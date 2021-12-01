When Will Consumers Balk at Surging Prices?

That’s the big question. Looking for signs of widespread push-back but not finding much. Consumers pay whatever.
One of the bizarre factors that has driven the current surge in inflation – the worst in 30 years per CPI-U, the worst in 40 years per CPI-W – has been the sudden and radical change in the inflationary mindset among consumers and businesses.
We saw that in late 2020 and all year in 2021, when prices of new and used vehicles spiked in practically ridiculous ways. People are paying more for a one-year-old used vehicle than what a new vehicle would cost, if they could get it, and they’re paying many thousands of dollars over sticker for new vehicles.
Out the window is the ancient American custom of hunting for a deal. And yet, new and used vehicles are the ultimate discretionary purchase for the vast majority of buyers that can easily drive what they already have for a few more years. But they’re jostling for position to pay these ridiculous astounding prices. And there has been enough demand to keep inventories bare and prices soaring.
During the Great Recession, potential new-vehicle buyers went on a buyer’s strike, and sales collapsed, and two of the Big Three US automakers filed for bankruptcy, along with many component makers, and sales didn’t recover for years. Consumers have this power because vehicle purchases are discretionary. But this time, consumers aren’t exercising their power to put a stop to those price spikes. Instead, they’re paying whatever.
We’ve also seen this with the price of gasoline, which at the end of November had spiked by 59% year-over-year and by 31% compared to November 2019, to an average of $3.38 per gallon, according to the EIA.
And yet, consumption of gasoline has completely recovered from the collapse and is back where it had been in November 2019, and the surge in price had zero impact on demand. Will gasoline have to go to $5 or $6 on average across the US before demand takes a hit? $7? At what point are consumers going to push back? Consumption in November ran at 9.16 billion barrels per day, same as two years ago:
The same has been the case in other categories, unrelated to consumer goods. For example, rents have been spiking in many markets. And house prices have spiked at a ridiculous pace to ridiculous levels.
Despite widespread and large wage increases, amid this peculiar phenomenon of the labor “shortages,” inflation is now outrunning those wage increases.
And yet, consumers are outrunning inflation with their spending. Total consumer spending, including for services, and adjusted for inflation – so “real” consumer spending – in October rose by 0.7% from September, and by 6.6% from a year ago:
How far will prices be able to rise before consumers balk?
For the first time in four decades, consumers have allowed prices to spike. In prior episodes, when prices rose beyond a certain point, consumers started to balk, buy other products, delay purchases, or take those items off the list altogether, and enough demand disappeared that companies were reluctant to raise prices and were careful in doing so, and if they did, competitors were eating their lunch, and price increases had trouble sticking.
Now price increases stick, competitors aren’t competing on price anymore, and new price increases get slapped on top of the prior price increases, and consumers are paying whatever, for the first time in decades. And by still paying those prices, consumers are encouraging further price increases.
At the same time, consumers have been agitating for higher wages – they’re agitating by not returning to the labor force for some crappy job, they’re agitating by being choosy, they’re agitating by switching jobs to get more pay, leading to enormous amounts of churn as companies poach each other’s employees by offering higher wages and bonuses.
Companies are now willing to pay higher prices for labor, materials, and components in order to do business. And they will pass on those higher prices, including to the consumer. And consumers are paying those prices, and are demanding higher wages to pay those prices. And the cycle is established.
In this scenario that most people below retirement age have no working experience with, we’re looking for signs that consumers are pushing back on a larger scale – not just on an individual basis – against those price hikes. But there haven’t been a lot of signs of pushback against higher prices.
The Fed’s Beige Book, released today, specifically pointed out the lack of pushback. It summarized that “Strong demand generally allowed firms to raise prices with little pushback, though contractual obligations held back some firms from increasing prices.”
Those inconvenient contracts are keeping companies from raising prices even further. Outside of those contracts, there’s “little pushback” against price increases.
But also today, we heard from the IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI, which surveys executives of manufacturing firms in the US, and for the first time, in terms of pushback from their own customers, we see this:
“Although firms still sought to pass on greater costs to clients, the pace of increase in prices charged slowed to the softest in three months amid signs of push-back to higher prices from customers.”
The PMI report went on to say that with signs of resistance among their customers cropping up, but input cost inflation raging, margins are getting squeezed.
If there is no widespread pushback against price increases – if consumers and businesses just pay whatever – then inflation could get a whole lot worse than it already is. But even if there is pushback, inflation will continue to rage, but at least there would be some resistance.
Why no pushback? Because people know that their money will buy even less next week.
100% this.
It’s what people did the last time we had insane inflation. We spent every dime on payday because by next payday everything cost more.
like 70’s this piggy ain’t playing fair
expect minimum 10% inflation ANNUALLY
ie devaluation of fiat $dollar
ONLY way would be to DECLARE 100% govt debt null and void since FEDERAL RESERVE issued it under FRAUDULENT CIRCUMSTANCES
Mr. Richter, I’m not a chartist, but it looks like the trend line on your “Real” Consumer Spending, Total chart would have brought us to this point anyway without the covid dip. Is that correct?
Not sure what might have happened if Covid hadn’t happened. What you’re looking at is adjusted for inflation.
Here is per-capita disposable income, adjusted for inflation:
Wolf, people lost their mind all at the same time. There is no other explanation to what is going on.
You have to be getting a current 8% per annum Pay rise to even keep up with Living Standards. This is all going to negatively circle loop, what have the FED been thinking ! I had expected and hoped for some backbone and sanity from them ever since 2000 but they have always taken the easy, cowards way out…pathetic…now they are being forced downhill fast on skis towards a wood-chipper with no turns possible.
Been asking at work how Inflation factors into COLA. COLA Adjustments are usually 2%. Morale will plummet and people will jump if they aren’t keeping up with inflation.
The taper accelerating, with rate increases to follow……forced by inflation pressure
Consumer bound to have less after inflation, after tax, cash
High inflation embedded
Bubbles with leverage and margin everywhere
Congressional spendaholics
The markets are smelling a serious problem.
Well folks……you’ve been wondering when…….hold on tight…….this might be it.
There will never be any type of pushback. If gas goes up to 9.00 a gallon, we will gladly pay it, the government will just give us more money for human infrastructure, after that we will all get into the boxcars.
Been on buyer,s strike the whole time old enough and with common sense know most possessions aren’t nessecary but as they say can’t fix stupid
Easy enough to stop buying what you want, but still have to buy what you need.
As what you need continues to go up, everyone buys less of what they want.
Certain “needs” can change too…….
Hookers and Blow?
I’ve wondered about this, the microeconomic change that has suddenly made so many buyers willing to pay higher prices. Was everyone previously paying less than their max price, or did everyone’s willingness to pay increase?
Marco, you’re forgetting taxes. You need more like a 12% increase, which is 6-8% net of taxes, to cover inflation.
A lot of people have lots more money, are you surprised by that? The Fed and the government unleashed trillions, created by tapping a few numbers on a keyboard.
The Fed lowered people’s monthly mortgage payment or allowed them to pull out equity but maintain the same payment, that is money available to spend.
The Fed flooded markets with liquidity that made wildly speculative bets pay off handsomely. People bought calls in TSLA and GME and made lots of easy money. One fifth of house down payments came from crypto profits last year. That was a gift from the Fed.
All of this bullshit ends when people who do real work for a living get real angry. When the shop worker or guy doing roofing in August heat realize a lot of bureaucrats have been “working from home” and trading BTC for fun and profit and have gotten rich without working an honest day in their life, they will shrug and walk off the job.
Never mind the buyer’s strike, this shit collapses into rubble when the people who do the work are tired of being laughed at, get fed up, turn their back and walk away. It’s been happening for over a year and the Fed can’t figure why.
I’m an engineer who retired into welding in my late 40’s. Now in my late 50’s I quit altogether. I’m not going to work hard to earn something that bureaucrats at the monetary politburo thoughtlessly create without a care for how hard others work to earn their conjured tokens.
Everyone’s a hero these days: postal workers, teachers, librarians, bus drivers… Everyone’s a hero, except for the people who do real work. Screw the Fed, I quit.
LOL the original definition of COLA was “Cost of Living Adjustment”, i.e. a way to adjust salaries according to the HR-approved inflation numbers.
Gatto, no, you don’t need a 12% pre-tax COLA to maintain after-tax income in-line with 6-8% inflation, because the inflation is only hitting your after-tax expenses (assuming income=expenses which is true for most non-savers).
Suppose you made $100 last year and were taxed at 20% (for $20), so you had $80 which you spent on living expenses.
Suppose your living costs rise 10% to $88.
How much of an income increase do you need to cover the new expenses? Unless your tax bracket changes (which it’s not supposed to if CPI inflation is correct), you should only need the same 10% boost on your income:
Old Income: $100
Old Taxes (20%): $20
Old Income available for Expenses: $80
Old Expenses: $80
Inflation: 10% (expenses increase $8)
New Expenses: $88
Income needed for new Expenses: $88
New Income = Old Income +10% = $110
New Taxes 20% = $22
New Income available for Expenses: $88
Voila… don’t panic. But don’t sacrifice income during an inflation-storm either. Not everyone’s going to be keeping up with the Jones’ here.
Simplistic and wrong math.
Among the many, many implicit and wrong assumptions:
1) That taxes are flat. No, actually they’re progressive. If you are taking the standard deduction, each additional dollar of income is not going to be covered at all by the standard deduction – and making over $40K or so means 25% taxes for each additional dollar. It would be more for higher brackets.
2) The assumption that income matches inflation. Even assuming any individual has the pricing power to demand this – there’s still the problem of what to demand. Do you know right now what the actual pace of inflation is going to be for the next year? Did you know last year what the pace of inflation would be?
Can any individual or even group of consumers accurately predict what their rent, food, transport and other costs are going to be in such an unstable environment?
I’ve always been very diligent about prices, but even more so since I retired — fixed income and all.
I’ve always bought my cars and trucks second-hand, except for one time (a 1979 Honda Civic — which I regretted). It boggles my mind what people are willing to spend on a new vehicle. FOMO? But automobiles are not an investment. I would guess that many of these folks (used-car buyers too) have nice new cars but no savings.
Big hat, no cattle
😉👏
Regarding buying a new vehicle, i have been the opposite as you. I prefer the new vehicle because i know i wss the only owner and i know how i have taken care of it. I have seen others buy new and greatly regretted it as they “bought someone esles problems,” as my mother would say. That being said, if you buy new, you can keep that vehicle for a very long time, well after that last payment has been made. I think that is the difference, keeping a vehicle for ten plus years vs new every two, which czn be a waste of money.
Should be otgers buy used, my bad.
I see push back in the luxury markets. Women are complaining about the constant price increases, in the last couple of years, of designer items. They are turning to the resale market for many of these items. The prices have gotten stratospheric and many are admitting these items no longer make sense at current prices.
I always buy clothing off the sale rack and have gotten most things on sale. But even on sale items are more expensive than last year. I also put very few items on my Xmas list and told my husband I really only want 2 of the items.
You would love the little shops in Thailand, China, Korea, Vietnam, Turkey that have a hidden door in the back that goes into the room where they keep the really good fakes. And the new models you haven’t even seen yet.
But even those are getting more expensive.
Best buys are on the street in major cities sold by entrepreneurs of questionable immigration status.
Consignment, Secondhand and Thrifts have been doing very well last several years. You can find quality there for much, much less than retail.
And it’s better than things going to a landfill when “fast fashion” goes stale.
And no concern of stolen goods as at Amazon.
To all CCP groupies/”investors” in China, who may not have been reading the news for weeks and still have investments there,
Please, please, in a year write to us as to what happened to your “investments” in mainland China or its companies. I love the people who are now buying up the shares in or bonds of Evergrande, or other mainland disasters. LOL
Laughter is good for the soul. Reading about your experiences as you lose all of your money would cause schadenfreude for all of the rest of us.
What about the ADR for companies like DiDi or BaBa. These look to suck up a lot of money. Friend said these were going to make him rich just like the crypto coins. Time will tell. We shall see if they do de-list these Chinese ADRs
Wolff!
I am over of those consumers who told the auto dealers who tried to add on $4,000 to $5,000 beyond MSRP ($45k SUV) with lame add-ons I didn’t want to go F$#! themselves.
Continuing to drive my very old, but faithful 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Keep pounding the drum please.
Driving that old car is a smart move. The surge in crime is crazy. A new car just makes you a target. Just make sure the old car is reliable and has working air bags.
Until the money runs out. 6 months … 1 year.., who knows
This sounds like a fad to me.
People are often like fish in a school, which dart together here or there, colorful but brainless. The masses see others acting a certain way, so THEY follow. The fad leaders are dictating what goes on. If used cars are selling so well, it is because the fad leaders chose it months ago, and the fad followers are finally getting on board. We saw this when VCR killed Beta video machines, or any time fashion trickles from the urban centers to the distant subdivisions.
It’s influencers straight down the line.
It was inevitable, though credit card balances have decreased. I know many people from both political sides that bought new toys, something they easily could do without. The reason? Most say “I always wanted one”. It must be coronavirus relief syndrome.
When/if stock market keeps falling and feel-rich factor starts dissipating, resistance will emerge.
It’s the wealth effect. People see home prices skyrocket, stocks skyrocket, and they want to spend. Everybody selling a home or stocks is pocketing $500k in gains, while the buyers haven’t suffered any losses.
Exactly. The wealth effect aka socialism for the rich. Savvy people have turned 10-20k in savings to 50-100k if invested. That all has to be spent, and credit card debt racked up on top, with rampant inflation, before spending goes down. I’m more curious about non-inflation adjusted spending because we mightve spent more dollars than we would have in a normal 2020-2021 at this point. Inflation is gonna remain for a little while longer, probably even after some dramatic market drops, because people are going to race to the exit to cash out those gains and then be flush with even more cash. The lower 50% living paycheck to paycheck, they got their rent and unemployment and its back to working in a more expensive word.
Seeing my house’s value increase depresses me, as i know the county will be increasing the taxes on it to keep up.
As part of the management team of a large multi regional coffee shop chain, I can tell you that the pullback in spending has already begun. Our late summer and fall numbers were fantastic. But the past several weeks have seen a gradual decline. When you as a consumer expect more inflation, you spend more carefully – so it’s not just today’s expenditures, it’s what you expect to have to pay 2-3 months from today. A $5 latte is definitely a discretionary expenditure.
I hate to use the word stagflation, but I’m not sure what else it will be.
It’s a lot easier to be price insensitive when the government has been raining money until recently for over a year.
And giving you an illusion that you deserve it just for being alive…
When that illusion turns turns back into a cold, harsh, political reality at some time, it will not be pretty…
Unless the Dems can choke through another stimulus… that will delay the screaming for a while…
Sure, pay whatever … for stuff that lasts and can be bartered or resold if needs be. It’s all funny money that will blow up later. Save it? Even Penguin Powell finally figured it out.
What’s the difference between $1000 X 0 and $100,000 X 0?
Might as well enjoy yourself now since we will all be in Venezuela later anyway.
I listen to Steven Van Metre quite a bit and this narrative of consumers balking at the price and the gradual easing of supply chain woes will turn inflationary pressure into deflationary. He does make some pretty good points through charts and data.
Personally I am still on the fence about his narrative but keeping an open mind. I wouldn’t mind if he is right on the money though, anything that would cause way overvalue assets like housing or stock to come down to reality is positive in book. Not sure if we will see it, cause so far as Wolf as presented, consumers taking it up to A and still spending so there’s that…
They will never balk again!!!!! I control all of you!!!!!
Muhahahahahahahahahaha!!!!!
Honestly think that you are now playing the bad guy on purpose. Your true goal is to be remembered and talked about for 50-100 years. You started with seeking wealth but now only seek fame and a legacy
Go ahead and muck up the financial systems and perhaps you will fix the world economy with your unlimited QE. What are we going to do about it?
Oil is down some 20% in the last few weeks. Wall Street trash funds are throwing a hissy fit about Federal Reserve normalization and trying to tank all commodities to bring inflation down. It worked for them in December 2018.
In terms of consumer trends, something often absent from the discussion (this article included) is something which should be obvious: the pandemic.
One would expect that after a year of being cooped up indoors or restricted in their movements, coupled with a boom in their assets’ on-paper valuations, that people might go out and…roam around a little more? And these very same consumers understand that companies are going to gouge consumers a little to recover the “losses” they incurred during the close-down. Restaurants, airfares, same: and it’s still Early Days. We’re not even close to being “over” the COVID “crisis”, yet everyone is really starting to act like we are.
Besides, it’s not like people need 70K cash to buy a new, now more expensive car. They often don’t even need much of a down payment. All they have to do is take on yet one more monthly payment and viola! Road Trip! Life is short, many now realize. And if one dies in debt? Isn’t that what 90% of our beloved Founding Fathers once did, too, in all their glory?
Now…if prices fail to return to normalcy, say, in six or nine months (unless media whips up this new Moronic, sorry, Omicron strain into another shutdown)? You might expect fewer buyers then…but right after they’ve just “survived” the faux horror show that the media has made this whole pandemic thing out to be? Nah…for most Americans to be penny pinching when Media says “wages surging” and “stonks reach a new high”? Nah…
Story time… I usually take dollar options from taco bell. Full belly and lot of fats for 4 dollars and tax. Due to inflation, TB reduced the fillings inside the $1 tacos. Anyway this week for the first time they raised my favorite $1 item to $1.29. I was appalled even as a famous economics commenter in wolf street. A 29% increase in prices because now team Fed admitted that inflation is “not transitional”, TB realized that the prices must be raised or their tacos must be just the size of french fries. Ok, Am I going to stop going to TB? Nope. I will still go because I can afford the 29 cents raise and even $2. I see cars around me so, people are not stopping either. I will however stop if the prices are $10 per taco. Same story with gas prices. $10 gas is not pumping enough miles in my economy Korean car. My driving habits are same commuting for work, groceries, gym and park where most of them are in the same highway. There are no alternatives as metro trains are stopped or running on reduced times. Buses are also reduced in number. Actually, it will be costly to ride the public transportation than commuting by car (Factor in convenience and time and preference). People who complain initially will adopt in longer run by reducing the expenses like no vacations, no luxury purchases like sofa or bed, no girlfriends, no clubbing and no future house purchases. No savings either.
Even if there was annual 10+ percent inflation on the Taco Bell meals, you’ll be saving a lot of money by dying a decade or so earlier than you would have.
LMAO!!! So so true.
The TB where I’m currently at is closed because all the workers have covid. (Utah)
Regarding food shrinkflation and beef prices, how many people here remember the classic Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef” ads?
What goes around comes around…
I think they’ve already baulked.
Biden hasn’t suddenly started talking about inflation and generating price investigations for no reason. Powell hasn’t “retired” “transitory” for no reason. They were both in full-blooded denial last month, with every indication that they wanted to keep on ignoring it. I’ll bet their focus groups are screaming about it, although of course the MSM will ignore it.
Nothing they seem to be doing is going to change anything, but they are publicly admitting inflation’s real, and we all know how they hate doing that.
It would be wrong to expect the baulked effect to show up in less buying. If inflation is running away, we should expect purchases to be brought forward. What we could look for, however, is exactly what’s being bought.
The sales of guns, inverters, woodstoves, and hand-operated grain mills are through the roof. In many cases there’s a 9 month wait at least, and these are being bought by ‘normal’ people as well now. Sales of PS5 consoles are also crazy – if you have teenagers they ARE essential ;) What’s going to be dropping is all the stuff that represents middle consumerism – home decor, a new lawn tractor, air purifiers. None of that stuff appears to be selling round me, but that’s what keeps the consumer economy healthy.
Instead of calling for investigations into high prices, shouldn’t they just purchase an economics textbook and read it?
Yesterday I saw customers balking at the rising prices.
At our local supermarket the slot where 1lb cans of (Holy) Mackerel used to be is completely empty.
Next slot with $14 per 1lb can of Alaskan wild caught salmon is completely full.
Meanwhile our beloved Top 1% are not balking at all and busily order from Amazon $500 per kg Kobe beef and leave raving 5 star reviews.
Didn’t credit card balances decrease during the COVID mess? If so, I would speculate that everything gets bought until credit card balances start to hurt.
Tons of people have already balked, Wolf. I’m one of them. It’s just that there are enough people hopped up on PPP loans and cashout refis to skew the truth. Almost everybody I talk to tells me they are cutting back on everything. I just saw a bag of dog food for $90. And it was only 28 lbs.
This has to do with lack of education for consumers throughout the decade.
Widespread shortages indicate that market clearing price levels are still higher than current prices. Shortages won’t abate until pushback develops.
Hubby and I were young adults, mid-20s and out on our own, the last time inflation got out of hand. We know the drill and have already changed behaviors to fit the times we are living in now.
Not a lot of difference between young and broke and retired on a smallish income.
Great comment Josap! Would add maybe that the old (or wise) are capable of seeing the invisible hand coming their way, whereas the young (or naive) tend to get Smith-Slapped.
Apparently, the upper end luxury watch market consumers hasn’t quite balk at the price yet. Rolex, FP Journe, AP, PP are still on a massive bubble run up. Gives even home prices and unicorn stock a run for its money, the lunacy even extend to one PP Natilus owner creating a NFT of his watch and trying to sell it for some crazy amount.
I’ve worn a Rolex GMT master for many years. A few months ago, it was (again) time for an overhaul. My trusted watchmaker quoted me a price but also informed me of the current market value of my trusty old watch. It almost gave me a heart attack.
Long story short, I traded in the Rolex for a G-shock (which better suits my current lifestyle anyway) and pocketed the HUGE difference.
Recently, in the Netherlands a young guy was killed for his Rolex. Which, to make matters worse, turned out to be fake. In Paris, there’s an explosion in holdups to relieve people of their expensive watches.
Who needs that sh1t?
The Powell fiasco (creating over a third of all US dollars ever created starting from 2018 to 2020, and then continuing that creation to the present) has to have been planned. They planned to create continuing, massive inflation. Such would reduce the value of the depositors’ funds held in banks, so for each $200 billion in depositors’ funds held by banks for example, while true inflation was 5%, who paid for those deposits 2.5% per year (including administrative costs), banksters would be getting $5 billion in assured, guaranteed profits.
What will happen with the two countries with the largest nuclear arsenals, aside from the US, in the coming months? Tensions are rising. Inflation may follow.
If there is a plane crash or a ship sinking or other incident that leads to fighting given the 1914-like tensions and agreements among them and Ankus and NATO, will all “investors” in mainland China lose their entire investments to confiscation by the CCP earlier than planned? That may be slightly deflationary. Conflict may accelerate inflation as the supply of many items suddenly becomes rare.
I bought all electronics that I expect to need for two years in the last months. I worry that the CCP’s worsening economic position and decreasing popularity may cause them to take crazy actions with a bribed Russia following their lead. Either way, inflation and/or a 1929-like market crash appear to be on the horizon.
I concur with your analysis, except for the last part. As far as I can see from Europe, the USA is aggressively beating the war drums all over the place, and the rest of the world is merely reacting to this.
Not that it will make any difference in the final outcome. With the emphasis on “final”.
The American consumer will balk when gasoline and booze starts crowding out fast food or take out and the deluxe cable package. They will cut out anything and everything to protect being on their ass and packing their snouts while they watch the real housewives of Mars. This is the line in the sand. They will then demand Congress fix the problem caused by Vlad and Xi or they will be re-directed to the next big bad thing coming their way. A huge meteorite a year away from being any where close to Earth could easily keep them distracted from inflation for a long time. If the politician could get control of the meteorite narrative it would be a bonanza. Unfortunately for the politician a lot of sober Physicists stand in their way.
A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object, such as a comet, asteroid, or meteoroid, that originates in outer space and survives its passage through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet or moon.
Ah, DR DOOM, you make doom scrolling fun!
“when will consumers balk at surging prices”? When they are so broke they don’t have a pot to Dinkel in.
Fed and government tried to protect consumers from pain during shutdown. All it did was train people that government has their back, that you should buy the dip and having a 6 month emergency savings account is for losers. So spend it if you got it is the mantra.
What’s strange to me and I haven’t seen a good explanation for it anywhere is that with rent moratorium expiring, consumers should have pulled back quite a bit, but no, they appear to be unaffected. I mean we all know that Americans will quit buying IFF they can’t get someone to advance the money. Right now BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and Credit Cards are still keeping customers afloat, so my guess is once BNPL goes to hell, then we might see some boycott from consumers, but who knows when that will be.
The explanation is that the people buying shit ain’t on rent assistance, theyre middle upper class or higher. My evidence is the huge decline in number of vehicles sold while every car company posts record profits. It’s going to be the price cut of the century when that middle upper class runs out of flex cash.
It takes up to a year in some states to evict someone Before c19 hit. In N.C. in my county an individual can go to a tax payer supported free legal service and get a motion to stop an eviction. The civil courts ain’t going to hear the motion for 6 months using c19 as the excuse. Another motion 6 months later for another six months is guaranteed for just about any bullshit reason that’s close. The end of the moratorium was just phase 1 of not paying. If you really want to go big and got some big kohunas hanging you can threaten a jury trial for discrimination. Declare yourself a Tranny and scream, it will work. The landlord will pay you to leave. Go to Wall Mart and grab a bunch of shit and throw in a plastic bag and hit the door. They ain’t no one going to stop you. Employees could get fired for trying to stop you because if the employee and the theif got into a tussle and got hurt Wall Mart will get sued by the theif and the employee. If it ain’t over $1000 bucks theft there will be no investigation. One thing you better not do is park your ass in the Speakers Chair. You will find out that we are a nation where no one is above the law. If you wore horns and sat in the Chair you might be summarily executed on the spot. We are a nation of laws.
The brand of bread we buy is up 50%, but it is still cheaper than other brands so we still buy it. It is difficult to replace the basic necessities.
Go to dat old store less than half price or make your own self sufficient is the new normal
But … bread isn’t a necessity. ;)
Watch prices for rice, beans and subsistence produce.
I think that consuming is so deeply ingrained in Americans that it may now be at the epigenetic level.
The fin tech Buy now pay later,and transactional financials are being hit in the stock markets UPST, AFRM, MA ,V the banks are topping. Something not pretty lurking out there. I have seen the pullbacks starting in groceries. The high dollar Yogurt usually selling out, now there is plenty. In the last three months its gone from 9 dollars a quart to 11 plus. Gas here at Costco is now 4 dollars a gallon. I am ever grateful I do not commute. Cost 60 .00 to fill my highlander.
The honey I buy went up 25%. I sent an “online message” to the company asking if it was they or the big W who increased the price. Didn’t get a response, “You must sign up for newsletter”. Bought another brand. Don’t be stupid, folks! Fight it.
I buy a bottle of wine once a quarter.
It dropped $1 in price at the big W.
Wouldn’t be surprised if big G is subsidizing it.
I may have to buy more.
Because it feels so good.
Bread and circuses.
I have a feeling the fomo is driving it. Seeing emptying dealership lots confirming the feeling scarcity for auto sales, “shipping shortages” being repeated on the news constantly. It’s a fear driven economy ever since people had their jobs threatened in 2020. Now if they have the money they spend it incase the items aren’t on the shelf next week.
Fast changing of vehicles isn’t just a 2020 thing. I’ve been noticing it for at least 5 years in my neighborhood. These are lower-middle income households, not McMansions. Most of them buy a new car every year.
“In the third quarter of 2021, Americans racked up $17 billion in credit card debt, the same increase as in the second quarter, according to data published Tuesday in the New York Federal Reserve’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.” -Marketplace
They aren’t really paying for their purchases are they? Consumers have become accustomed to being in debt and they readily assume more since there are seemingly no consequences. It seems that those whose only product is debt don’t care that the debts will never be repaid.
Consumers are spending something like $1.2 trillion with a T a month on average, and credit card balances rose by $17 billion with a B?
True, I was just using that stat as an indicator of their behavior. Many people aren’t “paying” for their purchases. They are adding to their debt. Decades of easy credit have led to very irresponsible consumers. The fact that some are now price insensitive doesn’t surprise me in the least.
U.S. household debt climbed to a record high of $15.0 trillion in the second quarter of 2021, and mortgage debt increased by a whopping $282 billion between April and June.
Auto makers have prioritized high end vehicles due to production limits. Folks who are not sensitive to pricing are buying these vehicles.
To prove the point that the average buyer is not sensitive to prices, production would have to be unlimited/normal and all buyers would ignore the inflated prices. Which I doubt would happen.
Vehicles are in effect a limited commodity and those with $$$ are willing to pay. I think there are many more potential buyers on the sidelines.
When vehicle sales reach 2019 levels and dealers are still selling vehicles at a premium – then we’ve all gone bonkers….
I don’t think consumers care. Here in Calif, they reelected Newsom. Despite paying $5.00 for gas. My buddy has a Ram diesel pickup, 12 mpg. 50 gallon tank. Every 600 miles, $250. That almost pays the lease payment on my Chevy Bolt. And no waiting in line for gas at Costco.
People aren’t paying up for some things, like AT&T stock. It’s dropping like a rock. They’ll pay an arm and a leg for growth, but nothing for profit. They’ll pay $80k for a fancy car, but nothing for anything with cloth seats.
It was a head-scratcher when AT&T bought DirectTV (2015) for $67 billion (including DirectTV’s accumulated debt). Weren’t AT&T execs aware that DirectTV was probably the most hated cable TV company, known for bait and switch hustles, bleeding customers in various ways, and that’s-too-bad-sucka customer support?
News says AT&T recently completed “spinning DirectTV off.” But it seems a bit of an overstatement to say AT&T spun it off, since AT&T owns 70% of the newly spun company (co-managed with private equity firm TPG Capital that owns 30%). I’ll have to remember to run for the hills when I hear the name “TPG Capital” associated with any potential asset.
My 2 cents:
The majority of the reported inflation is shelter, food, gas/energy, and cars.
Until prices on these items go absolutely bonkers, Americans won’t change their habits on these expenses.
Changing homes is a PITA. Eating is the world’s most popular entertainment. And most Americans need to drive to the supermarket/restaurant.
People are not getting richer in broad base and have less disposable income. So something have to give. Instead of having multiple cars, a significant portion of families will choose to have less cars. In the end, it’s still car manufacturers lost, less cars, less service, less petrol used, less insurance and less TAX. It’s a lose lose situation for everyone.
The pie is shrinking fast.
As for me, hell yes, I won’t buy a second hand. I think 2022 will be very unsettling year and lets see what the price will be.