits to such system, is faint at best.
Purely a coincidence, but basically peak B0omer employment cycle. lol
peak B0omer = 1957
1974 = 17 year old
2021 = 64 year old
And now after over 50 years of hard work we boomers get kicked in the nuts vote them all out change is good