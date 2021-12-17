Stocks Don’t Need More Alarm Bells, They’re Already Clanging and Jangling All Over the Place. But Here we Are: Leverage

Stock market leverage, the big accelerator on the way up, and on the way down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Increasing leverage – borrowing money to buy stocks – puts buying pressure on the stock market up. Declining leverage – selling stocks to reduce leverage – puts selling pressure on the market. Stock market leverage has ballooned over the past 20 months by historic proportions, which has contributed to the historic surge in stock prices. So we’ll keep an eye on leverage.
The tip of the iceberg of stock-market leverage that we can actually see is margin debt, which is reported on a monthly basis by FINRA, based on data reported by its member brokers.
Other forms of stock-market leverage occur in the shadows, such as Securities Based Lending (SBA) that isn’t tracked and reported in a centralized manner, though some banks choose to disclose it quarterly or annually.
There is leverage associated with options and other equities-based derivatives. Then there is leverage at the institutional level such as with hedge funds, which doesn’t show up until a fund implodes, such as Archegos, and everyone gets to pick through the debris.
The only form of leverage we can see monthly, margin debt, gives us an indication of the direction of the much larger overall stock market leverage.
So, recall that in November, a major fiasco happened: Despite all kinds of bullishness out there, stocks as measured by the S&P 500 index didn’t rise. I mean, what affront! They actually ticked down a smidge for the month, -0.8%. But beneath the surface of the indices, all kinds of mayhem broke out, with lots of the most hyped stocks plunging.
And margin debt, after its historic spike? Stock market margin debt in November fell by $17 billion, from the tip of the spike, to a still monstrous $918.6 billion, still up year-over-year by $197 billion, or by 27%, and up from January 2020 by $357 billion, or by 64%, for one doozie of a spike:
The boom in margin debt was a powerful fuel poured on the stock market over the past 20 months – and it was a huge outlier by historical standards, as the chart below of year-over-year changes in margin debt shows. In terms of dollars, nothing in the data going back to 1991 comes close to the year-over-year increases in margin debt over the past 20 months.
In percentage terms, there were only two months when the year-over-year percentage increases were even higher: February and March 2000, on the eve of the dotcom crash:
This explosion of margin debt and broader stock market leverage cannot predict when the market will crater. It shows that as long as margin debt continues to balloon, newly borrowed fuel is thrown on stocks.
What this explosion in margin debt does predict is that when the market falls enough to scare investors, or worse, falls enough to force investors, into selling stocks to reduce their leverage, the selling will be made worse by this effort to unwind margin debt, which pushes down prices further, and triggers further margin calls and forced selling into a falling market in order to pay down margin debt.
It’s every time the same thing. Ballooning margin debt is the big accelerator on the way up as borrowed money enters the market and creates buying pressure. And when prices begin to unwind, that massive pile of margin debt becomes the big accelerator on the way down.
Over the long-term, given the declining purchasing power of the dollar, it’s not the absolute dollar amounts of the total balance that matter, but the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the exponentially steep increase over the past 20 months. This market doesn’t need more alarm bells – they’re already clanging and jangling all over the place – but here we are:
Really great presentation!
How come all charts move low left to upper right?
For about 12 years now?
Looks super heathy and normal. /s
Much like the housing market, which, we are assured daily by experts, is also quite healthy and normal.
Fantastic when this ballon blows up citizens go to zero – check history wolf why did my profile change no includes full name not secure
A big stock market crash at this point would be the healthiest outcome long term. I’m honestly looking forward to it.
There is no question that the Margin Debt levels are monstrously out of whack. But as I have said before, a lot of that is due to Millennials investing in the markets… and they don’t seem to be investing more than play money.
But so what? Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. When margin calls get executed the effect on the stock markets will be enormous… if the effects on the Millennials is limited.
Since 2000 people are not investing, they are gambling. Nothing in the markets are real, you are totally reliant on the Fed and Political whim.
True. Also, gambling is a tax on ignorance.
“a lot of that is due to Millennials investing in the markets…”
Is it unfair to say that speculating or gambling might be a better term than ‘investing’?
Not unfair at fall, since that’s what is…
They think it’s a game…
If they end up on the wrong side of the equation, they’ll find out just how serious the people who live and actually invest in the financial sector are about money…
Depends on the amount.. for a few thousands nobody would do anything but call a collection agency, and that would be forgotten after a few years.
No… I think that would be EXACTLY how they think of it. Reddit short squeezes and the like… not exactly how most people think of “investing.”
in their defense, they didn’t see an economy of fake bs, houses that cost 10x more than the average income, and -7% savings rates as something good for them. they feel like there’s no other way.
When I look at the charts, it looks to me like the margin debt levels have remained fairly constant relative to market cap. If margin debt was near $200 billion at the 2009 lows when the S&P 500 was around 800, you’d expect them to be 6 times higher now, or $1.2 trillion, but we’re only at $900 billion, so that shows that investors are prudent and understand that even though the value of the collateral has increased, they are borrowing a smaller percentage of the value of their trading accounts.
I think there is a distinct possibility that the era of major bear markets in stock indices has ended. If major indices drop 15-20%, the Fed reverses course, and everything goes up again, until a substantial fraction of people truly give up on working for a living and decide to earn a living trading the markets instead, since that’s so much easier. That’s when we’ll see stocks double in value, but margin debt go up 3-5 times. When that happens, the Fed will have no choice but to take away the punch bowl for real.
Orthodax Investor
‘If major indices drop 15-20%, the Fed reverses course, and everything goes up again’
That’s the hope and wishfull thinking of main stream media, all over now. Does it really work this time? I think NOT!
Inflation acentuated by supply chain squeeze + increase in wages
Omicron spread in the next 2-4 weeks ( doubling every 2-3 days)
Stocks STILL remain over valued!
Fed cannot change the course of above events. Come January, the reading of inflation in Dec won’t be soothing to Fed or the public!
B/w By law ALL pension plans (401K++) have to Re-balance 60-40 by the end of year! Since Stocks have appreciated over 20% this year, they HAVE to sell and buy bonds!
For having been in the Mkt since ’82, this SURREAL mkt ( everything bubble!)without any iota of fundamentals but blown by insane credit creation is just crazy. I am gland SANITY is being restored forcibly by forcing trapped FED! I welcome refreshing REALITY! Many young investors (45 and below) will have an experience of their life time!
Lookout the volatility there in indexes between green & Red. This is a (nimble and experienced ) Option traders’ heaven. One make $ both ways with proper and adequate hedging against ‘whipflash’ NOT unexpected in secular Bear mkt!
Most of retail investors are NOT, ready, trained, or ready psychologically to go against the mkt, especially after almost 13 yrs of ‘Pavlovian’ training by Fed- Stocks always go up, right?
Again as Wolf has said in the past, NOTHING goes down straight. There will be a lot hopeful bounces ( Bear traps) along the way. Secular Bear is characterized by ‘ Lower of the Highs and Lower of the Lows’! Just study previous bear mkts! Trade accordingly
I’ll worry about that when I actually see lower lows. So far the lows have held.
Secular Bear needs some kind of a driver. Credit isn’t collapsing like it did in 2008 (except maybe in China in the shadows?). Dot Coms aren’t collapsing like they did in 2000. It’ll happen again sometime but… doesn’t feel like it’s time yet.
Be good to know what’s going on with the Fed’s huge RRP balance though.
You’re basing this on what, exactly?
The millennials “investing” their spare change or stimulus/unemployment?
I doubt that’s enough to even be noticeable in that graph. Of those who weren’t “investing” prior to COVID, most of them are broke or near it.
Besides, I have read that they buy options in higher proportion, the traders that show up in the data buying 10 contracts or fewer. This trading is at record levels.
“…if the effects on the Millennials is limited…”
The oldest millennials are now 42…for most of the cohort, that’s too old to literally be betting the family farm on leveraged stock market crap shoots.
Known risks include Evergrande defaults, inflation, Fed raising interest rates, and we no longer even pretend to believe in “black swans”.
But as someone once said, Millennial is as millennial does.
OK boomer
The Boomers are the parents of the Millennials. Cracks me up when they go at it.
“Me” generation vs “Selfie” generational SLAP FIGHT, brought to you by Twitter.
No need to make things unnecessarily complicated when it comes to SPAC market participants. Think not in terms of Millennials or Boomers or what-have-you.
There are only two types of market participants: Insiders and everyone else.
Increasing interest rates certainly won’t help this.
@Dj
More than that,
It’s another huge risk for the Fed putting rates up. Apply it to all other debt positions.
Which many in todays world have absolutely no experience with….
8% mortgage… the horror, I tell you…
I paid 8.5% in 96 but the house was 113k then. Same house with an added dock 8x more now.
Right, it will correct it.
The “Wolf” is one of the very few voices of reason out there today!
Retail (mostly dumb money) investors will be the ones losing their collective asses while the smart money makes it on the way down, and then on the way back up again. Keep your powder dry, you will need it very soon!
Cowboy Logic
Insiders, Hedge funds and Private Equity company owners have been selling stocks, over the past several weeks (ZH has the data!) The retailinvestors are the one, just like in all Bear mkts will end up. holding the bag. This time a different class of newbie ones!
This will be an experience of a life for most young newbies(45y or under) who have NEVER experienced a true secular BEAR mkt in their life time.
As I repeated that BULL and BEAR the TWO faces of the same coin. One follows the other, eventually. You cannot have one without the other. Past 200 yrs of Mkt history prives that!
Things are now so bad that all of Wolf’s charts end with ‘WTF’
Those are just Wolf’s initials.
Fed will not hike, neither will they taper to zero. Its all talk. FED is taking advantage of USD being the reserve currency. Anyone rational will. This is the way to mitigate some of debt burden. As long as USD remains the reserve currency FED can get away with anything they want. Yeah there will be inflation but wage will catch up. Both will grow in lock step. There will be some noise there will be some outliers but overall the bus will keep rolling.
One USD is no longer reserve currency, we will be done. We will not be able produce nothing and consume everything anymore. But thats far in the future.
Kunal,
This is really funny.
People kept saying this the last time all along the way, and were wrong all along the way:
The Fed would never stop “QE Infinity”, and when it stopped QE Infinity, they said that the Fed would never taper, and when the Fed tapered, they said that it would never finish tapering and keep QE alive, and when it ended QE entirely, they said it would never raise interest rates, and when it raised interest rates, they said it would never reduce its balance sheet, and when it reduced its balance sheet…
This, back then, with very little inflation, was a 5-year process, and people were wrong about it for five years. Now there is huge and ballooning inflation and even the biggest Fed doves, such as Daly, are clamoring for rate hikes next year.
KUNA & Wolf
Hope is eteranal for many retail investors who have NEVER undergone a true,finger nail biting, secular Bear mkt! I have!
Today (Marketwatch) Fed’s Waller says’ March is’live meeting’ and it’s very likely a rate HIKE could happen that meeting!
Never seen so dovish FOMC members becoming this hwkish suddeny!
A lot newbie investors still think (&hope) it is different this time, by reading several comments, here! It is said ‘Experience is a good tutor but tuition is very high!
sunny129,
“Never seen so dovish FOMC members becoming this hawkish suddenly!”
Yes, amazing, in like two months, the entire line-up changed from three hawks, two of which are now gone, to all-hawks. They’re talking in unison now. There isn’t even any disagreement.
As you can see from some of the comments here, lots of people are still in denial about this shift.
“Never seen so dovish FOMC members becoming this hwkish suddeny!”
Sweetly timed – soon after JPo’s confirmation of 2nd term.
And now the FED promises to end QE, but has so far done nothing, and they say they will rise rates three times next year, but so far have done nothing, all the while inflation is surging. Fool me once, shame on you: fool me twice, shame on me! My guess is that they will allow inflation to rage on ahead of rate increases and keep the real rate of interest at below zero allowing for the stimulus to continue unabated. There may be a few in the market who will respond, but those who benefit from the past stimulation will not be fooled and will continue as they have. There may be a few blips, but most likely the bubble will continue to be inflated.
Robert Russell,
“And now the FED promises to end QE, but has so far done nothing,”
This stuff gets kind of tiring. Cutting of QE started on November 15, and the speed of cutting doubled as of Dec 15, so this is well underway.
“…they say they will rise rates three times next year, but so far have done nothing,”
Yes, rate hikes, scheduled to start early next year, haven’t started yet because they’ll start early next year. In your expectations, you’re confusing future and past.
So I’ll just repeat what I said elsewhere here — because it looks like you may be one of them:
People kept saying this the last time all along the way, and were wrong all along the way:
The Fed would never stop “QE Infinity”, and when it stopped QE Infinity, they said that the Fed would never taper, and when the Fed tapered, they said that it would never finish tapering and keep QE alive, and when it ended QE entirely, they said it would never raise interest rates, and when it raised interest rates, they said it would never reduce its balance sheet, and when it reduced its balance sheet…
This, back then, with very little inflation, was a 5-year process, and people were wrong about it for five years. Now there is huge and ballooning inflation and even the biggest Fed doves, such as Daly, are clamoring for rate hikes next year.
It’s been ten years of held low 10yr rates. Most people expect realistic governing, not sudden clamoring of Fed doves, that will result in, what, historic actions by the Fed? LOL
Summers said recently, that he fears that markets will deflate surreptiously, without cause or event. Everyone has the same information. Real market crashes are driven by long term investors who enter through the futures market. Margin debt is not a problem directly. Valuation is not a problem, (you have to own stocks, TINA) until the system resets lower. That could be a process by which investors trade overpriced stocks for cheaper stocks, and the spiral feeds on itself.
I think the wild-card will be how investment sanctions with China and vice versa unwinds stock positions.
R,
The wild card can come from anywhere…
Doesn’t even have to be wild…
The Fed is making policy on past data and trying to extrapolate that to future policy…
And failing miserably…
Even the “transitory” inflation caught these fools flat footed…
My prediction for the wild card is pension funds… stock crash will flush that bunch from their hidey holes and make them face a whole bunch of pissed off people…
No trigger event is required. It’s psychological, as market participants aren’t robots.
Go look at a price chart at the bigger price movements and try to identify the supposed cause. Try doing it without a timeline or the scale.
To give you one example, the DJIA fell about 3% on Pearl Harbor day. There have been hundreds of similar declines prior and since.
The distinction between the market on December 7, 1941 and recently is that sentiment was already negative. The DJIA peaked on March 5, 1937 at 190 and bottomed on April 28, 1942 at 92.
The US stock market is on an island in deep outer space versus prior history and the rest of the world, has been for years.
“To give you one example, the DJIA fell about 3% on Pearl Harbor day.”
Probably related to the huge issue with Amazon Web Services on that day which I’d guess, considering the date and their “explanation” of it, was probably a hack attack.
To be fair, Amazon Web Services on Pearl Harbor day consisted of thirty guys with vacuum tube shortwave transmitters and straight Morse Code keys. Pretty easy for hackers to disrupt.
No worries; we’ll all get out at the same time. Just need some helpful fools (perhaps the Fed?)
Thanks, Bead. Makes perfect sense. Will you be ringing the bell?
Sure, get all the pension funds, IRAs, 401s,etc… to switch out of the index stock funds. All together now!
“Long term investors” in the futures market with no margin debt? OK.
Maybe this time is different?
Maybe the Fed won’t allow any margins to be called?
It will definately be different this time!
Wile E. Coyote knows his next purchase from Acme Inc. will finally work!
Charlie Brown knows Lucy will finally let him kick the ball this time too!
What about Calvin ball?
Charlie Brown couldn’t handle Calvin ball.
That’s why he played with girls and birds. He’d rather sit by Spoopy’s doghouse with a chia tea watching his security feed via smart phone and reporting ongoing nearby Malthusianism for internet points live and play by play, becoming ever more corpulent on HCFS shilling for body positivity and inclusion.
“What this explosion in margin debt does predict is that when the market falls enough to scare *gamblers*, or worse, falls enough to force *gamblers*…”
FIFY
“But it’s different this time.”
Most retail SPAC market participants don’t realize that when they go long, they’re buying from their broker’s “inventory.” Hence, and by definition, their broker is the counter-party to their trade. And the objective of the financial entity backing the brokerage house (bank, hedge fund) is to wipe out the retailer’s account.
Think about it. Why have brokerage houses been consolidating over the last few years? It’s because they’re running out of retail accounts. Why are commissions “free” at many of these brokerages? Because brokerages are desperate to attract new sheep for the slaughter.
Nothing new under the sun…
I predict further consolidation in the future, i.e., Schwab, E-Trade, Robinhood, etc.
Correction: E-Trade => Morgan Stanley
Well at least the rise is consistent when compared with other debt categories. And I take the perceived market downside risk with a grain of salt. Look at where markets were 20+ years ago, i.e., much, much lower. Anything that brings markets down now seems temporary and is not be tolerated anymore, 9 out of 10 politicians agree. Why should financial markets be sad when you can just give them some Prozac?
Duane: I guess you either weren’t around or slept thru 2007-9 (15 years ago…).
All the Prozac in the world couldn’t put Humpty Dumpty together again.
Markets are on Viagra. Prozac comes after the Viagra.
I don’t do US stocks much, but is it true that all of the S&P gain since Oct has been in half a dozen tech stocks and everything else is down around 10-15%? Seems lopsided and dangerous to me if true.
My guess is that the FED is scared S*#%LESS!
But they will go down swinging with their big bat.
B
SPX RS. Void if SPX < Dec 3 low.
I sleep good at night with cash. I will own stock again. I have owned Duke and Its components CP&L ( Progress Energy) for 40 years. I optioned ( got called) them out 2 years ago for $115 ( including call money) and have not owned Duke since. I will own them again when their PE looks like a utility and not a momentum stock. Might have to wait another year. Don’t give a shit if I do. I am increasing my positions and have successfully made some trades ( no big gains) on SQQQ . Made money at $9 and $7. It’s gambling and I enjoy it and I do not hold them for more than two days. My wife agrees that I can use 2% of our cash assets to gamble with. She does the audit and she is a nut buster. No bullshit,no excuses accepted . Scorched f&$ing earth under you’re feet if she catches wind of a film flam.That’s just one of the reasons why I love her.
It’s not gambling. That’s for Las Vegas. You want to manage risk, not totally avoid it. Markets, over the long term, reward risk.
There is a distinction between “going to all cash” and “raising cash” to manage risk. Going all to cash is just plain stupid. You should always have some money working for you. Set a minimum equity position- 25%, 50%, whatever.
Right now your bonds are paying huge negative rates and your taskmaster wife is costing you 6% or so.
You should have a set minimum in equities and leave yourself a cash cushion. You never want to be a forced seller of risk assets at reduced prices that locks in permanent capital reduction.
There has to be liquidity in your portfolio when equity markets go down. The best way to protect capital is to follow your investment playbook and rebalance back into equities while they’re cheap.
Next time you want a nut buster get a pet squirrel.
Michael – This may have been good advice, 15 years ago. The stock market is no longer defined by fundamentals. People are buying on the dip because they think the Fed has their backs. The shoe shine boys are giving stock tips. The short sellers are at the lowest level in years and they would have provide buyers when the market goes down. No more. Insiders are selling their stock and the decline is being masked by company stock buybacks. The top few companies are holding the stock indices afloat. And the margin debt is at historic highs as described in this article. It’s gambling.
TxRancher
+100%
M Gorback
‘Markets, over the long term, reward risk’
Been in the mkt since ’82. There is a concept called ‘RISK adjusted Return’
Well worth the risk taken when stocks are under valued like before ’82 (PE was 7!) but like now where the trailing PE is 40x and wishful thinking forward earnings is 26x and the Buffett’s famous indicator is over 200%!
Those who wants to stay invested and buy dips this time will learn an entirely different lesson – Without Fed there is no market of any kind’
The first discussion of covid was at the end of 2019. The first death reported was in early 2020.
There is investing and there is speculation/gambling.
Try not to confuse the two.
Some principles don’t change, like not putting all you money in cash.
Las Vegas, taskmaster wife, nut buster pet squirrel. You Sir win the internet.
Thanks. Considering the meager competition from people who don’t understand risk management here, it’s not such a great honor.
Fantastic when this ballon blows up citizens go to zero – check history wolf why did my profile change no includes full name not secure put in stops protect yourself
As far as I can tell, there are no profiles on this site, you just type in a screen name and an email.
Ron,
“wolf why did my profile change no includes full name not secure”
Your full name is included because you put it there. If you use an auto-complete or auto-fill function in your browser or smartphone, that function put it there.
I can delete your last name if you want me to. But you need to confirm first, because I want to know that you have read this message, and I want you to understand that you need to turn off the auto-complete or auto-fill function, or else it happens every time.
I will NOT delete your last name every time. I’ll do it once, if you confirm that you want me to. The rest is up to you.
AI will get you!
Michael Gorback said: “Going all to cash is just plain stupid. You should always have some money working for you. Set a minimum equity position- 25%, 50%, whatever.”
—————————————-
when does “working for you” become gambling?
cb,
It’s OK to “gamble” with some of your money. You just need to understand the risks and not be mislead about the risks (Wall Street is great at misleading investors about the risks). And never gamble with money you cannot afford to lose. I think the older you get, the less of your total wealth should be used to gamble. But risk-taking has some real benefits. If nothing else, it holds your feet to the fire.
Michael , I really do sleep good at night. Squirell’s do not “bust” nuts they “cut” nuts. The 6% loss is not realized if I don’t spend it. Just like stock cash can be an opportunity. Wolfs article points out when the margin calls start people and institutions will be mad for liquidity in the form of cash. Powell is terrified of this and if he does not engineer a soft landing America will be on sale. My wife loves a sale.
And your stock losses aren’t realized until you sell. No difference.
I have no quarrel with people who want to change their risk profile given what’s been going on. But going completely to cash or any other asset is an amateur move.
Calling Peter Lynch! Your asset allocation is ready at the counter. Beep.
Yra Harris had a good blog this week titled “Notes from Underground: Coal for Some Stockings?” Interesting read & the comments are good, too (as they are here). One regular commenter had these startling facts:
1. At March 2020, US households directly owning stocks (not in their 401Ks) stood at 18%.Today, it is 50%
2. Equity stock inflows in 2021 will reach $1T
This equals the cumulative inflows of the past 20 years!!
3. Crypto fun fact….50% of all Bitcoin wallets came into existence in 2021.
Block chain expert and crypto enthusiast figures BC may not be around much longer. Inefficient and slow use of blockchain compared to new arrivals.
Makes sense that a piece of software would be overtaken by evolution.
The only thing that makes BC valuable is the belief that it is, based on the belief that a) it has a limited number and b) it will be used as a means of exchange. The first is true, but so what, and we now know the second is not true.
Prediction: when the run on BC really gets going, the cult will attribute this to the machinations of the Fed, the BOC, the BOE, the Illuminati, Soros, or an alliance of all of them.
I more or less maxed out on what I permit myself in terms of US stock positions today (buying retailers, some tech companies, some industrial companies, and some house builders and decorators, and selling some commodity stocks, in which I’m currently losing faith) after having net sold down my equity positions in general over the past couple of weeks. Options expiry possibly conspiring with the overall macro uncertainty to make things a bit shaky in the markets.
I may well end up looking like an idiot, and I would not contest the accuracy of such a claim, but I believe the probability is for a rise in US stocks in coming weeks, at least within the sectors I bought (as I must believe…). If it comes with a concomitant relative rise in the USD, then there’ll be a fine champagne for New Year’s Eve! If not it’ll be fizzy water and a resolution to stop making risky bets.
Please note that my current dispositions do not reflect any longer term view of mine as to the overall and long term terrible predicament we find ourselves in!
“ I may well end up looking like an idiot…”
Been there, brother….
I’m a poster child for the old saw about how to make good decisions… make a lot of bad ones first…
Hey there, COWG, I’ve made a shedload of bad decisions all life long.
I guess the determination as to whether I’m an idiot or not depends on whether I learn from my bad decisions or not. I imagine the verdict would depend upon who you ask…
Argh, case in point: ‘..upon whom’, not ‘…upon ‘who’. One – nil to the idiot verdict just during my own posting.
“I more or less maxed out on what I permit myself in terms of US stock positions today . . . after having net sold down my equity positions in general over the past couple of weeks.
I may well end up looking like an idiot”
You’ll look like someone rationally managing risk, whether the outcome is good or bad. Risk is a statistical game dealing in probabilities of GROUP behavior.
If you ask your doctor what the chances are that your operation will be a success they correct answer is “I don’t know”. A 75% success rate doesn’t mean all the operations work 75%. It means if you do 100 operations you an expect about 75% of the operations to work.
What CAN’T tell you is what group you’ll be in.
Sometimes you’ll be a winner and sometimes a loser. I don’t recall anyone predicting covid in 2019. Was everyone an idiot? No it was a huge statistical outlier.
Hey Michael, I do sort of know I’m managing risk. That is also my own intention.
The question is whether I’m doing so based on a sensible data reliant projection or upon a heap of nonsense that somehow has scrambled itself into a projection that only make sense to my own out-of-tune mind…
But looking at e.g. how interpretations of y.o.y. accelerating retail sales got interpreted as below expectations and how rates mid to long term are backing off in spite of the current Fedspeak, I sort of reckon there is a chance for at least some short term rewards to be reaped from going against the markets just at this moment in time…
Hey, and by the way, I did see lots of people predicting Covid in 2019! I personally actually sold all my equity positions in the first week of February 2020, after already having followed medical professionals on YouTube, who even in late 2019 were warning about the potential in what became known as Covid-19. Once hugely important cities in China started closing down I did not want to hold theequity risk any longer.
Um, February 2020 was not in 2019.
Covid wasn’t on the radar until late 2019.
The first covid death was reported in 2020.
I don’t know why I bother arguing with people who can’t use a calendar.
Where were the covid predictions in July 2019 or January 2019?
You’re just cherry picking your dates.
IF JP will be able to reduce the cost of food, rent, used cars and WTI, the current gov will be more popular. If pharma develop an effective booster,
or pill, Joe will be a superstar
ShiShi PiPi will be a friend, if Joe and Vlada get along.
Inflationary default starting to come through.
US household debt 80.4% of GDP to 79% of GDP for the second quarter.
US non-financial sector went 165.8% of GDP to 161.3% same period.
I think those graphs are not deflated? Would be better to make them figures in real terms.
Look at chart #2, the year-over-year-percentage-change chart with the little red circles that makes dollars and inflation irrelevant. So you can forget inflation. That’s why I put it there. It’s the most important chart here. Print it up and post it on your fridge.
What eventually stops it, is the log nature of those growths. Arithmetic growth cannot be sustained. In anything. It can deflate or explode.
Same result.
That said, it can be a long time before it happens.
For financial instruments it’s even more complicated when markets rise exponentially while the underlying currency melts down exponentially as well. Lots of people became market billionaires in Venezuela, but could no longer buy a decent meal.
In the meantime everyone is so rich, it’s quite amazing.
There was a long period like that before the french revolution: everyday new millionaires were minted (the term millionaire was invented then) rue de Quincampoix ( then Wall street). The only ones who kept their wealth…..had hidden physical gold.
The rest lost it all in hyperinflation and a market collapse, sometimes even lost their heads with it. Literally.
Oh well…life is short.
Lot of you requested my comments on this topic. I give you some of my thoughts…
1. Fed has so many tools TARF, QE, MMT and other alphabet soups just in case the crash even if it ever happens.
2. I am not saying there will be no crash. May be but lower losses and quicker recovery.
3. older people are already out of the stocks, younger ones have lesser money on stocks. So, only gamblers will be affected.
4. Margin money comes from investment bankers not the retail banks. So people money is safe.
5. If everyone of us predicted a crash, who are willing to buy VIX? Not me.
Cobalt Programmer
I agree. No sudden crash like in ’87 but so slow bleed ( death by 1000 cuts) is possible and palatable both for Fed and the Public. Frog in slow bloing water but in REVERSE!
‘Fed has so many tools TARF, QE, MMT and other alphabet soups just in case the crash even if it ever happens’
Same tools when repeatedly used, have lost their intended effect!
“older people are already out of the stocks, younger ones have lesser money on stocks. So, only gamblers will be affected.”
How is this possible when in the gerontocracy that is the US wealth is concentrated on the elderly? Are the old sitting on a pile of bonds? That will hurt too.
Nonsense. Neither Zuckerberg nor Musk nor many of the other multi-billionaires are “elderly,” though some, like Bufffett are. Some of them are young. If you want to know where wealth is concentrated, I can tell you where it’s concentrated: at the top 1%, and that’s not an age group:
Thank you Wolf, that was very educational.
The phrase “cash is trash” ironically signals the end stages of the game.
We are in the beginning of the end stage here folks, plan accordingly, don’t forget people also became millionares/billionares due to the stock market in German/Austrian currency during the run up of hyperinflation in Weimar Germany.
Trust is plummeting as we speak. I remember in 2008 people were being told to do the morally right thing by the government/powers that be and not walk away from their underwater house if they could find a way to pay, that message worked for some. 2021 is a completely different ballgame, morality is gone. You try to sell that message now you will be laughed out of the room.
Get ready for the ride, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
I agree, due to inflation, going long in RE until I see SF going flat or down for 3 quarters then will go all cash and buy at the bottom. Do NOT take this as advice as Im a idiot.
All together now….
When the fed cuts rates……don’t fight the fed.
When the fed raises rates……..don’t fight the fed.
The talking heads will do everything to convince us it does not matter………but it does.
and……..when you least expect it……they just might start going up at a half point or more at a time. Its just a matter of how much political trouble the admin gets into over inflation.
Cash is losing value with CPI inflation at 6.8%. According to bankrate I might find a savings account annual yield (APY) of about half a percent (.5%). My 5% yield on cost bonds are in negative real yield territory. Some of my stocks show double digit nominal earnings growth. I have two vacant lots. One is in a poor neighborhood. The other is in a neighborhood with an 1800 sq ft home minimum size. I like the expensive lot better. July 2021 was the hottest month on record. December brought tornados to Kentucky and a super typhoon to the Philippines.