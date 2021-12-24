Glorious Effects of Money-Printing Bail Out Manhattan Luxury Housing Market in 2021, after it Fell on Hard Times

“Perhaps the biggest pandemic trend was this: The rich got richer — and they also bought bigger”: Olshan Realty.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We knew this was coming: The huge bout of global money-printing and interest-rate repression that created historic asset price inflation and made a small portion of rich people immensely richer has had a big impact on luxury real estate in Manhattan. “Luxury” in Manhattan is defined as $4 million or more for a condo, co-op, or townhouse.
The impact was on sales volume – lots of deals were made. Many of those units had been sitting on the market for years. And many deals were made after sizeable haircuts as global investors unloaded, and as developers were finally able to sell new units they’d been sitting on for years.
And “mostly New York metro area buyers” stepped in, according to Olshan Realty, “riding the wave of lower prices, low interest rates, and surging stock market, and the belief that New York would come back.”
The Pandemic had pulled the rug out from under the luxury market in the spring of 2020 and accelerated the climb-down process from the prior money-printing euphoria in 2013 through 2015. During the climb-down process, the number of signed contracts collapsed by over half, from 1,344 in 2015 to 935 in 2019, and finally to 645 contracts in 2020. But in November 2020, the floodgates opened.
Signed contracts of Manhattan luxury condos, co-ops, and townhouses with prices of $4 million or more in 2021 spiked by 191% from 2020 and by 101% from 2019, to a record 1,877 contracts, according to data by Olshan Realty, easily blowing past the prior money-printing euphoria from 2013 through 2015:
“Perhaps the biggest pandemic trend was this: The rich got richer — and they also bought bigger. Size mattered more than ever as offices and schools shifted to the home. During the pandemic years of 2020-2021, the average size of a luxury condo deal was over 2,900 square feet, 5% larger than the previous 7 years,” Olshan said.
“The demand for size spilled into the townhouse market with 212 signed contracts, far surpassing the record of 153 deals in 2014. And the trophy market, defined as $10 million and above, with most of those properties over 4,300 square feet, clocked in at 400 contracts, blowing away the 2014 record of 270 contracts,” Olshan said.
Trophy properties – those with final asking prices of $10 million or more, appealing to folks that had benefited the most from the money-printing during the pandemic – had a huge year, with 400 signed contracts, leaving in the dust the prior euphoria record in 2014 of 270 contracts:
But the average and median asking prices just before the deals were signed have not moved much over the years. Big asking prices got cut multiple times until buyers emerged. Across all 1,877 contracts, the average price cut from initial asking price when the unit was put on the market, to final asking price at contract signing was 9%.
Most of the details at this nosebleed altitude are kept secret by the parties involved, including the actual price paid, and instead of the unavailable sold prices, Olshan tracks the final asking price at contract signing.
The average final asking price before contract signing was $8.46 million in 2021, up by only 7.8% from 2013; and the median final asking price was $6.54 million, down a tad from 2020, and up only 2.7% from 2013:
By comparison, overall condo prices of all price categories in the vast New York metro, according to the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, have surged 37% since 2013, with a spike this year, after languishing for three years in a row:
The average number of days on the market before a sale occurred dipped to 566 days, the second worst in the data going back to 2012, just behind 589 days in 2020, and over triple the number of days during the euphoria year 2013 (172 days). The fact that the average sold unit had been sitting on the market for 1.5 years shows that a lot of units had been sitting on the market for several years before they finally sold!
And so draws to a close a year that was marked by the mega-effects of super-charged money-printing, now including the worst inflation in forty years. And it was just what the luxury housing market in Manhattan, that had fallen on hard times, needed the most.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
Dear Readers,
We here at the vast WOLF STREET media mogul empire’s global headquarters — the team here includes me, myself, moi, and mich — wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
You, toi, tu, du, auch!
Likewise Wolf – It is now officially Christmas Eve – take the night off !! 😝
Merry Christmas Wolf!
Donation put under the tree :)
Thank you!! I sneakingly looked under the Christmas tree and there it was!!
Merry Christmas Wolf and family!
To you as well Wolf. And thank you for publishing one of the few remaining sites that pursues the truth instead of bias, spin and agenda.
Me the top commenter of the year 2021, Editor in Chief (Comments only), Michelangelo patrol, best commenter of the year 2012,
1. Happy holidays, Christmas, new year!
2. Be happy dont complain.
2) no complaints – just a question: at which blog were you the best commenter in year 2012? :)
Merry Christmas!
At those levels. These should be considered another form of safety deposit boxes not living quarters. Rather safety deposit boxes for wealthy international to find a safe place.
Just look at how long they lingered on the market on average prior.
Unfortunately these purchasers do not follow local politics and might have deposited their funds in the incorrect zip codes.
But when its all funny money whats a million /2 more or less.
I can’t think of a single example of the captain on a pirate ship who thought it a good idea to keep his quarters up in the crow’s nest. Of course if you’re trying to play Omega Man, there’s still the possibility of ending up sleeping in the street level fountain.
Happy Holidays, in keeping with the situation.
Bears can never be rich…
This is what it’s all about. Every “benefit”, every stimmy cheque, every student loan delay, every interest rate cut, every MBS purchase.
It all bolsters land prices by freeing up more to be spent on land.
Every bit of stimulus is subsidizing landlords, the distributed debt collectos of the banks.
> Land is the mother of all monopolies – Winston Churchill
And just to be clear our lovely governmens ensure all extra income goes to land by keeping the immigration rate above the building rate, ensuring all land is bid up to the monopoly price.
We have amazing technology now yet land prices are so high that we are told all future generations cannot be housed besides transitive rentals. Progress and Poverty.
That is the game.
Gosh, those prices! And here I felt good that my quaint, Texas 2,000 square foot brick ranch home increased in (reported) value about $100,000 this last year!
Thanks for eye opening and unbiased reporting, Wolf and crew!
And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all who report and comment here!
And there are people on this web site that say
“The Fed cant raise rates, it will hurt the stock and real estate market”
and I say
BS
To defend spiked prices and high rolling leveraging? As the population suffers from a Fed promoted inflation?
Best wishes to you and yours Wolf. Have a wonderful and prosperous New year!
1) Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays to all.
2) Wall street traders had a great year. Same, crypto traders and bankers.
Wall street traders hedge against inflation and protect themselves from deflation, by parking their money in penthouses, where they can hide their cash and gold, because they know how crooked the stock market is and banks can suddenly close.
3) Foreign investors trust NYC condos, in US dollars, rather than the Chinese RE market, the most inflated market in the world.
4) US economy is Strong. NYC is lagging behind. Omi put a threat on NYC and the rest.
5) Side by side NYC and other 19 cities….bs. There is nothing in the whole world like NYC, but if US economy tank, NYC penthouses and condos will find a new bottom, but their monthly maintenance will stay.
6) In 2012 a crane hit Michael Dell $100M penthouse on W57 cigar building.
7) Pedigree building markdown is larger than $4M townhouses and condos discounts to enable transaction, after waiting for a buyer for a year and a half wait. Their discount might have been larger than a whole $4M townhouse. Overall NYC condos fair better.
8) Columbia and Mount Sinai condos are trending up, especially the large ones. That’s the abused Harlem.
Who else besides the Chinese is buying Chinese real estate, outside of maybe Hong Kong on occasion? My answer is virtually nobody.
Your comparison is invalid.
I used to spend a lot of time in NYC, especially from 1999-2004. I never knew every block but have a good idea of the areas I consider generally nice, like Upper East and Upper West sides closer to Central Park.
Realtor.com lists just over 12000 now, with somewhat more than 3000 in the “luxury” range.
Looking at a sample of the listings, no wonder it didn’t sell.
If I had the money and totally lost my mind to pay a bubble price, I’d probably buy in South Kensington, London instead. I haven’t been to London since 2007 but it was a lot nicer than where I see these properties.
How many of you are renter that are bitter about the bubble that never existed to begin with. This is not a bubble and it will not crash. Underwriting standards are solid and the cash is flowing. The reality is its a supply problem….that’s it. It is not a bubble.
lol. hi lawrence yun.
Even Yun has doubts these days :-]
Agree 100%. Not enough supply. But building housing now is.much, more difficult than it was 10-20-30 years ago. No wonder the country is short millions of housing units.
But trust me, if builders could find the dirt and build houses at a profit, they would. Everyone likes to make money.
there’s never enough supply if people are buying up houses to leave empty.
Did you forget the /sarc tag?
It seems to me that 37% appreciation over 8 years is only 4 1/2% a year [roughly]. Out here in the Pacific Northwest real estate has been going up 10% a year for ten years. According to Redfin and Zillow the house I bought exactly 2 years ago is up 50%. Word of mouth and comparables say 75% to 100%.
My apartment buildings are up 50% or more in 5 years.
In that light NYC is not that impressive.
I agree the rich got richer and real estate is part of it, but I think the stock market was a larger share of that wealth.
A few condos in the Bronx, NY listed for under $150k. Median listing price $375,000.