THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Free Money and the Shortages

Enough consumers, flush with free money, suddenly eager to pay those high prices, particularly for big-ticket items they didn’t have to buy. Magic Mix (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s a good time to buy only essentials. When the dust settles there is going to be plenty supply and no buyers.
Agree. The history is full of examples of plenty supply and no buyers.
I don’t know what consumers Wolf is talking about. I’m certainly not one of them. Not flush with any free money. I’m not buying any big ticket items period. Not even fixing things that are broken unless they effect my ability to earn money and operate my household. Inflation is wiping out my standard of living and quality of life. Cashed in some change at my local supermarket Coinstar machine. I do that once a month. The commission went up from 11.5% to 12.5%. What a con job. With the hurricane in Louisiana knocking out the oil rigs look for the price of gas to top $5/ gallon.
It’s really more of an issue if the refineries are down due to power outages since it takes a good bit of time to get them restarted again. The rigs are offshore. I hear the all power is out in New Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. Fuels from the refineries are shipped to distribution terminals by pipeline so if power is out nothing moves.
What about the plants producing the raw materials for plastics ?
There’s no reason to be paying Coinstar fees. They have fee free counting if you select a gift card instead of cash. There are plenty of big name stores on the list last I remember.
True dat!
If you take the gift card the vendor of the gift card eats the fee.
Can’t you roll the coins and take them to a bank at par?
Totally agree with cutting back, although I did order two pairs of hiking boots today that were 40% off the usual retail price. I just put them away in the cupboard until I need them. This now gives me an old pair for work, one for good, and now two in reserve. Free shipping, too. :-)
I gave up the car. So $10/gallon seems about right.
SC
I agree. It seems like the stimmies were a long time ago. Maybe people are using home refi $$ to buy stuff and services now ??
The rent moratorium freeloaders represent too small a sampling to be driving demand this much.
Swamp Creature,
Didn’t you say a minute ago that you spent $8K on a tooth implant? That’s consumption… big ticket item too (Ok, medium ticket maybe).
Wolf, a lot of people do need to buy cars because public transportation has been cancelled in most places since the pandemic began, and many people (me included) haven’t bought a car for ten or more years, and their present cars are no longer drivable. For Seniors, hard times have been in progress since at least the beginning of the Great Recession in 2008. There are a lot of old jalopies that are barely mobile on the road. There are a lot of them parked in the parking lot of my senior residence, including my own 2008 Honda which is in better shape than most.
Giffen going gangbusters
I think the massive surge in demand is over with. All of the statistics are looking in the rearview mirror. The money has been depleted and without future stimulus payments, it’s curtains. Per your charts you can see how quickly these things reverse course. Big spikes and big crashes.
I was reading an article a few days ago that said semiconductor production and shipments were up 45% over a year ago. The automakers dug their own graves. They canceled all their chip orders in a panic move early on in the pandemic, realized shortly thereafter that they needed them after all, but were no longer able to procure them because they went to the BACK of the line. It’s not that there were fewer semiconductors available, it’s that they bailed on theirs and it was all gobbled up by other customers and they missed out. It cost them billions.
They are probably lucky they are having a hard time producing cars. Demand from here forward looks extremely poor. Wages are lagging and with rents and house prices skyrocketing, along with fuel, new car demand is going to be cratering.
DC – good points but so many Americans don’t see money as depleted when they can be careless about borrowing money for the big-ticket items. For dome interesting stats and graphs, search: finder car loan statistics.
“Americans had $1.3 trillion in auto loan debt in 2019, according to an Experian study published in March 2020 — that’s an 81% increase since 2009. And Americans also owed more on average than a decade ago. By the end of 2019, they owed $19,231 on average — up 25% from 2009.”
My intuition is that things would have to get really bad (some kind of Depression-level outcome) before the non-lower 30% Americans stopped buying ego-gratification unnecessary stuff (big diamond rings, platinum golf clubs, status cars, etc.). Generally that attitude is good for the economy, unless a cliff is approaching.