What Comes After Mind-Blowing Free-Money Blow-Off Spike in Retail Sales? A Spike Doesn’t Spike Forever

Powered by price increases.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total retail sales – not adjusted for inflation, now a big factor – inched up 0.7% in August from July, to $619 billion (seasonally adjusted), up a stunning 18% from two years ago and 15.1% from a year ago. The insert in the chart shows that this wasn’t a proper “rebound,” as it has been widely called in the media today, but an uptick in a four-month down-trend from the mind-blowing superlative historic free-money blow-off spike in April. August retail sales were down 1.6% from that April stimmie-craziness:
A spike doesn’t spike forever. But Americans are still making a heroic effort to spend the pile of free money they got … the last two stimmies totaling $2,000 per person, the $800 billion in forgivable PPP loans that just about everyone with a little or big business got, extra unemployment benefits, massive gains on asset prices, all of it fueled by the Fed’s $4-trillion money-printing binge and the government’s $5-trillion deficit-spending binge in 18 months, which created the most monstrously overstimulated economy and markets ever.
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales dropped another 3.6% in August from July, to $121 billion (seasonally adjusted), fourth month in a row of large declines off the free-money spike in March and April.
There is plenty of demand, and prices have surged amid inventory shortages of used vehicles and historic inventory shortages of new vehicles. Customers face dealer lots that are nearly empty and out of popular models amid rotating shutdowns of assembly plants globally due to the semiconductor shortages.
But these $121 billion in sales in August were still up 10.7% from a year ago and 22.2% from two years ago, in dollar terms, thanks to massive price increases – 32% year-over-year for used vehicles and 7.6% for new vehicles, according to the Consumer Price Index.
The sales decline shows in unit sales, not dollar sales: New-vehicle sales in August dropped for the fourth month in a row to 1.28 million vehicles, down 20% from March when there was still enough inventory to sell. The Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of sales, a standard industry measure, plunged to the lowest, beyond the lockdowns, since September 2011:
The overview. Auto dealers and parts stores are by far the largest retail segment, with a share in normal times of around 21% of total retail sales (black line in the chart below). Nonstore retailers, which is mostly ecommerce, have become the second retail category (red line), having surpassed Grocery and beverage stores (green line) and restaurants and bars (purple line) in 2019. They’re followed by general merchandise stores, building material and garden supply stores, and the rest:
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers”: Sales jumped 5.3% in August from July, to $88 billion, seasonally adjusted, up 7.5% from the spike last year, and up 25% from August 2019. Nonstore retailers include ecommerce sales by any retailer, from online-only retailers to the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers. It also includes sales by mail-order houses, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: sales jumped 1.8% for the month amid, to $76 billion, up 5.7% year-over-year and up 15% from two years ago, fueled in part by rising prices, and in part by the pandemic shift to working from home or not working at all, which shifted some sales from commercial buildings and lunch places to supermarkets.
Restaurants & Bars: Sales remained flat for the month, at $72 billion, matching the record set in July. Year-over-year, sales jumped by 32% and compared to two years ago, by 11%. But the combination of widespread price increases (0.4% for the month, according to CPI) and flat sales indicate that the phenomenon of “revenge spending” is starting to lose a wee bit of steam:
General merchandise stores: Sales jumped 3.7% for the month to $58 billion, the second highest ever behind the stimmie-spike of March 2021. Up 13.1% year-over-year and up 16% from two years ago. Sales at brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart and Costco are in this category, but their ecommerce sales are not.
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales rose 0.9% for the month, to $39 billion, after four months of declines, as the sudden passion for DIY is beginning to fade. Sales were up by 6.3% year-over-year and by a still astonishing 22% from two years ago:
Gas stations: Sales ticked up 0.2% for the month, eking out a new all-time high of $49.4 billion – just above July 2008 ($47 billion) and February 2013 ($49 billion). Up 17% year-over-year, and up 36% over two years. Sales have been powered by gas prices that jumped 2.8% for the month and 43% year-over-year. Sales at gas stations also include sodas, junk food, beer, motor oil, etc.:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales edged up 0.1% for the month, to $26 billion, up 39% from the collapsed levels a year ago, and up 15% from two years ago:
Miscellaneous store retailers, which include cannabis stores: Sales rose 1.4% for the month to a record of $14 billion, up 19% from a year ago and up 23% from two years ago. These specialty stores are focused on one category of product, such as art supplies, beer making supplies, wine making supplies, binoculars, etc., and include the booming sales of legal cannabis stores:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales jumped 3.7% for the month, to $12 billion, up 16% from a year ago and up 22% from two years ago:
Department stores: sales rose 2.4% for the month, to $12 billion, up 29% from the collapsed levels a year ago, and up 6% from two years ago. This does not include their ecommerce sales:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales fell 2.7% for the month, to $9 billion, the fifth month in a row of declines, as the fabulous stimmie-spike in March is unwinding slowly. Sales are up 10% year-over-year and 38% from two years ago:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales fell 3.1% for the month to $8.3 billion, up 18% year-over-year and up 3% from two years ago.
Electronics and appliances are a big business, but specialized electronics and appliance stores handle only a small part of it. Much of it has shifted to ecommerce. And a big portion has always been sold at other types of stores, such as Sears (RIP), Costco, Walmart, and Home Depot, which are in other categories of retailers. This category here is limited to the brick-and-mortar stores of electronics and appliance retailers, such as Best Buy:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Many experts agree that metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
Minor uptick, the financial media portrayed this as a surprise to the upside, got to goose those slumping September markets.
Last year when roads and airports were empty I bought oil company stocks at depressed prices. Americans have a short memory and come out of every crisis spending like drunken sailors.
I need a new car, but shortages are causing dealers to ask more than sticker. So I just put $800 into keeping the old clunker going a few more years.
Biden is about to put millions out of work. I doubt there will be more unemployment bonuses, because the idea is to punish the non compliant *deplorables*. Will this cause another recession? The next year will be interesting in the negative sense.
I hope you didn’t let a service center gouge you like they tried with me.
Off to polish the headlights on my clunker! One of these days I’ll actually wash it…
At the risk of this question sounding political….
While I expect some rough times when the current bull market finally exhausts itself, what particular Biden administration policy do you expect will result in “millions out of work”?
Fiscal spending?
Health policy?
Tax policy?
Something else?
Really I am rather curious why you’re saying such things.
The jab mandate didn’t cross your mind? Some hospitals are now running on fumes because nurses refused to get the jab.
Talked with a traveling nurse the other day. Nurses “just have to deal with” the shortages. Treated like just a number, especially newbies. (Been there, done that). Jab requirement here now also, even the Catholic hospital (a big W T F moment [oh yeah, look at the current Pope]). Instead of good recruitment and retention, they pay double a regular nurse’s salary for a traveling nurse. M0R0NS!
We all have Private Equity and Greed to thank for all the wonderful things happening to our “health system”.
“The jab mandate didn’t cross your mind?”
I mentioned this a week or so ago. Wolf mocked me even though I quoted a link from a single hospital in Houston which lost 155 employees alone from the mandate. You can spend all day and night Googling “job losses due to mandatory vaccination” and not read all the articles. Weekly new UE claims are approaching 400,000. WORST. ADMINISTRATION. EVER. And I though Shrub II was bad.
Don’t expect a data-driven response if any at all.
Some of us poor people are still getting unexpected help from the government. Today I received a notice from LIHEAP of additional benefit for the benefit year just now ending. It will go a long way towards covering the big run-up in fuel oil prices.
Department stores broke a 20 year down trend!!!!
“Department stores: sales rose 2.4% for the month, to $12 billion, up 29% from the collapsed levels a year ago, and up 6% from two years ago. This does not include their ecommerce sales”
🍾 YAY!!!! 💥
🎊
Impossible Wolf. Consumer confidence tumbled from 125.1 in July to 113.8 in August!!!
ROFL. Muppets will buy buy buy no matter what.
With all the inflation are more goods and services being exchanged or are transactions dropping while hidden by higher prices?
Sorry for dumb question but what is WTF?
“What the F**K*: expression of wild-eyed astonishment and total bafflement about something utterly inexplicable in normal times. Often punctuated with a question mark: WTF? But not here.
Or put it another well, it should be a Wolf Street trade mark if he added the word chart. The trademarked WTF chart from Wolfstreet.
Has a nice ring to it.
This reminds me, I noticed how Marketwatch has never published one of those charts from you before… do you think it might be a bit eye opening?
MarketWatch republished several of my Tesla double, triple, and quadruple WTF charts of the year.
Wolf, are you going to write about Fed “ethics” investigations (over members making hundreds of $millions on stocks)?
Isn’t that a perfect cover for them to sell before they crash it?
Really… shucks, I missed it. :(
@Andy
Sorry for the double.
It’s perfectly ethical, and legal. Hell, members of congress does it, so why shouldn’t members of the Fed get a piece of the action. I mean do you see anyone talking about Nancy or investigating her. And besides, I think Wolf already wrote about it at some point, not a full article, but I thought there was a mention.
Careful though. One can get in trouble using that term. In teaching at a two-year college in Colorado, I used the term in an online discussion about fetal development, etc. (in a developmental psychology course).
My statement was something like: “Yeah, one of my students who was pregnant, would hang around before class smoking cigarettes — WTF?”
My department Chair somehow found out, and wrote me up for unprofessional behavior.
WTF!?!
More like, you were discussing personal student information on a forum. What if there was only one pregnant student during your tenure there? It would be obvious you who you were talking about. I never heard any of my professors talk about their students behind their backs.
There were lots of pregnant students. And more that one of them smoked. Discussing a general behavior on a class forum is not “talking behind someone’s back.”
I’m surprised that you are one of the people that believes in censorship of speech due to political correctness, or anytime anyone feels that they are offended by general comments. That’s the type of think that makes instructors into vanilla, politically correct automatons.
Being disciplined had nothing to do with talking behind student’s back or discussing personal information.
My department chair stated that the non-professional thing I did was using the naughty acronym: “WTF”
It’s ‘Way Too Fast’, is it not.
Don’t forget child tax credits, rent forgiveness, mortgage forgiveness, and student loan debt payment forgiveness. Most of those are still going.
Looks like the buying spree is cooling a bit. But Xmas buying season is right around the corner.
This isn’t stimulus money at this point. All that has been spent. This is part of that last bit of the $4.4T Americans cashed out of their homes in the last 12 months from refi’s. Nearly half of all US 1st mortgages were created in the last 12 months. Think about that. The clock is ticking.
Werd.
It’s still stimulus, too. The PPP loans were the most disgusting of all. Just an outrageously disgusting giveaway to already very wealthy people who went out and bought a bunch of cars, boats, houses and dinners with it. Meanwhile, we’ve got millions of people living on the streets.
You know Wolf, you should add a Big Mac index or it’s equivalent as a function of time. Span it out over 50 years, close enough considering the Big Mac was created in the late 60s, it’ll give you a decent measure of inflation over time and then just stick that up there with pretty much every post you have. (except the ones about China)
It would be an easy reminder for the reader of how the value of the dollar has changed over time. (I suppose you could do it with a package of cigarettes, but there you’d have to account for all the taxes as well as the supply demand shifts over time.
If you think about how much value $2000 was in 1971 compared to now, it’s a night and day difference. I wonder how people would react if they saw that chart everyday while getting their free stimmy…. although I suppose I’m making an assumption that they are able to read a chart like that and divine its meaning and the related impact in the first place.
During a brief ‘leave’ [authorized!] following Air Force basic training, I purchased a new 1972 BMW 2002, silver, manual transmission, sunroof and standard vinyl interior, from the dealer in Portland. Price of this entry-level high performance two-door sedan including radio and heater? $3,745.00.
2021/2022 entry model that brand today…fully 10x that! May be that an Airman 1st class can buy that on the current salary, or, perhaps not?
I have the WOLF STREET F-150 and Camry index, hahaha
Going to get updated with 2022 model year prices pretty soon
Yes, those have hedonic quality adjustments. Cause the 1989 Camry and F150 are nowhere near as hedonistic as the cars we got today.
The ones today have Hybrid mode, bluetooth capabilities, standard airbags, and so many other things. Improvements out the wazoo.
On the other hand, the Big Mac is a true measure of value (just like a 16 oz bar of gold), no hedonism there at all. Just good old beef patties, sesame seed buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, condiments, and some cheese. A true measure of inflation. (just like gold… unless you got the gold out of a vault in China somewhere, then you better get it chemically analyzed)
:P
I like the idea but you have to get the commercial right (and sing it for extra points)!
“Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun”
Wolf – looking at your F-150 XLT chart, I find it interesting that with my own small fleet of personal and business trucks, the difficulty in servicing them myself is a close match to the cost increase per year chart you posted. The difficulty started to increase quick in about 2011, and my 2020 is a WTH feeling popping the hood in terms of ECM count and “miles” of electrical wiring, number of sensors, plastic parts, lack of space, difficulty getting even reaching basic components, etc. Yet my 1949 and 1994 trucks are so simple, even a caveman could fix them, plus the insurance is 1/5 the cost of the 2020 model.
So not only are the purchase price increasing fast on new “loaded” trucks, the service cost/difficulty is increasing fast too, along with insurance, etc…
Getting less now costs more!
Beware of flood damaged vehicles, and safeguard your vehicles from part thieves!
Total retail sales up $100 billion, Fed buying $120 billion of assets, government running $300 billion per month deficits. We are addicted to it now.
You know that system is broken when Powell can make $4 Trillion dollar decisions and a few in Congress can spend $4 – $5 Trillion as economic relief.
If you can conjure it up, I can spend it. That’s the combination of the Fed and Congress for you.
Free assets… SPEND AWAY…
I wish Congress would appropriate a few billion my way… I’ll take $3B, it’s less than 0.1% of what they want to put in their newest deal. No one will miss it.
What are you gonna do with $3B?
Reading Ray Dalio was informative about how debt crises seem to be inevitable in human societies. This began with the institutional management of debt in organized societies.
The crucial issue is how a debt crisis is handled. Some sectors have to take a hit, and it’s best to make adjustments that support responsible people (at which United States is extremely, perhaps somewhat purposefully incompetent).
The current shotgun approach to a debt crisis — creating MORE debt by randomly spewing trillions — would be ROFL funny if it wasn’t so scary.
We are a booming! We just need some more stemmie to keep this Keynesian Boom Train on the rails along with another round of jabs. What the hay,just jury rig your own portable IV drip bag above your head with the jab juice in the bag for some real freedom while spending more stemmie.
Our handsome governor in California just sent out more stimulus checks to celebrate his victory. My crystal ball says that the state will have to resort to IOUs once again as soon as two years from now.
Murica!!! Best country on earth!!!
Who sucks the hardest on the federal aid teat in terms of net federal funding per resident? Not California, which is in the least sucking ten states. Many of the deepest fed aid teat suckers in the good ol’ southern Bubba states:
10 states with the most federal funding per resident:
Virginia ($10,301)
Kentucky ($9,145)
New Mexico ($8,692)
West Virginia ($7,283)
Alaska ($7,048)
Mississippi ($6,880)
Alabama ($6,694)
Maryland ($6,035)
Maine ($5,572)
Hawaii ($5,270)
Good Post Wolf !
I don’t however expect anything New to happen next, just more of the same . I doubt Powell would be upset should he no longer head the Fed walking away with what ? some 5o $ Million Dollars after all the stimulation of the economy .
Do you think any next in line at the Fed taking over shall be any different ? or just more of the same. Now that’s Job I would not want even if I knew what I was doing lol No thanks
Keep up the Great Updates
The system is on the verge of collapse. It can’t go on much longer.