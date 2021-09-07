New Vehicle Sales Plunged Further in August amid Inventory Shortages & Production Cuts: Chip Shortage Wreaks Havoc

The average transaction price for new vehicles spikes to $41,000.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It has been one heck of a year so far for automakers, with sales surging early in March and April to very high levels, only to get smacked down brutally by the inventory shortages that resulted from the semiconductor shortages that were triggered by the record mind-blowing spike in sales of durable goods more broadly and in the US in particular. All year, automakers have been announcing what now seems like an endless series of temporary plant shutdowns ricocheting around the globe. Vehicle production, now prioritizing high-end and high-margin models, has plunged. Inventories are picked-over, and inventories of popular models are depleted.
Total car, truck, and SUV sales in August dropped for the fourth month in a row, to 1.28 million vehicles, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, down from 1.6 million in March when there were still enough new vehicles to sell.
The Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) of sales, the standard industry measure which adjusts for the number of selling days per month and for seasonal factors, and then converts it to what sales would be for an entire year, plunged by 23.4% from August 2019, to 13.1 million SAAR, the lowest, beyond the lockdowns, since September 2011 when the industry was digging out from the Great Recession that threw GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy:
During the Great Recession, what caused the collapse in vehicle sales was a collapse in demand, as new vehicles were piling up by the millions at ports and on storage lots.
This time around, what caused the plunge in sales is the collapse in inventories because the industry is short on chips, and components that contain chips, which nearly all components do. Plants cannot assemble the vehicles when one or two parts have gotten hung up and are missing.
New vehicle inventories on dealer lots have been dropping from record low to record low over the months, and in August, according to the National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA), fell another 5% to a new record low of 1.06 million vehicles.
This amounts to a supply of about 25 days at the current rate of sales, when 60 days’ supply is considered healthy.
In reality, with popular models, there is essentially no inventory, with all units being either pre-sold to customers before the units arrive, or being sold to customers as the units come off the vehicle carrier.
As automakers are prioritizing high-end vehicles, and as they’re cutting incentives, the average transaction price (ATP) keeps surging. In August, the ATP reached $41,000 according to J.D. Power estimates, supported also by trade-in values that have spiked by 70% year-over-year, reflecting the mind-boggling price spike in used vehicle wholesale prices and higher-end trade-ins.
This chart shows the ATP for June and December each year, plus for August (green) 2021:
Plant shutdowns keep getting announced, and the semiconductor shortages keeps getting extended, not because semiconductor production is down – on the contrary, semiconductor production started hitting records in May. But it’s not enough to meet soaring demand for chip-loaded durable goods, from laptops, cellphones, exercise equipment, and appliances to automobiles.
In addition, several semiconductor plants that produced chips for the automotive market where shut down earlier this year due to various calamities: A plant in Japan for over two months due to a fire; and three plants in Austin, two for nearly a month and one for over a month, due to the Big Freeze that hit Texas. These shutdowns added to the backlog.
For example, Ford reported that total sales, including fleet sales, plunged 33.1% in August year-over-year, to just 124,176 vehicles. Retail sales plunged by 40%, with pickup truck retail sales down 36%, SUV retail sales down 30%, and car sales down 85%. Ford sold just 2,369 — nearly all of them Mustangs — having abandoned sedan sales to the Japanese, German, and Korean automakers.
GM and Stellantis’ US brands have also abandoned sedan sales to the foreign automakers. These foreign automakers are still selling sedans, but they also face the shift in what Americans want to buy, which is SUVs, including compact SUVs, pickup trucks, and some vans. Sedans are out — a process that started in 2014 and that I have called Carmageddon since 2017:
Ford’s harsh declines were due to production cuts and the resulting inventory shortages. Back in April, Ford announced that it could lose 50% of its production globally in Q2 due to the chip shortages.
Now is Q3, and the production cuts continue. At the end of August, Ford said that production of its bestseller, the F-150 truck, would get further hit by temporary plant shutdowns and shift eliminations. The assembly plant that makes its crossover SUVs in Canada would also temporarily shut down.
Desperate customers, willing to pay whatever, are switching to ordering from Ford and waiting patiently for the order to get built, rather than picking through what’s left on the dealer’s lot. Retail orders in August quadrupled compared to a year ago, to 41,000 new orders. Nearly one-third of retail sales in August came from deliveries to customers who had ordered their vehicle in prior months.
General Motors also announced further production cuts in September, including at two assembly plants, one in Indiana, the other in Mexico, that make some of its pickup popular trucks. It’s also cutting production at six other assembly plants.
Toyota, which had at first weathered the chip shortage better and the other giants and had credited the lessons learned during the Fukushima fiasco, said in August that it would cut global production by 40% in September.
The Fukushima fiasco in 2011 had made a mess of Toyota’s supply chains. It subsequently fine-tuned its lean-inventory strategy to make it resilient to such supply shocks. Part of it was that it demanded from its suppliers that they stockpile two to six months of semiconductors of all kinds for Toyota to deal with supply shocks, which obligated chip suppliers to prioritize Toyota’s orders. But it now appears that the cushion has largely been absorbed.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
$41,000?!!
Blows my mind…but not my wallet because I would never spend that amount to on a vehicle.
I’m looking like genius buying 2nd truck in january
paid $45k for 2016 F350 platinum diesel
of course diesel with 110k miles
thinking of selling for $15k profit – probably wait til end of year and get $20-25k more
still driving my work truck f250 diesel 2001
And that’s average. Fancier trucks & SUVs are going for 50, 60, 70K.
And zero incentive to produce or market base models. Why would any company not supply only loaded vehicles given buyers will grab whatever they can?
Well, that brilliant idea of only servicing “the high end of the market” did not work out very well for Bang & Olufsen, IBM, et. cetera and it will not work out well for Ford & Co either!
What happens is that people looking to enter at the lower price bracket will find someone that meets that need and then they will stick with that brand instead or they “go generic” and shop around.
Once the “brand name magic”, the idea that one “becomes someone” or “acquire quality products” by owning high-end stuff of this brand, is broken, it doesn’t come back ever again.
The people initially lost to the pricing model will be justifying their investment in the “off colour brands” as “being smart with their money”, “not into this status thing”, “this product has better features for the price” and so on and so forth. Reprogramming.
The only way for a brand to come back out of the hole is to reengineer their brand for entirely new demographies of customers, like Bang & Olufsen did with their digital product lines, with some succes, still they were limited by their corporate self image.
Ford is dead already. Just give it a few years and it will figure it out.
How much is bitcoin mining chip demand impacting this?
https://decrypt.co/62542/bitcoin-mining-piles-pressure-on-struggling-chip-industry
It’s really hard to think up a more utterly useless and wasteful industry:
— Environment damage (wasn’t oil bad enough for climate change?)
— Facilitating criminality
— Exponential greed and major bagholder potential
— Solving problems that don’t really exist
— Reinventing banking industry at 10x the cost (wasnt finance bad enough already?)
— AND exacerbating the problems brought on by the pandemic
I had a reservation in for a Ford Maverick base model – 20k. The date kept getting bumped out, and no dealers even had one to test drive.
I decided to throw a couple grand and keep the old vehicle going for another couple of years.
I fear the new sales model, for already overpriced new vehicles, is going to be the Tesla way – order at MSRP.
I don’t believe this. Powell tells me his money printing machine can fix anything. Plant shutdowns in Japan due to fire? Print more money. Plant shutdowns? Print even more money. No Ford? Buy a Tesla!!!
Let’s face it, at this point, it’s all about the Fed regional presidents and their immediate underlings finding ways of enriching themselves. The latest gossip from that conspiracy rag the Wallstreet Journal is that Kaplan was somewhat active on the market last year. Although they didn’t specifically single out any of the others, the implication were that all the rest were busy buying and selling, wonder whose shoes Kaplan pissed in to get this special mention.
I’m sure it was all a predefined trading plan with no active inputs, but when they actively author the future, why is it that they get to even play in the stock market?
I do wonder how many shares of Tesla Kaplan owns though. But looks like he dumped some bond funds, I wonder why….
It wasn’t gossip, WSJ article had link to the disclosures.
Ah, missed the s/ in the tone there.
Nice post by the way.
These people are unrepentant crooks.
Don’t forget California’s own Madam Speaker!!!
‘Round ‘Ere we call it Gross Professional Incompetence when a banker gets nailed over insider trading.
Everyone Effing Knows that even though one cannot get the infamous Belgian Numbered Account any more (thank to our dear supply-side allies in the War On Terror) one can still set up an LLP, where the controlling interests are recorded on physical paper sitting behind a rack of drawers in some lawyers office in Guernsey!
Come On! Must it be clowns and amateurs all the way up!?
For families where both parents are working, this probably amounts to about $30K a year or more in transportation costs and that’s $30K less going into their retirement accounts or paying for their children’s education.
Yet America still has no appetite for public transportation and the politicians only work to divide the populace with irrelevant issues. I don’t see a rosy future for America. Meanwhile people say investing in the emerging markets and China are risky. Not as risky as investing in the future of the USA.
Well, good old George Soros himself was lecturing Blackrock, or Blackstone, or one of the Black ignis related companies about why it’s a bad idea to invest in China. He isn’t wrong technically there are still parts of the US that would make excellent investment opportunities.
Although I’d still invest in the US any day, even with the whacko situation we have around the economy. That said, how are you getting to $30K per year for transportation? I mean if we use gas, let’s say you take an ordinary 30mpg HWY car, and fill it up once a week for about $50 to $60 give or take (using CA gas prices). You’re only at about $3K for fuel, double it for two cars, then let’s toss $5K on maintenance and stuff (kind of expensive, but just throwing some numbers out). You’re only at $11K. Are you assuming that you’re putting in car payments as well? I guess in that case, it can get expensive, but still not at $30K, right?
Interesting point.
The total cost of ownership for a car would include :
– fuel
– road tolls
– credit payments, including financial fees
– parking place
– car insurance
– and some maintenance like new oil/tire/cleaning.
For some extreme cases that could reach 10k+ easily.
These companies will price themselves out of market think 5,000 $ Chinese car to dumb to figure out most people only need a car for metro area 150 miles a day
Isn’t it odd that the global supply chain was running so well through 2019, and suddenly, a little pandemic hits, and everything goes out the window. I wonder if someone actually dove into the details to see which chips were short where. After all, as mentioned previously, there are loads of chips to make a car work, take away one of them, and suddenly, you have a massive brick.
It’s kind of like saying there is a special screw in every car that is manufactured by just one company in the world (for whatever reason) and suddenly, capacity got limited. I realize it’s a very inexact analogy, but I would be curious to see in the deep dive where the shortfall came from. Obviously, it’s not every chip. I wonder which companies could be responsible for a bulk of the shortages, or is it truly a problem for everyone. Too bad all of this is confidential information, and none of it will ever see the light of day.
If nothing, it would be a fascinating study to understand the resiliency of the supply chain and would make a perfect case to remove sole sources.
I just bought the base model Kymco 50cc scooter for running my short errands because I realized with Covid about 95% of my trips were within 3 miles of home and on 25 or 35 mph streets. Plus its a good way to beat summer heat when bored.
Very low tech as in no fuel injection and it’s air cooled. Electric start but has back up kick start so battery will not let you down. 100 mpg. $2300 out the door. $18 per year registration and under $100 annual insurance and you are good to go.
Gone are the days when SCM is an academic problem. Politics drive. South Korea release a laptop a year or two before it sells in London for eg. In this day and age the art of not sharing is perceived to be getting ahead so that when leaders sit at the table they have leverage for other wider social issues. The shortage I am concerned with is of the wisdom longterm planning variety and country leader quality and ability to negotiate. Or not.
That is *exactly* how it is “out in the real world”. Lots and lots of trivial, boring, bulk products are made by exactly One Factory, who are so very good at it that nobody will get into their market.
In volume production, there *are* no generic components! One cannot just change one screw to another and expect that the robots will pick it up, insert it correctly and not strip the thread because the alloy is slightly different. The crimp pins that go into connectors are extreme precision automated products, if they are not *exactly* what the tools are set up for Chaos and Recalls will be in our not distant future!
Chemicals like glues and sealants are even worse, the “dead harddisk debacle” back in, …., 2005 … ish? was because The Factory making The Epoxy for sealing the chips burned and they found a substitute, which leaked water vapour so the chips broke down after 2 years.
I keep saying that the “Chip Story”, and “Corona Shortages” while true in that they also exist, are a diversion from the much bigger story:
That someone with no understanding of their real position, went and kicked off a trade war with China, who happens to make the bulk of all those very unique bits, bobs and globs that must *all* be *exactly* right and *exactly* on schedule for mass production to function.
China can diddle with supply lines and product quality for much longer than western manufacturers have hair left to pull out! It is totally deniable, costs them almost nothing, each item is a trivial fraction of the cost of the end product “here”, yet, without it, the production line stops and 99% assembled stuff piles up.
The truth is that we like iPhones a lot more than Uighurs and at some point we will admit it and move on.
I read from a reputable source that American’s have a about $10T in 1st mortgage debt. 2nd mortgages have cratered due to low interest rates. So 44% or $4.4T of that 1st mortgage debt was created in the last 12 months. That’s a ton a refi monies.
Hello Ford & GM, this money is going to run out soon, maybe it already has based Wolf’s data. And, once interest rates start to rise in the next 12-18 months, there will be no refi’s. Prices of home will start to go down. Even a 5-10% decline over the next two years would put some people close to break even or underwater.
The point is that the golden age of people buying new cars may be drawing to close. A lot of people can only afford a $41,000 because they had equity in their homes. Now that’s gone.
Good luck with that, Ford & GM.
Home prices in the Southwest will crater when there is no more water and power. Just look at recent pictures of Lake Powell, Lake Mead and Oroville Dam. California wants no more gas stations, power plants, reservoirs or refineries. Meanwhile, millions of apartments are being built. Growers in Arizona are already being shut down for lack of water. This will happen in Calif and the food supply will be affected. When your water bill is higher than your house payment, the value of real estate will be affected. All the authorities can do is a rain dance.
All these Charts ( and they are great I feel ) seem to show that they have the same effect as the Fed printing more and more Money so far.
Inflation just keeps going , the Job issue , No interest for savers ,
Ect. no point in going on and on the List is so long . Seems that the point is that all of this has the same effect so far .
All prices rise / Homes rise / Inflation keeps going And the creator continues to benefit
the entire Economy has no long term forecast so next I expect the elections shall be talking about how they will fix this big mess hummm
It is amazing that the immigrants want to come here ? for what ? free money .
Marc Faber is a PhD economist, extremely well read about history and has lived a long life. He says when you start down the money printing route it 100% of the time ends badly.
And everyone made fun of me for holding onto my vintage 70’s f350. Not a single chip in this thing if you don’t count the ones on the floor. And it has a granny gear.
It is not just “Product” shortages for autos. I called a dealer today to have the AC inspected on an SUV, and was told the next appointment available was ….”January”. I paused and said “Next year???”. Then they proceeded to tell me that I could drop it off and they might get to it in 4-6 weeks if someone cancels, but the first available appointment is January 2022.
I asked if it was parts or labor shortage, they said some part shortage, but mostly labor shortage. The second dealership on the south side of the city had the same labor shortage. Note that just four months ago, I had $1700 of service done at the same dealership with absolutely no delays due to labor shortages.
Makes me wonder if having house prices here double in two years here is driving out people’s ability to exist on a basic mechanic salary. Some strange things going on in Texas right now in the mega-cities…and who knows if it is isolated to the “Texas Gold Rush” or an indicator of future America.
On a side note, what will happen to inventory when $154 billion of EV rebates are “printed” by uncle sam and given to folks to buy $100,000 hummer EVs and Tesla moon trucks? Good luck finding an EV on the lot when that $154 billion govt gravy train hits this Fall…
Yet who could have predicted that increasing the money supply 25% in a single year would cause labor/product/service shortages and other predictable consequences….so weird, right…LOL
Last weekend I was at the Toyota Dealer getting service done. This is one of the largest in the PDX metro area. When I came back to pick up the truck the lot guy said to give him a second as it was buried behind several other vehicles in the outbound service que. I waved my arm to indicate the huge 3/4 empty sales lot and said, “ I t should be easier now that you have so much extra room.” The guy came up close and whispered, “ A lot of the ones you see are cars the boss had us bring over from the rental operation down the street to make the lot look better.
The wisdom Wolf has repeated is that most of these recent high-priced vehicle purchases are discretionary; with his experience in new vehicle sales, he notes most people can just hang onto their cars for a while longer. What is going to happen when congress passes another $3.5T handout?
I don’t think I saw the YTD *revenue* figures of the manufacturers anywhere. It is one thing to slash supply and have sales prices soar…but was wondering if it is enough to offset big volume declines.
Ditto profits (whose margins have likely soared)…the margins may be thriving…but are the revenue *levels* enough to deal with the makers’ huge fixed costs?
Q1 was very strong: high prices, lots of volume. But in Q2, the story changed. Ford, for example: total global revenues in Q2 dropped by 26% from Q1. These kinds of volume plunges (in the 30% to 40% range) are hard to overcome with price increases and a shift to higher end units.
My youngest, son who doesn’t drive or own a car, is looking like the smartest guy in the room. He lives a few blocks from work, the store, and the light rail to the airport and the train station. Not paying for a car and all the auxiliary expenses has allowed him to save half his paycheck for the past 5 years.
Welcome to the return of inventory. Maybe not everything, but certainly items from sole-source suppliers.
I wonder if we could be facing the possibility of this having a profound effect on the consumer mindset. Maybe people will start realizing that you don’t need to dump your car as fast you think you do. Lord knows I’ve kept my Infiniti G25 running for almost 13 years now.
The desire for fully autonomous vehicles requires more chips.
Driving a motorcycle is not much fun in the winter.