Semiconductor Shortages amid Record Semiconductor Sales? It’s a Mess Out There

The explosion of demand that cannot be filled in the most monstrously overstimulated economy and markets ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The “semiconductor shortage” is a composite of blistering demand from all sides that got further tripped up by the shutdown of four semiconductor plants.
On the demand side: Since last year, there has been red-hot demand for specialized chips that go into crypto-mining rigs as crypto prices started skyrocketing in March 2020. There was the shift to working-from-home and learning-from-home, triggering from one day to the next an explosion of global demand for laptops, particularly low-end laptops, networking equipment, and other electronic devices, such as printers. There was the broad boom in consumer electronics, particularly smartphones and game consoles on which consumers, stuffed with fiscal and monetary stimulus, spent loads of money. There was the boom in cloud computing and the hardware that it is based on.
Then there was the trend to include ever more chips in consumer products, particularly new vehicles where nearly everything from door locks and rear-view mirrors to engine management systems are controlled by semiconductors. Dashboards have turned into outright computers with screens. The driving assist features that modern cars come with require large amounts of computing power.
This sudden explosion of demand is largely a result of pandemic shifts and the most monstrously overstimulated economy and markets ever.
Shutdowns of semiconductor plants vastly complicated this demand situation. As a result of the Big Freeze in Texas in mid-February, three semiconductor plants in Austin shut down. NXP Semiconductor, one of the major manufacturers of chips used by automakers, shut down two plants there for nearly one month. Samsung’s plant was damaged and didn’t reopen until the end of March.
Amid all this, there was a fire at Renesas Electronics chip plant in Naka, Japan, on March 19. The plant specialized in automotive microcontrollers. On June 25, over three months after the fire, the company announced that production at the plant had fully recovered.
These production shortfalls due to the Big Freeze and the fire – particularly of chips used in the automotive sector – during a period when chip fabs were already way behind, threw the entire sector in deep turmoil. And now there is the backlog to deal with.
It isn’t that chip makers stopped making chips, or slowed down production. On the contrary. Global semiconductor sales, on a three-month moving average basis, jumped by 29% year-over-year to a record $44.5 billion in June, according to the according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.
But wait… this record was up only 6% from the prior record set in October 2018, of $42.1 billion, before the crypto-mining boom collapsed. What has been holding back semiconductor sales this year is the limited capacity to make them even as production is getting ramped up:
Global semiconductor sales collapsed by 32%, starting in October 2018 through April 2019 because cryptocurrencies had collapsed starting in late 2017, with Bitcoin crashing 85%, from $20,000 in December 2017 to $3,200 by December 2018, which caused demand for crypto mining rigs to collapse, which caused demand for their specialized chips to collapse.
But cryptos started skyrocketing in March 2020 through May this year, with Bitcoin going from about $5,000 to $65,000 in 14 months (today it’s at $47,000). This caused the crypto-mining business to soar, and along with it demand for chips.
And then on top of the crypto-boom came the boom in demand for laptops, smartphones, game consoles, home networking equipment, other consumer electronics, servers, other consumer products, such as appliances and exercise equipment that are stuffed with chips….
The historic and sudden spike in retail sales of durable goods entail a similar spike in demand for chips, and chip manufacturers, though now cranking out chips are record levels fell way behind demand, and couldn’t fill the orders for some chips.
The automotive component makers and assembly plants have been hit particularly hard because of the shortage of the semiconductors that go into microcontroller units (MCUs) that combine CPUs, flash memory, and other devices, and are used in large numbers in each vehicle today to control tire pressure gauges, rain sensors and windshield wipers, braking systems, acceleration, steering, ignition, combustion, review mirrors, door locks, etc.
If only one MCU is missing for the vehicle – such as the MCU that goes into the review mirror – the whole assembly plant comes to a halt. To keep the plant operating, the automaker can build the vehicle minus the review mirror. There are now hundreds of thousands of unfinished vehicles parked somewhere around assembly plants, waiting for missing components. When the component gets it, the automaker can then install the component, finish the vehicle, and ship it to the dealer.
But if the missing chip goes into a system that cannot be easily added to the vehicle afterwards, the entire assembly line stops and waits for the chips. This is widespread, with dozens of plants shut down for weeks at a time around the globe.
Consumers and companies with some flexibility can still get a computer or a server or a smartphone. But perhaps not exactly what they had wanted. And they might have to pay more. For example, last week, I got a new server to run WOLFSTREET.com on, with a 16-core CPU and solid-state disk drives, no problem. I took what was available and wasn’t looking for anything in particular, as long as it did the job.
But automakers don’t have that flexibility. They’re building big, costly, and complex machines with very specific requirements that were set many months or years ago.
Yeah…but can you mine crypto with it?
“I got a new server to run WOLFSTREET.com on, with a 16-core CPU and solid-state disk drives, no problem. I took what was available and wasn’t looking for anything in particular, as long as it did the job.”
Supply has been cut to COVID at major factories in Malaysia.
The take away here is widescale globalization has real problems and that is inflationary.
Real estate is king.
I still have a I phone 6 s works great newer isn’t better
I have been streaming 1970’s cop shows lately. I love the way McGarrett runs up to his Mercury with the windows already rolled down and the keys in the ignition. He pops in the passenger side door if it is closest and slides across the big bench seat and few seconds later the tires are spitting gravel and he is off. Now between the beeps, chimes, little voices, time for the backup camera to come to life it takes a long time before you are on your way. I think we have been conned that we needed all this stuff powered by chips. Let’s go back to the 70’s when commutes were short, beer was cheap and we could still send a man to the moon and we rolled in big cars spitting gravel with the windows down.
Bookem’ Dano.
Tomorrow heading out for an overnight at my daughters. Using the ’81 Westie, our rolling bedroom and picnic hamper. Mechanical speedometer, add on tach, and a few warning lights. Nary a chip, in fact the dash is so empty I feel comfortable.
For those who believe the future is ever more complexity with rolling computerised EVs, here is one for you. My friend’s wife is an insurance adjuster for ICBC. EV came in with a smacked up quarter panel, (I think it was a N Leaf). The battery case had a small crack from the impact. They wrote off the vehicle as a replacement battery was more expensive than what the car was worth.
Seneca-in the same Hollyweird timeframe, helmets (when donned at all) never seemed to require fastening from those vaulting onto motorbikes (not sure they even are, now, but i don’t watch many action-tv/movies these days…) any more than seatbelts in McGarret’s auto. Great ‘why bother’ examples…
may we all find a better day.
Yeah, it’s hilarious to think that it took less computer power to navigate to the moon in 1969 than what is needed for a Tesla to navigate to the next Supercharger.
Space is an empty place.
I have owned MANY cars over 50 years. Many would be valuable today.
Eg: 2 57 Chevs, one 68 Nova, 68 Beetle, 57 MG Magnette, Volvo, Benz, etc., Two could be started with hand cranks, not that I ever did it. I have had many problems, many I handled myself back then.
Moving into the modern cars, I have no desire for power windows, mirrors. door locks, Blue Bag, I mean Tooth, etc. I’ve had all those screw up. I have had probs with carbs and or course distributor points.
I have NEVER had a problem with fuel injection or e-ignition.
You may notice faded ‘tune up’ signs. Back in the days of points, (a switch that went on and off thousands of times a minute) ANY car would
start to lose its best after 10-20K miles until finally running rough, as the points of the switch corroded. This issue is so completely solved by e-ignition there is really no such thing as a ‘tune up’ except as a scam.
I have also NEVER added fuel injector cleaner.
Anyone who wants to scrap FI and E-ignition should scrap his computer and get an abacus.
Relax Wolf, the auto industry will be fine, especially the US companies, they are rolling out dozens of EV models through the next decade. (marketing speak for don’t look at the fact that we can’t get vehicles out to the dealers, just focus on the bring green future)
As for the short fall, you said it yourself on the podcast, the automakers are now selectively firing customers… excuse me, prioritizing high value customers (i.e. the retail suckers who will pay anything for a set of wheels) and ignoring the rental car companies. I wonder if this makes the rental car company start to look elsewhere to vehicles in addition to not selling their existing fleet. And when there are fewer used cars on the market, the auto makers win again… cause the retail guys are going to have to buy new cars with higher sticker price.
This is like the virtuous cycle for the airline industry, when they discovered that if they reduced the number of flights, they could in turn stuff more people into the same plane, and on top of it, charge them all sorts of fees. Costs go down, revenues go up, what’s not to like. The car companies might be able to do the same for a while, lower revenue, but higher gross profit, lower costs (due to fewer active production lines), and on top of that, a captive audience. A triple win if there is ever such a thing. (yeah,
Sure, it might be transitory, but fortunately, corporate America is wise enough to never look past the next couple of quarters.
:P
I am a firm believer that difficult times are a great opportunity for some introspection to understand what went wrong and to learn and improve from it. When it comes to automobiles, these things have WAY TOO MANY computer systems, and now they’re getting burned because of it. They need to dial those way back.
And all of these “crypto mining rigs” – can you say environmental waste? What in the world is going on when nobody is talking about the horrific energy and natural resource waste, all in the name of a valueless speculative orgy of greed, at the expense of legitimate companies and people who need the chips for worthwhile production. How disgusting.
The chips made for automobiles are low technology. No one would ever consider using a high-end fab to make a low-end chip. Automobile chips barely break even when fabricated on fully deprecated 20-year-old equipment. The fabs are old, and there’s limited supply of raw materials, consumables and replacement parts for ancient Varian or Perkin-Elmer equipment.
GM used Motorola 68000 processor in an ECM until at least 2005 (not sure which makes/models). That processor was introduced in 1979. 1 MB memory. They then went to a Motorola 40 MHz PowerPC chip, 2 MB. Wish I knew which processors were used in all their vehicles, kind of fascinating that these old chips were used for so long when they were so so “obsolete” in personal computing. WAY before my time but interesting…
There a f’ing chip in the led flashlight my wife got me for Christmas in 2017. It controls on and off and it has a low and high and get this, a SOS repeating mode. Trouble is you got to go through all the modes before turning it off. At times the thing will just go off on its own or not turn on and it EATS AAA batteries. I was night fishing for Walleye on Fontana lake in the Great Smoky Mountains and it started that shit. A few days after I got home I hooked it up to my O-Scope to see what was happening. The chips primary function is a DC to DC oscillating switcher which regulates the current going to the Led. The on and off , low, high and SOS bull shit is along for the ride as different oscillating modes and pulse widths. It will reset to off in any power cycling from the batteries. Sometimes you have to take out a battery for a “hard reset” to make it work. The Led will burn out if you bypass the chip. The chip drops out and leaves at least 35% of the capacity of the battery un-used. It’s a bright as hell over designed and still misses the mark piece of shit …..when it works. When it’s 2am and you need a night crawler on your hook the last thing you need is a F’ing App.
In the ironic “typo” department, a “Review” mirror is a fitting term, since you are “reviewing” traffic behind you !!
Leave it in Wolf !! :-)
Printing trillions of dollars out of thin air will make prices go up, especially when capacity within an industry cannot be quickly and easily expanded. Given we are about to print a lot more, expect more of the same. At least expansion is cheap for borrowing, but it will take time to come on line. Economic uncertainty does not help.
Relief on the chip front might come from a change in bitcoin mining. Right now it’s based on PoW – proof of work. PoS, or Proof of Stake, is far less computational and energy consuming.
Ethereum is pushing hard for PoS. Given the added features of ETH such as smart contracts, it could crush BTC and its energy-sucking oligarchic miners.
Alas, like all things crypto POS will be complicated by competing variations of algorithmic confirmations and the usual abuses. However, the cost of mining will fall dramatically. Traditional miners will not be needed.
So once they move to PoS sell your Nvidia and AMD stock since many miners run rigs with multiple GPUs.
Then you can have your new Sony PS5 and you can get a video card for your PC for less than $400.
Crypto mining is a drain on the electric grid. In June crypto mining was banned in China as it is a nuisance.
